Is North Korea defying China?

Any news that reflects positively on PDT is naturally ruthlessly suppressed by the media, but the net being the way it is, we nevertheless do tend to find out if these things are of interest. Anyway, seems the June 12 “summit” is still on. Which has brought a different kind of thought to my mind. The premise is that China is the road to influencing the North Koreans. But the way this is unfolding, it may well be that the North Koreans want to be friends not just with the rest of their nation to the south, but with the entire West itself.

First look at the picture above and then read this article for yourself and think about what the North Koreans, and even Kim, really want: U.S. team in North Korea for talks on summit, Trump says.

Anyway, things seems to be limping towards a peaceful outcome for the first time since 1952.