Monday Forum: May 28, 2018

  Bruce of Newcastle
    #2721923, posted on May 28, 2018 at 9:33 am

    Spam, spam, spam, spam…

    More Than 220,000 Pounds of Spam Have Been Recalled. Here´s How To Check If You Have Any Contaminated Cans

    Spam lovers beware. A recall has been issued for 228,614 pounds of the famous canned meat product due to contamination from shards of metal.

    Wonderful spam!

  Grumpy Racist Homophobe
    #2721924, posted on May 28, 2018 at 9:36 am

    Six thanks Carpe.

  Mick Gold Coast QLD
    #2721927, posted on May 28, 2018 at 9:37 am

    Top ten is honorable, I say

  duncanm
    #2721932, posted on May 28, 2018 at 9:40 am

    Spam lovers beware. A recall has been issued for 228,614 pounds of the famous canned meat product due to contamination from shards of metal.

    Shards of metal weer always part of the deal, weren’t they?

  Some History
    #2721935, posted on May 28, 2018 at 9:42 am

    For anyone interested.

    Volume up.

    70s Classic

    What Can I Say – Boz Scaggs

  Mother Lode
    #2721936, posted on May 28, 2018 at 9:44 am

    You were rusuban for a while there, Carpe.

  Mother Lode
    #2721939, posted on May 28, 2018 at 9:46 am

    More Than 220,000 Pounds of Spam Have Been Recalled. Here´s How To Check If You Have Any Contaminated Cans

    I heard some ham got mixed in by mistake.

  None
    #2721941, posted on May 28, 2018 at 9:48 am

    I do not condone Barnaby Joyce’s affair. But I think it is perfectly ay-ok for him to take $150K to spill all. Markson at the DT has been banging on trying to justify her breaking the story in the first place – like if you are against gay marriage you must be a virgin. It is clear she has had it out for Joyce. Still she has rendered both the kid’s parents unemployable so I think they are doing the right thing grabbing what they can and setting up the poor mite. I hope they write a book as well. Go on a speaking tour…set up an instagram for the little boy so he can do product endorsements…. Yeah, I say work it. The kid’s innocent. He’s going to have a hard enough time with these media vultures around.

  C.L.
    #2721943, posted on May 28, 2018 at 9:50 am

    Stacked sidebar links at ABC Online:

    Ireland overturns abortion ban: So what happens now?

    What’s the best way to support someone after pregnancy loss?

  Zyconoclast
    #2721947, posted on May 28, 2018 at 9:52 am

    Poor choice of words. Obviously the Emily listers would need a machete to trim the bush. Onwards, sisters!

    Brush cutter

    https://www.worldofpower.co.uk/stihl-fs560c-em-57-1cc-clearing-saw-bike-handle.html

  Leo G
    #2721948, posted on May 28, 2018 at 9:53 am

    I heard some ham got mixed in by mistake.

    I heard some meat all got mixed in by mistake.

  calli
    #2721949, posted on May 28, 2018 at 9:55 am

    Two little ducks went out one day…🎼

  calli
    #2721950, posted on May 28, 2018 at 9:57 am

    More Than 220,000 Pounds of Spam Have Been Recalled

    Lies!

    There’s more than that in my Inbox.

  calli
    #2721952, posted on May 28, 2018 at 9:59 am

    pregnancy loss

    I wonder why they didn’t use “miscarriage”?

  calli
    #2721953, posted on May 28, 2018 at 10:00 am

    Heh.

    This thread belongs to me. Posting charge by the pixel.

    Mates’ rates but.

  egg_
    #2721954, posted on May 28, 2018 at 10:01 am

    All my friends are getting married… to white girls
    /Faruqed

  Rae
    #2721957, posted on May 28, 2018 at 10:06 am

    Today’s Australia:
    Queensland woman escorted off Jetstar flight by the Australian Federal Police

    Elle?

    Have developed a fear of flying. It’s the landing bit.

  Geriatric mayfly
    #2721959, posted on May 28, 2018 at 10:09 am

    Wonderful spam!

    A contaminant from the day of its inception.

  None
    #2721960, posted on May 28, 2018 at 10:09 am

    I don’t know what is more bizarre. Women CHEERING legalised murder of the unborn, CHEERING that they can kill their own children, or idea this had something to do with Savita who died of sepsis because stupid doctors failed to diagnose her on time.
    It’s like the Irish have taken total leave of their senses. Like all those jokes about them are true:
    http://www.nydailynews.com/news/world/ireland-votes-legalize-abortion-landslide-article-1.4011244

  C.L.
    #2721961, posted on May 28, 2018 at 10:10 am

    Muslims in the news …
    Inside the Skaf gang: From the teen raped 40 times by 14 men to the women called ‘Aussie pigs’ as they were sexually assaulted in parks – judge reveals why the crimes were ‘worse than murder’.

    Even in this case, a revolting judiciary reduced the ringleader’s famous sentence of 55 years to just 28.
    Thank goodness for Cronulla.

  C.L.
    #2721962, posted on May 28, 2018 at 10:11 am

    Muslims in the news …
    Inside the Skaf gang: From the teen r-ped 40 times by 14 men to the women called ‘Aussie pigs’ as they were sexually assaulted in parks – judge reveals why the crimes were ‘worse than murder’

    Even in this case, a revolting judiciary reduced the ringleader’s famous sentence of 55 years to just 28.
    Thank goodness for Cronulla.

  Baldrick
    #2721963, posted on May 28, 2018 at 10:11 am

    31st Battalion A.I.F

    Bugden, Patrick Joseph (1897–1917)
    On 26 September 1917, the 31st Battalion took part in the second phase of the battle of Polygon Wood. As it advanced towards its objective the leading platoons were swept by fierce machine-gun fire from a group of pillboxes. Bugden was in a small party sent forward to attack the first strong point: successfully ‘silencing the machine-gun with bombs’, he ‘captured the garrison at the point of the bayonet’. In the next two days he performed several similar acts of gallantry, each of which contributed to the battalion’s advance. Once, single-handed, he rescued a corporal who was being taken to the German lines, and at least five times he dashed out into intense shell and machine-gun fire to bring in wounded. ‘Always foremost in volunteering for any dangerous mission’, he was killed on 28 September. For his bravery during the preceding two days Bugden was awarded a posthumous Victoria Cross.

