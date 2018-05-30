Wednesday Forum: May 30, 2018

Posted on 12:30 pm, May 30, 2018 by Sinclair Davidson
157 Responses to Wednesday Forum: May 30, 2018

  1. C.L.
    #2723966, posted on May 30, 2018 at 12:33 pm

    Welcome to the Planet of the Japes.

  2. C.L.
    #2723968, posted on May 30, 2018 at 12:35 pm

    Great to see Philippa the Magnificent here again.
    Now … where’s dear Tal?

  9. nemkat
    #2723992, posted on May 30, 2018 at 12:46 pm

    The Anglican Church of Tasmania has earmarked 108 properties for sale, to help fund $8.6 million in redress for survivors of child s3xual abuse.

    $8.6mil. + 108 = $80,000 average per property.
    Is there going to be a bidding process, or has the Anglican Church already found buyers.
    $80 grand for property sounds like the deal of a lifetime.

  10. Roger
    #2723993, posted on May 30, 2018 at 12:47 pm

    #FreeTommy

    The State is Now the Enemy.

  11. Snoopy
    #2723998, posted on May 30, 2018 at 12:49 pm

    When will they fire Bill Maher?

    Trump is the first black president.

  14. egg_
    #2724001, posted on May 30, 2018 at 12:51 pm

    Teh Dumb will go Ape over Roseanne’s tweet

  15. Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2724002, posted on May 30, 2018 at 12:51 pm

    I T, in the eighteenth and nineteenth centuries, vicars would scamper over the Sussex downs with butterfly nets. They collected a number of biological facts, also some butterflies. Useful work and quite interesting, but not science. Darwin also collected a large number of biological facts and then came up with a theory to account for them. This is science.

    Collecting facts about fatherless kids is again a useful activity and has significant implications. The only thing that’s sciency about it is the use of statistics, which is decoration rather than central to the activity. If you have enough data, you don’t need stats, which is about inference in uncertainty

    You are probably right.

    My knowledge of science is largely limited to gin and tonic ratios and how much wine I can ingest before I get the staggers.

  16. C.L.
    #2724005, posted on May 30, 2018 at 12:54 pm

    $80 grand for property sounds like the deal of a lifetime.

    Yeah, sounds pretty good.
    Churches typically have really, really first rate properties in their portfolios.
    Hill-top, beach-front etc.
    I bet you they keep the good stuff and get rid of the middling and commercial garbage.

  17. nemkat
    #2724010, posted on May 30, 2018 at 12:56 pm

    Bill Maer is quite funny.
    Roseanne Barr? Angry women aren’t funny for long.
    Maybe it was a ratings success, but the people watching probably weren’t buying much.

  18. nemkat
    #2724015, posted on May 30, 2018 at 1:00 pm

    Churches typically have really, really first rate properties in their portfolios.
    Hill-top, beach-front etc.

    Anglican property tends to be where the people are, surprisingly enough.
    $80 grand for something in an Urban or Residential District, even in Tasmania, sounds like the deal of a lifetime, to me.
    I’d like to see a bit more scrutiny.

  19. stackja
    #2724018, posted on May 30, 2018 at 1:01 pm

    C.L.
    #2724005, posted on May 30, 2018 at 12:54 pm

    Churches usually arrived early in Australian towns.

  20. Leigh Lowe
    #2724020, posted on May 30, 2018 at 1:03 pm

    Churches typically have really, really first rate properties in their portfolios.

    Like this one that they sold off?

  21. Gab
    #2724021, posted on May 30, 2018 at 1:03 pm

    Northern

    Ireland priest became the target of negative publicity last week when he expressed concern about a couple’s abortion advocacy and their desire to be married in the Catholic Church.

    I don’t see the problem. Thems the rules of membership. Don’t like it? Get hitched in an Anglican Church.

  22. GoTiges
    #2724024, posted on May 30, 2018 at 1:04 pm

    You can buy an old converted church in SA, complete with its own cemetery.

  23. Rafe
    #2724027, posted on May 30, 2018 at 1:07 pm

    Tas regulator cutting $1.2Mil salmon stocks due to enviro damage in Macquarie Harbour. Reported in The Aust.
    Surely they are joking.

  24. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #2724028, posted on May 30, 2018 at 1:08 pm

    Anovver new fred? How the weeks roll around.

  25. Rafe
    #2724029, posted on May 30, 2018 at 1:09 pm

    The Catholics generally took the high ground☺

  26. nemkat
    #2724030, posted on May 30, 2018 at 1:10 pm

    You can buy an old converted church in SA, complete with its own cemetery.
    $599,000 to $629,000. Sounds about right.
    Are the properties the Anglicans are flogging in Tassie for an average price of $80,000 outdoor dunnies on 5 square metres?

  27. Eyrie
    #2724031, posted on May 30, 2018 at 1:10 pm

    Roger: “The State is Now the Enemy.”
    It always has been. It is just that sometimes it is dormant.

  28. Top Ender
    #2724033, posted on May 30, 2018 at 1:10 pm

    A man living in the USSR came home and found his wife in bed with a stranger.

    Furious, the man shouted, “You, good-for nothing, look at what you’re spending your time doing!

    “At the corner store they’re selling eggs, and they have only three boxes left!”

