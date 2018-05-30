Hold the front page: Tax collectors unpopular

Chris Jordan complaining:

Australia’s taxation commissioner Chris Jordan has launched a scathing attack on the public broadcaster for a Four Corners episode in April which quoted a company owner attacking the ATO as a “mongrel bunch of bastards”.

Look mate – there is a queue of people complaining about the ABC. Wait your turn like everyone else.

“I mean, seriously, how appropriate is it to have the title of the Four Corners program ‘A Mongrel Bunch of Bastards’?” Mr Jordan asked. “It is highly offensive and inaccurate”.

No. No. Don’t tell me. I’ve got this. Because it’s a tautology? No? Should be ‘A Mongrel Pack of Bastards’ because mongrels run in packs not bunches? Okay, I give up.

“Just think of this for a moment. How would staff of the ABC feel if News Limited splashed across its front pages the ABC was simply a ‘mongrel bunch of bastards’ or that they said the whole of Fairfax is nothing but a ‘mongrel bunch of bastards?”’

Here is a man who has never once seen a News Limited tabloid cover.

“I am sure the indignation would be palpable. So why did the ABC think it was OK to call the staff of the ATO a mongrel bunch of bastards?”

As loathe as I am to defend the ABC, it seems to me that they were reporting what other tax-paying citizens have said about the ATO.

Mr Jordan said that, while he had been Commissioner, no finding of systemic abuse of small business had been found — including in any of the 44 reports and more than 4,700 pages compiled by the Inspector General of Taxation and the ANAO.

For the love of god – if we could trust what the ATO, the Inspector General of Taxation, and the ANAO said we wouldn’t need the media, now would we?

Here is the problem:

Mr Jordan said that, since the program aired on April 9, the Small Business and Family Enterprise Ombudsman and the Inspector General of Taxation had publicly called for people to come forward with complaints. “A number of approaches have been received, but only 62 actual complaints have emerged since 9 April from all sources,” he said. “The majority of those came direct to us and we have resolved about half of them so far”.

62 complaints in less than two months? That is more than one per day! This is supposed to reassure us? Really?