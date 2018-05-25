The End Game of Tim Soutphommasane

Dr Tim Soutphommasane is, thank heavens, the outgoing Race Discrimination Commissioner.

It was reported today in the Australian that John Roskam of the IPA:

said the “Leading for Change” report encouraged “government-sanctioned ethnic apartheid”, while “far-right ­nationalist extremism” was an idea “confected” by Dr ­Soutphommasane.

Dr Tim has advocated, for example, for quotas and programs to address the observation that the number of Asians represented in senior business and legal leadership roles is less than the proportion of Asians in the general population. Well Dr Tim. Consider this.

In a study of the admission practices of elite US colleges, it was found that those colleges that practiced race based admissions, significantly disadvantaged Asian students. The study compared the percentages of Asian students at three elite private colleges: the California Institute of Technology (Caltech), Harvard University, and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). The study found:

Caltech does not practice affirmative action; its Asian student population stands at 43 percent, having nearly doubled since 1990. MIT and Harvard, on the other hand, use race-conscious admissions in an attempt to achieve a racially diverse student body; consequently, the percentage of Asian students at both schools has remained relatively flat over the past two decades—26 percent at MIT, 17 percent at Harvard.

Anecdotally, Asian students are disproportionately represented in selective high schools, including the one Dr Tim attended. Asian students are also disproportionately represented in Universities.

Should Australia pursue Dr Tim’s racist ideas of capping the number of Asian students in selective schools and universities at a level similar to their representation in the general population?

Hang on. Such ideas can’t be racist. Dr Tim is of the left and only those of the right are racist.