  JohnJJJ
    #2721967, posted on May 28, 2018 at 10:23 am

    Italian President has rejected the new Italian Government. They are repeating the conditions of pre WW1 Europe. Dangerous times.

  H B Bear
    #2721969, posted on May 28, 2018 at 10:24 am

    Creepy Graegooglery reporting for duty.

  Rae
    #2721973, posted on May 28, 2018 at 10:33 am

    You’re Graegooglery? Yeah, maybe not. But you are creepy.

  zyconoclast
    #2721975, posted on May 28, 2018 at 10:34 am

    1911 – A Trip Through New York City (speed corrected w/ added sound)

  m0nty
    #2721976, posted on May 28, 2018 at 10:37 am

    What a lovely day to destroy, devastate and leave Trumpkins in tatters.

  Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2721978, posted on May 28, 2018 at 10:41 am

    Baldrick
    #2721910, posted on May 28, 2018 at 9:16 am

    Tally-ho! Bombs away.
    Jolly good show, what? Right over the target.
    Time to head home boys for tea and crumpets.

    After the round of air strikes that opened the First Gulf War of 1991, a Royal Air Force pilot of 617 Squadron had a microphone pushed under his nose and asked “How did ir all go?”

    “Piece of cake, really. I’ve always wanted to say that. My grandfather was one of the Dam Busters.”

  H B Bear
    #2721980, posted on May 28, 2018 at 10:43 am

    You haven’t been working on your zingers have you Graeoogs?

  Bruce of Newcastle
    #2721981, posted on May 28, 2018 at 10:45 am

    Here you go M0nty.

    It’s Time to Impeach the President (Obama)

    It’s time to impeach former President Barack Obama. And of course, prosecute him too. Many are starting to come to this conclusion. Tom Fitton, the legal genius behind Judicial Watch (the number one government watchdog in America), has come to the same conclusion.

    Looks about right to me. Unfortunately it won’t save us from hours of brain numbing propaganda coming soon to our televisions via his deal with Susan Rice oops, Netflix.

  Rae
    #2721982, posted on May 28, 2018 at 10:46 am

    1911 – A Trip Through New York City (speed corrected w/ added sound)

    Excellent video. Nice steam clock at 3.05. And right hand drive cars.

  egg_
    #2721984, posted on May 28, 2018 at 10:47 am

    Why don’t gorillas do stand up comedy?
    So they’re not mistaken for lesbians.

  Stimpson J. Cat
    #2721985, posted on May 28, 2018 at 10:48 am

    Don’t trust people in Sydney who exclusively have white friends imo. You have to work hard to maintain that in a city like this, shows something is up

    I think he should have said don’t trust people who don’t have Ching Chong friends in Sydney.
    Even I noticed, when I visited Sydney, that there were Ching Chongs everywhere.
    It all started because of this.

  jjf
    #2721986, posted on May 28, 2018 at 10:49 am

    Morning all.

    Looking forward to another week of anti Trump hysteria, fact free discussions on the ABC all washed down with bucket loads of pomposity from stupid lefties!!

  Winston Smith
    #2721987, posted on May 28, 2018 at 10:52 am

    From Old Ozzie on the old fred –
    At the end of the day, Tommy is going to be a very rich man, or a very dead one.
    …and the jury isn’t out on that one yet.

  Roger
    #2721988, posted on May 28, 2018 at 10:52 am

    Stacked sidebar links at ABC Online:

    Ireland overturns abortion ban: So what happens now?

    ABC reported that Leo Varadkar “reached out” to No voters in his post result speech.

    He actually scolded them for not being sufficiently open and tolerant.

  Stimpson J. Cat
    #2721990, posted on May 28, 2018 at 10:52 am

    What a lovely day to destroy, devastate and leave Trumpkins in tatters.

    Monty I was going to declare you the winner of our bet but it looks like it may have been too early to call.

    Your professional analysis of the Korean Summit situation please.

  Habib
    #2721992, posted on May 28, 2018 at 10:53 am

    The RAF were a bit less accommodating and celebratory of diversity in previous eras.

    But then of course one of those knuckle-dragging troglodytes named a black dog “n#*gger”. Then went off to drown several thousand innocent German civilians.

  Stimpson J. Cat
    #2721993, posted on May 28, 2018 at 10:53 am

    Donald J. Trump
    @realDonaldTrump

    Our United States team has arrived in North Korea to make arrangements for the Summit between Kim Jong Un and myself. I truly believe North Korea has brilliant potential and will be a great economic and financial Nation one day. Kim Jong Un agrees with me on this. It will happen!

  thefrolickingmole
    #2721994, posted on May 28, 2018 at 10:53 am

    C.L.

    I just saw that, talk about poor story placement.

    Dr Kermit would have approved.

  stackja
    #2721995, posted on May 28, 2018 at 10:55 am

    Rita Panahi: Vital to separate fiction from fact
    Rita Panahi, Herald Sun
    May 27, 2018 8:20pm
    Subscriber only

    THE information age was meant to make us better informed than ever before. And, yet some falsehoods continue to be regurgitated despite being comprehensively and repeatedly debunked.

    “A lie told often enough becomes the truth” is a line most commonly attributed to Nazi Propaganda Minister Joseph Goebbels or Russian communist revolutionary Vladimir Lenin.

    That seems to be the case with the lie that Aboriginal people were once considered fauna under the flora and fauna Act and were not classified as humans until the 1967 referendum.

    The truth is that Aborigines were never considered fauna and no such Act existed.

    It is an urban myth, pure fiction that continues to be spread far and wide despite many professors, constitutional law experts and researchers setting the record straight.

    Disappointingly, those complicit in spreading this “fake fact” are often highly educated members of the media, academia and political class, including Labor MP Linda Burney, ABC-TV host Charlie Pickering and, most recently, actor Aaron Pedersen.

