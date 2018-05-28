Liberty Quote
I’ve noticed that everybody that is for abortion has already been born.— Ronald Reagan
-
Recent Comments
- wal1957 on Q&A Forum: May 28, 2018
- Confused Old Misfit on News from Airstrip One
- Snoopy on Monday Forum: May 28, 2018
- jupes on Monday Forum: May 28, 2018
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Monday Forum: May 28, 2018
- hzhousewife on News from Airstrip One
- jupes on News from Airstrip One
- Death Giraffe on Monday Forum: May 28, 2018
- Oh come on on Monday Forum: May 28, 2018
- Ragu on Monday Forum: May 28, 2018
- OneWorldGovernment on News from Airstrip One
- The BigBlueCat on Q&A Forum: May 28, 2018
- Bushkid on Q&A Forum: May 28, 2018
- Beertruk on Q&A Forum: May 28, 2018
- Carpe Jugulum on Q&A Forum: May 28, 2018
- Habib on Q&A Forum: May 28, 2018
- Carpe Jugulum on Q&A Forum: May 28, 2018
- Beertruk on Q&A Forum: May 28, 2018
- Habib on Q&A Forum: May 28, 2018
- Carpe Jugulum on Q&A Forum: May 28, 2018
- Ragu on Monday Forum: May 28, 2018
- Beertruk on Q&A Forum: May 28, 2018
- The BigBlueCat on Q&A Forum: May 28, 2018
- Beertruk on Q&A Forum: May 28, 2018
- Harlequin Decline on Monday Forum: May 28, 2018
- NB on Q&A Forum: May 28, 2018
- Habib on Q&A Forum: May 28, 2018
- Habib on Q&A Forum: May 28, 2018
- Carpe Jugulum on Q&A Forum: May 28, 2018
- Serena at the Pub on Q&A Forum: May 28, 2018
-
Recent Posts
- Q&A Forum: May 28, 2018
- I am from the government and am here to help
- News from Airstrip One
- Let them eat kale
- Monday Forum: May 28, 2018
- Peak Malcolm
- Rhodes to ruin
- The wages of waste
- Out of touch is the least of it
- Open Forum: May 26, 2018
- English for Pundits
- The End Game of Tim Soutphommasane
- The North Koreans reply
- Freedom of religion plays out in every facet of life
- “I feel it is inappropriate, at this time, to have this long-planned meeting”
- Two wolves and a sheep voting on what to have for dinner
- Liddell, renewables and the future of the Australian economy
- Philip Roth has passed away
- Some vital statistics
- Wednesday Forum: May 23, 2018
- Coming soon to Australian shores
- Suburban Accounting
- Throwing a hammer at a moving nail
- Sometimes the good die old
- Q&A Forum: May 21, 2018
- On the left it’s all about power
- Constitutional Wars
- AGL: using market power to mint profits
- Compare and Contrast
- Ever wonder why education standards are falling?
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Continental Telegraph
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Cryptoeconomics
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Q&A Forum: May 28, 2018
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
45 please.
I’ll book 22 please.
Konbanwa
Bidding is open
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Stackja 45
RobK 22
62 please Carpe.
May I have 17,please Carpe?
the Panel
Jim Molan – this weeks ritual sacrifice
Ged Kearney – HARPY HARPY
Father Tilty McJesus – Born again toerag
Monica Doumit – meh
Tim Fung – meh
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Stackja 45
RobK 22
Cpt Seahawks 62
Vic in Prossy 17
Can I have 50 please Carpe?
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Stackja 45
RobK 22
Cpt Seahawks 62
Vic in Prossy 17
Beertruk 50
Father Tilty the Gosford rectum….count me in….37 please Carpe.
23 thanks, Carpe.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Stackja 45
RobK 22
Cpt Seahawks 62
Vic in Prossy 17
Beertruk 50
Robber Baron 37
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Stackja 45
RobK 22
Cpt Seahawks 62
Vic in Prossy 17
Beertruk 50
Robber Baron 37
Snoopy 23
43 for me please!
I wonder if Father Tilty will wear his hijab?
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Stackja 45
RobK 22
Cpt Seahawks 62
Vic in Prossy 17
Beertruk 50
Robber Baron 37
Snoopy 23
Bela Bartok 43
Hi Carpe
Lucky 13 for me please!
