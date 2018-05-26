Open Forum: May 26, 2018

Posted on 12:01 am, May 26, 2018 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

54 Responses to Open Forum: May 26, 2018

  2. Atoms for Peace
    #2720294, posted on May 26, 2018 at 12:02 am

    Undersized thread. Throw it back

  5. Atoms for Peace
    #2720297, posted on May 26, 2018 at 12:05 am

    I think the thread has coded

  6. Snoopy
    #2720298, posted on May 26, 2018 at 12:05 am

    Monty will be driving by shortly. Watch out for the dead squirrel.

  7. Atoms for Peace
    #2720299, posted on May 26, 2018 at 12:08 am

    How many sitting members will now have to check the accuracy of their CV?

  8. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2720301, posted on May 26, 2018 at 12:08 am

    I claim this thread in the name of Harry Paget Flashman, a survivor of some of the greatest military disasters of Queen Victoria’s reign, including Rorke’s Drift, and Custer’s Last Stand.

  9. Atoms for Peace
    #2720302, posted on May 26, 2018 at 12:10 am

    Who can forget the dead squirrel scene in the Guns of Macaroons. One of Monsters fave movies.

  11. Gab
    #2720304, posted on May 26, 2018 at 12:15 am

    Yowza! A new fresh thread!

  12. Gab
    #2720305, posted on May 26, 2018 at 12:16 am

    No smelly old socks in sight!

  13. Armadillo
    #2720306, posted on May 26, 2018 at 12:19 am

    I’ll bide my time until all you bastards go to sleep. Patience is a virtue.

  14. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2720307, posted on May 26, 2018 at 12:21 am

    Late nights, smokey bars, good Scotch, and no posers in Perth nightclubs, in the early 1970’s and 1980’s.

  15. JC
    #2720308, posted on May 26, 2018 at 12:27 am

    NYTimes is really getting desperate now.

    At Trump Tower, Michael Cohen and Oligarch Discussed Russian Relations

  16. Armadillo
    #2720309, posted on May 26, 2018 at 12:33 am

    At Trump Tower, Michael Cohen and Oligarch Discussed Russian Relations

    Trump is a goner h/t mOnty #impeachhimnow

  17. zyconoclast
    #2720311, posted on May 26, 2018 at 12:35 am

    American Airlines bans emotional support amphibians, ferrets, goats and more0

    irst United Airlines barred an emotional support peacock from boarding. Now American Airlines is telling passengers some of their service and emotional support animals — including goats, hedgehogs and tusked creatures — can’t fly.

  18. 132andBush
    #2720312, posted on May 26, 2018 at 12:46 am

    If people need a bloody hedgehog in order to get by in life……….*

    Lost my train of thought.

    Now where’s my giraffe gone?

  19. zyconoclast
    #2720313, posted on May 26, 2018 at 12:49 am

    At least the homos will be able to take their comfort gerbils on board.

  20. Armadillo
    #2720314, posted on May 26, 2018 at 12:55 am

    Now where’s my giraffe gone?

    To hell, with the rest of evil bastards.

  22. jupes
    #2720317, posted on May 26, 2018 at 12:59 am

    No doubt posted before but still the best summary I’ve read.

    Steyn: Tinker-Tailor-Clapper-Carter-Downer-Halper-Spy.

    There were two investigations into presidential candidates during the 2016 election. But, as Andrew McCarthy reminds us, these two investigations were not the same. The Clinton “matter” was a criminal investigation – because there was credible evidence that Hillary had committed criminal acts. The FBI had no such clear-cut goods on Trump. So they had to find something else:

    The scandal is that the FBI, lacking the incriminating evidence needed to justify opening a criminal investigation of the Trump campaign, decided to open a counterintelligence investigation. With the blessing of the Obama White House, they took the powers that enable our government to spy on foreign adversaries and used them to spy on Americans — Americans who just happened to be their political adversaries.

  23. C.L.
    #2720318, posted on May 26, 2018 at 12:59 am

    The Weinstein perp walk pic is up at DRUDGE!

  24. C.L.
    #2720319, posted on May 26, 2018 at 1:01 am

    At Trump Tower, Michael Cohen and Oligarch Discussed Russian Relations

    LOLigarch.

  25. Armadillo
    #2720320, posted on May 26, 2018 at 1:02 am

    The giraffes only weakness is its throat. Getting a ladder long enough to “slit it” is the problem. That and the fact they keep moving. A worthy adversary indeed.

