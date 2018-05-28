News from Airstrip One

Liberty Quote
The decisive uncertainty for the future of democracy is its ability – or failure – to rein in over-government to the ‘optimum’ amount that the people are freely willing to pay for in taxes. And here they may prefer not only less to more government; they may also take a chance on too little government that they can expand rather than the too much government they cannot discipline once it takes root.— Arthur Seldon


England has fallen.
Great title Steve.
No other protestor has ever been treated this way. Especially not the green left activists who have caused innocent companies and people horrendous financial harm over the last half century. Some animals are more equal than others.
This whole incident stinks. Talk about suppression of free speech on a trumped-up so-called breech. I’ll be very surprised if his fan club doesn’t organise a very serious mass demonstration.
Sieg Heil, Mein Fuhrer!
What would Winston Churchill say?
Riccardo Bossi got a great wrap from a caller to Ben Fordham’s show this afternoon. He was speaking at a Sydney demonstration against the Tommy Robinson imprisonment.
(Interesting that Ben seemed to cut the caller short when she mentioned Riccardo was an AC candidate).
Oops – Bosi.
Have the Australian ‘libertarians’ issued a statement about this?
What about the Cato Institute?
Here’s the offending video stream from Tommy Robinson and my 2 cents from earlier.
Courageous men like Tommy Robinson are a thorn in the side for the fascist Elites in Britain. Thank the devil there are precious few like him. (None in Australia)
It seems it’s now illegal in Britain to report on sex crimes against children.
There also appears to be a Main Stream Media blackout on Tommy Robinson’s arrest as well as the Court Case on which he was reporting.
So naturally Twitter has gone mad with it.
Teresa May or whoever calls the shots over there must make sure Tommy doesn’t survive prison this time. They’re trying to make an example of him but it may just cause an insurrection.
https://youtu.be/TTdJaHWvLbk
England has a new Home Secretary. I wonder if he will say anything?
How many in Australia are aware of this?
Apparently the judge was seen laughing as he was taken away.
Unreliable sources, but when all the “reliable” ones are prevented reporting….
TOMMY Robinson is being held at HMP Hull according to sources.
HM Prison Hull is a 1,056 bed Category B men’s prison located in Kingston upon Hull, Yorkshire.
Robinson was arrested yesterday after allegedly ‘breaching the peace’ by reporting live outside the trial of a Muslim grooming gang.
Tommy, 35 was nicked at Leeds Crown Court by West Yorkshire Police who said he was “breaching the peace.” The Judge was seen laughing at a window as Tommy was arrested.
The suppression of Tommys arrest appears to be tacked onto a bar on reporting the trial in progress, which seems a questionable abuse of the law.
The link above has the suppression order on it.
How many care?
I am concerned about this trend. We are even seeing suppression orders once only ever used sparingly now being used here in Australia to hide public scrutiny by Government & the well connected. Short of National Security at maximum suppression should only apply to names and there needs to be a really good reason IMO. Sequester juries if that is an issue. Even more these days the unaccountable judicial officers on life sinecures need limits and if they have power to censor what the public sees that is a bridge too far IMO.
I thought Pommy Judges looked ridiculous enough in their horse-hair wigs and ermine-lined evening gowns, but it seems they have now taken to wearing Jack-boots and marching the Goose-Step in unison. They’ll all be wearing little button-moustaches, next.
The archaic notion of “British Justice” is evidently just a fast-receding memory.
Maybe somebody like Robert Mugabe might be able to lecture this backward, third-world shithole, on how the legal and Judicial systems operate in more respected, less uncivilised places, like his own beloved Zimbabwe?
Our own George Brandis has only been over there for 5 minutes, and the Poms start behaving like this!
Boy, we sure jumped the shark there.
Tommy Robinson is not, and has never been an “Anti-Immigration Protestor”.
We don’t need fake news on the cat, than you very much.
Stack, the Media worldwide is controlled.
The MSM is not for news. It is Propaganda for the promotion and furtherance of Indoctrination of the masses in accord with the Elite Agenda.
News is created by the Elites. Wars. Economic disasters. Weather disasters. (Also a good source of untethered children). Terror attacks of every kind.