Thanks
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Stackja 45
RobK 22
Cpt Seahawks 62
Vic in Prossy 17
Beertruk 50
Robber Baron 37
Snoopy 23
Bela Bartok 43
Westie Woman 13
35, if you please Carpe?
I wonder if Father Tilty will wear his hijab?
Nah, he will be wearing his 2016 Doha International Award for Interfaith Dialogue medal with Abyssinian of the year clasp awarded by the Muslim Community.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Stackja 45
RobK 22
Cpt Seahawks 62
Vic in Prossy 17
Beertruk 50
Robber Baron 37
Snoopy 23
Bela Bartok 43
Westie Woman 13
ZK2A 35
Not watching but go 19 thanks, Carpe.
66/2 = 33 please.
16 again for me.
Barnaby endured the media pushing the “story” into the limelight, so why is (some of, not all) the media now upset by his book deal?
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Stackja 45
RobK 22
Cpt Seahawks 62
Vic in Prossy 17
Beertruk 50
Robber Baron 37
Snoopy 23
Bela Bartok 43
Westie Woman 13
ZK2A 35
EvilElvis 19
Mak Siccar 33
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Stackja 45
RobK 22
Cpt Seahawks 62
Vic in Prossy 17
Beertruk 50
Robber Baron 37
Snoopy 23
Bela Bartok 43
Westie Woman 13
ZK2A 35
EvilElvis 19
Mak Siccar 33
Classical Hero 16
ok Troops it’s time, so dress like a midget luchadore and;
lllleeetttssss get rrreeeeaaadddyyyy to rrruuuuummmbbbllleeeee
Jim Molan and Tilty.
Please be sitting together, please be sitting together…
May I have 29 please Carpe, although I suspect it may go higher tonight.
Is Tilty’s head permanently tilted?
Compelling speaker
They are
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Stackja 45
RobK 22
Cpt Seahawks 62
Vic in Prossy 17
Beertruk 50
Robber Baron 37
Snoopy 23
Bela Bartok 43
Westie Woman 13
ZK2A 35
EvilElvis 19
Mak Siccar 33
Classical Hero 16
Bushkid 29
Bloody Queensland. 20 years and one hour behind the rest of Australia.
livestreamed on youtube, periscope etc
Stupid ALPBC. Live stream offline.
Stupid ALPBC. Live stream offline.
Needs more funds.
Chinese guy on panel feeling the heat…sipping water. Getting ready to tell the world he is SJW credentials.
Chinese guy had very small hands
FUABC no stream
https://www.periscopen.com/QandA
A question on religion to tilty mcjesus.
Now the BS starts.
Tilty says homosexuality is a recent concept.
What a fucking liar.
This is the livestream link
https://www.periscopen.com/QandA/1LyxBrnogOpxN
…..rushes back from the dry-cleaners…..
….catches breath….
I’ve just picked up the plain black leather chaps with the diamanté – in case someone gets the consolation prize tonight, Carpe.
Jeez I got some looks wearing them this last week.
Some of those big blokes on the bus were getting a bit frisky!
Pope Che!
ABC money for nothing.
The verballing of Falau has commenced.
Tilty McJesus lurves the homo hoedown.
And onto the reffo question – about a case no one knows about
Questioner wants them returned to Biloela – rather a cruel punishment i think.
Alright, I’m off to continue co-writing “Super Sydney Soy boi”.
Usually qanda is shit…tonights is even more shit than usual. I think l might switch over to fake conservative Paul Murray.
Questioner wants them returned to Biloela – rather a cruel punishment i think.
Oh, now, now Carpe! Bilo’s not such a bad place – compared to Camooweal!
How about Augathela & Quilpie
If you shaved Jed kurnells hed and painted her face green she would look like pepe the frog.
This is getting monotonous.
No one has explained why this person was put in detention?
I was thinking Wilcannia.
How about Augathela & Quilpie
Quilpie I’ve never visited, but the servo at Augathella does great meals, or it used to anyway. I get a lot of work around Bilo, so have a certain fondness for the town. Camooweal just sucks.
Bower the physiologist.
FFS, politely escort Molan out of the building and then Rabz the place.
More funding for the UN? No thanks.
FFS she’s hogging the show.
Gabby sutherland question shows photos from Nauru
They forgot to mention she did this as a series for the ALPBC in October 2016
Link – http://www.abc.net.au/4corners/the-forgotten-children:-four-corners/7930052
Good on ya Jim. Calling them out on bullsit. Lol.
