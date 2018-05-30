If only 10% of what Robinson said was correct then the barbarians have already won

The usual high minded idiocies from Janet Albrechtsen on Don’t call it censorship when Islam critic’s simply in contempt of court. If you want to find out what she said, you can buy the paper. Here are the top comments starting as usual from the top. You could go on for much longer and not find a single person who agrees with her. And the true sign that she is hiding the actual circumstances is that she uses “grooming” in place of the actual term for what went on, which is rape.
You have got it badly wrong on this one Janet. Very disappointed that you have not properly done your research.
1. If you actually listen to the live stream that Tommy Robinson was putting out, he (i.e. Tommy) was arrested for disturbing the peace. It is blindingly obvious from the live streaming video that he was arrested under false pretences.
2. The local mainstream media was reporting that the trial had reached the sentencing phase and had published the names of the accused. They would not have done this if the trial was ongoing as you have falsely claimed. Tommy just read from news clipping from the local media and whenever he referred to the crimes of those involved he always used the term “alleged”.
3. Tommy asked the police officers in front of the court if he was on courthouse property and they confirmed that he was not. Tommy did this to make absolutely sure that he was not in violation of any court directed media restraining order.
You think Tommy is a radical, well that happens when people are unhappy with the governments who rule, not for their people, but for policies from a group of sycophants (UN). The support he is getting just shows the discontent all over the western world where people died in the past to ensure we were free to express different opinions. We are all worried about the legacy we are leaving our children and grandchildren.
He was arrested, charged and sentenced within the space of five hours. It is funny that justice can be so swift when it cares to be.
Tommy was not filming inside the court, he was filming outside the court in a public area. Where was the media blackout during for instance the Rolf Harris trial? Did the daily media frenzy cause a mistrial?
Tommy Robinson is a political prisoner and should be released today!
A group of six or seven police officers arrested Robinson with minutes. Where were all these police officers when it came to arresting the grooming and rape gangs? Girls were begging for help from the police for years and they did nothing for years. But when Robinson opens his mouth it only takes minutes for them to act.
I thought the trial was before a judge not a jury? How would Robinson prejudice a trial if there is no Jury to influence?
Yeah, nah. Filming from outside court is contempt? What is the world coming to? Over-reach from the judge. Over-reach from the police.
The police have harassed his wife, children, mother and other members of his family to put pressure on him. If this is justice, we are all in big trouble!!!!
Janet listen to Paul Weston’s take on YouTube regarding Tommys arrest and you might think differently. Tommy Robinson is a hero but also an embarrassment to the establishment because he has been calling out the rape gangs for years and the police and the politicians would do nothing about it until recently. Theresa May has issued a ban on reporting anything to do with Tommy’s arrest and there are many who now claim that Britain is now a fully fledged totalitarian state.
“Searching for truth must be our mission in a liberal democracy”. Sure. And also: We must establish impregnable frontiers to protect our liberal democracy. We now encourage inflow of peoples whose cultures of origin contain no notion of empirical truth. In fact, such pursuit is forbidden for those few denizens of such cultures are capable of it. And our school and university systems have restricted the development of empirical capabilities. This imperative, of maintaining strong boundaries to safeguard our liberal democracy has been badly neglected in recent decades. Terrifyingly, the stamping out of the pursuit of empirical truth is a favorite method, and core aim, of our domestic Left.
I’m with Tommy. You are wrong on this one Janet
It’s pity that UK law is not applied with equal enthusiasm to all who transgress the UK’s laws. For example, Ayaan Hirsi Ali’s AHA Foundation sent a newsletter of 26 May, 2018 stating inter alia: “Despite having legislation in place since 1985, the United Kingdom has failed to prosecute any perpetrators of FGM. Even though mandatory reporting through the NHS has recorded 5,391 new incidents of FGM in 2016-17. A number of UK FGM cases have been brought to court, including two sets of parents earlier this year who had their daughters mutilated, yet they have all failed to land a conviction. The UK Commons Home Affairs Select Committee said the lack of convictions for FGM was a “national scandal”. One explanation is a lack of appetite among police to enforce the law.” [Emphasis added]
Robinson is a British man fighting against the Islamic takeover of Britain. That is all that matters.
