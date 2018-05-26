Liberty Quote
[N]ot all governments are free from tyranny and corruption, and not all people are fully protected against criminal elements, even within their own governments. Without some jurisdictions in the world enforcing reasonable rights of financial privacy, those living in un-free and corrupt jurisdictions would have no place to protect their financial assets from kidnappers, extortionists, blackmailers and assorted government and nongovernment thugs.— Richard Rahn
-
-
Open Forum: May 26, 2018
Allo
Undersized thread. Throw it back
3rd???
3
I think the thread has coded
Monty will be driving by shortly. Watch out for the dead squirrel.
How many sitting members will now have to check the accuracy of their CV?
I claim this thread in the name of Harry Paget Flashman, a survivor of some of the greatest military disasters of Queen Victoria’s reign, including Rorke’s Drift, and Custer’s Last Stand.
Who can forget the dead squirrel scene in the Guns of Macaroons. One of Monsters fave movies.
Yowza! A new fresh thread!
No smelly old socks in sight!
I’ll bide my time until all you bastards go to sleep. Patience is a virtue.
Late nights, smokey bars, good Scotch, and no posers in Perth nightclubs, in the early 1970’s and 1980’s.
NYTimes is really getting desperate now.
Trump is a goner h/t mOnty #impeachhimnow
American Airlines bans emotional support amphibians, ferrets, goats and more0
irst United Airlines barred an emotional support peacock from boarding. Now American Airlines is telling passengers some of their service and emotional support animals — including goats, hedgehogs and tusked creatures — can’t fly.
If people need a bloody hedgehog in order to get by in life……….*
Lost my train of thought.
Now where’s my giraffe gone?
At least the homos will be able to take their comfort gerbils on board.
To hell, with the rest of evil bastards.
Now she is believable …
Trans-Black Activist Rachel Dolezal Hit With Felony Welfare Fraud Charges.
No doubt posted before but still the best summary I’ve read.
Steyn: Tinker-Tailor-Clapper-Carter-Downer-Halper-Spy.
The Weinstein perp walk pic is up at DRUDGE!
LOLigarch.
The giraffes only weakness is its throat. Getting a ladder long enough to “slit it” is the problem. That and the fact they keep moving. A worthy adversary indeed.
There’s been a bunch of badly behaved flying pigs, but this is the best of the lot (from 2000)
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/worldnews/asia/1372494/Pigs-might-fly-.-.-.-but-never-again-on-American-airline.html
Tilting at giraffes.
People who need comfort animals shouldn’t be flying and that’s that!
From Areff’s link. Fucking hilarious.
it must have caused a freaking riot.
Can’t stop laughing.
This is the sort of thing that makes America great.
Anyone know details of Archbishop Philip Wilson’s trial?
The NSW court system is something I know very little of, except it is in some ways very different to Qld.
I’m somewhat familiar with Qld, but have appeared in NSW only once.
Based on my one appearance in NSW their Magistrates are far bigger wankers than their Qld counterparts (and that is saying something)
The following facts are to be found in no end of newsmedia reports:
The Archbishop’s trial was in Newcastle local court.
It was heard by a Magistrate (warning bells go off loudly at this)
The Archbishop was found guilty.
What I cannot find, is who decided his guilt?
Please someone tell me it was not one lone NSW Magistrate who heard the entire case, and alone decided guilt?
If this is some sort of confession, please go on. We’re all ears.
We won’t tell the authorities. It’s not that sort of blog. Rae roams free here despite his hideous character and constant spewing of utter bullshit. I think you’ll be safe.
“Consorting with Giraffes” is about the only Cat statute demanding the death penalty. There may be others. IT runs his own pararell justice system. Avoid it.
Armadillo
#2720332, posted on May 26, 2018 at 1:47 am
What price ‘Nurse Kitchen’ Doomben race 4?
Uh ohh….
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2018/05/25/testimony-reveals-close-ties-between-russian-lobbyist-at-trump-jr-meeting-and-fusion-gps/
About $7 according to Sportsbet. I’m not about to turn Sinc’s site into a betting free for all. Too much excitement.
Armadillo
#2720337, posted on May 26, 2018 at 2:17 am
What price ‘Nurse Kitchen’ Doomben race 4?
About $7 according to Sportsbet. I’m not about to turn Sinc’s site into a betting free for all. Too much excitement.
fair enough, I’m on the #3 win and #12 eaw. was just curious as McDonald is riding #14
Truth be known Mark, odds matter very little to me. It’s “the book” that matters. It’s getting to the stage where you are flat out trying to get someone to lay the favourite. It’s purely a percentage game. Always has been. Dwindling numbers “on track” makes it difficult to “build a book”. The book never lies. Ever.
rickw – FTOF;
Why has that silly cow got a couple of Wholemeal Wheatens hanging off her ears?
Has she no sense of self respect?
Punters with opposing views (like at the Cat) is a bookmakers wet dream.
Armadillo
#2720341, posted on May 26, 2018 at 2:38 am
Punters with opposing views (like at the Cat) is a bookmakers wet dream.
I make good use of Betfair, make no mistake. Not quite making a book but close. $$$$$$$
And it’s fun. Don’t want to make a living out of it, takes too much time I don’t have, and I’m on a good wicket anyways.
Still trying to catch up.
Old Ozzie;
Do you have a link for this number? Not doubting you, but is there a way to add in the opportunity costs?
Ta.
OCO;
Maybe if Richo had some values, or heaven forbid, even some standards then he would be able to figure that one out?
Serena.
The following is from Quadrant on line.
Winston Smith
#2720345, posted on May 26, 2018 at 3:10 am
Why does Graham Richardson hate ordinary Australians and their values?
Maybe if Richo had some values, or heaven forbid, even some standards then he would be able to figure that one out?
Maybe I’m getting old, started here in my early fifties, now I’m close to the dreaded 60, I’ve given up on OZ political commentators.
They are either totally left or wind in the willows like Bolt.
No values at all, Marx, Groucho that is, at least was honest about his principles.
Mac Siccar: Thank you. Though I read the link to Quadrant on the previous forum.
Good article, and thank you for posting it in full.
I’ve also found in newspaper reports that Archbishop Wilson’s counsel was refused permission by the Magistrate to call witnesses who would verify the Archbishop had always been quick off the mark to report to the authorities clerics he suspected of sex abuse.
I’m not familiar with the workings of NSW Local Courts, beyond the basic knowledge that most criminal cases are heard in them, and by a Magistrate.
The more I look, the more I suspect the Archbishop was tried, & found guilty by a lone Magistrate.
Does anyone know anything about this Magistrate
Richard Cranium.. .Robert Stone?
Paul Zanetti.
A.F. Branco #1.
A.F. Branco #2.
Gary Varvel.
Chip Bok.
Robert Ariail.
Thanks Tom
Thx Tom.
Chip Bok for me.
He gets Crapper’s scrunched up lying face just right.