English for Pundits

About 2 weeks ago, your intrepid commentator Spartacus posted a piece on English for Politicians. The nub of the post was about the perversion of the English language so as to present a loss as a win, a wooden spoon as a gold medal, a revenue increase as an expense decrease. Basically political spin.

But since that post, Spartacus has been attuned to similar linguistic shenannigans from certain members of the pundit-ocracy. Spartacus was originally going to refer to members of the media and journalists, but the members of the pundit-ocracy is much more relevant.

Spartacus was particular minded to write this post having read the latest Graham Richardson contribution in the Australian where he made reference to the Government creating 1 million jobs.

Normally Spartacus feels the need to have a shower having read Richardson, but this time, he was inspired to write something. And in this light, Spartacus wishes to offer a couple of points for Mr Richardson and other pundits.

Firstly, Spartacus acknowledges that while he may be a very junior member of the pundit-ocracy, he is not a citizen of the Soviet Union. However, some of the terms used by other members of pundit-ocracy seem to suggest that these members don’t realize that they too aren’t citizens of the Soviet Union. Perhaps they want to be, but they aren’t. Secondly and more specifically:

The Prime Minister does not run the country. The Prime Minister is not the General Secretary. At best, the Prime Minister runs the Government. At worst we have a Rudd-Gillard-Rudd Government.

The Treasurer does not run the economy. At best, the Treasurer sets and monitors the budget. At worst, the Treasurer is Wayne Swan.

The Government does not create jobs. At best, the Government reallocates jobs from one section of the economy to another. At worst, the Government destroys more jobs than are otherwise created.

Dos Vedanya.

