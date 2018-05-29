If you are offended, bring it on

The Hon. Penny Wong is the ALP’s Senator for South Australia. You may not like Senator Wong or her policies, but to be fair, she is a talented parliamentarian (ISHO). Last week though, she had an interesting “stoush” with the Hon. Mathias Cormann.
During a Senate estimates hearing, Senator Cormann suggested that Senator Wong “always liked channeling Senator (Pauline) Hanson“. To which Wong replied:
She (Hanson) thinks people like me were swamping Australia.
Now Spartacus does not recall Senator Hanson saying it, but if she did, Spartacus would agree that left wing, high taxing, public money profligates from South Australia are flooding Australia. But then Senator Wong clarified that she was referring to Pauline Hanson’s prior statement about Australia being in danger of being swamped by Asians.
But Senator Wong also said:
Don’t tell me I channel Pauline Hanson. I find that personally offensive.
Well Senator Wong. If you find such a statement personally offensive, why don’t you lodge a complaint with the Australian Human Rights Commission under Section 18C of the Race Discrimination Act which says:
- It is unlawful for a person to do an act, otherwise than in private, if:
- the act is reasonably likely, in all the circumstances, to offend, insult, humiliate or intimidate another person or a group of people; and
- the act is done because of the race, colour or national or ethnic origin of the other person or of some or all of the people in the group.
Senator Wong. If you are offended, put your money where your mouth is. That’s what the ALP believes that Section 18C is for, to protect people from offense.
Bring it on.
Pauline Hanson was spot on. Australia is being swamped by Asians.
The Prime Minister admitted as much last week when he bragged that there were a million Chinese here.
In Australian law, a personal offence is defined as an indictable offence committed against the person of someone. Accordingly, does a public suggestion that someone is channelling Pauline Hanson amount to an indictable offence? Does the offence apply where the references are to persons other than Pauline Hanson, Penny Wong and Matthias Cormann?
Odd that Benny Wong of the Australian Liars Party virtually accuses Pauline Hanson of creating the “White Australia Policy” and its racist outcomes. The “White Australia Policy” was actually created by her own Australian Liars Party. (You remember them, the same Party that hypocritically accuses Catholic Cardinals and Anglican Archbishops on trumped-up charges, of committing worse sex-crimes than their own Federal Party Leader still stands accused of committing).
Who can forget the immortal comment of her own “progressive” former Party Federal Leader, Arthur Augustus Calwell, who famously said: “Two Wongs don’t make a White”. (And he wasn’t a creation of Pauline Hanson’s, either).
Similarly, while the T.D.S.-afflicted Democrats in the U.S.A. blame President Trump for all manner of ills both real and imagined – including racism – theirs was actually the “pro-Slavers’ Party” during the American Civil War in the 1860’s.
Barack Obama’s Party and the Democrat-held Confederate States of the South, fought against the Union States led by President Abraham Lincoln – the Republican Party’s first-ever President, who wished to abolish slavery. The Ku Klux Klan is, to the Democrats, much the same as another well-known got-up activist organisation today, is to the A.L.P. and Greens.
Back in the gold rush days, Australia allowed over 60,000 utterly undocumented Chinese to enter this country without visas or passports; dig our gold and depart with it. In those days, we were just about the biggest gold producer on earth. Nowadays, China is the biggest gold-producer on earth. How do you reckon some 60,000 itinerant, undocumented Australians would be received today if they all decided to enter China unbidden and dig for and depart with, Chinese gold?
Would they be treated any better or worse by the totalitarian Communist Chinese than the Chinese were in Australia 160 years ago?
Penny, come back …
I personally think that PH should be offended and should drag the Wong Chap into the Human Rights Commission because The Wong Chap is personally offended to be accused that she is channelling PH.
My head hurts.
But Penny Wong won’t, will she? She’d much rather be faux offended and faux outraged, and tell everyone about it rather than seeking actual restitution. It’s her way.
The PC mask is tissue thin.
Their ABC did run a story a few years ago on an eebil Capitalist Chinese Developer in Melbourne funded by Party family money back home.
The Wong chap can’t complain to the AHRC about anything said in Parliament because it is subject to absolute privilege. As over mighty as the AHRC pretends itself to be, even it may cavil at the suggestion that it is entitled to entertain complains about things said in Parliament.
If he had said it outside Parliament then you would have a very good point.
Well, what if Pauline Hanson took offence at Sen Wong’s remarks? She could well be offended that Wong is offended by whatsisface saying Wong was channeling Hanson. This could get very convoluted and, er…. offensive to this of us who pay the over-inflated wages fo the denizens of what should be OUR Senate.