All created by them and carefully scripted for our consumption.
A hero for Freedom like Tommy Robinson is bad for business. It may spur others to fight for Truth and Justice.
Now England is basically a Muslim State, I guess we will see this more and more. Should act as a deterrent for the rest of the world, but maybe we just can’t be bothered.
If only the UK police, judiciary and politicians were as committed to exposing these Islamic rape gangs than locking-up whistle-blowers trying to expose the story to a larger audience.
The suppression of Tommys arrest appears to be tacked onto a bar on reporting the trial in progress, which seems a questionable abuse of the law.
So was the ban on reporting the trial already in place when Tommy was arrested?
If so, I’m not quite as aghast at his arrest as I would have been otherwise.
But I agree that suppressing any reporting of the trial is “a questionable abuse of the law”.
Hmm, I wonder what it is about the trial that the elites think requires suppressing? Sorry, can’t for the life of me think what it might be.
It’s off to Room 101 with him (via the nearest casualty ward).
“How many in Australia are aware of this”. Rowan and Ross alluded to it yesterday and also implied that there were legal constraints about mentioning it even in the media here. Avi Yemeni has organised a demo in Melbourne. The whole thing is an utter disgrace. Tommy Robinson, whilst not perfect (and who is) has been one of the most forthright and vociferous voices against the Islamic menace. But you see, being a working class lad with an imperfect record, means he is an easy target for the British establishment to put an end to him. Douglas Murray actually says the same things as Tommy however Douglas is at the top end of the social class system and will NEVER be targeted the way Tommy has. As an aside, it took less than 3 hours for him to be arrested, charged, brought before a judge, sentenced to 13 months and a media ban imposed to suppress any information. Hmm pretty quick and efficient. Meanwhile, it has taken decades for Muslim rape gangs to be brought to justice (and let us call these grooming gangs for what they are….Muslim rape gangs and not the craven name of “Asian rape gangs”…which is an insult to all other decent Asians living in the UK who don’t go around preying on young white girls).
But you know, who cares about working class white girls living in Rotherham, Telford, Oxford and so on? Many of these girls come from dysfunctional families (conveniently caused by the welfare state) and so they simply don’t matter to the upper classes, middle classes, government and academic elites. It is a dystopian nightmare brought upon the UK by elites, appeasers and Muslim filth. And all of this under a so called Conservative government led by that putrid and pathetic Theresa the Appeaser. The likes of Tommy Robinson were only ever valued by the British establishment when they would be used as canon fodder to fight the establishment’s wars. Otherwise, Tommy and his ilk need to mind their manners and know their place. And if they don’t…..watch out. It is more than disgraceful, it is a nightmare.
Just as well most of those who fought to save Britain from fascism are dead. The fascist British ruling class, led by a Tory bimbo who believes in nothing, has disowned 800 years of common law since the Magna Carta and disgraced the legacy of Winston Churchill and Margaret Thatcher.
I see it every day in the torpor of the once-irrepressible Fleet Street cartoonists, who are reduced to sneering at the majority who voted for Brexit. Liberty now lives in America, not its ancestral home east of the Atlantic.
This is not a trivial crowd:
https://twitter.com/OnlineMagazin/status/1000700355968225280
Is there a GoFundMe campaign yet?
btw – this is what real multiculturalism looks like: Sikh’s also standing up for some justice. From zerohedge
https://www.zerohedge.com/sites/default/files/inline-images/nintchdbpict000322969611_0.jpg?itok=MFMxaANn
Wow. Does seem like a gross over-reaction. I get that he was subject to a prior order and has breached that order but……wow, 13 months. Really? Extraordinarily rapid justice. And not a word can be reported in Britain!
I think the British Establishment need to “be careful”. This is the kind of stuff that can blow up in your face when a seemingly small act of defiance by a person with a small(ish) following becomes a ’cause celebre’ for tens of thousands, then hundreds of thousands and potentially millions of people. Governments have fallen for less.
The British people have been complaining for years about their national identity being diluted and the restrictions on the legality to express their dissatisfation. Some of this can be traced back as far as when Britain joined the EU and the British people objected to being told what to do by bureaucrats from Brussels. But this is a whole new game – and the resentment by native British to the virtually uncontrolled influx of ‘foreigners’ (particularly muslims) could possibly spill into serious revolt.
I hope some sense prevails but if not, what next to subdue to recalcitrants? Riot Police? British troops on the streets? Be careful – this can easily get out of hand.
Sequester juries if that is an issue. Even more these days the unaccountable judicial officers on life sinecures need limits and if they have power to censor what the public sees that is a bridge too far IMO.
Have you been asleep the last 41 years, Rockdoctor?
That’s how long ago the Fraser Government legislated 70 as the retirement age for Judicial Officers.
Not sure about a fundfaiser but there was a change dot org petition put up over the weekend.
fundraiser
The more left wing the world becomes the more right wing I become. There must be many like me who realise we have been ambushed and the only way to swing things back to the right of centre is to first make the pendulum swing far, far, to the right! Our institutions must be stripped back to bare bones and completely rebuilt from scratch. Anything that goes against the sensible good of the country should be treated as treason!
Nemkat point still stands, go pedal your pendantry elsewhere.
Rockdoctor, Dumbkat is just a troll whose only reason for being here is to make an arsehole of himself. Doomlord thinks he is accruing libertarian brownie points by making the place a sewer.
Rockdoctor:
If a person gives an Undertaking to a Court, and breaks that Undertaking, the Judge will issue a Warrant and the Sheriff will bring the bloke before the Court in a big hurry.
This bloke doesn’t respect the law, he’s a clown.
… go pedal your pendantry …
Rockdoctor is a parody account, right?
The Eurocommunist have a lot to answer for ,they are the cause of this muslim invasion ,merkel an unreconstructed East German communis mole ,the commisars in Brussels ,May trying to obey Brussels by watering down Brexit ,the whole western political system corrupted . Can you imagine what Maggie Thatcher would have to say about the present situation ? She would have had the UK out of the EU by now .
Read where the Scottish government dominated by Eurocommunist calling then]mselves Nationalists ,are determined to increase the population by one million with migrants , a question for the comrades ,where are you going to get the welfare money from if you secede from the UK ? hard working English and Welsh are giving you 20 billion Pounds for welfare ,as well as 5 billion for Nirthern Ireland , the Eurocommunist will welcome two more broke mendicant members I’m sure ,even when they are no longer looting billions from the remainder of the UK ?
We might have expected this under Corbyn, but May? Really who knows where the “old country” headed but it certainly looks sinister.
Don’t the Winston Smiths of England now need their modern day Winston Churchill!
There is a reporting restriction in place for these trials, which is not an uncommon occurrence when they involve minors. There are two on going trials in which there are an overlap of witnesses. Tommy’s live-stream jeopardized both trials. There are reports that tomorrow the defense are going to put forth a mistrial motion based on his reporting. The Rochdale case was almost lost because of similar reporting. Tommy needs to get himself some better legal advice.
The Fraser government was the one Between Maggie and Blair wasnt it?
Extraordinarily rapid INjustice.
However, if no one ever brings these cases to light, there’s probably a good chance that the outcomes will never be known, with the verdict being that it was just a cultural misunderstanding. Accused let off with a warning.
Geoffrey Robertson will be outraged.
Why is he styled ‘anti’-immigration.
Is he against all immigration, or just the illegal kind.
If that is the case he should be a ‘pro-law’ protestor.
Something to hire disreputable among left-wing activists.
Who knows maybe the world is set for a tectonic shift. At any rate I suspect the Elites are feeling a little irritated or even apprehensive.
Add Trump confiscating the wealth of treasonous Elites and kicking the Federal Reserve out and what a showdown this could be.
This tweet from Marine LePen.
Don’t the Winston Smiths of England now need their modern day Winston Churchill!
Censorship was total during Churchill’s first stint as P.M.
Some old granma got 5 years for bagging him to the next door neighbour.
She wasn’t the only one.
Oh, and Churchill didn’t bother with Elections, either. There wasn’t one between 1935 and 1945, and he wanted to postpone the 1945 one, too.
What happened between 1935 and 1945?
How mysterious!
Maybe they should have held it on 15 September 1940, when it was due.
I’m sure the German Army would have been willing to help with the ballot boxes.
Mother Lode
#2722333
Why is he styled ‘anti’-immigration.
He’s a bought shill whose just there to muddy the waters.
Sort of like when there’s a genuine Environmental Issue in Australia, then a rent a mob of ferals turn up at the site, and the concerned locals go home in disgust.
It’s the same deal with Tommy Robinson. Supported by useful idiots.
Anyone with a brain wouldn’t go within a million miles of him.
Details of Australian protests.
Fuck off, troll. What a pathetic piece of human garbage.
The War gets closer.
Good stuff, 2Dogs.
We had Federal Elections in 1940 and 1943, Bruce. There was a War on here too, you know.
Criticism of Churchill, even in private, drew 5 years Imprisonment.
Can you tell me how that helped stop the Germans?
So that was 10 years of totalitarian dictatorship then?
A decade of evil Churchill abolishing free peoples’ will?
Just in case your terminal stupidity can be arrested, here’s something from that bastion of left wing correctness to help you. (wikipedia)
The election due by 1940 was not held due to the Second World War (1939–1945)
Yes, we did. Unfortunately.
Curtin: A War Leader Out of his Depth (23 Apr)
RTWT and imagine what would have happened to the treasonous union heavies if Churchill had been our PM. Pity he wasn’t.
RTWT and imagine what would have happened to the treasonous union heavies if Churchill had been our PM. Pity he wasn’t.
Firemen and Bobbies were cutting the rings off dead peoples fingers in the aftermath of air raids.
Churchill did nothing about that, so he wouldn’t have been standing up to Jim Healy over here.
For Nemkat, ok point taken in a pure context in a Fed sense:
There are age limits set out in the Constitution or in legislation setting compulsory retirement ages for judges. For example, the Commonwealth Constitution provides that the appointment of a judge of the High Court expires when the judge reaches the age of 70 (section 72); the same limit applies for judges of other federal courts. Most states have followed suit except for NSW and Tasmania, where the age of retirement for judges is 72. Magistrates retire in some jurisdictions at 65, but in Victoria it is 70, and in NSW and Tasmania it is 72. Most states have provision for acting judges, and in NSW the age limit for this role is 75.
http://legalanswers.sl.nsw.gov.au/hot-topics-courts-and-tribunals/judges
Will leave it at; on your second point, yeah I am no big fan of the bloke either seems a bit shady but wears his heart on his sleeve, I respect that even with political positions I disagree with. What got my indignation and (I apologise for being uncharacteristically impolite) was the photo of the Judge smiling at his arrest. If the Judiciary is retain any respect then displays like this are unbecoming and the state in Europe using blunt instruments of the state to censor opinions they consider unacceptable while at the same time allowing others to spout what even a normal person would consider unacceptable unmolested because of ethnic background.
I seem to remember Tommy Robinson say in an interview that when Theresa May was the Home
Secretary she had a personal animosity to him and tried to get him killed in prison.
So that was 10 years of totalitarian dictatorship then?
A decade of evil Churchill abolishing free peoples’ will?
There was a Grand Coalition, Churchill wanted to extend it til after the Japs were defeated but Labour said ”No”.
The 1945 G.E. was the largest defeat the Tories ever suffered, they lost c. 200 Seats.
That’s what the British public thought of Churchill.
A decade of evil Churchill abolishing free peoples’ will?
5 years of him was enough for the British. He got to be P.M. by whiteanting and backstabbing his Tory predecessors.
The first time he stood at the despatch box in the House of Commons as P.M., his Backbench booed him, and he was called a gangster.
Speedbox;
Have a look at the Court order. I think it specifically relates to a court case that TR was involved in. This time it is in a different case. The shutup order does’t cover the one he was arrested for.
The arrogant bastards of the Establishment have stuck their fingers in a meat grinder and aren’t even aware of it. They have to back their Magistrates decision or appear weak. This is a disaster for the government, the Courts, and the police. It will fester.
So why was he re-elected in 1951?
If Labour had more leaders like Attlee and fewer like Corbyn they wouldn’t suck quite so much.
Still didn’t help when Attlee tried a swifty in 1951.
Knocked off by some guy called Churchill.
I thought you said Pom voters didn’t like him?
Prime Minister of the United Kingdom from 1940 to 1945 and again from 1951 to 1955
Garry;
Yep. My patience snapped a year ago. My family says my Cranky Old Fart gene has kicked in. The COF gene suppresses the tolerance gene, and doubles the output of the spleen.
The War gets closer.
Indeed.
2dogs, has that rally been and gone or is it scheduled for tomorrow?
Not a peep on local media. Very weird.
B
Pete of Perth
#2722375
So why was he re-elected in 1951?
He wasn’t reelected in 1951 at all.
What happened was that Labour were reelected in 1950, but with a tiny majority.
Atlee went to the Polls again in 1951, trying to get a workable majority, and narrowly lost.
So, to summarise: Churchill was P.M. from 1940 to 1945, and from 1951 to 1955. He faced the people as Tory Leader on 3 occasions, was slaughtered in 1945, lost narrowly in 1950, and won narrowly in 1951.
Hardly a resounding record.
Anne;
Methinks you are right.
If the elites had any sense of history at all, they’d put in a puppet and let the British exit, they’d stop the Muslim immigration, and become a more populist in appearance.
But they cannot do this because it involves a loss of face and a loss of wealth.
They are a drowning man in an overcoat with the pockets full of gold bullion who refuses to
take it off because of the loss of the gold.
Oh! The Dilemma!
😅
The Left have given the orders to the trolls.
Look at the depth of the trolling here tonight, the distraction squirrel shit will be piled a meter high by 8pm and then Monty will come on shift.
Notice how the thread is shifting toward numbnuts “Çhurchill was Hitler!”
A cunning plan, numbnuts.
You’d be one of the biggest sneering Lefties on this site, Winston, and that’s including Memory Vault, Oh Come On, and DrBeauGan.
There is nothing stupider than a bunch of Cats who go running after nemkats distraction squirrels.
The trolls do it time after time, and the same stupid bastards fall for it time after time.
If the catallaxy regulars are any indication of the quality of the resistance, we are fucked.
nemkat,
Give it a rest. That’s what the British public thought about his policy of continued austerity. Different thing altogether. You poor soul. A libertarian? Or just a contrarian? Listen to the speeches. Have a look at the footage of his funeral.
Btw, what are your sources for “cutting the rings off.”
This is a disaster for the government, the Courts, and the police. It will fester.
I think you are correct, Winston.
It’s a bridge too far.
The UK parliament is presently in Whitsun recess, due to sit again c. 4 June.
Watch this space.
Cassie of Sydney
#2722276:
Meanwhile, it has taken decades for Muslim rape gangs to be brought to justice (and let us call these grooming gangs for what they are….Muslim rape gangs and not the craven name of “Asian rape gangs”…which is an insult to all other decent Asians living in the UK who don’t go around preying on young white girls).
There were Sikhs and Indians in it as well, Cassie.
As i’ve said before, the victims were Wards of the State living in State run Care Homes, sent there by a Children’s Court.
They weren’t the innocent girl next door, accosted by ruffians on her way to pick daffodils.
All Tommy Robinson is doing is muddying the waters, and leading well meaning people up the garden path.
Maybe that’s the plan.
Re: WSC as PM, 2 out of 3 ain’t bad. And there hasn’t been a better man since!
Yeah Winston I know, after my last comment I came across some more info in the public domain that meant I should have left it at my abrupt comment. However I am prepared to accept I am not fully informed sometimes was just trying to acknowledge that I suppose.
They’re all puppets! Every political Leader in the West, with a few exceptions like Trump, Wilders and Orbán, are puppets of the Cabal. Theresa May is a drooling slave for them.
Are you joking, Winston?
They can’t do it because the ensuing attrition of European Nations will mean their glorious One World Government will unravel.
Loss of face??? Wealth? Seriously? They have all the money in the world already.
The stakes are so much higher. They haven’t been this close to total world domination since Nimrod.
pbw
#2722409
Btw, what are your sources for “cutting the rings off.”
Ballard Berkeley, the Major in Fawlty Towers, was a Special Constable during the Blitz.
This is what he saw:
http://www.theweek.co.uk/politics/3149/nation-looters-it-even-happened-blitz
“As i’ve said before, the victims were Wards of the State living in State run Care Homes, sent there by a Children’s Court”. Bulldust. Some girls were and some were not. And even if they were all “wards of the state”….so what! So that is your justification? Nemkat (or is it Dumbkat) thinks that it is okay for wards of the state to be groomed, raped and trafficked but not your innocent middle class girl next door. You need to go get a life. And by the way Dumbkat, some of the victims of the Muslim rape gangs have been Sikh girls, deliberately targeted. What have you got to say about that? Why don’t you go and write your pious and sanctimonious drivel elsewhere. In other words, get lost.
“Girls as young as 11-years old suffered rape by multiple attackers, trafficking across the North East, abductions, beatings and intimidation”. Yes and Dumbkat seems to think that is okay because, you know, they weren’t the “innocent girls next door”.
Rockdoctor;
It’s OK – this is an unfolding situation and events will overtake us on occasion.
My anger is being aimed at the willfully blind, the out and out liars, and the trolls who have stopped shaving or grown beards because they are too ashamed to shave anymore.
That occasional look in the mirror between strokes, and having to realise their personal dishonesty must be a real killer.
(And yes that’s another straight line for those brave enough to touch it.) 🙂
Nemkat (or is it Dumbkat) thinks that it is okay for wards of the state to be groomed, raped and trafficked but not your innocent middle class girl next door.
Well, i certainly don’t like the idea of the nice girl next door being raped, and if that had actually been the case in Rotherham and elsewhere, Judge Lynch might’ve had a field day.
But it wasn’t the case, Cassie.
The real story was a sordid tale of exploitation of girls in State run Care Homes.
If you can’t admit that, then i say you’re not an honest broker.
Anne;
That’s my point, Anne.
If you have all the wealth in the world, you can still lose your life. Revolutions are like that.
You’re not the honest broker here. You are disgusting,
“Girls as young as 11-years old suffered rape by multiple attackers, trafficking across the North East, abductions, beatings and intimidation”. Yes and Dumbkat seems to think that is okay because, you know, they weren’t the “innocent girls next door”.
You’re verballing me there, Cassie of Sydney, but at least you’re starting to acknowledge the reality of the situation over there.
Baby steps.
Nemkat – you are a filthy disgusting arse.
nemkat,
And the source is… The Week! Except that it isn’t. Nemcat, you are shameless. A troll to your heart and soul.
Robinson was renditioned.
Let’s be clear about that.
Good opinion from Godfrey Bloom (ex MEP) on the Tommy Robinson travesty.
https://youtu.be/aMDOKwozTPY 3 mins
Rubbish.
He intentionally broke the law, after promising not to.
I am sorry for the poor bastards he’s led up the garden path, but no one even knows the bloke’s correct name.
He’s a total fraud.
I know his real name…Dumbkat. You’re the fraud. Now get lost rape apologist.
Our resident abuse tolerant troll would have been quite at home there.
This is just too much to accept from the primary home source of our fragile freedoms. Angry and sad. Anybody know if there is a demonstration planned in Perth?
BTW ignore the trolls. Its like feeding seagulls at a fish and chip restaurant.
Someone unhappy about The Week as a source.
Is The Guardian good enough for you?
…an appalling account of the direct hit on the Cafe de Paris, whose underground ballroom was thought to be safe, recorded by the late Ballard Berkeley, the actor later to become famous as the major in Fawlty Towers.
Berkeley, a special constable, arrived to find a scene from hell, the bandleader Snakehips Johnson decapitated, and elegantly dressed people still sitting at tables without a mark on them, but stone dead. What shocked him more was the ransacking of the corpses: looters mingled with the fire crews and police, and cut the fingers from the dead to get at their rings.
https://www.theguardian.com/uk/2006/oct/05/secondworldwar.world
You’re right Jannie, it’s just that you don’t often get rape apologists here.