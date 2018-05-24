Stein’s Law holds that if something cannot go on forever, it will stop. But this seems only a matter of perspective. Just ask the ruling elite in Venezuela; they are living relaxed and comfortable.

In the latest budget, our Government has tried again to pull a misdirection trick. They took $10 from us (by force) but returned $6 and said, presto, aren’t we great. The opposition has offered an even better trick. They propose to take $10 from us (also by force), burn $3 and return $2 and claim to be the better magicians. Both sides keep calling themselves magicians but what they really are a charlatans.

Somewhere between 45% to 50% of Australian actually pay no net income tax. Take those entirely dependent on welfare (eg pensioners) and then add in those who pay some income tax but get back more than they have paid via the various transfer programs operated by the Commonwealth. And the view of the Labor Party is that it is unfair that these later people don’t get enough of a subsidy. Not the poor living entirely off welfare and not the higher income earners working more for less.

So here is a question. What happens when Australia passes the tipping point where the number of voters living off transfers exceeds the number of votes making transfers? Australia is not there yet, but it’s pretty close. And with the ageing population, it ain’t far off. To paraphrase James Bovard, will the Commonwealth Budget become a periodic vote by two wolves and a sheep voting on what to have for dinner?

Just sit right back and you’ll hear a tale, a tale of a fateful trip. That started from a Brisbane port, with Rudd-Swan’s leadership.

It started in November 2007, but it has continued ever since without break. Just pause and listen to the policy discourse. All the “budget” conversations are about where and how to tax more and which programs to spend more on. Nowhere is a political word said about priorities or resource reallocation or stopping programs or budget cuts. Nowhere. And both major parties are not really arguing about reversing the growth of government but rather whose programs will growth the government (relatively) more faster or slower.

But it is even worse than that. Somehow in the last 10 years increased government spending became a good thing. At the same time tax cuts because classified as government spending, but somehow a bad kind of spending. Who knew? But check out the latest from the ALP.

Here is a link to Google Maps. Is there anyone able to point Spartacus to where the Top End of Town is? Does Uber go there?

What the ALP is becoming is a drug cartel. They get as many people addicted to government hand outs and then, when enough are addicted and dependent, they say you need us more than we need you. Don’t elect the other people because they will take away your fix. As if the Liberal-National would do that anyway! Mind you, according to the ALP, when it comes to budgeting, a lack of an increase in spending is a cut. So to is not meeting the ALP promised levels of profligacy. Again, who knew that not spending more was actually spending less?

It’s depressing. Truly depressing. And Spartacus Shrugged.