  29. Roger
    #2724035, posted on May 30, 2018 at 1:12 pm

    Don’t like it? Get hitched in an Anglican Church.

    For the record, the Anglican Church of Ireland was strongly against a Yes vote.

  30. John Constantine
    #2724036, posted on May 30, 2018 at 1:13 pm

    Last year Ararat shire tried an ambush fifty percent rate rise on unserviced farmland and we’re pushed back.

    This year the CEO of Stawell shire is going with twenty-five percent rate rise on unserviced farmland, with a further fifteen percent next year.

    Boil the cocky frog slow, not scald all at once.

    Refugee plantations are the only alternative to mass rate rises preach the Big Shire population Ponzi poodles.

  31. Rafe
    #2724037, posted on May 30, 2018 at 1:15 pm

    Seconding Nemcat the SA deal looks ok but Tassie is too cheap unless they are in rural villages depopulated by the Green attack on logging. You get a decent 3 bed home in Burnie for 200 to 300K.

  32. Peter Campion
    #2724038, posted on May 30, 2018 at 1:15 pm

    … from the OF

    Tell the Barnaby that he can redeem himself by taking away the crap of CO2 poison.

    Mrs C has been down there and reliably reports that Baanaby gets this, OWG.

  33. John Constantine
    #2724039, posted on May 30, 2018 at 1:16 pm

    Why does the CEO of a bankrupt shire need to be paid more to run a council than John Howard was paid to run the entire country?.

  34. stackja
    #2724040, posted on May 30, 2018 at 1:16 pm

    Roger
    #2724035, posted on May 30, 2018 at 1:12 pm
    Don’t like it? Get hitched in an Anglican Church.
    For the record, the Anglican Church of Ireland was strongly against a Yes vote.

    Orangemen!

  35. Top Ender
    #2724041, posted on May 30, 2018 at 1:16 pm

    When is a pump action shotgun actually a “semi-automatic” shotgun?

    You guessed it!

  36. C.L.
    #2724043, posted on May 30, 2018 at 1:20 pm

    Stack is right, of course.
    Churches bought property in the earliest days of our capitals and major towns.
    Catholics like James Duhig in Brisbane gobbled up ‘outer’ suburban hilltop sites and large parcels – many of which are now, in fact, inner-city.
    Over the years they also acquired a lot of commercial/administrative sites and buildings on land of no great merit whatsoever but – chucked together – could be flogged for a decent amount.

  37. The Barking Toad
    #2724046, posted on May 30, 2018 at 1:22 pm

    In the top 50 I think!

  38. Senile Old Guy
    #2724047, posted on May 30, 2018 at 1:23 pm

    My knowledge of science is largely limited to gin and tonic ratios and how much wine I can ingest before I get the staggers.

    A great demonstration of the practical utility of mathematics and statistics.

  39. Mother Lode
    #2724048, posted on May 30, 2018 at 1:23 pm

    I don’t see the problem. Thems the rules of membership. Don’t like it? Get hitched in an Anglican Church.

    The left have two tactics with regards to institutions in society:

    1) Infect, metastasise, consume, and then puppet-like operate its limbs to their own purpose. Examples are the universities, the bureaucracy, etc.

    2) Diluting an organisation until it is tasteless, colourless, and thoroughly lacking any nourishment. Then just let it evaporate. Examples are the defence forces, the police force service hologram, and they are currently working on the Catholic Church. They have no desire for the institutions listed here surviving in any sense. They just need to get rid of the spirit binds each of them together as it is obstacle to their agenda. They are doing the same thing to the family unit and, indeed, history (as something informs and inspires).

    Not sure which way they are going with the CWA.

  40. Snoopy
    #2724049, posted on May 30, 2018 at 1:25 pm

    “With this particular firearm the concern is the rapid-fire mechanism. The ability for cartridges to be loaded at a very quick capacity,” she said.

    Gobbledygook

  41. stackja
    #2724051, posted on May 30, 2018 at 1:28 pm

    C.L.
    #2724043, posted on May 30, 2018 at 1:20 pm

    St Patrick’s Estate is a place of outstanding heritage significance to NSW and Australia. The 1885-1935 buildings and grounds of the estate make up one of Australia’s most outstanding collegiate ensembles unrivalled for its completeness, grandeur and extraordinary siting. A monument to the establishment of Catholicism and the Catholic priesthood in Australia, St Patrick’s Estate represents Australia’s first national Catholic ecclesiastical seminary, the largest in the southern hemisphere at the time of its construction, the official national residence for the Archbishop for nearly a century, one of Australia’s most extensive ecclesiastical estates and one of the oldest land grants to the Catholic Church. The College and the Archbishop’s Residence have historical significance as important physical manifestations of Cardinal Moran’s concepts and plans for the development of Catholicism in Australasia. The buildings have historical significance also for their associations people involved in the development of the College and Australia’s priesthood.

