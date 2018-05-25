“I feel it is inappropriate, at this time, to have this long-planned meeting”

NKOREA RIPS PENCE…
Claims demolished nuke site…
MATTIS TELLS CADETS: YOU WILL SEE BATTLE…
In the midst of all this, I find the American left insane. Why is any of this on anyone’s agenda?
And then there’s this: T Minus Two Years for a War with China. Here’s the conclusion. You will have to go to the link to find out how it starts.
After the war with China has started, whether in 2020 or a bit delayed, we are likely to say to ourselves that if we had known that was coming, we would have done things differently over the last two years. One important thing we should be doing right now is to have as little as possible to do with China, neither importing what they make nor letting them into the country. One of the first things the Trump administration did was to ban entry by people from countries that were sources of Muslim terrorists. China is setting out to kill a lot more Americans than the Muslims ever will. Proceed accordingly.
Who knows how anything is done at that level. Peace in our time is a wonderful idea if only we knew how to bring it about. It’s certainly not the norm.
BTW it’s worth reading PDT’s letter. A masterclass in the Art of the Deal, but we’ll see.
“Why are the left babbling on about Watergate when we have a war in Vietnam to win?”
“Why are the left going on about Iran/Contra when we have a Cold War to win?”
“Why are the left talking about missing WMDs when we have a Gulf War to win?”
The eternal cry of the neocon.
Neville is quoted as saying, peace in our time. We know how that ended. Other comment saying what? Probably blaming DT as usual.
A truly vain leader would not have been able to cancel this meeting and put at risk the opportunity of a Noble Peace prize. Oh and Monty, at this stage Trump has entered fewer conflicts than Obama, so calling him names wins you no prizes just reflects on your character very poorly.
Mont! Welkom, meneer. Best link is that Ken Starr deal. The fetid, faecal stench of Lefterd hypocrisy.
Does anyone know whether the people of North Korea were aware that this meeting was taking place, or will it just pass without comment?
Buccaneer #2719515, posted on May 25, 2018, at 5:22 am
Noble maybe, but isn’t it worth pondering what might have been if Chamberlain had said “Get stuffed, I’m not coming to Munich, you bully!” ?
If Chamberlain had made an early declaration of war, then the UK would have been the aggressor, probably Germany could have maintained a working treaty with the USSR and therefore had plenty of food and fuel coming in from the East. The USA might not have joined the war, but you never know because FDR was a socialist, they might have provided support to Russia and Germany instead. Remember there was massive US investments in Germany, and significant rivalry between the two Anglosphere empires.
France would have scratched their nuts and eventually sided with Britain probably leading to a much longer, slower war and a long term division down the middle of Europe.
As long as there exist proselytising beliefs, there will never be peace.
Donald Trump. Zero D chess. What a player.
Kim Jong Un has kept him occupied while Xi Jinping confirmed Chinese ownership of the South China Sea. (BIRM)
Quite a gamble by Trump, in my opinion. The world was looking forward to seeing the two leaders meet and talk peace. Even if it did not go particularly well, getting the NK leader to that point is awesome. A bit mystifying to make a gamble on it now, it was all good to go. Why get furious at NK’s big talk at this stage?
How much are the Chinese paying you for your noble efforts to support their (and every other) dictatorship?
Leftists the world over fervently hope and pray that President Trump is unable to bring about an end to the Korean War or have any success in reducing conflict and suffering in the Middle East. They’d rather see the world in flames than have to bear the thought of President Trump winning.
John A, are you suggesting that Trump was going to give South Korea back to Kim?
Really, the two situations aren’t that comparable. Were the meeting to be Xi and Trump over the fate of the Koreas then maybe. Had Chamberlain not appeased Hitler with Sudatenland, Hitler would have had a trigger for invasion, but was he actually ready to use it?
Trump has taken the moral high ground in a negotiation where he has already won some points and likely has not much to gain as the real negotiation needs to happen with Xi. Trump remains with all options on the table. Chamberlain did not.
For “high-ranking Ukrainian intelligence officer” read “senior toilet cleaner”, possible a female of the species.
Nobel prize is worth a lot of monies. Trump does not need it. Obama did need it, and took it, and is still holding to it!