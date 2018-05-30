Hold the front page: Tax collectors unpopular

Chris Jordan complaining:
Australia’s taxation commissioner Chris Jordan has launched a scathing attack on the public broadcaster for a Four Corners episode in April which quoted a company owner attacking the ATO as a “mongrel bunch of bastards”.
Look mate – there is a queue of people complaining about the ABC. Wait your turn like everyone else.
“I mean, seriously, how appropriate is it to have the title of the Four Corners program ‘A Mongrel Bunch of Bastards’?” Mr Jordan asked. “It is highly offensive and inaccurate”.
No. No. Don’t tell me. I’ve got this. Because it’s a tautology? No? Should be ‘A Mongrel Pack of Bastards’ because mongrels run in packs not bunches? Okay, I give up.
“Just think of this for a moment. How would staff of the ABC feel if News Limited splashed across its front pages the ABC was simply a ‘mongrel bunch of bastards’ or that they said the whole of Fairfax is nothing but a ‘mongrel bunch of bastards?”’
Here is a man who has never once seen a News Limited tabloid cover.
“I am sure the indignation would be palpable. So why did the ABC think it was OK to call the staff of the ATO a mongrel bunch of bastards?”
As loathe as I am to defend the ABC, it seems to me that they were reporting what other tax-paying citizens have said about the ATO.
Mr Jordan said that, while he had been Commissioner, no finding of systemic abuse of small business had been found — including in any of the 44 reports and more than 4,700 pages compiled by the Inspector General of Taxation and the ANAO.
For the love of god – if we could trust what the ATO, the Inspector General of Taxation, and the ANAO said we wouldn’t need the media, now would we?
Here is the problem:
Mr Jordan said that, since the program aired on April 9, the Small Business and Family Enterprise Ombudsman and the Inspector General of Taxation had publicly called for people to come forward with complaints.
“A number of approaches have been received, but only 62 actual complaints have emerged since 9 April from all sources,” he said. “The majority of those came direct to us and we have resolved about half of them so far”.
62 complaints in less than two months? That is more than one per day! This is supposed to reassure us? Really?
This is one of your best, Sinc.
The inquiry which found no wrongdoing by the department was an internal one , chaired by Sir Humphrey Appleby ,the final report was printed r-three months before the inquiry started , SOP for the public”service” .
Jesus rode a donkey and had something to say about tax collectors.
Paul Hogan said what about the ATO?
Lovely fisking there!
Thanks Sinc. Enjoyed it.
Calm down, you poor (that doesn’t seem right) cloistered tosser. I think you are jumping the gun.
The ABC likes taxes – likes the way the money flows like like a mighty unhurried river into their coffers.
The ABC hates businesses not on the government tit. Rapists of Gaia, unceremonious fingerers of women, malicious torturers of minorities, grasping hoarders of the filthiest lucre, liars, spivs, cheats.
If the ABC showcased this quote, it would have with sublime satisfaction. It would be saying “Listen to him: you have got him. Do him slowly – then that last nudge so he kills himself!”
Well, that was rather the point: complaints that the ATO used garnishee notices ‘aggressively’ rather overlook that for a garnishee notice to issue, it will (almost invariably) have followed first the issue of an assessment; then non-payment; then failure to respond to a firmer action letter, and then a warning of possible legal action. The program was filled with ‘taxpayers’ who either thought they’d found a device to circumvent well-established anti avoidance measures (such as avoiding withholding through being a ‘contractor’, despite being an employee) or complained that the ATO wanted to collect the taxes due from them.
I’m happy to debate the level of taxation (it’s far too high, and falls too heavily on middle and upper personal exertion income) but once you accept that we’re going to have some level of tax (even in most forms of libertopia, that has to be the case), it is entirely reasonable to expect taxpayers to comply with the law.
“All white people are [email protected]”
Was another ABC riff on what “some people” say.
They’d be outraged, of course, instead of rightly feeling overweening shame (of which they are incapable), while 97% of people who read the statement would think that News Ltd was simply stating the bleeding obvious.
See above.
That statement reads like a pisstake.
…it is entirely reasonable to expect taxpayers to comply with the law.
And it is entirely reasonable to expect the ATO to act justly.
Refusing businesses with less than $250m turnover the right to an independent review of their cases is not just.
Does this comrade realise that Tax collectors in the Roman Empire were un popular too? Probably hasn’t read a history book or bible in his life .
No-one likes being called a ‘mongrel’. I am sure that he won’t object to ‘Pure-bred bunch of bastards!’ All fixed. When does the group-hug start?
Heinlein via Lazarus Long: “Beware of strong drink. It may cause you to shoot at tax collectors – and miss.”
This phoney sense of aggrievement is coming from the bloke who for weeks on end – at the beginning of the year- was threatening and bullying most sectors of small business. What a whack job.
Er is this the same ATO who makes sons wealthy beyond their wildest dreams.
Lets them know how to scam the system.
After last year’s fiasco and expose of the corruption of the very top of the ATO is this bloke for real?
Indeed, there is crookedness at the very top that was brushed aside and never talked of again. Hushed up even, by the LNP. Mates etc.
I would have thought that they would be proud of such a title. If I were in Mr Jordan’s esteemed position I would have called a staff meaning and told them they were magnificent bastard who were totally doing their jobs to perfection.
…magnificent bastards. That’s what you get when your phone thinks it knows English spelling and grammar better than you do.
The hypocritical mongrel bastards at the ABC biting the hand that feeds it. The ABC don’t pay tax, it spends other peoples taxes.
There is of course the irony that the existence of the ABC depends upon the ability of the ATO to collect taxes. Perhaps taxpayers should have an opt out box in their tax return:
Yes l want part of my taxes to go towards the ABC/No l do not want any of my taxes to go towards the ABC.
Taxation is theft, I would think it is perfectly reasonable to call a thief a mongrel is it not?