    St Patrick’s Estate is an outstanding landmark of Victorian Gothic architecture and natural splendour. The siting of the major buildings, their architectural style, impressive scale, and quality of design and construction are of aesthetic and social significance as they reflect the Catholic Church and Cardinal Moran’s ambition that the Church’s public buildings should aspire to reflect to the world the splendour of its spiritual ambitions and contribute to the fabric of national structures, worthy of a growing nation; and provide a legacy of grand ecclesiastic architecture. St Patrick’s College is of aesthetic significance as it physically dominates the surrounding landscape of this part of North Head. The design of the buildings themselves is of aesthetic and social significance. The design reflects its role as a seminary and the special environment developed to encourage a devotion to the religious life is illustrated strongly in its layout.

    The College is socially significant to Australian Catholics, because it is a symbol of training Australian-born priests and centralising administration policy and education for the region. The St Patrick’s Estate and in particular Moran House is socially significant to the wider community because of its visual prominence – it is a Manly landmark.

    Isolated physically and geographically on the Manly site, the Seminary buildings reflected the Church’s perceptions of its special position and needs in the late 19th century. Social and cultural changes are evident in the further development of the site during the 20th century. The St Patrick’s Estate has a significant relationship with the natural environment of North Head. Although isolated from the remainder of North Head by the construction of the sandstone boundary walls and the substantial clearing of the indigenous vegetation on the Estate, the St Patrick’s Estate still maintains its historical and visual relationship with North Head.

  43. stackja
    #2724054, posted on May 30, 2018 at 1:30 pm

    Snoopy
    #2724049, posted on May 30, 2018 at 1:25 pm
    “With this particular firearm the concern is the rapid-fire mechanism. The ability for cartridges to be loaded at a very quick capacity,” she said.

    Gobbledygook

    Swallowed whole by MSM.

  44. Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2724057, posted on May 30, 2018 at 1:32 pm

    When will they fire Bill Maher?

    Maher is probably the last leftist alive who believes in free speech.He’s also a complete xunt, but… targeting him for payback for the crimes of the disgraceful loonball kook Roseanne is idiocy.

  45. Carpe Jugulum
    #2724058, posted on May 30, 2018 at 1:34 pm

    Top fiddy, not too shabby

  46. Gab
    #2724060, posted on May 30, 2018 at 1:35 pm

    Of course, many many properties were gifted to the Catholic Church. Just like my old high school, St Patrick’s in Sydney CBD.

  47. stackja
    #2724061, posted on May 30, 2018 at 1:36 pm

    Carpe Jugulum
    #2724058, posted on May 30, 2018 at 1:34 pm
    Top fiddy, not too shabby

    45RPM!

  48. Rossini
    #2724062, posted on May 30, 2018 at 1:36 pm

    Late but here at last!

  49. Zyconoclast
    #2724063, posted on May 30, 2018 at 1:37 pm

    Jessica Rudd and Albert Tse start an accidental work partnership

    Jessica Rudd and Albert Tse first discussed the idea of working together almost by accident during chaotic evenings at the dining table of their Brisbane home.

    Rudd was juggling motherhood with her booming online retail business and a role as Australian ambassador for Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba. Tse, a former Macquarie banker, was in the throes of setting up a private equity fund which was attracting attention from Beijing’s business elite.

    “When we came to the end of each day and were sitting around the table with a high-chair covered in spaghetti, between those normal snippets of normal family life, we were talking about our day,” Rudd, 33, says.

    “I’d say a great brand approached me today. A sample would arrive and Albert would say that’s cool, I want to talk to those people. I would introduce him. Then we realised we were working together.”

    “Neither of us really knew there would be this much overlap. It’s been really nice … most of the time,” Rudd adds, laughing.

    They are the power couple with connections in China most Australian businesses can only dream about. Rudd, 33,is of course the daughter of former prime minister Kevin Rudd but gets more headlines these days for her own career. The lawyer and writer turned entrepreneur has a profile in China thanks to her blogs and video posts, which receive millions of hits. The couple have a one-year-old son McLean (or “Mack”) and four-year-old daughter Josie, who sometimes feature in videos Rudd posts on Youku, China’s version of YouTube, to promote Australia’s clean, green and natural environment..

    Tse, 37, runs a $200 million fund called Wattle Hill and has high-level connections in Beijing, where the couple lived for five years before moving back to Australia in 2014 to escape the pollution and raise the kids. Wattle Hill last week floated its second major investment, organic baby food company Bubs Australia. The company’s share price quadrupled in its first week of trading and it expects to close another deal within the next month.

    The couple are talking to The Australian Financial Review from Port Douglas, where they are supposed to be on their first holiday in 20 months. It is the only interview they have done as a couple and it has not been widely known they were working so closely together until now.

    They are not alarmed by growing concern around China’s opaque e-commerce rules and unexpected regulatory changes which have caused problems for companies such as vitamins maker Blackmores. ASX-listed Bellamy’s Organics has also run into supply issues in China, with investors expecting more bad news when the company comes out of a trading halt this week.

    Through Jessica’s suitcase, they have sales data which gives them a read on new trends such as an unexpected swing towards pre-packaged baby food. They also believe they have the relationships to help Australian companies find the right investors in China. It was Tse who convinced Nancy Zhang, the billionaire wife of JD.com founder Richard Liu, to come onto the board of Bubs.

    “In a nutshell we are not worried,” Rudd says of the regulatory changes expected to come into force this year.

    “The reality is that so long as the Chinese people have demand for foreign products they will find a way to get them, just as we as foreign suppliers need to find a way of supplying that. There will always be a way because the Chinese government is not going to prevent or limit that access, because it is not in their interest to.”