Another alternative is fake conservative Steve Price.
Tilty is really going for the mental illness angle – “it deteriorates by the day” FFS after this long they would be dribbling on a pool of their own emissions.
No wonder McTilty has no congregation.
Wow, Snowcone gives the audience a reprimand!
“Pope Francis’ brothers and sisters”?
Commies, then?
Naive activists? I reckon they know exactly what they are doing in encouraging these immigrants on Manus, Nauru, etc to stay ….
so many deeply caring, concerned, thoughtful empathic people. i do hope they can solve all the world’s problems before the show is over. no more tears, no more unhappy people. no more hunger, wars, death. wonderful
money should be no object
Jed the Frog parrots the pardee line
Ged utters words without meaning.
Uber drivers work on commission.
Senator Molan tears Kearney a new one.
Snowcone rushes in with an interruption when it is clear Ged is going to look pretty stupid by the time Jim is finished with her.
Any hope Jim Molan’s PTSD reaching critical mass due to the overwhelming weight of stupidity present, and going full Flippy?
Airtasker has to explain the Gig economy to an SJW
What is this bloke gibbering about?
Ged hates this guy.
Sounds promising with Molan. I might watch this horror later and comment to WA crew.
Cowboy asbestos tradies. Another lie.
Maybe Rudd could have used AirTasker to get Pink Batts installed …oh, wait …..
Given a choice Ged prefers secure unemployment to ‘insecure’ work.
Cpt Seahawks asks: ‘Barnaby endured the media pushing the “story” into the limelight, so why is (some of, not all) the media now upset by his book deal?’
Easy. They want to make money and ideological points out of him, while prohibiting him making money and ideological points out of them.
I await Gillian Triggs’ autobio ‘Speaking freely’.
Maybe Rudd could have used AirTasker to get Pink Batts installed …oh, wait …..
Didn’t Rudd outsource that to Garrett?
Tilty’s Behind the workers. That ought to get the bastards moving.
Tilty goes on about millenials, never buy a house, never retire.
Care factor zero for the avo on toast generation.
Whoa! A small business operator asks why the award system is so farq King complex?
Bingo! We have a winner!
Democratisation of the labour market – Ged will never go for that!
Want to help small business? Feed government into a wood hipper. And beardy foureyes uses the ABC to flog his useless services in making small businesses even smaller businesses, by making sure “they’re compliant”.
Have to disagree with the MAJGEN, I’ve been avoiding secure work for a decade or more. Bugger awards and all that regulated shut, it’s for losers whose output and skills are bollocks.
Bazinga
Whoa again! The small business operator is running a business which helps small business understand the industrial award system, and the stupid red tape.
This business should not even exist. FMD x 100
Jed the frog is so far out of her depth here
And if the panel foureyes sez “paradime” or “ecosystem” one more time he needs to be bayoneted.
Why do Labor boilers always have greasy hair? With the roubles they score they can afford to toddle to the salon occasionally. Most look like winos.
The BigBlueCat says: ‘Maybe Rudd could have used AirTasker to get Pink Batts installed’. He considered men at work, but decided to light the garrett with midnight oil.
Touting for union members?
It’s PARADIGM ….
NB
#2722650, posted on May 28, 2018 at 10:37 pm
The BigBlueCat says: ‘Maybe Rudd could have used AirTasker to get Pink Batts installed’. He considered men at work, but decided to light the garrett with midnight oil.
Ffs… 🙂
Well, that was suitably depressing.
Good to see the ALP is still recruiting dim bulb clusterfvks
The Menopausal Malingerer on next week, wonder if she’ll get on the passion pop in the green room first and get the girls out on camera?
Thought Jim Molon went pretty well.
Ok Troops, Interruptions came in at a low 13
Westie Woman Scores again, wear them with pride.
I was using his pronunciation. Save us the hyperbowl.
I’m done troops – thank you all for playing and see you next week for the Jackie Jackie meltdown.
Oyasumi Nasai
WHAT? Snowcone losing his touch?
Thankyou Carpe.
Thanks Carpe, ‘night all.
I sure you mean hyperbole … 😉
I’m amazed that everybody puts themselves through torture every week by watching this Labor/ Green advertorial. I tuned in for about 2 minutes. Ged Kearney was rambling on about something re unions – (what else), and then encouraged everyone to join a union because….. F*@k Off.
I might have to pay for this garbage but I sure am not going to watch it.