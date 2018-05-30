Eyz on the Pryz

For anyone in remaining in doubt about the virtue of Brexit, consider this.
Europe is proposing a ban on single-use plastic items such as cutlery, straws and cotton buds in a bid to clean up the oceans.
So if you are in Europe and want a drinking straw, you need to hop on a plane and go to Switzerland or (one day) Britain. But you won’t be able to eat on the plane because, for security reasons, only plastic cutlery has to be used. Bugger! Finger food and drinking from the bottle/can.
But let’s not kid ourselves. What will plastic cutlery and straws be replaced with? Paper straws and wooden cutlery. And how do you make them? By cutting down trees.
But trees are carbon sinks in the war against climate change so that means this proposed ban will lead to an increase in European carbon emissions.
Sacré bleu! But the Paris Climate Accords. What about those? In addition to the new plastic remediation department within the European Commission. There will also need to be a new adverse effects of new plastic remediation program department. A 1 billion Euro budget and 5,000 staff for both should suffice.
But also, the global climate cabal of bureaucrats, diplomats and carbon carpetbaggers will have to have another conference. Fuel up those high carbon emitting private jets and reserve those first class airfares. Where is nice this time of year?
But that’s alright. According to European Commission estimates:
these rules, once fully implemented in 2030, could cost businesses over €3 billion ($3.5 billion) per year. But they could also save consumers about €6.5 billion ($7.6 billion) per year, create 30,000 jobs, and avoid €22 billion ($25.6 billion) in environmental damage and cleanup costs.
Good luck with that.
Plastic cutlery will be rinsed in cold, recycled grey water, dried using recycled paper towels and then reused.
Dare I say rinse and repeat.
This has been proposed in Melbourne already.
Bloody lunacy.
So it will create 30,000 jobs, but result in net savings of € 25.5 billion.
Well it must be true or the EU bureaucrats would never have said it.
If only we could think of a few more brilliant technological innovations like this one.
Next it will be mandatory to use both sides of toilet paper.
Britain has already announced the ban. Latest report on plastics says 90% of ocean plastics come from 10 third world rivers. But it is the western world that is again being targeted. Another way of damaging western economies.
No one mentions the UN MARPOL requirement that only recently has been changed requiring large ships to grind up their waste before sea disposal. Any guess as to where all these small bits of plastic come from?
Now ships have to retain waste for land disposal.
Just 10 rivers carry 90% of plastic polluting the oceans
india china and africa are the primary polluters.
But never miss an opportunity to trash western society.
95% of plastic in the ocean comes from 10 rivers, two in Africa and 8 in Asia. Western plastic bans are pure virtue signalling. Ask the average person what plastic is made from and they have no idea.
Greenie maths. Saving more than it costs yet creating 30000 jobs. Mony must come from the money tree.
Quite passable disposable and longer life cutlery made from bamboo, a member of the grass family, is already available in Australia and globally – examples, matched with cardboard plates, came with upmarket two-course meals at a wine & food festival I attended a couple of weeks back.
Cotton buds need not have plastic stems: alternatives include timber, cardboard and bamboo.
I know of no alternative to the plastic drinking straw, but is it really necessary?
Plastic swizzle sticks are, again, able to be readily replaced by timber or bamboo.
Cloth, washable ladies’ sanitary napkins are becoming common world-wide. https://www.daysforgirls.org/dfg-kits
Paper and cardboard single-use cups are readily available at competitive prices and are said to have a lower environmental cradle-to-grave footprint than washed and re-used china mugs and cups.
And so on and on.
The trend is away from plastic. Each one of the above lays claim to being at least as affordable as current plastic products.
Reduction in the volume of long-life plastic waste through use of compostable alternatives will reduce, over time, the amount of plastics on land, in rivers and in oceans.
The EU’s new rules, as presented here, aren’t entirely silly.
The 30,000 jobs will be public servants policing the new laws paid by the working taxpayers.
Read where burning wood is subsidised in the UK , for every 100 you slender buying wood the pollies give you 160 of taxpayers money ,no responsible gangrene will abuse this will they ? The ulster government paid out so hush in refunds they’re are even more broke than usual .
Just shows when lunatics are running things you end up with lunacy.
Another suggestion we could use stone implements that would be in keeping with gangrene aspit-rations .
The trend is away from plastic.
The EU’s new rules, as presented here, aren’t entirely silly.
This reads like a renewable energy promo.
The elite-approved products are just so much better for the consumer than the bogan products that we need to impose coercion to get them adopted. You know it makes sense.
They have been making alot of these take away utensils from corn starch.
I get where you coming from.
Simple just to say the EU are a bunch of fukrs
It is quite simple.
The reason they ‘need’ to regulate is because they consider ordinary people are making the wrong choices. It would seem people prefer plastic.
So our betters will decide how we spend out money.
I suppose it is all part of the mindset: They don’t see their citizens as having any business making choices about how they spend money; Whether they they force us to pay for the approved cutlery, or they take the money as tax and pay for the approved cutlery.
“All you dollars is belong to us!”