    Between them, they have China’s two biggest and competing e-commerce platforms, Alibaba and JD.com, covered. Tse is mates with prominent Chinese investor Zhang Lei, who has investments in FD.com and tech giant Tencent, which owns the country’s most important social media portal, WeChat. Their friendships are crucial when dealing with a country where relationships are everything.

    “How I got to know these people and understood the market was because of his [Zhang’s] introduction and learning from him as well. Jessica had her own relationship with Alibaba and Jack Ma,” Tse says. “She’s considered a key opinion leader in China. Whatever Jessica sells are things we would be proud to give to our own children.”

    Rudd adds: “It does make us a bit weird. I haven’t come across anyone else who has a foot in both camps. We are really focused on trying to use all of that to the advantage of Australian businesses, particularly businesses that really represent brand Australia.”

    The couple left London during the global financial crisis and moved to Beijing, where they were overwhelmed with requests from friends for Australian products such as baby food and infant formula every time they returned from trips home. Rudd established Jessica’s Suitcase, which sells more than 150 mother and baby products in China. Tse, meanwhile, was sowing the seeds for Chinese investment in companies such as confectionary ginger manufacturer Buderim and Bubs.

    Both admit China was daunting at first, which is why many Australian companies are reluctant to make in-roads. Hong Kong-born Tse only spoke Cantonese at first, which also made life difficult in Beijing, where Mandarin is the official language.

    “The problem is when you look Chinese and you only speak Cantonese everyone is rather disappointed with your broken Mandarin, but I would say ‘Ni Hao’ and get a round of applause,” Rudd says.

    “We learnt quickly it is about having respect for that place, the systems and rules and way of doing things and not applying a western-blend to the way business is done in China. It is about accepting this is how things are and learning to understand that and learning who’s who and who’s real and who’s not.”

    While the couple are ambitious, Rudd plans to take a leaf out of her entrepreneur mother Therese Rein’s book and structure things so she can spend more time with the kids in their early years and “run my business in my pyjamas” while Tse travels between Brisbane, Sydney and China at least once a month. “I’m quite blessed to have seen how my mum has managed growth in her businesses at different stages of our lives as kids and that’s what I’m trying to emulate.”

    Neither of her high-profile parents are involved in their business interests, except for one crucial support role. “Mum and Dad are providing excellent baby-sitting services at the moment,” Rudd says.

    But what is it really like working together?

    “Firstly, to answer your question, I am the boss,” Rudd says.

    “What has been nice about working together – and neither of us thought this would happen – is that now when Albert takes the call and has to step away from the dinner table, instead of groaning and muttering under my breath, which I still often do, because we are working on a lot of projects together we both understand the importance of what we are working on.”

    http://www.afr.com/business/jessica-rudd-and-albert-tse-start-an-accidental-work-partnership-20170107-gtnneh

  50. duncanm
    #2724064, posted on May 30, 2018 at 1:37 pm

    The Anglican Church of Tasmania has earmarked 108 properties for sale, to help fund $8.6 million in redress for survivors of child s3xual abuse.

    $8.6mil. + 108 = $80,000 average per property.

    nemcat exposes his lack of comprehension again. Note the to help fund ?

    Try this:

    The Anglican Church of Tasmania has released a list of 78 properties, including 55 churches, it plans to sell, partly to help fund an $8.6 million redress for survivors of child sexual abuse.
    ..
    A quarter of the proceeds from property sales will go towards the redress, while the Anglican Church will quarantine the rest to go back into parishes that lose churches.

  51. stackja
    #2724066, posted on May 30, 2018 at 1:40 pm

    Gab
    #2724060, posted on May 30, 2018 at 1:35 pm

    Davis house?

  52. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2724067, posted on May 30, 2018 at 1:41 pm

    A man living in the USSR came home and found his wife in bed with a stranger.

    Old joke from the Soviet era.

    “Would Socialism be possible in the Sahara desert?”

    “In theory, yes. In practice, after the First Five Year Plan, there would be a severe shortage of sand.”

  53. nemkat
    #2724068, posted on May 30, 2018 at 1:43 pm

    A quarter of the proceeds from property sales will go towards the redress, while the Anglican Church will quarantine the rest to go back into parishes that lose churches.

    Duncanm, it still sounds whiffy.
    If only a quarter of the proceeds amount to $8.6 Mil., why do they need to sell anymore than what is required to fund the $8.6 Mil.?

    Robbing Peter to pay Paul, or just good old lootin & pillagin’.

  54. stackja
    #2724069, posted on May 30, 2018 at 1:44 pm

    Built in the early 1840s, St Patrick’s stands in Sydney’s historic Rocks area, with a history reaching back to the very beginnings of Catholic life in Australia. Inseparably linked with St Patrick’s history is the name of William Davis, an Irishman transported for his part in anti-British uprisings in Ireland in 1798. Davis obtained land in The Rocks in 1809, and in the early years of the colony, when there was no resident priest in Sydney, his home became a centre of Catholic prayer.

