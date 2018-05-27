Rhodes to ruin

Posted on 9:33 pm, May 27, 2018 by Steve Kates

The only thing Rhodes has correctly stated is this:

“All these newspapers used to have foreign bureaus. Now they don’t. They call us to explain to them what’s happening in Moscow and Cairo. Most of the outlets are reporting on world events from Washington. The average reporter we talk to is 27 years old, and their only reporting experience consists of being around political campaigns. That’s a sea change. They literally know nothing.”

Applies to him as well. The video comes from The Rough ‘Final Year’ of Ben Rhodes. Enjoy, but it’s a shame it took eight years of idiocy to set it up.

This entry was posted in Politics of the Left. Bookmark the permalink.

6 Responses to Rhodes to ruin

  1. stackja
    #2721727, posted on May 27, 2018 at 10:12 pm

    Australian MSM knows nothing too.

  2. Fisky
    #2721733, posted on May 27, 2018 at 10:19 pm

    This crank gave $100 billion to Iran and wonders how Russia was unleashed. Sad!

  3. MPH
    #2721778, posted on May 27, 2018 at 11:43 pm

    The best bit was in the NYT profile where he was described as having ‘mind meld’ with Obama – made my skin crawl.

  4. wal1957
    #2721786, posted on May 28, 2018 at 12:07 am

    Journalists treat a political press release as the gospel ‘truth’.
    Some senior, older journalists in media organisations have told me that they despair at the younger journalists. Most of a particular mindset, and totally unprepared (with their university degree) to be able to work in the real world.

  5. OneWorldGovernment
    #2721793, posted on May 28, 2018 at 12:20 am

    Journalism, along with most other bullshit “degrees”, should not gain any funding at all.

  6. Tintarella di Luna
    #2721840, posted on May 28, 2018 at 5:21 am

    Journalism became j’ism the moment it became a university degree.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *