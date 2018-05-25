“I feel it is inappropriate, at this time, to have this long-planned meeting”

NKOREA RIPS PENCE…

Claims demolished nuke site…

MATTIS TELLS CADETS: YOU WILL SEE BATTLE…

In the midst of all this, I find the American left insane. Why is any of this on anyone’s agenda?

And then there’s this: T Minus Two Years for a War with China. Here’s the conclusion. You will have to go to the link to find out how it starts.

After the war with China has started, whether in 2020 or a bit delayed, we are likely to say to ourselves that if we had known that was coming, we would have done things differently over the last two years. One important thing we should be doing right now is to have as little as possible to do with China, neither importing what they make nor letting them into the country. One of the first things the Trump administration did was to ban entry by people from countries that were sources of Muslim terrorists. China is setting out to kill a lot more Americans than the Muslims ever will. Proceed accordingly.

Who knows how anything is done at that level. Peace in our time is a wonderful idea if only we knew how to bring it about. It’s certainly not the norm.

BTW it’s worth reading PDT’s letter. A masterclass in the Art of the Deal, but we’ll see.