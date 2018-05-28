Q&A Forum: May 28, 2018

Posted on 9:00 pm, May 28, 2018 by Sinclair Davidson
  2. stackja
    #2722499, posted on May 28, 2018 at 9:02 pm

    Panellists: Jim Molan, Liberal Senator for NSW; Ged Kearney, Labor MP; Father Rod Bower, Rector, Gosford Anglican Church; Monica Doumit, Catholic Commentator; and Tim Fung, CEO and co-founder of Airtasker.

  4. stackja
    #2722504, posted on May 28, 2018 at 9:03 pm

    Airtasker is a Sydney-based Australian company which provides an online and mobile marketplace enabling users to outsource everyday tasks. Users describe the task and indicate a budget, community members then bid to complete the task. Wikipedia

    Founded: 2012, Sydney
    Headquarters: Sydney
    CEO: Tim Fung (Feb. 2012–)

  5. Carpe Jugulum
    #2722511, posted on May 28, 2018 at 9:06 pm

    Konbanwa

    Bidding is open

  6. Cpt Seahawks
    #2722513, posted on May 28, 2018 at 9:08 pm

    62 please Carpe.

  7. Vic in Prossy
    #2722515, posted on May 28, 2018 at 9:09 pm

    May I have 17,please Carpe?

  8. Carpe Jugulum
    #2722516, posted on May 28, 2018 at 9:10 pm

    the Panel
    Jim Molan – this weeks ritual sacrifice
    Ged Kearney – HARPY HARPY
    Father Tilty McJesus – Born again toerag
    Monica Doumit – meh
    Tim Fung – meh

  9. Carpe Jugulum
    #2722518, posted on May 28, 2018 at 9:11 pm

  10. Beertruk
    #2722520, posted on May 28, 2018 at 9:12 pm

    Can I have 50 please Carpe?

  11. Carpe Jugulum
    #2722521, posted on May 28, 2018 at 9:15 pm

  12. Robber Baron
    #2722522, posted on May 28, 2018 at 9:17 pm

    Father Tilty the Gosford rectum….count me in….37 please Carpe.

  14. Carpe Jugulum
    #2722524, posted on May 28, 2018 at 9:18 pm

  15. Carpe Jugulum
    #2722525, posted on May 28, 2018 at 9:18 pm

  16. Bela Bartok
    #2722528, posted on May 28, 2018 at 9:20 pm

    43 for me please!
    I wonder if Father Tilty will wear his hijab?

  17. Carpe Jugulum
    #2722531, posted on May 28, 2018 at 9:21 pm

  18. Westie woman
    #2722533, posted on May 28, 2018 at 9:23 pm

    Hi Carpe

    Lucky 13 for me please!

    Thanks

  19. Carpe Jugulum
    #2722534, posted on May 28, 2018 at 9:24 pm

  20. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2722536, posted on May 28, 2018 at 9:24 pm

    35, if you please Carpe?

  21. Beertruk
    #2722537, posted on May 28, 2018 at 9:25 pm

    I wonder if Father Tilty will wear his hijab?

    Nah, he will be wearing his 2016 Doha International Award for Interfaith Dialogue medal with Abyssinian of the year clasp awarded by the Muslim Community.

  22. Carpe Jugulum
    #2722538, posted on May 28, 2018 at 9:26 pm

  23. EvilElvis
    #2722539, posted on May 28, 2018 at 9:26 pm

    Not watching but go 19 thanks, Carpe.

  24. Mak Siccar
    #2722540, posted on May 28, 2018 at 9:26 pm

    66/2 = 33 please.

  25. classical_hero
    #2722542, posted on May 28, 2018 at 9:28 pm

    16 again for me.

  26. Cpt Seahawks
    #2722543, posted on May 28, 2018 at 9:28 pm

    Barnaby endured the media pushing the “story” into the limelight, so why is (some of, not all) the media now upset by his book deal?