    In 1840 William Davis donated the land on which St Patrick’s is built, gifting that section of his 1809 grant bounded by Gloucester and Grosvenor Streets. The foundation stone was blessed on 25 August 1840, and the now elderly Davis astonished everyone when he came forward and placed a cheque for £1000 on the stone, an incredible sum in those days. Davis had prospered over the years through his business ventures, which included interests in grazing and licensed premises. Davis’ donation was matched by an equal grant from the colonial government.

  55. nemkat
    #2724070, posted on May 30, 2018 at 1:49 pm

    If you thought Chelsea Clinton was kinda disgusting, Jessica Rudd could play her off a break.

  56. Percy Popinjay
    #2724071, posted on May 30, 2018 at 1:49 pm

    he couldn’t believe someone would have a name like that in real life

    Tell me about it, Doc.

  58. stackja
    #2724074, posted on May 30, 2018 at 1:54 pm

    Gab
    #2724073, posted on May 30, 2018 at 1:52 pm
    Read all about it here Stackja
    http://stpatschurchhill.org/

    Yes!

  59. Top Ender
    #2724075, posted on May 30, 2018 at 1:55 pm

    Ta-da!

    Hobart should be called “nipaluna”.

    With a small “n”.

    No-one knows what it means or why the lower-case “n”.

    So far.

    Obviously we will have to pay more to find out.

    Link

  61. Makka
    #2724078, posted on May 30, 2018 at 1:57 pm

    If not already posted;

    Brussels: A suspected terrorist on day release from prison executed two female police officers with their own guns and shot dead a trainee teacher before he was killed in a shootout after taking two more women hostage at a school in the centre of the Belgian city of Liege.
    The bloody rampage on Tuesday morning (Belgian time), which left another four officers wounded, was captured on videos on social media, which showed the black clad man waving a pistol in each hand and shouting ‘‘Allahu Akbar’’ before he was gunned down by elite officers.

  62. stackja
    #2724079, posted on May 30, 2018 at 1:58 pm

    Gab
    #2724073, posted on May 30, 2018 at 1:52 pm

    And:

    The Parish of the Holy Name of Mary is a parish of the Archdiocese of Sydney, New South Wales, Australia. The locality of parish is within the Municipality of Hunters Hill. To the north, east and south, it is bounded by the Lane Cove and Parramatta Rivers; to the west by Wharf Rd, Batemans Rd, Mars St, Wallace Ave, and Blaxland St.

    Hunters Hill was originally part of the parish of Ryde, established in the early 1850s. In 1856 the parish of Ryde was entrusted to the care of the Marist Fathers, a French missionary congregation whose members had first come to Hunters Hill in 1847. In 1890 the parish was divided, with the Marists retaining the east, comprising Hunters Hill, Woolwich and Gladesville.

  63. Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2724081, posted on May 30, 2018 at 2:01 pm

    Let’s all hope that Trump pardons Matthew Charles today:

    @cjciaramella
    9h9 hours ago
    More CJ Ciaramella Retweeted Steve Dickerson
    Tennessee GOP state senator calling on Trump, who’s speaking in Nashville tonight, to commute the sentence of Matthew Charles, sent back to federal prison after two years free because of an error.

    https://twitter.com/cjciaramella/status/1001531750437158912

    The American legal system can be as bad if not worse than the British.

  64. Winston Smith
    #2724083, posted on May 30, 2018 at 2:01 pm

    Roger;

    #FreeTommy
    The State is Now the Enemy.

    Yez are all a bit slow on the uptake, eh?
    😁

  65. Jessie
    #2724084, posted on May 30, 2018 at 2:02 pm

    Many Education properties of the Churches lease their (extensive) sports fields/water fronts to public, “not-for-profit” sporting organisations and the like. Over some decades, Local Council (socialists in third tier govt) have diligently targeted Christian Church-held properties: increasing rates, regulations and water charges for their extensive green fields.
    The march has been quiet but concerted.

  66. Winston Smith
    #2724086, posted on May 30, 2018 at 2:04 pm

    IT;

    My knowledge of science is largely limited to gin and tonic ratios and how much wine I can ingest before I get the staggers.

    The answers to G:T ratios, and the stagger equations are???

  67. Jessie
    #2724087, posted on May 30, 2018 at 2:06 pm

    Well IT

    My knowledge of science is largely limited to gin and tonic ratios and how much wine I can ingest before I get the staggers

    Choose well which doctor and lawyer when you next stagger ………….

    DSM-5 Alcohol Use Disorder Diagnosis Draws Controversy

  68. Mother Lode
    #2724088, posted on May 30, 2018 at 2:07 pm

    Curious to hear of Pirate Pete is going to weigh in the show trial of Roseanne Barr.

    Jarret does loke like an ape. Not because she is black, but it is simple physiognomy. Michelle Obama looked decidedly Gorilla-like.

    She may also have been referencing what I take as what is referred to when someone is described as an ape – brutishness and lack of intelligence. Big boofy footballers, followers of the prophet, gym-junkies and the like.

    This pretending that describing anyone as an ape can only ever be a racial slur is a new invention.

    Here is a question: Can a white person be derided as an ape. If they can, then exactly the same characteristics in a black person would be able to elicit the same epithet. But the way the press and the twatterati carry on it can’t.

    This is the black art behind political correctness – it cannot be navigated even by the most pious adherent. It is allowed to eschew logic.