    In a wideranging interview with News Corp, Pedersen made the bogus flora and fauna claim which was reported uncritically as follows:

    “People talk about the Stolen Generation, we’re the children of the Stolen Generation. Our mothers and fathers were ‘flora and fauna’. I mean, people have got to understand how that makes us feel,” Pedersen said.

    “You can’t go round calling us flora and fauna for 170-odd years and then make us citizens and make us humans. We were humans before that.”

    Pedersen knows history will take care of the men who dreamt up the “flora and fauna” policy — “history makes fools of people” — so he fixes his eyes on the future.

    “This country can only get smarter by increasing the think-tank.”

    This country can only get smarter by calling out fallacious and mendacious crap that is reiterated by those who should know better.

    Why spread tall tales, discredited long ago, when there are plenty of real instances of Aborigines being mistreated after white settlement?

    Pedersen is clearly passionate about indigenous affairs so how does he not know that this story spread about his people is rubbish?

    ….

    But in the modern era, the “fake news” isn’t always due to innocent errors or even incompetence. Too many journalists allow their personal views to colour their reporting, blurring the lines between news and opinion.

    Nowhere is that more apparent than in the US where Donald Trump appears to have sent sections of the media into an irrational infamy spiral where they’ve lost any semblance of balance or impartiality. Trump’s most ardent opponents in the media fail to see how their grossly partisan reporting actually aids the President and gives credence to his claims against the press.

    It’s little wonder that trust in the media is an at all-time low in the US, according to a Knight-Gallup poll published this year. Sixty-six per cent of Americans say “most news media do not do a good job of separating fact from opinion”, up from 42 per cent in 1984.

    Activist journalists who allow their ideology to override their objectivity continue to damage the media’s credibility. You are entitled to your opinion but you cannot peddle fake facts to suit your narrative.

    Rita Panahi is a Herald Sun columnist

    [email protected]

    @ritapanahi

  Stimpson J. Cat
    #2721997, posted on May 28, 2018 at 10:57 am

    Jordan B Peterson
    @jordanbpeterson
    What shall I do when I’m tired and impatient? Gratefully accept an outstretched helping hand.
    From Coda, the concluding chapter of 12 Rules for Life, on sale at all good bookstores now for just $39.95!!!
    Foreword by my good friend Dr Stimpson J. Cat.

  stackja
    #2721998, posted on May 28, 2018 at 10:57 am

    C.L.
    #2721943, posted on May 28, 2018 at 9:50 am

    ABC doesn’t get it.

  Confused Old Misfit
    #2721999, posted on May 28, 2018 at 10:57 am

    Here’s one for all you idiot Trump haters out there. Special dedications solicited!

  Stimpson J. Cat
    #2722001, posted on May 28, 2018 at 11:00 am

    Elon Musk
    @elonmusk

    Who do you think *owns* the press? Hello.
    10:11 AM · May 27, 2018

    Our Guy Elon.

  Roger
    #2722003, posted on May 28, 2018 at 11:01 am

    Choose your poison:

    Albanese now preferred Labor leader according to Newspoll, polling 26%.

    Shorten equal pegging with Plibers at 23%.

    Labor ahead 52-48.

    63% support company tax cuts!

  Dr Faustus
    #2722010, posted on May 28, 2018 at 11:05 am

    Newspoll: Voters snub Bill Shorten’s tax attack

    They do. But Shorten’s problems are deeper than that.

    The Newspoll data shows that the prospects for the Turnbull Lucky Fortune Coalition Team have been on the mend since late 2017.

    Curve fitting onto the data shows clearly that the Coalition Primary vote turned the corner in December 2017/January 2018 – and has improved steadily since. Assuming the trend continues, the Government is likely to be well ahead of Labor on Primary and line ball on 2PP by July/August.

    And not because of any brilliant Turnbull policy initiatives.

    The polls suggest that Shorten personally – and the Shorten/ACTU/ALP ‘class war’ business model generally – resonate with the punters like a turd floater in the swimming pool.

    But locked in now, brothers – too late in the cycle to rissole Shorten and start again.

  Winston Smith
    #2722011, posted on May 28, 2018 at 11:06 am

    Re Tommy Robinson:
    If the Queen had any political sense at all, she would have told one of the kids – Meghan would be best – to make a tut tut about TRs lack of procedural justice.
    I pick Meghan because Black/Female/celebrity status.
    Wedge the Left good and proper.
    (Yes. I know the Queen can’t do much, but this is about perceptions and feelz – not an official position.)
    Use some of that bastards Rules for Radicals right back at them. They don’t like it up ém. Or do they?

  Stimpson J. Cat
    #2722012, posted on May 28, 2018 at 11:06 am

    David Hogg
    @davidhogg111
    ·
    May 26
    RT if you wish to enlist in the meme war against hate and misinformation from the alt-right

  H B Bear
    #2722013, posted on May 28, 2018 at 11:07 am

    You can bet Peanut Head won’t stop campaigning at lunchtime for these by-elections. He can hear the drumbeat.

  Snoopy
    #2722016, posted on May 28, 2018 at 11:09 am

    Monty, you seem to have run short of squirrels, alive or dead. Why don’t you try crowdsquirrel.com?

  H B Bear
    #2722018, posted on May 28, 2018 at 11:09 am

    But locked in now, brothers – too late in the cycle to rissole Shorten and start again.

    Ask Bill Hayden about that.

  incoherent rambler
    #2722019, posted on May 28, 2018 at 11:10 am

    too late in the cycle to rissole Shorten and start again.

    Not true.
    $AUD 1.00 says that they will swap to Albo when there is a sniff of an election in the wind.
    Ref: Hawke, Kev V2

  Stimpson J. Cat
    #2722020, posted on May 28, 2018 at 11:12 am

    Kurt Schlichter
    @KurtSchlichter
    Man arrested and imprisoned in England for reporting on a court case(Tommy Robinson)
    Reporting on his case is also illegal.
    The US media doesn’t care.
    Why?
    Because they support it, because they disapprove of his politics.
    They want the same thing here.

    Donald Trump Jr.
    @DonaldJTrumpJr
    Reason #1776 for the original #brexit. Don’t let America follow in those footsteps.

