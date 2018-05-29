John Comnenus: ‘the banality of evil’

Cardinal von Galen warned his German parishioners about the evils of the Nazi dictatorship and the laws that had created that evil. Von Galen warned his parishioners via his sermons which were read throughout southern Germany by his priests, a number of whom lost their lives in doing so.

He warned, in essence, that when the state is allowed to kill the most vulnerable and helpless, those who can’t defend themselves, then who knows who will be next.

Recently a UK judge insisted that an ill child be denied medical care, which is horrible but understandable. No country can afford to provide uncapped care to all ad-infinitum. But rather than merely denying care and leaving the child to his parents, the Judge ordered that the child be kept in a hospital against his parent’s wishes, be denied alternate care arrangements that did not cost the UK taxpayer anything, be denied the ability to go home and in the end be denied food until he died. Even the family’s Catholic Priest was kicked out of the hospital removing the smallest amount of solace for the family in this horrific ordeal effectively resulting in death by starvation by judicial order.

Where is the Archbishop of Canterbury? the contemporary von Galens? or any opponent of this fascism? Von Galen was right then and he is right now, if you won’t defend the most vulnerable from the State, who will be next?

Just like fascist Germany or Communist Russia it is people with the wrong political views. Tommy Robinson is next, then who after him?

Britain is starting to look like a fascist regime that locks up its political prisoners for having the temerity to expose the excesses of the state that allowed young, under aged, British girls to be raped on an industrial scale.

Let’s not pretend Robinson’s fate, like the ill babies fate, is the reasonable application of the law by an independent judiciary dispassionately dispensing justice.

Every modern ‘European’ form of oppression has been routinely implemented through the judiciary, prosecutors, and police. Whether it be the Committee for Public Safety in Revolutionary France, the People’s Court in the Soviet Union or the Reich’s Courts in Nazi Germany.

At the end of World War Two, Nazi Chief Justice Otto Georg Thierack was charged for his crimes but cheated justice by committing suicide before being brought to trial. Eventually even Robespierre, the ‘incorruptible’, was sentenced to death for his prosecutorial excesses.

When Hannah Arendt coined the term ‘the banality of evil’ she was referring to the unexceptional stupidity of people’s decision making. But in every case the stupidity was made unexceptional by the moral cover given to the evil action by the judiciary. Eichmann, about whom Arendt coined the phrase, could not have been as evil if Thierack’s judiciary hadn’t already approved the evil Eichmann so banally and efficiently implemented.

When the judiciary sanction such evil, they threaten everyone in society with the full coercive power of the state that they wield. Just look at the media coverage of Robinson’s arrest if you want an example of just how strong the threat of the coercive power of the state is on most citizens.

Evil is always made banal by judges who publicly justify oppression as the routine dispensation of justice.

These recent decisions by British Courts are, in my view, the very embodiment of the banality of evil and they prove Britain is slipping into the evils of fascism that von Galen previously warned about.