  27. Carpe Jugulum
    #2722544, posted on May 28, 2018 at 9:29 pm

  28. Carpe Jugulum
    #2722545, posted on May 28, 2018 at 9:30 pm

  29. Carpe Jugulum
    #2722548, posted on May 28, 2018 at 9:34 pm

    ok Troops it’s time, so dress like a midget luchadore and;

    lllleeetttssss get rrreeeeaaadddyyyy to rrruuuuummmbbbllleeeee

  30. EvilElvis
    #2722550, posted on May 28, 2018 at 9:34 pm

    Jim Molan and Tilty.

    Please be sitting together, please be sitting together…

  31. Bushkid
    #2722553, posted on May 28, 2018 at 9:37 pm

    May I have 29 please Carpe, although I suspect it may go higher tonight.

  32. Robber Baron
    #2722554, posted on May 28, 2018 at 9:37 pm

    Is Tilty’s head permanently tilted?

  34. Carpe Jugulum
    #2722557, posted on May 28, 2018 at 9:38 pm

    Please be sitting together, please be sitting together…

    They are

  35. Carpe Jugulum
    #2722559, posted on May 28, 2018 at 9:39 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 56
    Stackja 45
    RobK 22
    Cpt Seahawks 62
    Vic in Prossy 17
    Beertruk 50
    Robber Baron 37
    Snoopy 23
    Bela Bartok 43
    Westie Woman 13
    ZK2A 35
    EvilElvis 19
    Mak Siccar 33
    Classical Hero 16
    Bushkid 29

  36. Beertruk
    #2722561, posted on May 28, 2018 at 9:40 pm

    Bloody Queensland. 20 years and one hour behind the rest of Australia.

  37. Carpe Jugulum
    #2722562, posted on May 28, 2018 at 9:41 pm

    Bloody Queensland. 20 years and one hour behind the rest of Australia.

    livestreamed on youtube, periscope etc

  38. Beertruk
    #2722564, posted on May 28, 2018 at 9:42 pm

    Stupid ALPBC. Live stream offline.

  39. EvilElvis
    #2722566, posted on May 28, 2018 at 9:44 pm

    Stupid ALPBC. Live stream offline.

    Needs more funds.

  40. Robber Baron
    #2722567, posted on May 28, 2018 at 9:44 pm

    Chinese guy on panel feeling the heat…sipping water. Getting ready to tell the world he is SJW credentials.

  41. Robber Baron
    #2722569, posted on May 28, 2018 at 9:45 pm

    Chinese guy had very small hands

  42. Cpt Seahawks
    #2722570, posted on May 28, 2018 at 9:47 pm

    FUABC no stream

  44. Carpe Jugulum
    #2722572, posted on May 28, 2018 at 9:48 pm

    A question on religion to tilty mcjesus.

  46. Robber Baron
    #2722574, posted on May 28, 2018 at 9:49 pm

    Tilty says homosexuality is a recent concept.

  49. Damienski
    #2722577, posted on May 28, 2018 at 9:50 pm

    …..rushes back from the dry-cleaners…..
    ….catches breath….
    I’ve just picked up the plain black leather chaps with the diamanté – in case someone gets the consolation prize tonight, Carpe.
    Jeez I got some looks wearing them this last week.
    Some of those big blokes on the bus were getting a bit frisky!

  51. Cpt Seahawks
    #2722579, posted on May 28, 2018 at 9:50 pm

    ABC money for nothing.

  52. Carpe Jugulum
    #2722581, posted on May 28, 2018 at 9:53 pm

    The verballing of Falau has commenced.

  53. Carpe Jugulum
    #2722584, posted on May 28, 2018 at 9:54 pm

    Tilty McJesus lurves the homo hoedown.

  54. Carpe Jugulum
    #2722586, posted on May 28, 2018 at 9:56 pm

    And onto the reffo question – about a case no one knows about

    Questioner wants them returned to Biloela – rather a cruel punishment i think.