  Roger
    #2722021, posted on May 28, 2018 at 11:12 am

    Shorten is poised to lose the unlosable election.

  John Constantine
    #2722022, posted on May 28, 2018 at 11:15 am

    Jacindamania.

    Their shorten swaps leadership for possession of the sort file on him and a bill Hayden style promise to be governor general.

    Their left put a wymynsys in, because it is her turn to be elected.

    Comrades.

  Snoopy
    #2722023, posted on May 28, 2018 at 11:19 am

    The problem Albo faces is that he has to give the impression around his electorate that he is pro reffo to stave off The Greens but that message is certain death on a national level.

  Mother Lode
    #2722024, posted on May 28, 2018 at 11:20 am

    He actually scolded them for not being sufficiently open and tolerant.

    The left has been busy for decades de-legitimising the past, making it a horrid, barren, crippled place.

    Not the remote past. Just the part that would inform the present, and which would be an obstacle on their march.

    In pursuit of this, they have made all men of the 20th century misogynistic wife-beaters. Racist to their very core, abusers of children, superstitious and hostile to any enlightenment. They have travelled the world to join in wars and enjoined in orgies of bloodshed, murder and rape. They stole little black babies because they were so brimming with hate and the need to supplant everything beautiful with tier own ugliness. All priests were p3d0s, all businessmen ravenous exploiters, and all the exploited just transmitted the forces pressing on them down to those below until all was borne by wymminses and non-whites.

    They need us to hate the past because they know that it would give strength to the present.

    We may well be one of the first societies that widely despises its antecedents. The Romans venerated their past. The Greeks in The Iliad were definitely bucking the trend by singing that they were the finest generation ever to march to war. The mediaevals saw the past as a place of conflict between good and evil where their forbears had struggled and triumphed – it was the abode of saints and giants.

    It is not just that the left lies so much. But the fact that they have to shows that they are not really up to the tasks they presume to.

  Roger
    #2722025, posted on May 28, 2018 at 11:21 am

    The left has been busy for decades de-legitimising the past, making it a horrid, barren, crippled place.

    Whilst busy turning the present into a horrid, barren, crippled place.

    “Hoes before embryos.”

  mh
    #2722026, posted on May 28, 2018 at 11:23 am

    The Australian has spun the latest Newspoll, but you cannot get away from the facts:

    Coalition lost ground to Labor, now trailing 48:52

    Turnbull has now led the Coalition to a whopping 33 Newspoll defeats in a row.

  JC
    #2722027, posted on May 28, 2018 at 11:27 am

    mh

    The Libs are going to win the next election. That’s my bet.

  Bruce of Newcastle
    #2722028, posted on May 28, 2018 at 11:27 am

    Shorten is poised to lose the unlosable election.

    This is why I like compulsory voting.
    If voting was voluntary we’d have turnout around 30% this election instead of 80%.
    Why bother vote for the purple party people eaters?*
    This way 50% of the electorate get their noses rubbed into the true awfulness of these horrid critters.

    * These guys.

  JC
    #2722029, posted on May 28, 2018 at 11:29 am

    caveat.

    Unless Albanese takes over the leadership before the next poll, in which case he will win.

  Roger
    #2722030, posted on May 28, 2018 at 11:31 am

    The problem Albo faces is that he has to give the impression around his electorate that he is pro reffo to stave off The Greens but that message is certain death on a national level.

    That and the fact that his citizenship status is open to exploitation – he’s been less transparent than he ought to have been on this, failing to include the details of his Italian father, who he was previously happy to use to his electoral advantage, on the parliamentary citizenship register.

  JC
    #2722031, posted on May 28, 2018 at 11:32 am

    Albanese, to me appears to be another Latham. I could easily see him veering right after he leaves politics. He’s too gutless to do so now of course.

  Boambee John
    #2722032, posted on May 28, 2018 at 11:34 am

    m0nty
    #2721976, posted on May 28, 2018 at 10:37 am
    What a lovely day to destroy, devastate and leave Trumpkins in tatters.

    Get your hand off it, running dog lackey of the left fascist establishment. You’ll go blind.

  Dr Faustus
    #2722033, posted on May 28, 2018 at 11:35 am

    Ask Bill Hayden about that.
    Ref: Hawke, Kev V2

    Bill Hayden had no support from the ACTU – whereas Shorten has sold his arse to them and is fully reliable and on song with the CFMEU and the moist Mx McManus.

    Kev 2.0 was certainly a last ditch effort in the midst of a bad government which had lost its way – but hardly a blueprint for electoral success.

    they will swap to Albo when there is a sniff of an election in the wind.

    Possibly – but then the problem is what to do with Plibersek. Either piss off the ALP Right by arranging for both the PM and Deputy PM to come from the left – or commit the most heinous sin possibly possible and displace a wymenses.

    Personally, I think it much more likely that the ALP will hold its nose, clench its buttocks, and hope for the Waffleworth to produce a characteristic fuckup.

  mh
    #2722034, posted on May 28, 2018 at 11:35 am

    Albanese vs Turnbull.

    Or dysentery vs diarrhea.

  Habib
    #2722037, posted on May 28, 2018 at 11:39 am

    The problem “Albo” faces is that he is a snaggle-toothed, ferret-faced fist magnet with a personality and ethical bypass, a rub-and-tug habit, and as much charm and charisma as a train spotter on roofies. FIFY.

  JC
    #2722038, posted on May 28, 2018 at 11:39 am

    They’re now saying Alzheimer is diabetes C. If so why is this man still at it, or maybe he’s actually riddled with it and no one noticed.

    Since 2004, those lunches have been hosted by famous steakhouse Smith & Wollensky. In fact, the restaurant is among Buffett’s favorites.

    The menu at the Manhattan eatery touts decadent entrees like the roasted veal chop with lemon and thyme marmalade for $54, 15 oz. cold water lobster tails for $59 and a Cajun rib steak for $59, as well as $16 craft cocktails, such as the Pendennis Club, Wallbanger Revisited and the Salty Dog.