  27. 132andBush
    #2720323, posted on May 26, 2018 at 1:12 am

    Tilting at giraffes.

  28. 132andBush
    #2720324, posted on May 26, 2018 at 1:13 am

    People who need comfort animals shouldn’t be flying and that’s that!

  29. JC
    #2720327, posted on May 26, 2018 at 1:25 am

    From Areff’s link. Fucking hilarious.

    A TWENTY-STONE pet pig rampaged through the aisles of an American aircraft snuffling at food trays and rubbing its nose on passengers’ legs after it was allowed to fly first class.

    Its owners had insisted upon it accompanying them on the flight, saying that it was a “therapeutic companion pet”. They produced a doctor’s note to that effect.

    it must have caused a freaking riot.

    The pig, described as “enormous, brown, angry and honking” was allowed on to the six-hour flight from Philadelphia to Seattle after its owners, a woman in her thirties and one in her sixties, told airline officials that it was as crucial to them as a guide dog. US Airways and the Federal Aviation Authority stipulate that passengers may fly with “service animals” such as guide dogs.

    The pig was walked on to the aircraft where it was given three seats in first class, near its owners who had paid the fare. Despite attempts to strap in the animal, it became restless after take off and began sauntering through the first class cabin. “He kept rubbing his nose on people’s legs trying to get them to give him food and stroke him,” said one passenger

    Can’t stop laughing.

    As the flight landed in Seattle the pig panicked, running up and down through economy class squealing. At one point the animal attempted to enter the cockpit, charging the door. It took four cabin attendants to remove the pig from the aircraft, but once inside the terminal it escaped. It was re-captured after being pushed into a lift.

    This is the sort of thing that makes America great.

  30. Serena at the Pub
    #2720331, posted on May 26, 2018 at 1:42 am

    Anyone know details of Archbishop Philip Wilson’s trial?
    The NSW court system is something I know very little of, except it is in some ways very different to Qld.
    I’m somewhat familiar with Qld, but have appeared in NSW only once.
    Based on my one appearance in NSW their Magistrates are far bigger wankers than their Qld counterparts (and that is saying something)

    The following facts are to be found in no end of newsmedia reports:
    The Archbishop’s trial was in Newcastle local court.
    It was heard by a Magistrate (warning bells go off loudly at this)
    The Archbishop was found guilty.

    What I cannot find, is who decided his guilt?

    Please someone tell me it was not one lone NSW Magistrate who heard the entire case, and alone decided guilt?

  31. Armadillo
    #2720332, posted on May 26, 2018 at 1:47 am

    I’m somewhat familiar with Qld, but have appeared in NSW only once.

    If this is some sort of confession, please go on. We’re all ears.

  32. Armadillo
    #2720333, posted on May 26, 2018 at 1:54 am

    We won’t tell the authorities. It’s not that sort of blog. Rae roams free here despite his hideous character and constant spewing of utter bullshit. I think you’ll be safe.

  33. Armadillo
    #2720334, posted on May 26, 2018 at 2:01 am

    “Consorting with Giraffes” is about the only Cat statute demanding the death penalty. There may be others. IT runs his own pararell justice system. Avoid it.

  34. Mark A
    #2720335, posted on May 26, 2018 at 2:03 am

    Armadillo
    #2720332, posted on May 26, 2018 at 1:47 am

    What price ‘Nurse Kitchen’ Doomben race 4?

  36. Armadillo
    #2720337, posted on May 26, 2018 at 2:17 am

    What price ‘Nurse Kitchen’ Doomben race 4?

    About $7 according to Sportsbet. I’m not about to turn Sinc’s site into a betting free for all. Too much excitement.

  37. Mark A
    #2720338, posted on May 26, 2018 at 2:19 am

    Armadillo
    #2720337, posted on May 26, 2018 at 2:17 am

    What price ‘Nurse Kitchen’ Doomben race 4?

    About $7 according to Sportsbet. I’m not about to turn Sinc’s site into a betting free for all. Too much excitement.

    fair enough, I’m on the #3 win and #12 eaw. was just curious as McDonald is riding #14

  38. Armadillo
    #2720339, posted on May 26, 2018 at 2:33 am

    Truth be known Mark, odds matter very little to me. It’s “the book” that matters. It’s getting to the stage where you are flat out trying to get someone to lay the favourite. It’s purely a percentage game. Always has been. Dwindling numbers “on track” makes it difficult to “build a book”. The book never lies. Ever.

