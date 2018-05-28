Liberty Quote
Let us therefore brace ourselves to our duty, and so bear ourselves that if the British Empire and its Commonwealth last for a thousand years, men will still say, ”This was their finest hour.”— Winston Churchill
-
Recent Comments
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Monday Forum: May 28, 2018
- Percy Popinjay on Monday Forum: May 28, 2018
- Habib on Monday Forum: May 28, 2018
- Dr Faustus on Monday Forum: May 28, 2018
- Percy Popinjay on Monday Forum: May 28, 2018
- Roger on Monday Forum: May 28, 2018
- Ubique on Monday Forum: May 28, 2018
- Percy Popinjay on Monday Forum: May 28, 2018
- Baa Humbug on Monday Forum: May 28, 2018
- Zyconoclast on Monday Forum: May 28, 2018
- Percy Popinjay on Monday Forum: May 28, 2018
- Roger on Monday Forum: May 28, 2018
- Percy Popinjay on Monday Forum: May 28, 2018
- Winston Smith on Monday Forum: May 28, 2018
- Nicholas (Unlicensed Joker) Gray on Let them eat kale
- Dr Faustus on Monday Forum: May 28, 2018
- Zyconoclast on Monday Forum: May 28, 2018
- JohnL on Rhodes to ruin
- Percy Popinjay on Rhodes to ruin
- thefrolickingmole on Monday Forum: May 28, 2018
- Linden on Let them eat kale
- Rae on Monday Forum: May 28, 2018
- duncanm on Monday Forum: May 28, 2018
- cohenite on Monday Forum: May 28, 2018
- johanna on Open Forum: May 26, 2018
- thefrolickingmole on Monday Forum: May 28, 2018
- Percy Popinjay on Rhodes to ruin
- thefrolickingmole on Monday Forum: May 28, 2018
- Rohan on Let them eat kale
- Boambee John on Monday Forum: May 28, 2018
-
Recent Posts
- Let them eat kale
- Monday Forum: May 28, 2018
- Peak Malcolm
- Rhodes to ruin
- The wages of waste
- Out of touch is the least of it
- Open Forum: May 26, 2018
- English for Pundits
- The End Game of Tim Soutphommasane
- The North Koreans reply
- Freedom of religion plays out in every facet of life
- “I feel it is inappropriate, at this time, to have this long-planned meeting”
- Two wolves and a sheep voting on what to have for dinner
- Liddell, renewables and the future of the Australian economy
- Philip Roth has passed away
- Some vital statistics
- Wednesday Forum: May 23, 2018
- Coming soon to Australian shores
- Suburban Accounting
- Throwing a hammer at a moving nail
- Sometimes the good die old
- Q&A Forum: May 21, 2018
- On the left it’s all about power
- Constitutional Wars
- AGL: using market power to mint profits
- Compare and Contrast
- Ever wonder why education standards are falling?
- Monday Forum: May 21, 2018
- A message from the Australian Environment Foundation
- Government regulation in less than a thousand words
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Continental Telegraph
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Cryptoeconomics
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Monday Forum: May 28, 2018
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
Good morning
Ichiban
Air Hellair.
4
Spam, spam, spam, spam…
More Than 220,000 Pounds of Spam Have Been Recalled. Here´s How To Check If You Have Any Contaminated Cans
Wonderful spam!
Six thanks Carpe.
Coincidence.
Top ten is honorable, I say
http://www.couriermail.com.au/news/queensland/queensland-government/labors-gay-asylum-push-risks-sparking-fake-refugee-flood/news-story/9361263b957c81adf06b3766d1285da2
Monty Python Spam song
https://youtu.be/g8huXkSaL7o
Shards of metal weer always part of the deal, weren’t they?
12th?
YES!
For anyone interested.
Volume up.
70s Classic
What Can I Say – Boz Scaggs
You were rusuban for a while there, Carpe.
15?
I heard some ham got mixed in by mistake.