    But Buffett’s palate isn’t very pretentious.

    A 2007 winner of the auction says that Buffett orders “a medium-rare steak with hash browns and a cherry coke.” For dessert, he reportedly asked the waiter for a couple of spoons, explaining that he’ll have “a little of everyone’s.”

    A spokesperson for Smith & Wollensky previously confirmed that this is indeed Buffett’s preferred meal at the restaurant and that his favorite cut of steak is a sirloin. The steak is priced at $49, while the hash browns cost $15.

    An order of Cherry Coke is a classic soft drink choice for the billionaire.

    Buffett, 87, has long been vocal about his love for Coke, and even told Fortune in 2015 that he is “one-quarter Coca-Cola.” The sharp-minded investor claims to drink at least five 12-ounce servings every day — three during the day and two at night. Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway has a big stake in The Coca-Cola Company.

    How did this man get away with this sort of behavior over 87 years?

    The fucker drinks 5 cans of coke a day!

    H/T trader blog.

  C.L.
    #2722039, posted on May 28, 2018 at 11:40 am

    I call bullshit.
    Everyone see the Muslim-in-Paris “spider-man” footage?
    Can somebody explain to me why the bloke already up there didn’t pull the child up?

    Real life ‘spider-man’ saves boy dangling from Paris balcony.

    Mmm.

    Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo praised the heroism of the Malian immigrant, saying the city would support his effort to settle in France.

    “Congratulations to Mamoudou Gassama for his act of bravery that saved the life of a child,” Ms Hidalgo said on her official Twitter account, adding that she spoke with him by phone to thank him.

    Ms Hidalgo said Mr Gassama told her that he arrived from Mali a few months ago and wished to stay in France.

    “I replied that his heroic gesture was an example for all citizens and that the City of Paris will obviously be keen to support him in his efforts to settle in France,” Ms Hidalgo said.

    A completely staged publicity stunt.

  JC
    #2722040, posted on May 28, 2018 at 11:41 am

    The problem “Albo” faces is that he is a snaggle-toothed, ferret-faced fist magnet with a personality and ethical bypass, a rub-and-tug habit, and as much charm and charisma as a train spotter on roofies. FIFY.

    Yea, but he doesn’t “uptalk” like imbecile.

  Some History
    #2722042, posted on May 28, 2018 at 11:43 am

    Oh… that’s just not right.

    https://imgur.com/fYnbrIN

    WARNING
    – Do NOT view within 1 hour of meals.
    – May cause temporary blindness.
    – Possible dizziness and revulsion.
    – Nightmares may persist for several days after viewing.
    – May result in ongoing psychotherapy.

  Habib
    #2722043, posted on May 28, 2018 at 11:43 am

    True, but he always sounds like he’s been huffing industrial grade plaster, and is about to shower the interviewer in an avalanche of golly.

  C.L.
    #2722045, posted on May 28, 2018 at 11:45 am

    Very obviously, Islamic spider-man was known for his acrobatic skills and a child was safely “dangled” by the father to showcase his talents. It’s so obvious it’s ridiculous. Both men should be arrested.

  Snoopy
    #2722047, posted on May 28, 2018 at 11:47 am

    I’d be amazed if Albanese doesn’t face multiple challenges in the Court of Disputed Returns over his citizenship.

  Senile Old Guy
    #2722048, posted on May 28, 2018 at 11:49 am

    CL: A completely staged publicity stunt.

    My thought too.

    If you watch closely, the kid was also moving right towards the man, already on the balcony, who was reaching for him.

  mh
    #2722051, posted on May 28, 2018 at 11:53 am

    Trump Frees Another American Hostage As Obama Legacy Disintegrates

    There is definitely a new sheriff in town. President Trump, congressional leaders and his administration have already secured the release of 17 American prisoners and simultaneously created olive branches with the tyrannical regimes holding them. Tough talk is the only thing that works. Madura is headlong five years into an economic crisis and there was no lifting of the heavy sanctions by the u.s. The victories of bringing American hostages home showing just how weak the Obama Administration was.

  Baldrick
    #2722052, posted on May 28, 2018 at 11:54 am

    I call bullshit.
    Everyone see the Muslim-in-Paris “spider-man” footage?

    I’d like to know how the kid got into that position in the first place. Totally unrealistic scenario.

  Some History
    #2722053, posted on May 28, 2018 at 11:54 am

    The big bloke sporting the black pouch was classified as a “swimwear fail”… ventures of the uncouth. That would be putting it very mildly. Here’s another, this time not as brutal on the senses.

    “Digital” bikini bra.

    https://imgur.com/xbRctcv

  Atoms for Peace
    #2722055, posted on May 28, 2018 at 12:00 pm

    Didn’t Kevni ensure that leadership swaps in the ALP can’t be done at a whim ?

  Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2722056, posted on May 28, 2018 at 12:01 pm

    @EwinHannan

    480 NBN staff earn over $200k a year & 120 earn more than $300k. NBN CEO Bill Morrow is on $3.56m and six NBN execs earn more than $1 million. New figures show record dissatisfaction with NBN, with 22,827 customers lodging official complaints. @australian

    My God this is a corrupt shithole of a country.

  Atoms for Peace
    #2722057, posted on May 28, 2018 at 12:02 pm

    How can the Brits police international web sites ? Britannia rules a cess pit these days, not the oceans.

  Habib
    #2722058, posted on May 28, 2018 at 12:09 pm

    My God this is a corrupt shithole of a country. Even the bloody cheese-eating surrender monkeys started lopping off cruets long before descending to this level of autocratic pillage, what’s that say about the image of the sun-bronzed, authority-mocking Aussie larrikin?

    Complete and utter bollocks it says to me.

  97. Dr Faustus
    #2722059, posted on May 28, 2018 at 12:10 pm

    Edward Snowden: Russian collusion is too ‘complicated’ for Trump

    So either Trump is Dr Evil, or a dotard too simple to find his own arse.
    Or, this is dezinformatsiya from a US traitor, ordered up by Putin to protect his asset…

  98. incoherent rambler
    #2722060, posted on May 28, 2018 at 12:10 pm

    Rule Britannia!
    Britannia rules the knaves
    Britons ever, ever will be slaves.