  55. Cpt Seahawks
    #2722587, posted on May 28, 2018 at 9:57 pm

    Alright, I’m off to continue co-writing “Super Sydney Soy boi”.

  56. Robber Baron
    #2722588, posted on May 28, 2018 at 9:59 pm

    Usually qanda is shit…tonights is even more shit than usual. I think l might switch over to fake conservative Paul Murray.

  57. Bushkid
    #2722589, posted on May 28, 2018 at 9:59 pm

    Questioner wants them returned to Biloela – rather a cruel punishment i think.

    Oh, now, now Carpe! Bilo’s not such a bad place – compared to Camooweal!

  58. Carpe Jugulum
    #2722591, posted on May 28, 2018 at 10:01 pm

    Oh, now, now Carpe! Bilo’s not such a bad place – compared to Camooweal!

    How about Augathela & Quilpie

  59. Carpe Jugulum
    #2722594, posted on May 28, 2018 at 10:02 pm

    If you shaved Jed kurnells hed and painted her face green she would look like pepe the frog.

  60. Beertruk
    #2722595, posted on May 28, 2018 at 10:02 pm

    This is getting monotonous.

  61. Carpe Jugulum
    #2722597, posted on May 28, 2018 at 10:03 pm

    No one has explained why this person was put in detention?

  62. Beertruk
    #2722598, posted on May 28, 2018 at 10:03 pm

    I was thinking Wilcannia.

  63. Bushkid
    #2722599, posted on May 28, 2018 at 10:04 pm

    How about Augathela & Quilpie

    Quilpie I’ve never visited, but the servo at Augathella does great meals, or it used to anyway. I get a lot of work around Bilo, so have a certain fondness for the town. Camooweal just sucks.

  64. Beertruk
    #2722600, posted on May 28, 2018 at 10:05 pm

    Bower the physiologist.

  65. Peter Campion
    #2722601, posted on May 28, 2018 at 10:06 pm

    FFS, politely escort Molan out of the building and then Rabz the place.

  66. Beertruk
    #2722604, posted on May 28, 2018 at 10:08 pm

    More funding for the UN? No thanks.

  67. RobK
    #2722605, posted on May 28, 2018 at 10:09 pm

    FFS she’s hogging the show.

  68. Carpe Jugulum
    #2722606, posted on May 28, 2018 at 10:09 pm

    Gabby sutherland question shows photos from Nauru

    They forgot to mention she did this as a series for the ALPBC in October 2016

  70. Beertruk
    #2722609, posted on May 28, 2018 at 10:10 pm

    Good on ya Jim. Calling them out on bullsit. Lol.

  71. C.L.
    #2722610, posted on May 28, 2018 at 10:12 pm

    Usually qanda is shit…tonights is even more shit than usual. I think l might switch over to fake conservative Paul Murray.

    Another alternative is fake conservative Steve Price.

  72. Carpe Jugulum
    #2722612, posted on May 28, 2018 at 10:12 pm

    Tilty is really going for the mental illness angle – “it deteriorates by the day” FFS after this long they would be dribbling on a pool of their own emissions.

  73. Snoopy
    #2722613, posted on May 28, 2018 at 10:12 pm

    No wonder McTilty has no congregation.

  74. Serena at the Pub
    #2722614, posted on May 28, 2018 at 10:16 pm

    Wow, Snowcone gives the audience a reprimand!

  75. Peter Campion
    #2722615, posted on May 28, 2018 at 10:16 pm

    “Pope Francis’ brothers and sisters”?

    Commies, then?

  76. The BigBlueCat
    #2722616, posted on May 28, 2018 at 10:16 pm

    Naive activists? I reckon they know exactly what they are doing in encouraging these immigrants on Manus, Nauru, etc to stay ….