I do not condone Barnaby Joyce’s affair. But I think it is perfectly ay-ok for him to take $150K to spill all. Markson at the DT has been banging on trying to justify her breaking the story in the first place – like if you are against gay marriage you must be a virgin. It is clear she has had it out for Joyce. Still she has rendered both the kid’s parents unemployable so I think they are doing the right thing grabbing what they can and setting up the poor mite. I hope they write a book as well. Go on a speaking tour…set up an instagram for the little boy so he can do product endorsements…. Yeah, I say work it. The kid’s innocent. He’s going to have a hard enough time with these media vultures around.
Stacked sidebar links at ABC Online:
Ireland overturns abortion ban: So what happens now?
What’s the best way to support someone after pregnancy loss?
Today’s Australia:
Queensland woman escorted off Jetstar flight by the Australian Federal Police
Poor choice of words. Obviously the Emily listers would need a machete to trim the bush. Onwards, sisters!
Brush cutter
https://www.worldofpower.co.uk/stihl-fs560c-em-57-1cc-clearing-saw-bike-handle.html
I heard some meat all got mixed in by mistake.
Two little ducks went out one day…🎼
Lies!
There’s more than that in my Inbox.
I wonder why they didn’t use “miscarriage”?
Heh.
This thread belongs to me. Posting charge by the pixel.
Mates’ rates but.
All my friends are getting married… to white girls
/Faruqed
Elle?
Wonderful spam!
A contaminant from the day of its inception.
I don’t know what is more bizarre. Women CHEERING legalised murder of the unborn, CHEERING that they can kill their own children, or idea this had something to do with Savita who died of sepsis because stupid doctors failed to diagnose her on time.
It’s like the Irish have taken total leave of their senses. Like all those jokes about them are true:
http://www.nydailynews.com/news/world/ireland-votes-legalize-abortion-landslide-article-1.4011244
Muslims in the news …
Inside the Skaf gang: From the teen raped 40 times by 14 men to the women called ‘Aussie pigs’ as they were sexually assaulted in parks – judge reveals why the crimes were ‘worse than murder’.
Even in this case, a revolting judiciary reduced the ringleader’s famous sentence of 55 years to just 28.
Thank goodness for Cronulla.
Muslims in the news …
Inside the Skaf gang: From the teen r-ped 40 times by 14 men to the women called ‘Aussie pigs’ as they were sexually assaulted in parks – judge reveals why the crimes were ‘worse than murder’
Even in this case, a revolting judiciary reduced the ringleader’s famous sentence of 55 years to just 28.
Thank goodness for Cronulla.
31st Battalion A.I.F
Italian President has rejected the new Italian Government. They are repeating the conditions of pre WW1 Europe. Dangerous times.
Creepy Graegooglery reporting for duty.
You’re Graegooglery? Yeah, maybe not. But you are creepy.
1911 – A Trip Through New York City (speed corrected w/ added sound)
What a lovely day to destroy, devastate and leave Trumpkins in tatters.
After the round of air strikes that opened the First Gulf War of 1991, a Royal Air Force pilot of 617 Squadron had a microphone pushed under his nose and asked “How did ir all go?”
“Piece of cake, really. I’ve always wanted to say that. My grandfather was one of the Dam Busters.”
You haven’t been working on your zingers have you Graeoogs?
Here you go M0nty.
It’s Time to Impeach the President (Obama)
Looks about right to me. Unfortunately it won’t save us from hours of brain numbing propaganda coming soon to our televisions via his deal with Susan Rice oops, Netflix.
Excellent video. Nice steam clock at 3.05. And right hand drive cars.
Why don’t gorillas do stand up comedy?
So they’re not mistaken for lesbians.
Don’t trust people in Sydney who exclusively have white friends imo. You have to work hard to maintain that in a city like this, shows something is up
I think he should have said don’t trust people who don’t have Ching Chong friends in Sydney.
Even I noticed, when I visited Sydney, that there were Ching Chongs everywhere.
It all started because of this.
Morning all.
Looking forward to another week of anti Trump hysteria, fact free discussions on the ABC all washed down with bucket loads of pomposity from stupid lefties!!
From Old Ozzie on the old fred –
At the end of the day, Tommy is going to be a very rich man, or a very dead one.
…and the jury isn’t out on that one yet.