  99. egg_
    #2722061, posted on May 28, 2018 at 12:10 pm

    Personally, I think it much more likely that the ALP will hold its nose, clench its buttocks, and hope for the Waffleworth to produce a characteristic fuckup.

    +1

  100. OldOzzie
    #2722062, posted on May 28, 2018 at 12:14 pm

    ANTI-IMMIGRATION PROTESTER JAILED IN LONDON
    JUDGE ORDERS PRESS BLACKOUT
    ROBINSON SILENCED

    DRUDGE REPORT

  101. Roger
    #2722065, posted on May 28, 2018 at 12:21 pm

    Didn’t Kevni ensure that leadership swaps in the ALP can’t be done at a whim ?

    Yes, but that doesn’t mean it can’t be done.

  102. C.L.
    #2722067, posted on May 28, 2018 at 12:22 pm

    I’m still staggering with awe at Barnaby Joyce hiring out his baby.
    And no, the “trust fund” doesn’t make it OK.
    That’s still money Joyce himself will save when the boy attains the age of majority.

  103. incoherent rambler
    #2722068, posted on May 28, 2018 at 12:25 pm

    From the ABC – shirley this is a strong argument for returning (stolen) bicycle road space to motorists.

  104. woolfe
    #2722069, posted on May 28, 2018 at 12:26 pm

    I would think the more money that Barnababy can get from Chunder 7 the better.

  105. zyconoclast
    #2722070, posted on May 28, 2018 at 12:30 pm

    Plibersek has more chance and Albo.
    But there are also questions about her and Section 44.

  106. zyconoclast
    #2722071, posted on May 28, 2018 at 12:33 pm

    I’m still staggering with awe at Barnaby Joyce hiring out his baby.
    And no, the “trust fund” doesn’t make it OK.
    That’s still money Joyce himself will save when the boy attains the age of majority.

    No different than a sitting politician getting paid an advance for a book.
    Getting paid to tell a story.

    (Barnaby is still a scumbag but not for taking the $150k)

  107. mizaris
    #2722074, posted on May 28, 2018 at 12:34 pm

    what’s that say about the image of the sun-bronzed, authority-mocking Aussie larrikin?

    It will be the ranks of the mullet-coiffed bogans which MIGHT draw this shit hole back from the brink. The same ones Andrew Denton was laughing at on Monday night, balding fool that he is.

  109. Habib
    #2722077, posted on May 28, 2018 at 12:38 pm

    Sec 44 doesn’t proscribe someone from election if their paternal grand-dad was in an Einsatzgruppen, so Plibers is safe as houses. Not even having a spouse who’s a convicted smack dealer, and who apparently has gained a senior position in government in contravention of rules regarding the employment of convicts and despite having no experience or training in the field is an issue it seems. Emily’s list has more reach than a giant squid it seems.

  110. Winston Smith
    #2722078, posted on May 28, 2018 at 12:38 pm

    Stimpy;

    Our United States team has arrived in North Korea to make arrangements for the Summit between Kim Jong Un and myself. I truly believe North Korea has brilliant potential and will be a great economic and financial Nation one day. Kim Jong Un agrees with me on this. It will happen!

    A great optic would be for the carrier of the Nuclear Football to be in a HiVis vest.

  111. C.L.
    #2722079, posted on May 28, 2018 at 12:38 pm

    No different than a sitting politician getting paid an advance for a book.

    It really is.

  113. JC
    #2722081, posted on May 28, 2018 at 12:43 pm

    No different than a sitting politician getting paid an advance for a book.

    Barn door and the squeeze have been complaining that the media has been intrusive and to the point where they have lodged a complaint with the media council. Next thing they’re out there selling the story for 150 K! How does that work?

  114. Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2722082, posted on May 28, 2018 at 12:44 pm

    I’m still staggering with awe at Barnaby Joyce hiring out his baby.

    From all reports it is Vicki who has been working the phones non stop to secure the deal.

  115. Dr Fred Lenin.
    #2722083, posted on May 28, 2018 at 12:45 pm

    See the Italian President has rejected the proposed finance minister because he is not a Eurocommunist , both the coalition partners have issues with the Eurocommunist promoters of German hegomeny , the EU commissars are unpopular amongst the real people , bit like polliemuppets here . Even Macron said the French would do a Frexit given a referendum ,that’s whu[y referenda put fear into the elitist scum ,too hard to rig .
    Point the Irish have swapped rule by bigoted priests for rule be an Indian Poofter ? This is progress?

  116. Winston Smith
    #2722084, posted on May 28, 2018 at 12:47 pm

    JC;

    The Libs are going to win the next election. That’s my bet.

    Yep.
    Neither Turnbull nor Shorten will be in charge. They are both going for a joyflight in a helicopter.

  118. Leo G
    #2722087, posted on May 28, 2018 at 12:48 pm

    Dr Faustus posted on May 28, 2018 at 12:10 pm
    Edward Snowden: Russian collusion is too ‘complicated’ for Trump

    “I think people are asking for too much when they hope that the Mueller investigation is going to come up with kind of a smoking gun …” Snowden told The Intercept, referring to salacious allegations included in the so-called Steele dossier.
    “You know that’s not how the world works, life is not that simple,” he said.

    It’s claimed though, the Special Investigation started with something simpler than a bang.
    The Beginning according to Mark Stein :-

    Spy: “George, you know about hacking the emails from Russia, right?”
    George: Er, yes.
    Spy: So you got that from the Russians, right?
    George: Er, no. I got it from a Maltese guy in Italy who’s a Scottish professor and plugged in to MI6, and then I told it to an Australian bloke in London who’s also plugged in to MI6 and told me to lay off David Cameron, and then an American guy in Cambridge who’s plugged in to MI6 reminded me about it to see if I’d deny all knowledge of it, which would be suspicious, wouldn’t it..?

    So not with a banger but a whimp.

  119. classical_hero
    #2722088, posted on May 28, 2018 at 12:53 pm

    My hovercraft is full of eels.