    The difference is that when the miscreant is a lefty, they are not called out, and if it is to obvious then they are permitted to wheedle their way out. After all, they are good people deep down. Fellow travellers!

    But if it is someone who isn’t a lefty…

  69. nemkat
    #2724089, posted on May 30, 2018 at 2:08 pm

    The Anglicans would have plenty of prime real estate in Hobart, they shouldn’t need to flog a heap of Churches to raise funds.

  70. stackja
    #2724090, posted on May 30, 2018 at 2:08 pm

    Man walking on M4 killed by truck near Mulgoa Rd
    NICK HANSEN, The Daily Telegraph
    28 minutes ago
    A PEDESTRIAN is dead after being hit by a vehicle on the M4 near Penrith.

    It is understood the man was walking on the side of the highway 200m east of Mulgoa Rd near Jamisontown when struck by an eastbound truck.

    Police said the man was hit near the on-ramp at about 12.20pm.

    Darwin Award nominee?

  71. stackja
    #2724093, posted on May 30, 2018 at 2:10 pm

    Mother Lode
    #2724088, posted on May 30, 2018 at 2:07 pm

    A new offense is created every day.

  72. Jessie
    #2724094, posted on May 30, 2018 at 2:11 pm

    Disclaimer:
    Not to infer that IT is or maybe a coiffured middle aged woman seeking assistance from a male practitioner.

  73. Winston Smith
    #2724095, posted on May 30, 2018 at 2:12 pm

    TE;

    “This is effectively a new category of weapon, a new dangerous category that a number of firearms experts have described as a semi-semi-automatic weapon, with a high rate of fire. It doesn’t fit neatly into any of our current categories,” he said.

    “You only have to look at its mechanism [and] its own sales pitch to see just how dangerous it is.”

    I bet I’m too late for the descriptor, but:
    OMG! OMG! It’s an assault shotgun! OMG etc.

  74. Geriatric mayfly
    #2724096, posted on May 30, 2018 at 2:13 pm

    Here is a question: Can a white person be derided as an ape.

    Yes. Blair often has the Red Bandana Man pictorially depicted as an ape.

  75. Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2724097, posted on May 30, 2018 at 2:14 pm

    Choose well which doctor and lawyer when you next stagger ………….

    I avoid doctors and lawyers like the plague.

    Awful people.

  76. Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2724099, posted on May 30, 2018 at 2:15 pm

    The answers to G:T ratios, and the stagger equations are???

    It’s hard to remember.

    More research required.

  77. Mother Lode
    #2724102, posted on May 30, 2018 at 2:19 pm

    The bloody rampage on Tuesday morning (Belgian time), which left another four officers wounded, was captured on videos on social media, which showed the black clad man waving a pistol in each hand and shouting ‘‘Allahu Akbar’’ before he was gunned down by elite officers.

    Any word yet on possible motivation?

  78. Snoopy
    #2724103, posted on May 30, 2018 at 2:20 pm

    Churches bought property in the earliest days of our capitals and major towns.
    Catholics like James Duhig in Brisbane gobbled up ‘outer’ suburban hilltop sites and large parcels – many of which are now, in fact, inner-city.

    Some Catholic priests show quite an entrepreneurial spirit. Back in the 1960’s the Waitara parish at the parish priest’s instigation bought up a whole lot of the stone paving from the Homebush saleyards very cheaply on an ‘as is, where is’ basis to build a new church and school. I believe that the stone had arrived as ballast on wool ships from Glasgow. I was told that the sale of excess stone covered the construction costs (a lot of volunteer labour was provided by parishioners).

    The church later became the cathedral for Broken Bay Diocese. Beautiful stone work.

  79. Zyconoclast
    #2724104, posted on May 30, 2018 at 2:21 pm

    The man accused of deliberately driving a car into pedestrians on Flinders Street in Melbourne’s CBD, killing one man and injuring 17 others, will have a psychiatric assessment to determine if he is fit to stand trial, a court has been told.
    Saeed Noori, 33, is facing one charge of murder and 17 counts of attempted murder for allegedly driving his car into pedestrians crossing at the busy intersection of Flinders and Elizabeth streets last December.

    http://www.abc.net.au/news/2018-05-30/flinders-st-attack-accused-driver-saeed-noori-in-court/9814802

  80. Zyconoclast
    #2724105, posted on May 30, 2018 at 2:22 pm

    A man detained by police for eight days over an alleged terror plot to bring down an Etihad plane has cleared his name, after the “weapon” he was charged with possessing turned out to be a modified fly swat.
    Khaled Merhi, 40, was charged with possessing or using a prohibited weapon without a permit after New South Wales Police found the fly swat during a counter-terror raid on his Surry Hills home in July 2017.

    http://www.abc.net.au/news/2018-05-30/khaled-merhi-cleared-after-weapon-found-to-be-fly-swat/9815708

  81. DrBeauGan
    #2724106, posted on May 30, 2018 at 2:22 pm

    My knowledge of science is largely limited to gin and tonic ratios and how much wine I can ingest before I get the staggers.

    Keep up the research, I T. There’s probably a doctoral thesis in there somewhere.

