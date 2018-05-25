Freedom of religion plays out in every facet of life
With the government having received the report of the religious freedom review, both Labor and the Coalition have promised at least to retain the protections that are now in place.
Henry Ergas AO is a columnist for The Australian. From 2009 to 2015 he was Senior Economic Adviser to Deloitte Australia and from 2009 to 2017 was Professor of Infrastructure Economics at the University of Wollongong’s SMART Infrastructure Facility. He joined SMART and Deloitte after working as a consultant economist at NECG, CRA International and Concept Economics. Prior to that, he was an economist at the OECD in Paris from the late 1970s until the early 1990s. At the OECD, he headed the Secretary-General’s Task Force on Structural Adjustment (1984-1987), which concentrated on improving the efficiency of government policies in a wide range of areas, and was subsequently Counsellor for Structural Policy in the Economics Department. He has taught at a range of universities, undertaken a number of government inquiries and served as a Lay Member of the New Zealand High Court. In 2016, he was made an Officer in the Order of Australia.
Christians will be reassured?
Not going to happen. The new totalitarian Green-Progressive religion is attempting to crush all who oppose the worship of their dogma. This won’t change since almost none of the new religion’s tenets are based on fact, therefore its adherents cannot be persuaded by reality
Is that a core promise?
Roger
Roger
Is that a core promise?
It will be – to the mussies, at least
Since there are none in place now, the result will be as BoN says. There will be only a de facto protection racket for the two favoured religions – one dating from the 7th century and the other from the 20th (cultural Marxism, masquerading as feminism and environ-mental-ism).
Exactly, and persecuted Christians will be as usual thrown to the wolves.
The fact that they even had a religious Freedom review tells you that religious Freedom such as it is in this country is under threat.
The protections now in place? In a previously open and free society like Australia there were no need for legislated (as in defined, delineated, conditional, limited freedoms).
Protections consisted in common sense and mutual respect.
When they write more and more legislation the new laws will not conflict with existing protections written down in laws.
Besides, if they needed this review, doesn’t that mean that ‘existing’ protections are already inadequate? Otherwise they would be looking at how other ‘freedoms’ are being restricted by religious statutes.
Politicians really are the most worthless tinkerers who have no sense of the scale of society.
The Catholic and Protestant Churches won’t even exist in 10 years time, but that’s not so much the fault of the State as it is the fault of the totally discredited Churches.
Christianity will continue to do okay though, with or without State assistance.
Imho.
“The new totalitarian Green-Progressive religion is attempting to crush all who oppose the worship of their dogma”…except the followers of the peodophile prophet.
What will happen to the gangrene Gaia worship when they active their plan to fill our country with muslim voteherds? We all know that Islam tolerates no opposition ,the ole Gaia mob will have to fing[dcatacombs to worship the green gods . The mussies it will reopen the old power stations and clearfell forest to fuel them ,they are used to no trees . The indigenius mob will be in bother too no welfare under islamofascist ,try the abo trick and you will be right in it . Religion is great innit?
…except the followers of the peodophile prophet.
Who undoubtedly regard every aspect of the Green-Progressive religion with utter contempt, but will let the so-called “progressives” make the early moves, then close in for the kill when the genuine threats to Muslim ambitions have been disarmed and demoralised. The Multi-coloured flag people, L, G, B, T, I, and whatever the latest addition is, will leave tall buildings without a lift, the athiests will get the chop (literally) and so on.