  39. Winston Smith
    #2720340, posted on May 26, 2018 at 2:37 am

    rickw – FTOF;

    A whole website of stupid:

    http://www.yassminam.com

    Why has that silly cow got a couple of Wholemeal Wheatens hanging off her ears?
    Has she no sense of self respect?

  40. Armadillo
    #2720341, posted on May 26, 2018 at 2:38 am

    Punters with opposing views (like at the Cat) is a bookmakers wet dream.

  41. Mark A
    #2720343, posted on May 26, 2018 at 2:44 am

    Armadillo
    #2720341, posted on May 26, 2018 at 2:38 am

    Punters with opposing views (like at the Cat) is a bookmakers wet dream.

    I make good use of Betfair, make no mistake. Not quite making a book but close. $$$$$$$

    And it’s fun. Don’t want to make a living out of it, takes too much time I don’t have, and I’m on a good wicket anyways.

  42. Winston Smith
    #2720344, posted on May 26, 2018 at 3:03 am

    Still trying to catch up.
    Old Ozzie;

    From the Comments
    – Since 2007 we have spent $58 Billion on Renewables.
    That has delivered just 7% of our total electrical generation today!

    Do you have a link for this number? Not doubting you, but is there a way to add in the opportunity costs?
    Ta.

  43. Winston Smith
    #2720345, posted on May 26, 2018 at 3:10 am

    OCO;

    You do not have to delve too deeply into Australian society to realise that there is a big majority of our population which is bitterly resentful of bringing those poor souls here.

    Why does Graham Richardson hate ordinary Australians and their values?

    Maybe if Richo had some values, or heaven forbid, even some standards then he would be able to figure that one out?

  44. Mak Siccar
    #2720346, posted on May 26, 2018 at 3:14 am

    Serena.

    The following is from Quadrant on line.

    PETER WALES

    Evidence, Memory and the Law

    In a case that hung entirely on circumstantial evidence and which saw the veracity of ancient recollections accepted by the bench, Archbishop Philip Wilson was found guilty of covering up sexual abuse by a fellow priest. If Wilson isn’t planning an appeal, he should

    philip wilsonA New South Wales court on Tuesday found Roman Catholic Archbishop of Adelaide Philip Wilson (left) guilty of covering up sexual abuse of boys by a priest he knew forty years ago. It was alleged and accepted by the court he had been informed by two separate victims in the 1970s that parish priest James Fletcher had sexually assaulted them, and had failed to act on that information. At the time, Fr Wilson was a junior priest who shared a house with Fletcher. By failing to act at the time, and by failing to give evidence of the information he held at the time of Fletcher’s trial in 2004 and 2005, Wilson was found to have covered up Fletcher’s repeat sexual offences.

    Magistrate Robert Stone said that he had been convinced by “the number of people who have complained, and weight and quality of these people” and that “The whole of the evidence as to sexual abuse from all families provides material that a person would believe.”

    Indeed. No one doubts that Fletcher abused the complainants, or that he was a deceptive and selfish individual who betrayed his church and vulnerable people in his care, and who caused great harm to his victims. Anyone with a heart could not help but be saddened by that harm he did, and supportive of his victims, who were entirely right to feel betrayed and angry. But that was not the question.

    The question was, when was Fr Philip Wilson made aware of the abuse committed by James Fletcher against Peter Creigh? Creigh first told his family about the abuse he had suffered in 2009, more than thirty years after the abuse took place, five years after Fletcher’s trial for abuse of other boys at about the same time, and three years after Fletcher’s death. When asked why he not mentioned the abuse before, he aserted he told the priest who shared the house with Fletcher. That priest was Philip Wilson. When questioned later, a second victim, un-named at this stage, also claimed to have told Wilson about the abuse at the time it occurred in the mid-Seventies.

    At this point it may be appropriate to note the vitriol directed at Archbishop Wilson because he said, again in response to questions, that he did not make assumptions about anyone’s guilt or innocence on the basis of accusations only, but preferred to wait until the matter had been proven in court. This is, of course, the position that any sensible person, including police, journalists, and the courts, should take. But Wilson has not only been abused for this in the popular media, but was also, bizarrely, reprimanded by the presiding Magistrate in his case. Reprimanded for taking a view which is exactly the objective and careful view a magistrate would take.