Stacked sidebar links at ABC Online:
Ireland overturns abortion ban: So what happens now?
ABC reported that Leo Varadkar “reached out” to No voters in his post result speech.
He actually scolded them for not being sufficiently open and tolerant.
What a lovely day to destroy, devastate and leave Trumpkins in tatters.
Monty I was going to declare you the winner of our bet but it looks like it may have been too early to call.
Your professional analysis of the Korean Summit situation please.
The RAF were a bit less accommodating and celebratory of diversity in previous eras.
But then of course one of those knuckle-dragging troglodytes named a black dog “n#*gger”. Then went off to drown several thousand innocent German civilians.
Donald J. Trump
@realDonaldTrump
Our United States team has arrived in North Korea to make arrangements for the Summit between Kim Jong Un and myself. I truly believe North Korea has brilliant potential and will be a great economic and financial Nation one day. Kim Jong Un agrees with me on this. It will happen!
C.L.
I just saw that, talk about poor story placement.
Dr Kermit would have approved.
….
Jordan B Peterson
@jordanbpeterson
What shall I do when I’m tired and impatient? Gratefully accept an outstretched helping hand.
From Coda, the concluding chapter of 12 Rules for Life, on sale at all good bookstores now for just $39.95!!!
Foreword by my good friend Dr Stimpson J. Cat.
ABC doesn’t get it.
Here’s one for all you idiot Trump haters out there. Special dedications solicited!
Elon Musk
@elonmusk
Who do you think *owns* the press? Hello.
10:11 AM · May 27, 2018
Our Guy Elon.
Choose your poison:
Albanese now preferred Labor leader according to Newspoll, polling 26%.
Shorten equal pegging with Plibers at 23%.
Labor ahead 52-48.
63% support company tax cuts!
VICE – Why I’m So Proud to Be a ‘Promiscuous’ Slut – Life is like a cock. You have to grab it with both hands.
Newspoll: Voters snub Bill Shorten’s tax attack
They do. But Shorten’s problems are deeper than that.
The Newspoll data shows that the prospects for the Turnbull Lucky Fortune Coalition Team have been on the mend since late 2017.
Curve fitting onto the data shows clearly that the Coalition Primary vote turned the corner in December 2017/January 2018 – and has improved steadily since. Assuming the trend continues, the Government is likely to be well ahead of Labor on Primary and line ball on 2PP by July/August.
And not because of any brilliant Turnbull policy initiatives.
The polls suggest that Shorten personally – and the Shorten/ACTU/ALP ‘class war’ business model generally – resonate with the punters like a turd floater in the swimming pool.
But locked in now, brothers – too late in the cycle to rissole Shorten and start again.
Re Tommy Robinson:
If the Queen had any political sense at all, she would have told one of the kids – Meghan would be best – to make a tut tut about TRs lack of procedural justice.
I pick Meghan because Black/Female/celebrity status.
Wedge the Left good and proper.
(Yes. I know the Queen can’t do much, but this is about perceptions and feelz – not an official position.)
Use some of that bastards Rules for Radicals right back at them. They don’t like it up ém. Or do they?
David Hogg
@davidhogg111
·
May 26
RT if you wish to enlist in the meme war against hate and misinformation from the alt-right
You can bet Peanut Head won’t stop campaigning at lunchtime for these by-elections. He can hear the drumbeat.
Monty, you seem to have run short of squirrels, alive or dead. Why don’t you try crowdsquirrel.com?
Ask Bill Hayden about that.
Not true.
$AUD 1.00 says that they will swap to Albo when there is a sniff of an election in the wind.
Ref: Hawke, Kev V2
Kurt Schlichter
@KurtSchlichter
Man arrested and imprisoned in England for reporting on a court case(Tommy Robinson)
Reporting on his case is also illegal.
The US media doesn’t care.
Why?
Because they support it, because they disapprove of his politics.
They want the same thing here.
Donald Trump Jr.
@DonaldJTrumpJr
Reason #1776 for the original #brexit. Don’t let America follow in those footsteps.
Shorten is poised to lose the unlosable election.
