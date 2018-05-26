Out of touch is the least of it

From my far-left Californian ex-mate who represents every aspect of the insanity projected by anyone with TDS. Which brings me to this, which is not at all sympathetic, but at least gets discussed: Trump turns North Korea into an attack on the Democrats claiming they are ‘rooting against us in our negotiations’. The sub-headings:
- The president attacked Democrats in an early morning Twitter rant
- His attack was filled with his other grievances against Dems, saying they defend the violent El Salvadorian gang MS 13 and that they want to raise taxes
- Democrats criticized Trump for cancelling the Singapore summit with North Korea with Nancy Pelosi saying President Kim Jong-Un was the ‘big winner’
- ‘Dems have lost touch!’ Trump charged
- ‘Fox & Friends’ mentioned the Dem criticism on their Friday morning broadcast
The actual tweet from the President:
Which part of any of this is untrue?
The left are simply western hating traitors.
Trump let the Fat Boy know, without any doubt at all , that he, Trump, was in charge now, and not Obama with his anti-western / anti – American agenda.
It must have come a a real shock to the Fat Boy, that Trump actually responded forcefully to the Fat Boy’s rhetoric, with even more powerful rhetoric.
But why struth? Why? I find it difficult to come to terms with their negativism.
The Daily Mail UK states:
I wonder what deal-making the female journalist for the UK’s Daily Mail has done in her lifetime to already dismiss a summit that may or may not happen? Give me a job, I have a vagina!
We are living a post-truth age; the left only cares about the headline and meme. Truth is irrelevant.
Spin – if you can’t win!
This comment via jonova comments:
” Ken (Kulak)
May 23, 2018 at 7:09 pm
Charles Krauthammer finally woke up?
This is from Charles Krauthammer who did not go for Trump, now read what he thinks of him now.
To my friends “of a different persuasion” I’m not trying to sell anything or anyone but I do feel this is an interesting take on our
very controversial president who I truly believe is not Republican or Democrat.
A different take on Donald Trump: (a non-political agenda)
Trump Is Not A Liberal or Conservative, He’s a “Pragmatist.” (Definition: A pragmatist is someone who is practical and focused on reaching a goal. A pragmatist usually has a straightforward, matter-of-fact approach and doesn’t let emotion distract him or her.)
“We recently enjoyed a belated holiday dinner with friends at the home of other friends. The dinner conversation varied from discussions about antique glass and china to theology and politics.
At one point, reference was made to Donald Trump being a conservative, to which I responded that Trump is not a conservative.
I said that I neither view nor do I believe Trump views himself as a conservative. I stated it was my opinion that Trump is a pragmatist.
He sees a problem and understands it must be fixed. He doesn’t see the problem as liberal or conservative, he sees it only as a problem. That is a quality that should be admired and applauded, not condemned. But I get ahead of myself.
Viewing problems from a Liberal perspective has resulted in the creation of more problems, more entitlement programs, more victims, more government, more political correctness, and more attacks on the working class in all economic strata.
Viewing things according to the so-called Republican conservative perspective has brought continued spending and globalism to the detriment of American interests and well being, denial of what the real problems are, weak, ineffective, milquetoast, leadership that amounts to Barney Fife Deputy Sheriff, appeasement oriented and afraid of its own shadow. In brief, it has brought liberal ideology with a pachyderm as a mascot juxtaposed to the ass of the Democrat Party.
Immigration isn’t a Republican problem, it isn’t a Liberal problem, it is a problem that threatens the very fabric and infrastructure of America. It demands a pragmatic approach not an approach that is intended to appease one group or another.
The impending collapse of the economy wasn’t a Liberal or Conservative problem, it is an American problem.
That said, until it is viewed as a problem that demands a common sense approach to resolution, it will never be fixed because the Democrats and Republicans know only one way to fix things and the longevity of their impracticality has proven to have no lasting effect.
Successful businessmen like Donald Trump find ways to make things work, they do not promise to accommodate.
Trump uniquely understands that China’s manipulation of currency is not a Republican problem or a Democrat problem. It is a problem that threatens our financial stability and he understands the proper balance needed to fix it. Here again, successful businessmen, like Trump, who have weathered the changing tides of economic reality understand what is necessary to make business work, and they, unlike both sides of the political aisle, know that if something doesn’t work, you don’t continue trying to make it work hoping that at some point it will.