  77. done deal
    #2722617, posted on May 28, 2018 at 10:17 pm

    so many deeply caring, concerned, thoughtful empathic people. i do hope they can solve all the world’s problems before the show is over. no more tears, no more unhappy people. no more hunger, wars, death. wonderful

  79. Carpe Jugulum
    #2722620, posted on May 28, 2018 at 10:18 pm

    Jed the Frog parrots the pardee line

  80. RobK
    #2722621, posted on May 28, 2018 at 10:20 pm

    Ged utters words without meaning.

  81. Snoopy
    #2722622, posted on May 28, 2018 at 10:22 pm

    Uber drivers work on commission.

  82. Serena at the Pub
    #2722623, posted on May 28, 2018 at 10:22 pm

    Senator Molan tears Kearney a new one.
    Snowcone rushes in with an interruption when it is clear Ged is going to look pretty stupid by the time Jim is finished with her.

  83. Habib
    #2722624, posted on May 28, 2018 at 10:23 pm

    Any hope Jim Molan’s PTSD reaching critical mass due to the overwhelming weight of stupidity present, and going full Flippy?

  84. Carpe Jugulum
    #2722625, posted on May 28, 2018 at 10:24 pm

    Airtasker has to explain the Gig economy to an SJW

  85. Beertruk
    #2722626, posted on May 28, 2018 at 10:24 pm

    What is this bloke gibbering about?

  87. Cpt Seahawks
    #2722628, posted on May 28, 2018 at 10:26 pm

    Sounds promising with Molan. I might watch this horror later and comment to WA crew.

  88. Snoopy
    #2722630, posted on May 28, 2018 at 10:27 pm

    Cowboy asbestos tradies. Another lie.

  89. The BigBlueCat
    #2722631, posted on May 28, 2018 at 10:28 pm

    Maybe Rudd could have used AirTasker to get Pink Batts installed …oh, wait …..

  90. Snoopy
    #2722632, posted on May 28, 2018 at 10:28 pm

    Given a choice Ged prefers secure unemployment to ‘insecure’ work.

  91. NB
    #2722633, posted on May 28, 2018 at 10:29 pm

    Cpt Seahawks asks: ‘Barnaby endured the media pushing the “story” into the limelight, so why is (some of, not all) the media now upset by his book deal?’
    Easy. They want to make money and ideological points out of him, while prohibiting him making money and ideological points out of them.
    I await Gillian Triggs’ autobio ‘Speaking freely’.

  92. Beertruk
    #2722634, posted on May 28, 2018 at 10:30 pm

    Maybe Rudd could have used AirTasker to get Pink Batts installed …oh, wait …..

    Didn’t Rudd outsource that to Garrett?

  93. Habib
    #2722635, posted on May 28, 2018 at 10:31 pm

    Tilty’s Behind the workers. That ought to get the bastards moving.

  94. Carpe Jugulum
    #2722636, posted on May 28, 2018 at 10:31 pm

    Tilty goes on about millenials, never buy a house, never retire.

    Care factor zero for the avo on toast generation.

  95. Serena at the Pub
    #2722638, posted on May 28, 2018 at 10:32 pm

    Whoa! A small business operator asks why the award system is so farq King complex?

  96. The BigBlueCat
    #2722640, posted on May 28, 2018 at 10:33 pm

    Didn’t Rudd outsource that to Garrett?

    Bingo! We have a winner!

  97. The BigBlueCat
    #2722643, posted on May 28, 2018 at 10:33 pm

    Democratisation of the labour market – Ged will never go for that!

  98. Habib
    #2722644, posted on May 28, 2018 at 10:34 pm

    Want to help small business? Feed government into a wood hipper. And beardy foureyes uses the ABC to flog his useless services in making small businesses even smaller businesses, by making sure “they’re compliant”.

    Have to disagree with the MAJGEN, I’ve been avoiding secure work for a decade or more. Bugger awards and all that regulated shut, it’s for losers whose output and skills are bollocks.