  82. stackja
    #2724108, posted on May 30, 2018 at 2:24 pm

    Mother Lode
    #2724102, posted on May 30, 2018 at 2:19 pm
    The bloody rampage on Tuesday morning (Belgian time), which left another four officers wounded, was captured on videos on social media, which showed the black clad man waving a pistol in each hand and shouting ‘‘Allahu Akbar’’ before he was gunned down by elite officers.

    Any word yet on possible motivation?

    Mystery surrounds the whole episode.

  83. Winston Smith
    #2724109, posted on May 30, 2018 at 2:24 pm

    Mother Lode;

    The bloody rampage on Tuesday morning (Belgian time), which left another four officers wounded, was captured on videos on social media, which showed the black clad man waving a pistol in each hand and shouting ‘‘Allahu Akbar’’ before he was gunned down by elite officers.

    Something a bit odd about this.
    What weapon did he have? I assume a knife from the rest of the story?
    Then how did he execute the girls with their own weapons?
    Did he pounce on one with the knife across the throat and say “Give me the weapons?” or did he disable one and get her weapon then shoot the other while she stood there screaming for help?

  84. nemkat
    #2724110, posted on May 30, 2018 at 2:25 pm

    Further to the Tassie Anglicans selling a heap of Churches.
    If I remember correctly, the perps in the Anglican Community were almost all teachers and administrative staff, rather than priests, so it’s hard to see why parishioners should have their Churches sold out from under their feet, rather than the guilty Schools have to sell some land to make up the $8.6 Mil..

  85. Senile Old Guy
    #2724111, posted on May 30, 2018 at 2:25 pm

    clad man waving a pistol in each hand and shouting ‘‘Allahu Akbar’’ before he was gunned down by elite officers.

    Any word yet on possible motivation?

    It is another lone wolf attack by a man with a mental illness.

  86. stackja
    #2724113, posted on May 30, 2018 at 2:25 pm

    SYDNEY Phillip St between Hunter St and Bent St
    ACCIDENT Car, Tree
    Started today 2:23pm
    Moderate traffic conditions.
    Impact: Impact 1 of 2 northbound lane(s) closed (lane 1).
    Attending: Emergency service(s), RMS
    Advice: Exercise caution
    Allow extra travel time

  87. Makka
    #2724114, posted on May 30, 2018 at 2:26 pm

    Trump hammers China, mercilessly. WSJ;

    U.S. Moves Ahead on China Trade Curbs, Catching Beijing Off Guard
    Final list of tariffs on $50 billion in imports will be released by June 15

    The Trump administration sent a sudden, harsh message to its Chinese counterparts, saying the U.S. was moving forward with its threat to apply tariffs on Chinese imports and other actions to restrict Beijing from accessing sensitive U.S. technology.

    The Trump administration is clearly signaling, ahead of Wilbur Ross’s trip to Beijing, that the gloves are off given China’s unwillingness to agree to a trade deficit reduction target or to make broader trade concessions,” said Eswar Prasad, a Cornell University professor of international trade. In addition, the “hardline stance may partly reflect the perception that China played a part in nearly derailing the Trump-Kim summit.

  88. Snoopy
    #2724116, posted on May 30, 2018 at 2:28 pm

    I went to school with Chimp.

  89. RobK
    #2724117, posted on May 30, 2018 at 2:28 pm

    A man living in the USSR came home and found his wife in bed with a stranger……..
    That reminds me of the one about Sven on his wedding night, staggers into the bedroom only to find his bestman in bed with his new bride. Sven bursts out laughing and shouts to the party; “the bestman is so drunk, he thinks he’s me.”

  90. stackja
    #2724118, posted on May 30, 2018 at 2:28 pm

    Winston Smith
    #2724109, posted on May 30, 2018 at 2:24 pm

    A KNIFE-WIELDING prison inmate on day leave stabbed two female police officers in the Belgian city of Liege stole their weapons and shot them and a bystander dead in a terror-related attack.

    The carnage in the gritty eastern industrial city of Liege began around 10:30am (6:30pm AEST) on Tuesday when the attacker armed with a knife repeatedly stabbed the two officers before using their own firearms to kill them, prosecutors said.

    The assailant was identified as Belgian national, 36-year-old Benjamin Herman.

    His victims have been named as Lucile Garcia, 45, and Soraya Belkacemi, 53.

    A 22-year-old man, Cyril Vangriecken, was also shot dead as he sat in a parked car with his mother.

    Ms Belkacemi was the mother of 13-year-old twin daughters who earlier lost their father, also a police officer.

    Four other officers were wounded in the attack, one seriously with a severed femoral artery.

    Herman is suspected of being radicalised in prison by Islamist militants.

  91. Mother Lode
    #2724119, posted on May 30, 2018 at 2:29 pm

    What weapon did he have?

    Allah provides.

  92. Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2724120, posted on May 30, 2018 at 2:29 pm

    I see demented and broken manboy Karl Stefanovic has chosen to back cyclists against car users.

    When will Channel 9 rissole this loser?

  93. Shy Ted
    #2724121, posted on May 30, 2018 at 2:31 pm

    Curious to hear of Pirate Pete is going to weigh in the show trial of Roseanne Barr.
    He of the “security guard’s a gorilla” comment? I’m sure he’ll be allowed to clarify his non-racist comment.

