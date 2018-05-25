The North Koreans reply

The reply from the North Koreans.
N.K. NEWS
N. Korea says open to talks with U.S. anytime
2018/05/25 08:18
SEOUL, May 25 (Yonhap) — A top North Korean official said Friday his country is still willing to talk with the U.S., responding to President Donald Trump’s abrupt decision to pull out of his planned summit with the North’s leader.
Vice Foreign Minister Kim Kye-gwan issued a statement carried by the North’s state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). It came hours after Trump announced the surprise decision to withdraw from his summit with Kim Jong-un set for June 12.
“We express our willingness to sit down face-to-face with the U.S. and resolve issues anytime and in any format,” he said in the statement.
Kim said the U.S.’ decision to cancel the upcoming talks demonstrates how serious the animosity between the North and the U.S. remains, which he said underlines the urgent need of a summit between the leaders of the two countries.
He said that the North Korean leader has made all-out efforts to prepare for the summit with the U.S., saying his meeting with Trump will serve as a good start.
“Despite all of this, the U.S.’ unilateral decision to scrap the talks causes us to reconsider whether all of the efforts and the path we have taken is really the right one or not,” he said.
Kim said that the North remains open to talks with the U.S.
“Our commitment to doing our best for the sake of peace and stability for the world and the Korean Peninsula remains unchanged, and we are open-minded in giving time and opportunity to the U.S.,” he said.
In a publicly disclosed letter to the North Korean leader, Trump said Thursday night (Seoul time) that the cancellation was due to the “tremendous anger and open hostility displayed in your most recent statement.”
Trump apparently pointed to the remarks by Choe Son-hui earlier Thursday in which the North’s vice foreign minister lambasted U.S. Vice President Mike Pence for bringing up a Libya-style approach in ridding the North of its nuclear program and threatened to walk away from the summit with the U.S.
“I want to conclude that President Trump’s stance on the North-U.S. summit does not meet the world’s desire for peace and stability both in the world and on the Korean Peninsula,” Kim said.
“The tremendous anger and open hostility that President Trump mentioned is just a backlash in response to a unilateral denuclearization being pushed ahead of the planned North-U.S summit,” he added.
(END)
We still don’t know how this will end, but the fact remains that leaving any issue of importance in the hands of the left is such stupidity that only people on the left are that stupid. And there are apparently quite a lot of them, not one of whom has any useful suggestion on how to stop North Korea from possessing nuclear weapons.
I should also add this for additional detail: Kim’s boom or bust: North Korea responds to Trump’s call for ‘action’ with video they claim shows the demolition of a nuclear test site after urging U.S. to rethink summit cancellation, offering to meet ‘any time, any way’.
I think Trump is playing this dead right. More than anything else little Kim wants acceptance on the world stage. He wants respect, not ridicule and does not really care much if his own people are the long term get a benefit when sanctions lift and aid can flow. Trump has him figured. It’s all about Kim and his ego and Trump has just taken the toys out of his cot. This has a ways to play out but Trump has given Kim a little taste of what life can be like as a “world leader” and he is hooked. Behold the master deal maker and enjoy both the exploding lefty heads and those who will have to wipe the egg off their faced…..AGAIN =)
Remarkable that Kim is able to take the high road in negotiations with the US president, and looks like the adult in the room. Abject incompetence from Trump, as usual.
m0nty is trying to get hired by KCNA, it seems.
Perhaps President Trump recalls the attitude of the North Koreans at the truce talks to end the Korean War. As I recall the North Koreans filibustered on just about everything, including the size of the table, and staged numerous walk outs to avoid real negotiations.
The North Vietnamese pulled that stunt.
If memory serves, they got LINEBACKER II in reply.
A little remodelling of Hanoi from 30,000′ helped them reassess their priorities.
When Trump pushed for talks, his critics shouted “he’s giving NK everything for nothing”. Now Trump has started insisting on ground rules and the critics say NK has the high ground. I agree with kc and Allen.
Even if he could tell the difference between its verbs, nouns and adjectives, Phat Phuc Un — surrounded as he is by sycophants who would be marched into the yard out the back for summary execution if they raised their voice to him — is congenitally unable to understand the The Art Of The Deal.
Thank you, Don. This is like a good night at the theatre watching David Mamet’s Pulitzer Prize winner about selling stuff, Glengarry Glen Ross. Pure poetry.
Remarkable that Kim is able to take the high road in negotiations with the US president, and looks like the adult in the room. Abject incompetence from Trump, as usual.
You are a complete imbecile.
m0nty
#2719935, posted on May 25, 2018 at 3:43 pm
Remarkable that Kim is able to take the high road in negotiations with the US president, and looks like the adult in the room. Abject incompetence from Trump, as usual.
I doubt that even m0nty, running dog lackey of the left-fascist establishment, believes this.
Hee, hee…. the Norks are gonna have to learn to watch their mouths around President Trump or the Chinese will wear economic pressure.
This Trump bloke is a slick operator.
Remarkable that Kim is able to take the high road in negotiations with the US president, and looks like the adult in the room. Abject incompetence from Trump, as usual.
Has Comical Ali escaped from Gitmo?