Peak Malcolm

Has Australia reached Peak Malcom? Is this the raising of the white flag?

According to Troy Bramston in the Australian, the following people are being considered as the next Australian Governor General:

Names circulating within government include: Mr Turnbull’s business friends David Gonski and Justin Milne; High Court judges Susan Kiefel and Michelle Gordon; ex-military men Angus Houston and David Hurley (now NSW Governor), or current ­Defence chief Mark Binskin; and former Liberal politicians Brendan Nelson, Nick Greiner and ­Alexander Downer. Mr Gonski, a businessman and philanthropist, has been mentioned by ministers as a possible governor-general. While he ticks many boxes, appointing a banker might be beyond the pale. It would probably also be a stretch to appoint Mr Turnbull’s friend, corporate lawyer Bruce McWilliam.

Leaving aside the judges, soldiers and politicians, the inclusion of David Gonski (Chairman of everything) and Justin Milne (Chairman of the ABC) makes Spartacus’ jaw drop. Maybe Prime Minister Turnbull might bring back (again) Knights and Dames also.

