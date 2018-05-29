If you are offended, bring it on

The Hon. Penny Wong is the ALP’s Senator for South Australia. You may not like Senator Wong or her policies, but to be fair, she is a talented parliamentarian (ISHO). Last week though, she had an interesting “stoush” with the Hon. Mathias Cormann.

During a Senate estimates hearing, Senator Cormann suggested that Senator Wong “always liked channeling Senator (Pauline) Hanson“. To which Wong replied:

She (Hanson) thinks people like me were swamping Australia.

Now Spartacus does not recall Senator Hanson saying it, but if she did, Spartacus would agree that left wing, high taxing, public money profligates from South Australia are flooding Australia. But then Senator Wong clarified that she was referring to Pauline Hanson’s prior statement about Australia being in danger of being swamped by Asians.

But Senator Wong also said:

Don’t tell me I channel Pauline Hanson. I find that personally offensive.

Well Senator Wong. If you find such a statement personally offensive, why don’t you lodge a complaint with the Australian Human Rights Commission under Section 18C of the Race Discrimination Act which says:

It is unlawful for a person to do an act, otherwise than in private, if: the act is reasonably likely, in all the circumstances, to offend, insult, humiliate or intimidate another person or a group of people; and the act is done because of the race, colour or national or ethnic origin of the other person or of some or all of the people in the group.

Senator Wong. If you are offended, put your money where your mouth is. That’s what the ALP believes that Section 18C is for, to protect people from offense.

Bring it on.

