Eyz on the Pryz

For anyone in remaining in doubt about the virtue of Brexit, consider this.

So if you are in Europe and want a drinking straw, you need to hop on a plane and go to Switzerland or (one day) Britain. But you won’t be able to eat on the plane because, for security reasons, only plastic cutlery has to be used. Bugger! Finger food and drinking from the bottle/can.

But let’s not kid ourselves. What will plastic cutlery and straws be replaced with? Paper straws and wooden cutlery. And how do you make them? By cutting down trees.

But trees are carbon sinks in the war against climate change so that means this proposed ban will lead to an increase in European carbon emissions.

Sacré bleu! But the Paris Climate Accords. What about those? In addition to the new plastic remediation department within the European Commission. There will also need to be a new adverse effects of new plastic remediation program department. A 1 billion Euro budget and 5,000 staff for both should suffice.

But also, the global climate cabal of bureaucrats, diplomats and carbon carpetbaggers will have to have another conference. Fuel up those high carbon emitting private jets and reserve those first class airfares. Where is nice this time of year?

But that’s alright. According to European Commission estimates:

these rules, once fully implemented in 2030, could cost businesses over €3 billion ($3.5 billion) per year. But they could also save consumers about €6.5 billion ($7.6 billion) per year, create 30,000 jobs, and avoid €22 billion ($25.6 billion) in environmental damage and cleanup costs.

Good luck with that.