As a pragmatist, Donald Trump hasn’t made wild pie-in-the-sky promises of a cell phone in every pocket, free college tuition, and a $15 hour minimum wage for working the drive-through at Carl’s Hamburgers.
I argue that America needs pragmatists because pragmatists see a problem and find ways to fix them. They do not see a problem and compound it by creating more problems.
You may not like Donald Trump, but I suspect that the reason some people do not like him is because:
(1) he is antithetical to the “good old boy” method of brokering backroom deals that fatten the coffers of politicians;
(2) they are unaccustomed to hearing a president speak who is unencumbered by the financial shackles of those who he owes vis-a-vis
donations;
(3) he is someone who is free of idiomatic political ideology;
(4) He says what he is thinking, is unapologetic for his outspoken thoughts, speaks very straightforward using everyday language that can be understood by all (and is offensive to some who dislike him anyway) making him a great communicator, for the most part, does what he says he will do and;
(5) he is someone who understands that it takes more than hollow promises and political correctness to make America great again.
Listening to Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders talk about fixing America is like listening to two lunatics trying to “out crazy” one another.
Jeb Bush, John Kasich and Marco Rubio are owned lock, stock, and barrel by the bankers, corporations, and big dollar donors funding their campaigns. Bush can deny it, but common sense tells anyone willing to face facts is that people don’t give tens of millions without expecting something in return.
We have had Democrats and Republican ideologues and what has it brought us?
Are we better off today or worse off? Has it happened overnight or has it been a steady decline brought on by both parties?
I submit that a pragmatist is just what America needs right now. People are quick to confuse and despise confidence as arrogance, but that is common among those who have never accomplished anything in their lives (or politicians who never really solved a problem, because it’s better to still have an “issue(s) to be solved,” so re-elect me to solve it, (which never happens) and those who have always played it safe (again, all politicians) not willing to risk failure, to try and achieve success).
Donald Trump put his total financial empire at risk in running for president and certainly did not need or even want the job; that says it all.
He wants success for the U.S. and her citizens because he loves his country.”
On the 7th and 8th of May, Kim was in Dalien to chat with his good mate, Great Helmsman Xi Jinping. Kim had been in Beijing in March; his first trip outside the country since he took over. (Note in passing the Trump’s America menu item on the page linked above.) Shortly after this “cordial and friendly” chat, the usual Nokor bombast resumed.
This is interesting, especially at 4min:
If ship boarding blockades by the US are continuing, it’s small surprise that the Russian East is offering a second “Friendship” Bridge crossing into NorK, possibly on pontoons – for quick deployment – and increased direct trade, instead of via China.
Yup, wankers are always wise after the fact.
I remember the Norks at Panmunjom during the cease fire talks ,they would walk out at the drop of a hat stupid nitpicking, trying to dominate the talks ,a cease fire was en’ventually signed . Technically the Norks are still at war with the south and the US,don’t know about the rest of the u.n. Who participated of course the u.n. Wasn’t communist dominated then ,Trump knows their forn[m and won’t put up with their bullshit like the left dominated state department would ,Donald will dominate these talks and the Chinese are really scared of him ,he will punish them economically and they know it that’d why f at boy had to go to China for his instructions ,bet ci gave him a blast when his minions started messing about they got into rec]verse quickly . Trump will dictate the terms and China will make fat boy accept them ,they are not dealing with acareer polliemuppets wit the Trump t-regime .
Donald J. Trump
@realDonaldTrump
Negotiations 101: The best deals you can make are the ones you walk away from…and then get them with better terms.
12:48 AM – May 3, 2014
As for the left treason which is quite normal to them ,they can never see the wood for the trees ,totally blinkered and never a thought for the consequences of their stupidity ,mid aged children
I remember back in Gorbachovs day ,Boris Yeltsin ,and edouard scheverdnadze ,two politburo members visited tNew York ,during a tour they asked to go into a supermarket ,they were shocked at the amount and variety of food and the cheapness of it ,they spoke through their interpreter to some shoppers ,amongst them the wives of a truck driver and a city garden worker ,these women had between them more food than a Russian housewife would see in her lifetime ,and they got that every week. It is said this to]upped Yeltsin over the edge and made him anti communist ,to lead the people out of soviet opression . It must have worked, the left hate Russia but love China. Cuba ,the Norks and Venezuela , they obviously don’t frequent supermarkets ,that for the peasants .
Just guessing that the people now blaming Trump for ‘botching’ the summit are the very same people who castigated him for agreeing to meet Little Rocket Man in the first place.