  99. Carpe Jugulum
    #2722645, posted on May 28, 2018 at 10:34 pm

    Snoopy
    #2722632, posted on May 28, 2018 at 10:28 pm

    Given a choice Ged prefers secure unemployment to ‘insecure’ work.

    Bazinga

  100. Serena at the Pub
    #2722646, posted on May 28, 2018 at 10:35 pm

    Whoa again! The small business operator is running a business which helps small business understand the industrial award system, and the stupid red tape.

    This business should not even exist. FMD x 100

  101. Carpe Jugulum
    #2722647, posted on May 28, 2018 at 10:35 pm

    Jed the frog is so far out of her depth here

  102. Habib
    #2722648, posted on May 28, 2018 at 10:35 pm

    And if the panel foureyes sez “paradime” or “ecosystem” one more time he needs to be bayoneted.

  103. Habib
    #2722649, posted on May 28, 2018 at 10:37 pm

    Why do Labor boilers always have greasy hair? With the roubles they score they can afford to toddle to the salon occasionally. Most look like winos.

  104. NB
    #2722650, posted on May 28, 2018 at 10:37 pm

    The BigBlueCat says: ‘Maybe Rudd could have used AirTasker to get Pink Batts installed’. He considered men at work, but decided to light the garrett with midnight oil.

  105. Beertruk
    #2722652, posted on May 28, 2018 at 10:38 pm

    Touting for union members?

  106. The BigBlueCat
    #2722653, posted on May 28, 2018 at 10:39 pm

    And if the panel foureyes sez “paradime” or “ecosystem” one more time he needs to be bayoneted.

    It’s PARADIGM ….

  107. Beertruk
    #2722654, posted on May 28, 2018 at 10:39 pm

    NB
    #2722650, posted on May 28, 2018 at 10:37 pm
    The BigBlueCat says: ‘Maybe Rudd could have used AirTasker to get Pink Batts installed’. He considered men at work, but decided to light the garrett with midnight oil.

    Ffs… 🙂

  108. Carpe Jugulum
    #2722656, posted on May 28, 2018 at 10:40 pm

    Well, that was suitably depressing.

    Good to see the ALP is still recruiting dim bulb clusterfvks

  109. Habib
    #2722657, posted on May 28, 2018 at 10:41 pm

    The Menopausal Malingerer on next week, wonder if she’ll get on the passion pop in the green room first and get the girls out on camera?

  110. Beertruk
    #2722658, posted on May 28, 2018 at 10:41 pm

    Thought Jim Molon went pretty well.

  111. Carpe Jugulum
    #2722659, posted on May 28, 2018 at 10:41 pm

    Ok Troops, Interruptions came in at a low 13

    Westie Woman Scores again, wear them with pride.

  112. Habib
    #2722660, posted on May 28, 2018 at 10:42 pm

    I was using his pronunciation. Save us the hyperbowl.

  113. Carpe Jugulum
    #2722661, posted on May 28, 2018 at 10:43 pm

    I’m done troops – thank you all for playing and see you next week for the Jackie Jackie meltdown.

    Oyasumi Nasai

  114. Beertruk
    #2722662, posted on May 28, 2018 at 10:43 pm

    WHAT? Snowcone losing his touch?

    Thankyou Carpe.

  115. Bushkid
    #2722663, posted on May 28, 2018 at 10:45 pm

    Thanks Carpe, ‘night all.

  116. The BigBlueCat
    #2722664, posted on May 28, 2018 at 10:46 pm

    I was using his pronunciation. Save us the hyperbowl.

    I sure you mean hyperbole … 😉

  117. wal1957
    #2722675, posted on May 28, 2018 at 11:05 pm

    I’m amazed that everybody puts themselves through torture every week by watching this Labor/ Green advertorial. I tuned in for about 2 minutes. Ged Kearney was rambling on about something re unions – (what else), and then encouraged everyone to join a union because….. F*@k Off.

    I might have to pay for this garbage but I sure am not going to watch it.