Regardless of any prejudicial risk to a trial there is an inherent suspicion in UK that publicity about these crimes, which have occurred in several cities, is intended to be deliberately kept from the public on account of an expectation of personal and public racism. The failure to investigate and prosecute other similar crimes has fed into this and many people feel that the perception of racism has become the overwhelming aspect of policing, which surely cannot be right?
The reason for the emergence of Tommy Robinson is the same reason for the emergence of Donald Trump. In both cases the citizens had been let down by a self serving political class.
I watched a Tommy Robinson speech on You Tube yesterday, having never heard of him before. I appreciate that I only heard his side of the story, but if only 10% of what he said was correct then the barbarians have already won.
Europe is screwed. We can only hope that the full enormity of what is inevitably going to happen there happens quickly, so that we will realise not to follow the same path before it’s too late.
First they came for Tommy Robinson, and I didn’t speak up because I thought he was a bit of a ratbag…
Well, we know how it ends.
Why does anyone still read, let alone, buy the Australian? Stop encouraging this rubbish.
where did I read that the real impetus behind shutting up TR was who was in court that day? There are rumours there was more than just one individual within Leeds council involved.. and it implies the guilt rises further up the chain in government and police.
for example – Arshid Hussain is related to the labour deputy leader at the time. He was also Vice Chairman of the local police and crime panel, which scrutinises policing in Leeds.
Critical mass of muslims is therefore already exceeded in the UK.
The dhimmification of the UK institutions must be acceptable to and pre planned by the elites.
It’s truly all over.
The mussies are easily beaten..
It’s their enablers who are our enemies.
There wouldn’t be one Muslim allowed into Britain if they held the beliefs of TR or a young white girl from Canada.
Know who your enemy is.
Western hating leftists and their marxist march through Western institutions.
“To learn who rules over you, simply find out who you are not allowed to criticise.”
– quote attributed to Voltaire.
– the fascist’s assumed name is Robinson, not Robertson (he’s actually Yaxley-Lennon)
– he’s spouting stuff that could abort trials. For the sake of both the victims and for the proper administration of law, that has to be prevented.
– his schtick is to promote the new form of anti-semitism, rancid ethnic islam-baiting. For my sins, I think he should be allowed to, but that doesn’t make him some sort of hero; rather he’s a mean, bigoted, entitled little socialist runt.
For some accurate reporting on what has actually happened (contra the material put about by his much better skilled fellow-traveller in the islam-baiting game), try:
https://thesecretbarrister.com/2018/05/25/what-has-happened-to-poor-tommy-robinson/
As I alluded in my first post, it’s not what happened to Tommy Robinson itself that’s of concern, it’s what’s happening in the UK and all over Europe that’s of concern.
People are being sought out for so-called hate-crimes (or thought-crimes) with more fervour than actual criminals. Rape and molestation is being downplayed and under-reported by authorities so as not to cause more hate-crimes or for racist taunts to arise. Assault and murder is being downplayed by authorities so as to not cause more hate-crimes or for racist taunts to arise. And so it goes.
There’s a very common thread amongst all of this and governments are downplaying all of it.
There is a smell around this arrest and when you consider the larger context. Too bad the ever rational Janet cannot seem to detect it.
You should read up a bit more before you believe a lefty lawyer
Tommy’s a facist, and a socialist now too.
By calling out Islam’s evil he is the new antisemite.
FMD.
TDS.
Tommy Derangement Syndrome.
dover_beach
#2723995, posted on May 30, 2018 at 12:48 pm
Why does anyone still read, let alone, buy the Australian? Stop encouraging this rubbish
I cancelled my sub to The Australian years ago because I not prepared to pay for the rubbish. But I don’t mind reading it for free, because its good to know what they are saying, as in know your enemy. Links to the Australian are frustrating because the article seems to expect you can get through the paywall.
As for Albrechtson’s and the Secret Barrister’s contempt for the pro Robinson protestors, because he arguably was technically in breach of the suppression orders, the case was hardly argued – it was more of a fatwa or a Secret Police trial from the Communist or Fascist dictatorships.
Whether he was technically in breach or not misses the point that the laws against free speech, and pandering to Muslim dictates have undermined British democracy to the point that it now resembles an authoritarian dictatorship. If the law is wrong the people will not respect it. And whatever happens in Britain usually happens in Australia, sooner or later.
Pyrmonter
#2724045, posted on May 30, 2018 at 1:21 pm
Most of that is fair comment, but “Secretbarrister” fails to address properly some important aspects:
(a) Apparently HHJ Marson took less than 4 minutes to try, convict and sentence Robinson;
(b) Then Marson, evidently the Roger Bannister of judicial proceedings, saw fit to impose a reporting ban on the very fact of Robinson’s conviction and imprisonment.
It is difficult to believe that submissions and considerations leading to an immediate 10 month jail sentence (on top of the 3 months suspended sentence that was activated) could be done diligently in under 4 minutes.
And even if it could be, what happened to the Sussex Justices principle that “justice must not only be done, it must be manifestly and undoubtedly seen to be done”?
If there actually was an order in place suppressing comment on the trial itself, which Robinson is alleged to have breached (even though he apparently consulted with police on the scene to try to ensure that he breached no laws), why was any further order needed to prevent a miscarriage of justice in the trial? Why not just enforce the existing order if anyone tried to use the Robinson arrest in a way that involved potentially prejudicial comment on the trial?
How could it prejudice the trial for news to be published that Robinson had been convicted and imprisoned?
The authorities are now left with egg all over their faces. They’ve failed to suppress the news of Robinson’s imprisonment and have made themselves look like totalitarian thugs attempting secret incarceration. They have no real answer as to why they attempted to impose blanket secrecy on the incarceration of a British citizen after a sub-4 minute trial.
Yes, it’s certainly not a straightforward case of Robinson the saintly political prisoner, but there’s enough neo-fascism in the response to create justifiable concern.
Steve,
I normally like your commentary. But in this instance I think you should go back and re-read what Janet wrote.
bemused
#2724072, posted on May 30, 2018 at 1:52 pm
Correct.
Jannie
#2724092, posted on May 30, 2018 at 2:10 pm
Correct. There’s a fallacy called “legalism” which was used to justify various events in Germany in the 1930’s. The fallacy consists of believing that if there’s a valid rule, then anything done in conformity with the valid rule must be ok, and any breach of the rule must be wrong.
Obviously we’d all agree that if someone breaches a law of the land, then they must face the consequences, and we don’t accept “protesters” awarding themselves exalted “above the law” status.
But that doesn’t mean that we have to accept that the existing laws are good – far less the blatantly discriminatory way in which the “grooming” gangs are mollycoddled for years but Robinson gets imprisoned on the spot (even though it seems he had actually tried to avoid breaking the law).
For the same reason I read a variety of sources like this blog viz. to get a range of opinions to be able to make a rational assessment, if possible.
Thanks to Pyrmonter for the link.
The thought police are at work on the comments too.
I have tried to post several times a simple observation that while Muslims only account for 5% of the UK’s population, they account for 84% of child sex offenders since 2006.
Pyrmonter posted on May 30, 2018 at 1:21 pm
Hardly accurate reporting.
The Secret Barrister is a well-published advocate for court officials. He describes commenters on blog threads like this who express any sympathy for Robinson (the family name he uses) as “knuckle-dragging cheerleaders, not least his racists-in-arms across the pond”.
Robinson was apparently convicted of a criminal contempt in relation to a Crown Court, where the judge’s power to commit summarily for contempt should only be exercised where the contempt is clear, urgent and there is an imperative to act immediately. It appears there was a pre-arranged plan to arrest him on separate charges and to apply a separate contempt of court restriction order on the proceedings against him.
It’s now very clear that the British “justice” system is in full collaboration with the Islamists, just like the Vichy French were with the Third Reich.
We shall defer to your superior understanding of UK law.