    In 2009, Creigh told his family about the abuse. In 2010 he wrote to his local bishop. He and the bishop (not Wilson) then met, and the bishop subsequently wrote to Creigh outlining what support the diocese was able to offer. Two and half years later, in 2013, Creigh was interviewed by police, and alleged that he told Wilson about the abuse at the time. Another person known to Creigh was subsequently interviewed by police, and when questioned, made a similar claim. Since he was apprised of these claims in 2014, Archbishop’ Wilson’s position has been exactly the same: he insists he has no memory of those conversations ever having taken place.

    What really happened? There are a number of possibilities.

    First, the two boys, now men, have clear and accurate memories of conversations they had forty years ago with a priest whom they correctly identify as now-Archbishop Wilson. This is the position Magistrate Robert Stone says is proven.

    At the other end of the scale there is the possibility that the recollections cited in evidence were not accurate. They might, for example, have informed someone other than Wilson and, over the intervening years, seen their memories of the event distorted. Memory is a strange thing, and as cognitive psychologist Elizabeth Loftus has demonstrated, the merest word or question or suggestion can create “memories” which the person holding them absolutely believes are the accurate recall of real events.

    So again, what really happened? Further, was the court’s faith in memory misplaced. As the Sydney Morning Herald noted in reporting the guilty verdict against Wilson:

    It was a circumstantial case and the prosecution had to overcome a number of significant hurdles in their bid to prove Archbishop Wilson concealed the sexual abuse allegations against Father Fletcher.

    Not only did Crown prosecutor Gareth Harrison have to prove that Mr Creigh told Archbishop Wilson about the sexual abuse in 1976, but that Archbishop Wilson remembered it and had a belief that the allegations were true between 2004 and 2006, after Fletcher had been charged with child sex offences and before his death in jail.

    They also had to prove that Archbishop Wilson knew or believed he had information which might be of assistance in securing the prosecution of Fletcher for the sexual abuse offences against Mr Creigh.

    While I have a passing acquaintance with Archbishop Wilson, and acknowledging that my view is subjective, it is my belief that had he known of the alleged offences, he would have brought them to the attention of his bishop and not hesitated to come forward to give evidence later when Fletcher went to trial. Someone who knows the complainants may take the view that they are people of courage and integrity, and that they would not have made the claims they have unless they were sure they were true. It is entirely possible for both of these things to be correct.

    What is not possible, as I see it, is to reach the conclusion that one option is proven beyond reasonable doubt. Yet that is exactly the opinion reached by Magistrate Stone. Many will look upon his decision not as an end in itself but as the basis for an appeal.

    Peter Wales is a former Anglican clergyman who now runs an IT consultancy business on Kangaroo Island in South Australia.

  45. Mark A
    #2720347, posted on May 26, 2018 at 3:20 am

    Winston Smith
    #2720345, posted on May 26, 2018 at 3:10 am
    Why does Graham Richardson hate ordinary Australians and their values?

    Maybe if Richo had some values, or heaven forbid, even some standards then he would be able to figure that one out?

    Maybe I’m getting old, started here in my early fifties, now I’m close to the dreaded 60, I’ve given up on OZ political commentators.
    They are either totally left or wind in the willows like Bolt.
    No values at all, Marx, Groucho that is, at least was honest about his principles.

  46. Serena at the Pub
    #2720350, posted on May 26, 2018 at 3:52 am

    Mac Siccar: Thank you. Though I read the link to Quadrant on the previous forum.
    Good article, and thank you for posting it in full.

    I’ve also found in newspaper reports that Archbishop Wilson’s counsel was refused permission by the Magistrate to call witnesses who would verify the Archbishop had always been quick off the mark to report to the authorities clerics he suspected of sex abuse.

    I’m not familiar with the workings of NSW Local Courts, beyond the basic knowledge that most criminal cases are heard in them, and by a Magistrate.

    The more I look, the more I suspect the Archbishop was tried, & found guilty by a lone Magistrate.
    Does anyone know anything about this Magistrate Richard Cranium.. .Robert Stone?

  54. Leigh Lowe
    #2720358, posted on May 26, 2018 at 4:32 am

    Thx Tom.
    Chip Bok for me.
    He gets Crapper’s scrunched up lying face just right.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *