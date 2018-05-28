Peak Malcolm

Has Australia reached Peak Malcom? Is this the raising of the white flag?
According to Troy Bramston in the Australian, the following people are being considered as the next Australian Governor General:
Names circulating within government include: Mr Turnbull’s business friends David Gonski and Justin Milne; High Court judges Susan Kiefel and Michelle Gordon; ex-military men Angus Houston and David Hurley (now NSW Governor), or current Defence chief Mark Binskin; and former Liberal politicians Brendan Nelson, Nick Greiner and Alexander Downer.
Mr Gonski, a businessman and philanthropist, has been mentioned by ministers as a possible governor-general. While he ticks many boxes, appointing a banker might be beyond the pale.
It would probably also be a stretch to appoint Mr Turnbull’s friend, corporate lawyer Bruce McWilliam.
Leaving aside the judges, soldiers and politicians, the inclusion of David Gonski (Chairman of everything) and Justin Milne (Chairman of the ABC) makes Spartacus’ jaw drop. Maybe Prime Minister Turnbull might bring back (again) Knights and Dames also.
Cozzo Redux!
Hurley would be a sound and safe pair of hands. Installing the father of a would-be federal MP would smack of something.
Peak Lucy more like it.
Lord and Lady Waffleworth better get a wriggle on. The clock is ticking.
Some beauties there. Anyone doing a background check on Nick Greiner might want to check up on what the Federal Court (?) thought of his evidence when he was on the stand. Probably best to pass on Alexander Downer too till the whole Wussia, Wussia, Wussia thing is over. Not a great look to have the GG under oath on the other side of the world.
Downer the wannabe spy?
Why doesn’t the Queen pick, seems very inappropriate for the PM to do this.
My candidates:
Juliar Gillard
Gillian Troggs
Peter FitzSimians
Kevni Ruff
Peter Bleattie
Squalid Ali (the diversidee pick)
Remember the first landmine for the Abbottbeast government was from spc ardmona, part of their gonski run coca cola Australia group.
Gonski for GG, another landmine for an Abbottbeast opposition.
Why was there never a fact check on the hysterical predictions from the left about the consequences of Abbott not doing crony subsidies for their cronygonski SPC?.
Comrades?.
God no, please no.
At least Alexander “China is a good partner of Australia” Downer opposes a mere President as a replacement for the Queen in our contitutional arrangements. I suspect he would prefer an emperor.
It’s a reminder that at the next ‘republic’ referendum, by which time the Left will have sufficient new Australians and brainwashed juveniles to win the vote, the way to beat them is to go along with it but insist on the head of state being popularly elected. There’s no way on earth the Left are going to agree to that.
Au contraire, Bear.
Nothing would show Trump & Co the utter contempt and hatred the Clintonista Turnbull United Party has for him than installing 00-Downer as head of state.
But they will doubtless go for a female, of some sort. Yassie would be a great diversity pick.
My jaw dropped, too. But then I thought that the GG position politically neuters the incumbent. Pretty much for ever. I think it would be brilliant to create a new set of roles: deputy GG. Then appoint Gonski, Milne, Houston and a number of others we could all suggest, and shut them up forever.
Meghan ‘Sparkles’ Markle.
Percy ,I totally agree ,Juliar Giliard the theiving union moll is a perfect choice for the job ,totally in keeping with modern leftist “morality”. Eliminates mizojenee ,morality ,elitism ticks all the boxes . Love to get a job as one of her lackeys. What a laugh that would be ,you. Could dine out for life on th e gaffe stories she.would create . She might find a suitable bogan to shack up with her ,one with indigenius blood would be good imagine the Lations visiting Yarralumla and being neighbours of malky and luce at the north shore humpy . Her Majesty would not be amused ,and PHIL the Greek would have a ball making humorous remarks and leaking them to the press ,Be good for the pirates and malkies republic,the royals would be glad to see the back of us . The job could get her set up to be elected president of the peoples boganish republic it would also piss krudd right off ,he might even end up in psychiatric care ,where he should have been years ago ,it’s a win win for the left elite .
+1
They reckon narcs have odd heroes – Lord Waffleworth would likely pick a mime clown.
Peter FitzSqualid
Cos we deserve it
Cate McGregor.
Georgie Gardner.
The guy in the Bottle O ad.
Handsome historian Dan Snow.
Doomlord.
Sir Elton John.
Yassmin Abdel-Magoo?
The Liberal right need to close the vice on Maladroit’s balls a bit more and remind him he is beholden to them, and not Lucy for his position:
Prince Harry.
A popular choice who will draw the bleating republicans out and expose them as the outdated irrelevancy they are.
The palace would, I imagine, be only too pleased to have Meghan out of the UK for a stretch and in a role where she will have zero impact.
And Harry can host his Invictus Games here.
Winning, all around!
But then I thought that the GG position politically neuters the incumbent.
As if any middle class pinko would ever let a tiresome anachronism like respect for democracy and the constitution get in the road of disseminating “progressive” agit-prop.
Bill Deane GG wasn’t known as “The Shadow Minister for Social Justice” for nothing.
Bill Deane GG wasn’t known as “The Shadow Minister for Social Justice” for nothing.
And need we be reminded of Quentin Bryce?
Regardless, better pick someone before the election or the shortfilth will install the triggster.