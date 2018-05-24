Stein’s Law holds that if something cannot go on forever, it will stop. But this seems only a matter of perspective. Just ask the ruling elite in Venezuela; they are living relaxed and comfortable.
In the latest budget, our Government has tried again to pull a misdirection trick. They took $10 from us (by force) but returned $6 and said, presto, aren’t we great. The opposition has offered an even better trick. They propose to take $10 from us (also by force), burn $3 and return $2 and claim to be the better magicians. Both sides keep calling themselves magicians but what they really are a charlatans.
Somewhere between 45% to 50% of Australian actually pay no net income tax. Take those entirely dependent on welfare (eg pensioners) and then add in those who pay some income tax but get back more than they have paid via the various transfer programs operated by the Commonwealth. And the view of the Labor Party is that it is unfair that these later people don’t get enough of a subsidy. Not the poor living entirely off welfare and not the higher income earners working more for less.
So here is a question. What happens when Australia passes the tipping point where the number of voters living off transfers exceeds the number of votes making transfers? Australia is not there yet, but it’s pretty close. And with the ageing population, it ain’t far off. To paraphrase James Bovard, will the Commonwealth Budget become a periodic vote by two wolves and a sheep voting on what to have for dinner?
Just sit right back and you’ll hear a tale, a tale of a fateful trip. That started from a Brisbane port, with Rudd-Swan’s leadership.
It started in November 2007, but it has continued ever since without break. Just pause and listen to the policy discourse. All the “budget” conversations are about where and how to tax more and which programs to spend more on. Nowhere is a political word said about priorities or resource reallocation or stopping programs or budget cuts. Nowhere. And both major parties are not really arguing about reversing the growth of government but rather whose programs will growth the government (relatively) more faster or slower.
But it is even worse than that. Somehow in the last 10 years increased government spending became a good thing. At the same time tax cuts because classified as government spending, but somehow a bad kind of spending. Who knew? But check out the latest from the ALP.
Here is a link to Google Maps. Is there anyone able to point Spartacus to where the Top End of Town is? Does Uber go there?
What the ALP is becoming is a drug cartel. They get as many people addicted to government hand outs and then, when enough are addicted and dependent, they say you need us more than we need you. Don’t elect the other people because they will take away your fix. As if the Liberal-National would do that anyway! Mind you, according to the ALP, when it comes to budgeting, a lack of an increase in spending is a cut. So to is not meeting the ALP promised levels of profligacy. Again, who knew that not spending more was actually spending less?
It’s depressing. Truly depressing. And Spartacus Shrugged.
we’re well on our way to the end of democracy and the inevitable dictatorship phase.
I blame John Howard and Peter Costello and their middle class welfare splurges.
They started the rot.
Still makes my blood boil. The Liars Party and their neferous hangers on have constantly wailed that the coal industry gets massive subsidies. But actually they get less than $1 per tonne and how one arrives at that I have yet to find out. The massive subsidies are a result of coal generators not paying a carbon tax. You really have to live on Cuckoo Land to get a more warped idea of Green-Left politics.
That’s a clever little advert but an outright lie. However the image of Lord Waffles could be a photo. The lie is that the ALP think Lord Waffle is the PM. It’s actually Lady Waffle.
I blame the Russians, for losing the cold war and removing purpose from the west.
But Govt. spending increases the GDP. So more taxes and more govt. borrowing leading to more Govt. spending must be better. Its a long term investment in our future. ‘ Think of the children’.
Historians will point to the last 10 years as the worst in Australian history. And there is no end in sight. Only The Australian Conservatives offer an alternative. Imagine 5 or 6 Conservative party senators after the next election. It could turn the tide.
We are fucked.
Not just in Australia. Most of the western world, with the recent exception of the USA and a couple of obscure Eastern European countries, seems be afflicted!
That’s not exactly an inaccurate assessment.
Shiiittte Kev! You live in Canberra? With all the a$$oles?
You poor bugger.
What happens when Australia passes the tipping point where the number of voters living off transfers exceeds the number of votes making transfers?
Well, one thing that will happen is that all those making transfers who can will seek to offshore themselves and/or their financial assets.
After that things start to get really interesting.
Hello, Venestralia.
#2719136, posted on May 24, 2018 at 4:38 pm
I blame John Howard and Peter Costello and their middle class welfare splurges.
They started the rot.
Yeap, and with preferential voting we’re more fcuked than we should be because the utterly useless Liberal Party calculate that there’s no upside in starting the long process of balancing community expectations back to where they were when Kennedy gave his “ask not what your country can do for you” speech.
Whence we kill the comfy commies by keeling ‘em from ‘copters.
Superannuation piles of grab money, house price profits and Death duties.
Lots of ways to vote for fairness.
As long as the burden falls on the richest forty percent, elections will be won sixty to forty.
Comrades.
socialism is shit
Here’s an answer:
Admittedly this may be a misquote or a Scot called Tytler the source. But who cares?
It’s wonderfully accurate.
Not the poor living entirely off welfare and not the higher income earners working more for less.
You might be out of touch Spartacus. There are a lot of Australians on low wages, with no hint of a wage increase, working full time or near full time and find it quite hard. Could you live on $45,000 to $50,000?
I am buying property in Asia. I will need somewhere to live when the politicans go full communist retard.
Stein’s Law holds that if something cannot go on forever, it will stop. But this seems only a matter of perspective. Just ask the ruling elite in Venezuela; they are living relaxed and comfortable.
To accomplish modern progressiveness one must nationalize poverty and criminalize sanity. We are well on the way to becoming truly modern.
The US seems to have backed away from the precipice with Trump.
Do we have such a figure that can shake it up?
The American Republic will endure until the day Congress discovers that it can bribe the public with the public’s money.
Alexis de Tocqueville