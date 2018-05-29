Climbing on the shoulders of the low paid

As Thomas Sowell once said:
The oldest fraud is the belief that the political left is the party of the poor and the downtrodden.
It was reported in the AFR today that Senior women urged to talk about pathways to success. And in this report, former Australian Sex Discrimination Commissioner (and former member of the Australian Human Rights Commission) Elizabeth Broderick suggested that one of the key strategies to achieve “gender equality”, whatever that is, is to reduce the cost of childcare. God forbid a man making such a statement presuming women are the primary carers of children, but notwithstanding, lets’ consider the issues with reducing the cost of child care.
There may be others, but Spartacus can only think of 4 “policy levers” governments have used or have available to try to reduce the cost of childcare:
1 – Get the government the hell out of the way and out of the space. But this is Australia and there seem multi-partisan consensus that there is no corner of the country, economy or world, where there is not a role for the Commonwealth Government of Australia.
2 – Increase childcare subsidies, but as Judith Sloan has frequently written, increases to child care subsidies (from tax payers) are usually automatically eaten up with increased fees, leaving childcare costs about the same or sometimes slightly higher than before the increased subsidy.
3 – Making the cost of nannies tax deductible, but much like Tony Abbott’s paid parental leave proposal, this would be politically unpalatable, not to mention quite regressive. Although economically regressive policies have never been a problem for parties of the left.
4 – Reduce or freeze the salaries of childcare workers. But guess which gender dominates childcare work? Women.
So what is the last policy card standing? To foster career advancement for already highly paid professional women what is needed is to damage the income and careers of low paid non-professional women.
Social justice and equity in action.
Who let Elizabeth out of the kitchen?
Dumb sexist bint.
Time to get sexist back.
If you haven’t already noticed, I have been getting into it with a passion.
Into the kitchen or into a black sack, you have your choice ladies.
We let you out and you fucked the joint.
For things to be Fair and Equal and Stabilised and Sustainable, Child Care must be free, and come from the State.
Because it is wymynsys turn to have the State help them a little bit, and we all know wymynsys need a bit of help from the State.
Jacindamania, Comrades.
Child care has always been free, that’s how my parents, their parents and their parents before that went about their business. They never received one cent (or penny as it was in the day) for rearing and taking care of their kids. Strangely, they managed to provide and do very well in life.
Child endowment in 1940s-1950s.
stackja beat me to it.
Between 1941 – 1976 Child Endowment payment was made directly to the mother replaced by the Family Allowance, the rest is history.
Tax deductible Scandinavian au pairs.
You know it makes sense.
5. How about encouraging women to stay at home and care for their own offspring, instead of outsourcing it to strangers.
I know it’s an old-fashioned concept, but it’s worked for a few millennia so far.
Increased subsidies would be wonderfull for the muslim and African communities ,encouraging more of them to come here and go on welfare ,don’t know what the childcare fort extracts from the taxpayer, but it would be considerable . One good thing a lot of the scam money would find its way back to the countries of origin ,a few years unemployment and scamming here they can buy 54 villages and THE GOAT ,go home and live in luxury . GOD HELP AUSTRALIA !
Time somebody did a review of the Human Rights Commission, Diversity Council, Workplace Gender Equality Agency etc and highlight the obvious bias towards employing women. Meanwhile they work tirelessly to reduce the employment prospects of well qualified males who want to join ADF or Police, Fire Services etc.
I was actually talking about child care, as in child care facilities.
We wouldn’t need child care if it weren’t for the housing ponzi caused by the immigration ponzi.
Remove the education requirements (Certificate 3) for Child Care workers. This artificially inflates the cost of child care.
5. How about encouraging women to stay at home and care for their own offspring, instead of outsourcing it to strangers.
Uniparty policy for decades has been to get mothers into the workforce to increase the tax take.
Besides which, the housing and immigration policies of successive governments have now made it very difficult for a family to survive on an average single income.
I do find it interesting on several levels, though, that the government has facilitated Indian and Chinese migrants bringing their parents to Australia to take care of their children.