Jacindamania.
Their shorten swaps leadership for possession of the sort file on him and a bill Hayden style promise to be governor general.
Their left put a wymynsys in, because it is her turn to be elected.
Comrades.
The problem Albo faces is that he has to give the impression around his electorate that he is pro reffo to stave off The Greens but that message is certain death on a national level.
The left has been busy for decades de-legitimising the past, making it a horrid, barren, crippled place.
Not the remote past. Just the part that would inform the present, and which would be an obstacle on their march.
In pursuit of this, they have made all men of the 20th century misogynistic wife-beaters. Racist to their very core, abusers of children, superstitious and hostile to any enlightenment. They have travelled the world to join in wars and enjoined in orgies of bloodshed, murder and rape. They stole little black babies because they were so brimming with hate and the need to supplant everything beautiful with tier own ugliness. All priests were p3d0s, all businessmen ravenous exploiters, and all the exploited just transmitted the forces pressing on them down to those below until all was borne by wymminses and non-whites.
They need us to hate the past because they know that it would give strength to the present.
We may well be one of the first societies that widely despises its antecedents. The Romans venerated their past. The Greeks in The Iliad were definitely bucking the trend by singing that they were the finest generation ever to march to war. The mediaevals saw the past as a place of conflict between good and evil where their forbears had struggled and triumphed – it was the abode of saints and giants.
It is not just that the left lies so much. But the fact that they have to shows that they are not really up to the tasks they presume to.
The left has been busy for decades de-legitimising the past, making it a horrid, barren, crippled place.
Whilst busy turning the present into a horrid, barren, crippled place.
“Hoes before embryos.”
The Australian has spun the latest Newspoll, but you cannot get away from the facts:
Coalition lost ground to Labor, now trailing 48:52
Turnbull has now led the Coalition to a whopping 33 Newspoll defeats in a row.
mh
The Libs are going to win the next election. That’s my bet.
This is why I like compulsory voting.
If voting was voluntary we’d have turnout around 30% this election instead of 80%.
Why bother vote for the purple party people eaters?*
This way 50% of the electorate get their noses rubbed into the true awfulness of these horrid critters.
* These guys.
caveat.
Unless Albanese takes over the leadership before the next poll, in which case he will win.
The problem Albo faces is that he has to give the impression around his electorate that he is pro reffo to stave off The Greens but that message is certain death on a national level.
That and the fact that his citizenship status is open to exploitation – he’s been less transparent than he ought to have been on this, failing to include the details of his Italian father, who he was previously happy to use to his electoral advantage, on the parliamentary citizenship register.
Albanese, to me appears to be another Latham. I could easily see him veering right after he leaves politics. He’s too gutless to do so now of course.
m0nty
#2721976, posted on May 28, 2018 at 10:37 am
What a lovely day to destroy, devastate and leave Trumpkins in tatters.
Get your hand off it, running dog lackey of the left fascist establishment. You’ll go blind.
Bill Hayden had no support from the ACTU – whereas Shorten has sold his arse to them and is fully reliable and on song with the CFMEU and the moist Mx McManus.
Kev 2.0 was certainly a last ditch effort in the midst of a bad government which had lost its way – but hardly a blueprint for electoral success.
Possibly – but then the problem is what to do with Plibersek. Either piss off the ALP Right by arranging for both the PM and Deputy PM to come from the left – or commit the most heinous sin possibly possible and displace a wymenses.
Personally, I think it much more likely that the ALP will hold its nose, clench its buttocks, and hope for the Waffleworth to produce a characteristic fuckup.
Albanese vs Turnbull.
Or dysentery vs diarrhea.
Funny old world
Coffee Waste Is Now Fetching a 480% Premium Over Coffee Itself
The problem “Albo” faces is that he is a snaggle-toothed, ferret-faced fist magnet with a personality and ethical bypass, a rub-and-tug habit, and as much charm and charisma as a train spotter on roofies. FIFY.
They’re now saying Alzheimer is diabetes C. If so why is this man still at it, or maybe he’s actually riddled with it and no one noticed.
The fucker drinks 5 cans of coke a day!
H/T trader blog.
I call bullshit.
Everyone see the Muslim-in-Paris “spider-man” footage?
Can somebody explain to me why the bloke already up there didn’t pull the child up?
Real life ‘spider-man’ saves boy dangling from Paris balcony.
Mmm.
A completely staged publicity stunt.
Yea, but he doesn’t “uptalk” like imbecile.
Oh… that’s just not right.
https://imgur.com/fYnbrIN
WARNING
– Do NOT view within 1 hour of meals.
– May cause temporary blindness.
– Possible dizziness and revulsion.
– Nightmares may persist for several days after viewing.
– May result in ongoing psychotherapy.
True, but he always sounds like he’s been huffing industrial grade plaster, and is about to shower the interviewer in an avalanche of golly.
Very obviously, Islamic spider-man was known for his acrobatic skills and a child was safely “dangled” by the father to showcase his talents. It’s so obvious it’s ridiculous. Both men should be arrested.
I’d be amazed if Albanese doesn’t face multiple challenges in the Court of Disputed Returns over his citizenship.
My thought too.
If you watch closely, the kid was also moving right towards the man, already on the balcony, who was reaching for him.
Trump Frees Another American Hostage As Obama Legacy Disintegrates
I’d like to know how the kid got into that position in the first place. Totally unrealistic scenario.
The big bloke sporting the black pouch was classified as a “swimwear fail”… ventures of the uncouth. That would be putting it very mildly. Here’s another, this time not as brutal on the senses.
“Digital” bikini bra.
https://imgur.com/xbRctcv
Didn’t Kevni ensure that leadership swaps in the ALP can’t be done at a whim ?
My God this is a corrupt shithole of a country.
How can the Brits police international web sites ? Britannia rules a cess pit these days, not the oceans.
My God this is a corrupt shithole of a country. Even the bloody cheese-eating surrender monkeys started lopping off cruets long before descending to this level of autocratic pillage, what’s that say about the image of the sun-bronzed, authority-mocking Aussie larrikin?
Complete and utter bollocks it says to me.
Edward Snowden: Russian collusion is too ‘complicated’ for Trump
So either Trump is Dr Evil, or a dotard too simple to find his own arse.
Or, this is dezinformatsiya from a US traitor, ordered up by Putin to protect his asset…
Rule Britannia!
Britannia rules the knaves
Britons ever, ever will be slaves.
+1
ANTI-IMMIGRATION PROTESTER JAILED IN LONDON
JUDGE ORDERS PRESS BLACKOUT
ROBINSON SILENCED
DRUDGE REPORT
Didn’t Kevni ensure that leadership swaps in the ALP can’t be done at a whim ?
Yes, but that doesn’t mean it can’t be done.
I’m still staggering with awe at Barnaby Joyce hiring out his baby.
And no, the “trust fund” doesn’t make it OK.
That’s still money Joyce himself will save when the boy attains the age of majority.
From the ABC – shirley this is a strong argument for returning (stolen) bicycle road space to motorists.
I would think the more money that Barnababy can get from Chunder 7 the better.
Plibersek has more chance and Albo.
But there are also questions about her and Section 44.
I’m still staggering with awe at Barnaby Joyce hiring out his baby.
And no, the “trust fund” doesn’t make it OK.
That’s still money Joyce himself will save when the boy attains the age of majority.
No different than a sitting politician getting paid an advance for a book.
Getting paid to tell a story.
(Barnaby is still a scumbag but not for taking the $150k)
what’s that say about the image of the sun-bronzed, authority-mocking Aussie larrikin?
It will be the ranks of the mullet-coiffed bogans which MIGHT draw this shit hole back from the brink. The same ones Andrew Denton was laughing at on Monday night, balding fool that he is.
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2018/05/27/knives-sharp-filing-solution-soaring-violent-crime-judge-says
Still not reached peak stupid???
Sec 44 doesn’t proscribe someone from election if their paternal grand-dad was in an Einsatzgruppen, so Plibers is safe as houses. Not even having a spouse who’s a convicted smack dealer, and who apparently has gained a senior position in government in contravention of rules regarding the employment of convicts and despite having no experience or training in the field is an issue it seems. Emily’s list has more reach than a giant squid it seems.
Stimpy;
A great optic would be for the carrier of the Nuclear Football to be in a HiVis vest.
It really is.
Tee hee!
Hipsters are funny.
Barn door and the squeeze have been complaining that the media has been intrusive and to the point where they have lodged a complaint with the media council. Next thing they’re out there selling the story for 150 K! How does that work?
From all reports it is Vicki who has been working the phones non stop to secure the deal.
See the Italian President has rejected the proposed finance minister because he is not a Eurocommunist , both the coalition partners have issues with the Eurocommunist promoters of German hegomeny , the EU commissars are unpopular amongst the real people , bit like polliemuppets here . Even Macron said the French would do a Frexit given a referendum ,that’s whu[y referenda put fear into the elitist scum ,too hard to rig .
Point the Irish have swapped rule by bigoted priests for rule be an Indian Poofter ? This is progress?
JC;
Yep.
Neither Turnbull nor Shorten will be in charge. They are both going for a joyflight in a helicopter.
Rally in victoristan in support of Tommy. Avi Yemini seems to have some get up and go:
http://www.facebook.com/OzraeliAvi/videos/932544823536658/UzpfSTY5OTAxNTcyNjg4NDU2NjoxNjQ4NTQ4NTU1MjY0NjA3/?multi_permalinks=1648395428613253&comment_id=1648456495273813¬if_id=1527465588113767¬if_t=feedback_reaction_generic
Dr Faustus posted on May 28, 2018 at 12:10 pm
Edward Snowden: Russian collusion is too ‘complicated’ for Trump
It’s claimed though, the Special Investigation started with something simpler than a bang.
The Beginning according to Mark Stein :-
So not with a banger but a whimp.
My hovercraft is full of eels.
As lamentable as a broken marriage/family and new partnership might be – and the media have been/will be all over it – there seems to be little concern in the media about journalists shacking up with politicians, particularly when it’s Labor or Green pollies making the Shakespearean beast with our supposedly unbiased ABC hosts of prominent news and current affairs (!) shows.
But a conservative running off with a staffer and it’s knives out on all fronts.
I wonder how spider man has been supporting himself these last few months since he arrived from Mali?
Balcony man had a barrier to get around. Managed to get the kid almost to where he could have lifted him to safety. “Spider” man got there before balcony man could do that.
Hahahahahahahaaaaaa!
Oh Jaquie Jaquie!
http://www.abc.net.au/news/2018-05-28/steve-martin-to-join-nationals/9807250
Steve Martin, Tasmanian independent senator, set to join Nationals
No-one else on the balcony at first. Just the kid dangling there. From the next door balcony.
I sincerely hope that hipster’s pug is not a national socialist.
Perth brothers busted in biggest illegal car dealer operation in WA history
Consumer Protection say they have busted the “biggest unlicensed car dealing matter” in WA history after three brothers were fined $37,500 for selling nearly 300 cars in a backyard car dealing operation over the course of two years.
Ali Mohammed Yas, Hussein Mohammed Yas and Mustafa Mohammed Yas appeared in the Perth Magistrate’s Court last week, and were all fined $12,500 each for their involvement in the scheme.
https://www.watoday.com.au/national/western-australia/perth-brothers-busted-in-biggest-illegal-car-dealer-operation-in-wa-history-20180528-p4zhx8.html
I was interested to hear that US officials were in NK for preparatory talks, no doubt set up by Pompeo as he tries to rescue the summit. Then again, officials tend to do a lot of work in this administration only for Trump to sabotage them for childish reasons.
Even if the talks do eventually happen, your scenario is zero per cent chance of happening. Kim is not going to give up his nukes.
Uh-huh.
Ask a surgeon whether it is better to be stabbed by a very sharp clean knife versus a rough blunt one.
Ali Mohammed Yas, Hussein Mohammed Yas and Mustafa Mohammed Yas
Lutherans?
Please note the negative pixel space above produces no proof of what it says, as always.
Just imagine the tragedy of being simultaneously sure of everything you opinionate on, yet tragically too stupid to provide a link or proof.
Would drive a man to lotion.
And it looks like the bloke was doing the right thing, but the father beat him to the rescue.
https://youtu.be/cBCurldzXBk
https://politicaluk.com/2018/05/lord-warns-home-secretary-that-he-could-face-prosecution-over-tommy-robinson-arrest-treatment/
Sally McManus – com on down!
You know it makes sense.
We’ve been there. Months ago. And there was more to it. Still is.
And for those who think the Shitten crew wont be a goat rodeo of epic proportions…
SHUT IT DOWN!!!
On Sunday the industrial left teamed up with the Labor right to close the Victorian state conference, shutting down urgency motions on live exports, gender inequality in superannuation, closure of offshore detention centres, the right to strike, the rate of Newstart and recognition of Palestine.
In the words of an ex ALP member “Its ok, once we get in we will change everything”.
A pretty good list of what positions will change about 5 seconds after they are in office.
Godhelp us if they are reliant on the greens again, all bets off for Venezuastralia then.
Any Cat want to give a review of
‘Cringeworthy’: Seven raises eyebrows with Lambie in Love segment
https://www.smh.com.au/entertainment/tv-and-radio/cringeworthy-seven-raises-eyebrows-with-lambie-in-love-segment-20180528-p4zhvc.html
JUDGE ORDERS PRESS BLACKOUT
Interesting in the way the UK press has observed the blackout.
The UK MSM have had no reservation reporting the protests over Robinson’s arrest. They are careful however to report, for example, that he was “arrested on suspicion of breaching the peace” (rather than convicted and sentenced for contempt) and that he “currently remains in custody” (rather than he is serving a 13 month sentence in HMP Hull).
Even though many Brits are discussing the matter online, the sentencing judge has stored up a degree of shock for the UK public when the reporting restriction is lifted and the punters find out that you can be perfunctorily ‘disappeared’.
IT;
We are world leaders in industrial, political, and financial corruption.
Ain’t it great?
Too bad Yassie wasn’t a guest during the sex toys segment. That would have been a true televisual feast.
Yet another reason why commercial FTA TV needs to obliterated.
UKIP Peer Malcolm Lord Pearson has written to the Home Secretary over the arrest of Tommy Robinson.
UK parliament is currently in Whitsun recess.
One should expect quite a few questions to be asked when they return in early June.
to be obliterated, FFS.
Backbencher Craig Kelly threatens to join the crossbench if he is dumped
http://www.abc.net.au/news/2018-05-28/craig-kelly-threatens-to-quit-liberals/9806950
NoKo is a done deal.
https://theconservativetreehouse.files.wordpress.com/2018/05/kim-jong-un-funny.jpg?w=768&h=593
And so goes the Waffleroach’s mighty one seat election winning machine majority.
The gliberals – some of the most embarrassing dunderheads in human history.
The trailer alone is enough to declare Tasmania a failed State and proof that Croweaters can swim. Tasmania should be sold to Israel which would turn it into an economic powerhouse in about 12 months flat.
The gliberals – some of the most embarrassing dunderheads in human history.
He’s being challenged by a “moderate” who was formerly a member of the ALP, would you believe?
Another in a continuing series – Your taxes at work:
NoKo is a done deal.
Kin Jong Haircut has plump little hands.
I wonder why nobody has commented on that…
That beardy twat found it cringeworthy? Caught the least bit of it waiting for something else, and for once and the only time ever I agree with Kiwi Contempt Boy. Cringe doesn’t really go close enough to cover it. Having to listen to that cretinous hatful slavering was bad enough, but what about the pathetic losers sniffing around that menopausal malingerer? FFS, there’s not a lot to be proud about in this dump, but these sad excuses hit a new nadir. Not even with Pol Pot’s plonker.
Rog, nothing those imbeciles get up to surprises me any more. They should all be locked in Graegooglery’s basement masterbatorium with the man himself, Jacqui-Jacqui Lambie and a truckload of sex toys.
Far more constructive then my solution of leasing Tasmania back to the British Crown, for use as a penal colony.