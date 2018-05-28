I am from the government and am here to help. These are possibly the 10 most dangerous words in the English language so said Ronald Reagan.

But if you are in small business, just register for this webinar to learn:

what government is doing to help small business.

You get to listen to:

ATO tell you how to pay as much tax as possible in the most efficient way, but not yet in the Alberici way (on revenue);

ASIC to tell how you can comply with their labyrinthine and capricious regulations all while daydreaming of Kafka;

FWO to tell you how to destroy to relations with your workforce; and

ACCC to learn who not to complain to when a government protected business comes gunning for you.

And of course the Australian Small Business and Family Enterprise Ombudsman will tell you how wonderful a job government is doing.

The Australia Government – the best friend of Australian small business.

LMAO.