  120. herodotus
    #2722089, posted on May 28, 2018 at 12:58 pm

    As lamentable as a broken marriage/family and new partnership might be – and the media have been/will be all over it – there seems to be little concern in the media about journalists shacking up with politicians, particularly when it’s Labor or Green pollies making the Shakespearean beast with our supposedly unbiased ABC hosts of prominent news and current affairs (!) shows.
    But a conservative running off with a staffer and it’s knives out on all fronts.

  121. Snoopy
    #2722090, posted on May 28, 2018 at 12:58 pm

    I wonder how spider man has been supporting himself these last few months since he arrived from Mali?

  122. Rae
    #2722091, posted on May 28, 2018 at 12:59 pm

    Can somebody explain to me why the bloke already up there didn’t pull the child up?

    Balcony man had a barrier to get around. Managed to get the kid almost to where he could have lifted him to safety. “Spider” man got there before balcony man could do that.

  123. m0nty
    #2722092, posted on May 28, 2018 at 1:04 pm

    It’s time to impeach former President Barack Obama. And of course, prosecute him too. Many are starting to come to this conclusion. Tom Fitton, the legal genius behind Judicial Watch (the number one government watchdog in America), has come to the same conclusion.

    Hahahahahahahaaaaaa!

  124. Zyconoclast
    #2722093, posted on May 28, 2018 at 1:04 pm

    Oh Jaquie Jaquie!

    http://www.abc.net.au/news/2018-05-28/steve-martin-to-join-nationals/9807250

    Steve Martin, Tasmanian independent senator, set to join Nationals

  125. Rae
    #2722094, posted on May 28, 2018 at 1:04 pm

    a child was safely “dangled” by the father

    No-one else on the balcony at first. Just the kid dangling there. From the next door balcony.

  126. Percy Popinjay
    #2722095, posted on May 28, 2018 at 1:07 pm

    I sincerely hope that hipster’s pug is not a national socialist.

  127. Zyconoclast
    #2722096, posted on May 28, 2018 at 1:08 pm

    Perth brothers busted in biggest illegal car dealer operation in WA history

    Consumer Protection say they have busted the “biggest unlicensed car dealing matter” in WA history after three brothers were fined $37,500 for selling nearly 300 cars in a backyard car dealing operation over the course of two years.

    Ali Mohammed Yas, Hussein Mohammed Yas and Mustafa Mohammed Yas appeared in the Perth Magistrate’s Court last week, and were all fined $12,500 each for their involvement in the scheme.

    https://www.watoday.com.au/national/western-australia/perth-brothers-busted-in-biggest-illegal-car-dealer-operation-in-wa-history-20180528-p4zhx8.html

  128. m0nty
    #2722097, posted on May 28, 2018 at 1:09 pm

    Monty I was going to declare you the winner of our bet but it looks like it may have been too early to call.

    Your professional analysis of the Korean Summit situation please.

    I was interested to hear that US officials were in NK for preparatory talks, no doubt set up by Pompeo as he tries to rescue the summit. Then again, officials tend to do a lot of work in this administration only for Trump to sabotage them for childish reasons.

    Even if the talks do eventually happen, your scenario is zero per cent chance of happening. Kim is not going to give up his nukes.

  129. C.L.
    #2722098, posted on May 28, 2018 at 1:10 pm

    Balcony man had a barrier to get around. Managed to get the kid almost to where he could have lifted him to safety. “Spider” man got there before balcony man could do that.

    Uh-huh.

  130. hzhousewife
    #2722099, posted on May 28, 2018 at 1:10 pm

    Ask a surgeon whether it is better to be stabbed by a very sharp clean knife versus a rough blunt one.

  131. Boambee John
    #2722100, posted on May 28, 2018 at 1:12 pm

    Ali Mohammed Yas, Hussein Mohammed Yas and Mustafa Mohammed Yas

    Lutherans?

  132. thefrolickingmole
    #2722102, posted on May 28, 2018 at 1:14 pm

    Please note the negative pixel space above produces no proof of what it says, as always.

    Just imagine the tragedy of being simultaneously sure of everything you opinionate on, yet tragically too stupid to provide a link or proof.

    Would drive a man to lotion.

  133. thefrolickingmole
    #2722104, posted on May 28, 2018 at 1:16 pm

    And it looks like the bloke was doing the right thing, but the father beat him to the rescue.

    https://youtu.be/cBCurldzXBk

  134. cohenite
    #2722106, posted on May 28, 2018 at 1:18 pm

    UKIP Peer Malcolm Lord Pearson has written to the Home Secretary over the arrest of Tommy Robinson.

    Lord Pearson sent a letter to Sajid Javid warning him over the treatment and safety of Mr Robinson while in Police custody.

    https://politicaluk.com/2018/05/lord-warns-home-secretary-that-he-could-face-prosecution-over-tommy-robinson-arrest-treatment/

  135. duncanm
    #2722107, posted on May 28, 2018 at 1:19 pm

    Jacindamania.

    Sally McManus – com on down!

    You know it makes sense.

  136. Rae
    #2722108, posted on May 28, 2018 at 1:19 pm

    But a conservative running off with a staffer and it’s knives out on all fronts.

    We’ve been there. Months ago. And there was more to it. Still is.

  137. thefrolickingmole
    #2722110, posted on May 28, 2018 at 1:21 pm

    And for those who think the Shitten crew wont be a goat rodeo of epic proportions…

    SHUT IT DOWN!!!
    On Sunday the industrial left teamed up with the Labor right to close the Victorian state conference, shutting down urgency motions on live exports, gender inequality in superannuation, closure of offshore detention centres, the right to strike, the rate of Newstart and recognition of Palestine.

    In the words of an ex ALP member “Its ok, once we get in we will change everything”.

    A pretty good list of what positions will change about 5 seconds after they are in office.
    Godhelp us if they are reliant on the greens again, all bets off for Venezuastralia then.

  139. Dr Faustus
    #2722114, posted on May 28, 2018 at 1:26 pm

    JUDGE ORDERS PRESS BLACKOUT

    Interesting in the way the UK press has observed the blackout.

