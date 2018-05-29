Waiting for the nationalisation

According to the AFR, in the Productivity Commission’s draft report into superannuation it was suggested that self managed super funds with balances of less than $1m are not worth it and those dollars would be better in a “professionally” managed fund:
This would imply that the majority of SMSF members are likely incurring costs higher than those incurred, in fees, for members of an average APRA-regulated fund, though their net returns appear to be broadly similar.
The problem with this analysis is that it fails to price in the risk of nationalisation. And full disclosure, Mr and Mrs Spartacus have a self managed super fund with a balance well below $1m. Now:
Some call me a conspiracy theorist.
Some people call me the space cowboy.
Some call me the gangster of love
Some people call me Maurice.
But Spartacus is not going to make it easy for the government to get his savings when the ultimate nationalisation of superannuation comes. Just look at the scoreboard.
- Australia’s Commonwealth Government debt is hurtling towards $1 trillion dollars (you know about half the current balance of superannuation funds). This debt does not include State Government debt.
- Spartacus does not believe a word of what the Government or Opposition say about spending restraint or debt reduction.
- The next likely interest rate movement will be upwards. And if there is another global financial shock, as a massive capital importing country, Australia will need to massively increase interest rates to keep the flows coming.
- Increasing interest rates coupled with increasing debt means that Australia’s Commonwealth government debt service costs are on track to eat the budget. Forget NDIS or Gonski spending. Interest payments are where the growth is gonna be.
- And when the Government can’t borrow any more or service the debt, what are they going to do? They will do like Willie Sutton and will go where the money is. They won’t call it nationalisation, but they will swap superannuation deposits for Commonwealth Government IOUs.
And to nationalise the superannuation system, the Government will start with the biggest blobs which are in the professional superannuation system not the self managed system. Not to mention that it would be easier to get the money from 10 or so industry funds and 10 or so retail funds rather than the 1 million plus self managed funds.
Yes. Eventually they will come for the self managed money, but by then, hopefully Spartacus’ savings (or what is left of) will be in crypto.
No Spartacus does not have a crystal ball and cannot see the future. But for sure he is going to price the risk of superannuation nationalisation in, and accounting for that, there is no minimum superannuation balance at which Spartacus believes it is worthwhile outsourcing to professional managers.
But to each their own. After all, a government agency (Productivity Commission) has just told you what is better for you.
Follow I Am Spartacus on Twitter at @Ey_am_Spartacus
yes please
nationalise the lot including universities and artz grants.
and bicycle paths.
and the pow wow nbn
and army, navy and those things that sail in the air.
and more tax.
much more tax.
I don’t mind you spartacus but the third person speak is old hat.
This isn’t a high school newsletter.
“Slick Willie”, now that is a name that could be well applied to a prominent Canberra politician.
How would crypto currency save you? They know how much you have now would you just say you’ve spent it all and move on to tax payer funded pension? Asking for a friend.
The scenario forecast by Spartacus has precedent in Australia.
It will not be the first time retirement savings are taken by the state in return for an old-age pension.
Both my wife and I have super in self-managed funds (well under $1 million) and they have been doing very well. ‘Productivity’ Commission indeed.
Don’t know why you are against nationalisation ofall super ,it would enable our able leaders to pay the interest on the interest of the interest on the money comrade rudd and swannie borrowed to give away . The polliemuppets have an awesome reputation for financial genius ,after all they are usually failed lawyers teachers who couldn’t teach and union mafiosi ,so just relax , the money will be in capable hands .
Exactly as intended.
Fixed
Opted to avoid Super by paying out as private company dividends, no directors fees. Voila, no compulsory Super capture. Giving govt cultural marxists control of your money in return for a 15% concessional tax rate vs a 27.5% company tax is a bad decision. Their eventual aim is use of your Super while you get a compulsory self funded annuity (pension)….and all the free tram tickets you need.
There’s always the Cyprus haircut.
The government just can’t divorce itself from the idea that when they throw a bucket of money out the window a river of money flows in through the door.
And their budget forecasts always assume this – this year we will burn a pile of cash which means we will return to surplus in four years and 30 minutes – just outside the forward estimates.
There are still quite a few places in the world with the government doing most of the spending and should, therefore, be wondrous metropoles with soaring, glittering towers and the ever present hum of a people eternally engaged in living. You know, places like Cuba, Venezuela, North Korea, Detroit…
Sparty,
I share your distrust of the super fund industry and its feeble regulatory means of existence. The whole thing exists due to over regulation of the tax system (undue complexity) and over taxing of income. You may well stand in defiance of the Productivity Commission as some kind of symbolic theater but your rationale for doing so, I fear, will be in vain because, should that pot of money be called on, it will be effortless for the regulations to sweep-up smsf along with the pros. I think a small simple encouragement to save (say no tax on interest) would be better than the massive cost of super fund compliences.
You’re too kind. I can’t imagine anything about Peanuthead being slick.
“Hey babe, wanna see my tool of government?” doesn’t exactly scream suave and sophisticated.
Maybe they aren’t so wary of the SMSF’s under a million dollars as the people who manage the wealth carefully enough that they only show a balance of under a million dollars.
Government have constantly darting, gimlet eyes and talons that ache for the soft, giving texture of flesh. And they are constantly needled by a suspicion that, right in front of them, someone is willfully holding onto their own money.
FFS. Keep it to yourself. We don’t need to broadcast the obvious and attract attention from the leeches.
Egor,
Ive done the same. I believe I know how to manage and enjoy my money best.
Personally I wouldn’t mind a national scheme provided compulsory super was abolished and it was entirely opt in, and you could still have a self managed fund instead if you wished. Virtually all my super from my teens to mid 20’s was eaten up through fees because each employer had a separate fund, by the time I got around to consolidating them there was less than $2000 all up.
I would have loved to have been able to spend all that money on my own investments plus things I needed at the time instead of it being eaten by thieving companies at the behest of our government.
Gold in very small bar cards.
and
Card Gold
There’s the Kangaroo small denomination coin in 1 oz. and 1/10 oz
Go to the link if you want more information.
If you want to keep your money, you have to hide it.
TBW;
I’m beginning to see that my technique of seduction could be better focussed.
Slick Willie might do a better job of sorting the NEM than brown fingers Lord Waffleworth.
◾The next likely interest rate movement will be upwards. And if there is another global financial shock, as a massive capital importing country, Australia will need to massively increase interest rates to keep the flows coming.
Yes but rates will rise regardless of any global shock. Sure, a sudden rise will be catastrophic for Australia but I have serious doubts whether “the public” have the capability to absorb any significant rate rises at all. We (or you) have binged on cars, boats, caravans, holidays, more property and anything else you could buy “on the tick”.
In the meantime, economic growth in the US supported by strong non-residential investment and a tightening labor market are lightly fanning inflation. Anyway, for a number of reasons there have been increases in bank rates and those increases are near certain to continue. Remember that only 1 year ago the benchmark rate was 1.0% in the US with economic conditions very similar to now (GDP growth rate, unemployment rate, inflation), yet the benchmark rate has lifted to 1.75%. Most pundits expect 2.0% by Q4/2018 or Q1/2019.
So, this all a long way about saying that Australia will come under significant pressure, or more particularly, those with variable rate mortgages and business loans will find the servicing costs of those loans increase as local banks pay more for the wholesale funds in the global marketplace. Coupled with increased energy costs (meaning all energy from electricity to gas to petrol etc), mediocre wages growth, increased Government charges, a spending spree by Shorten and Co, the next few years could be tough.
Any of 1000 economic scenarios could move rates quickly – and Australia is buggered.
The Productivity Commission isn’t what it used to be is it? First there was the disability insurance brain fart that the naive little economists at the PC did not realise would be immediately fabianed into something like the NDIS monster, and now this.
Let people look after their own money how they want to , whether it’s an SMSF or an industry fund. It’s their business.
Oh dear Entropy:
Haven’t you got that arse about.
It’s a national asset.
You didn’t know?
Tsk tsk.
I don’t think the Government are on a winner here.
Abbott was talking about making Super opt in for low income young people, but the idea went nowhere.
The Unions and their Super Funds will always have a better fairytale to sell [huge balances and money for nuthin’] the gullible and not so gullible than those selling reality and the virtues of self reliance.
Further to that, if a bloke has a $500,000+ balance in BUSS [Qld] or CBUS, which wouldn’t be exceptional, he might feel uneasy about the Government sniffing around Industry Super Fund rorts and rackets.
Now there’s an idea, take union-super funds, give then a promissory note and their source of political funding might be squeezed somewhat.
egg_
#2723082, posted on May 29, 2018 at 1:05 pm
Slick Willie might do a better job of sorting the NEM than brown fingers Lord Waffleworth.
You’ve got to be effing joking, egg! Slick Willie wants a 50% RET. If you think the system’s stuffed now, you ain’t seen nuthin’ yet!
By coincidence, I came across this today:
After years of house price growth in Australia, we could be in for Minsky moment.
Economist Hyman Minsky had the idea that a long period of growth leads to more speculation using debt, which pushes asset values up. Yet, if the screws tighten then prices can collapse suddenly, which means that borrowers cannot sell assets at the previous high prices.
Australian house prices have been increasing at a rapid pace in recent years. In Sydney, property prices have increased 74% in the last five years.
Now, things are starting to cool and property prices are dropping. A slowdown on the property market could also mean we see an end to the wealth effect. The ‘wealth effect’ occurs when asset prices increase and households feel they have more money.…so they spend more. In fact, while many Australians are asset rich, the Australian savings ratio has collapsed in recent years. Households have virtually no savings but have accumulated high debt. The old saying that some people are “only one paypacket from bankruptcy” has never been truer.
For those who buy near the peak, prices will need to go much higher to get back their original investment plus transaction and/or holding costs, margin etc.
This is an edited extract but you get the drift.