    The UK MSM have had no reservation reporting the protests over Robinson’s arrest. They are careful however to report, for example, that he was “arrested on suspicion of breaching the peace” (rather than convicted and sentenced for contempt) and that he “currently remains in custody” (rather than he is serving a 13 month sentence in HMP Hull).

    Even though many Brits are discussing the matter online, the sentencing judge has stored up a degree of shock for the UK public when the reporting restriction is lifted and the punters find out that you can be perfunctorily ‘disappeared’.

  140. Winston Smith
    #2722116, posted on May 28, 2018 at 1:30 pm

    IT;

    My God this is a corrupt shithole of a country.

    We are world leaders in industrial, political, and financial corruption.
    Ain’t it great?

  141. Percy Popinjay
    #2722117, posted on May 28, 2018 at 1:30 pm

    Seven raises eyebrows with Lambie in Love segment

    Victorian senator Darryn Hunch turned to social media on Sunday evening to label the show “cringeworthy”.

    Too bad Yassie wasn’t a guest during the sex toys segment. That would have been a true televisual feast.

    Yet another reason why commercial FTA TV needs to obliterated.

  142. Roger
    #2722118, posted on May 28, 2018 at 1:31 pm

    UKIP Peer Malcolm Lord Pearson has written to the Home Secretary over the arrest of Tommy Robinson.

    UK parliament is currently in Whitsun recess.

    One should expect quite a few questions to be asked when they return in early June.

  143. Percy Popinjay
    #2722119, posted on May 28, 2018 at 1:32 pm

    to be obliterated, FFS.

  144. Zyconoclast
    #2722120, posted on May 28, 2018 at 1:33 pm

    Backbencher Craig Kelly threatens to join the crossbench if he is dumped

    http://www.abc.net.au/news/2018-05-28/craig-kelly-threatens-to-quit-liberals/9806950

  146. Percy Popinjay
    #2722122, posted on May 28, 2018 at 1:35 pm

    Backbencher Craig Kelly threatens to join the crossbench if he is dumped

    And so goes the Waffleroach’s mighty one seat election winning machine majority.

    The gliberals – some of the most embarrassing dunderheads in human history.

  147. Ubique
    #2722123, posted on May 28, 2018 at 1:36 pm

    Cringeworthy’: Seven raises eyebrows with Lambie in Love segment

    The trailer alone is enough to declare Tasmania a failed State and proof that Croweaters can swim. Tasmania should be sold to Israel which would turn it into an economic powerhouse in about 12 months flat.

  148. Roger
    #2722124, posted on May 28, 2018 at 1:37 pm

    The gliberals – some of the most embarrassing dunderheads in human history.

    He’s being challenged by a “moderate” who was formerly a member of the ALP, would you believe?

  149. Percy Popinjay
    #2722125, posted on May 28, 2018 at 1:41 pm

    Another in a continuing series – Your taxes at work:

    Big data, artificial intelligence and social media are upending how we live, work and communicate. How can we protect our basic human rights? Leaders in industry, government and academia will explore the human rights implications of unprecedented technological change at a landmark event in Sydney.
    The Australian Human Rights Commission’s international Human Rights and Technology conference on July 24 will also launch a major Commission project led by Human Rights Commissioner, Edward Santow.
    “This project will create a blueprint for responsible and inclusive innovation and give Australian governments a framework to protect our rights and freedoms in the digital age,” Commissioner Santow said.
    “Artificial intelligence is helping to treat life-threatening disease. Yet the Cambridge Analytica controversy shows how similar technology can also threaten privacy and other rights.”
    Vice President and Deputy General Counsel at Microsoft Corporation, Steve Crown, and Aza Raskin, the former Mozilla Head of User Experience now Co-founder of the US Center for Humane Technology, will be among the experts presenting at the conference.
    Other speakers include:
    • UN Special Rapporteur on the right to privacy, Professor Joe Cannataci
    • Chief Scientist of Australia, Dr Alan Finkel AO
    • ABC Managing Director, Michelle Guthrie
    • Australia’s Ambassador for Cyber Affairs, Dr Tobias Freakin’.
    The Commission will start a broad community consultation with the launch of an issues paper at the conference. Informed by input from industry, academic experts, civil society and government, the Commission’s final report and recommendations will be released in late 2019.
    “Technology is impacting our lives on a revolutionary scale,” Commissioner Santow said.
    “With growing community awareness of technology’s potential for harm, our challenge is to build a future that Australians want and need, rather than one we fear.”
    This Commission project is supported by the following major project partners: The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Herbert Smith Freehills, LexisNexis and University of Technology Sydney.

    Event details
    The Australian Human Rights Commission’s Human Rights and Technology conference will take place on 24 July 2018, at the Four Seasons Hotel in Sydney.

  150. Dr Faustus
    #2722126, posted on May 28, 2018 at 1:42 pm

    NoKo is a done deal.

    Kin Jong Haircut has plump little hands.
    I wonder why nobody has commented on that…

  151. Habib
    #2722127, posted on May 28, 2018 at 1:43 pm

    That beardy twat found it cringeworthy? Caught the least bit of it waiting for something else, and for once and the only time ever I agree with Kiwi Contempt Boy. Cringe doesn’t really go close enough to cover it. Having to listen to that cretinous hatful slavering was bad enough, but what about the pathetic losers sniffing around that menopausal malingerer? FFS, there’s not a lot to be proud about in this dump, but these sad excuses hit a new nadir. Not even with Pol Pot’s plonker.

  152. Percy Popinjay
    #2722128, posted on May 28, 2018 at 1:44 pm

    He’s being challenged by a “moderate” who was formerly a member of the ALP, would you believe?

    Rog, nothing those imbeciles get up to surprises me any more. They should all be locked in Graegooglery’s basement masterbatorium with the man himself, Jacqui-Jacqui Lambie and a truckload of sex toys.

  153. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2722129, posted on May 28, 2018 at 1:45 pm

    Tasmania should be sold to Israel which would turn it into an economic powerhouse in about 12 months flat.

    Far more constructive then my solution of leasing Tasmania back to the British Crown, for use as a penal colony.