  94. dover_beach
    #2724123, posted on May 30, 2018 at 2:34 pm

    I see demented and broken manboy Karl Stefanovic has chosen to back cyclists against car users.

    I saw that this morning, IT. He is a disgusting individual. Complete and utter urban bugman.

  96. Winston Smith
    #2724126, posted on May 30, 2018 at 2:37 pm

    Well that’s two young women coming home in caskets.
    What will the feminists do?

  97. stackja
    #2724128, posted on May 30, 2018 at 2:38 pm

    Winston Smith
    #2724126, posted on May 30, 2018 at 2:37 pm
    Well that’s two young women coming home in caskets.
    What will the feminists do?

    Blame men for not helping?

  98. Shy Ted
    #2724129, posted on May 30, 2018 at 2:38 pm

    I’ve got one of those electric fly-swatters shaped like a tennis racquet, packs a mean punch. Keeps the grandkids in line. No idea what it’s like on flies. I’ll bet FedPol will be knocking on my door before the day’s out now that I’ve confessed. And the child protection people

  99. Leigh Lowe
    #2724130, posted on May 30, 2018 at 2:38 pm

    I see demented and broken manboy Karl Stefanovic has chosen to back cyclists against car users.

    When will Channel 9 rissole this loser?

    Yep.
    Flog.
    I also saw Channel Nein discussing (agreeing with each other) about the “white flight” issue.
    The problem has been re-branded as “population growth” which is not the same as “immigration” apparently.

  100. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2724131, posted on May 30, 2018 at 2:38 pm

    Liege prosecutors’ spokesman Philippe Dulieu said the man approached the two police officers from behind carrying a knife and stabbed them several times.

    From stackja’s link.

  101. Leigh Lowe
    #2724132, posted on May 30, 2018 at 2:40 pm

    I see demented and broken manboy Karl Stefanovic has chosen to back cyclists against car users.

    He is “reaching out” to his alienated kids through the TV by trying to show what a cool dad he is.
    He just comes across as a more pathetic version of Phil Dunphy from Modern Families (who invented the term “peerenting” to replace parenting).

  102. Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2724134, posted on May 30, 2018 at 2:42 pm

    Next year I expect Karl and Barnaby to become flatmates while their ex-girlfriends tell all to New Idea about their new found lesbian power couple status.

  103. Tel
    #2724139, posted on May 30, 2018 at 2:48 pm

    A 22-year-old man, Cyril Vangriecken, was also shot dead as he sat in a parked car with his mother.

    Well, he won’t do that again.

  104. Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV)
    #2724141, posted on May 30, 2018 at 2:52 pm

    I see demented and broken manboysoyboy Karl Stefanovic has chosen to back cyclists against car users.

    fixings

  105. Mother Lode
    #2724142, posted on May 30, 2018 at 2:54 pm

    I also saw Channel Nein discussing (agreeing with each other) about the “white flight” issue.
    The problem has been re-branded as “population growth” which is not the same as “immigration” apparently.

    The sheer arrogance of the opinionator class! They really think people will fall for everything they say. They think they are just that brilliant and that subtle. All those people who felt they had to pack up and relocate to other neighbourhoods, somehow not knowing why they were doing it.

    A talking head says ‘population growth’ and the recently relocated smack their own foreheads and says with sudden realisation “Of course! It was population growth.”

    I will bet the talking heads have also divined (thanks to their ginormous pulsating brains) the reason why ordinary folk are to stupid to recognise the utter brilliance of the talking heads.

  106. Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV)
    #2724143, posted on May 30, 2018 at 2:54 pm

    A KNIFE-WIELDING prison inmate on day leave stabbed two female police officers in the Belgian city of Liege stole their weapons and shot them and a bystander dead in a terror-related attack.

    Must respect da wamen … but someone remind me why we have women in the police force?

  107. Dr Faustus
    #2724144, posted on May 30, 2018 at 2:55 pm

    Khaled Merhi cleared after ‘weapon’ found during Sydney plane bomb raids was modified fly swat

    Outside court the ABC asked Mr Merhi if he would now take civil action against the NSW Police for keeping him in custody for eight days but he did not answer.

    Good to see their ABC moving into the Financial Advisory and Wealth Management space.

  108. The Barking Toad
    #2724146, posted on May 30, 2018 at 2:56 pm

    Soyboy Karl in his rant for the rights of cyclists to ride abreast on roads was forced to admit he didn’t have a bicycle.

    Cuck

  109. Philippa Martyr
    #2724147, posted on May 30, 2018 at 2:57 pm

    Next year I expect Karl and Barnaby to become flatmates while their ex-girlfriends tell all to New Idea about their new found lesbian power couple status.

    I think I saw that already on Netflix.

  110. Senile Old Guy
    #2724148, posted on May 30, 2018 at 2:58 pm

    The ABC posts a strident defence…of the ABC:

    The coming decades will be no different. As media companies consolidate and businesses use their global scale to dominate, the existence of an independent ABC will protect diversity and Australian culture — as it always has. The ABC will help define Australian culture in a fragmenting world.

    The “diversity” will be limited to a “diversity” of left wing views. And it will denigrate and attack any part of the Australian culture that is not left wing.

    Fringe political interests, populists and commercial media all have a shared interest in weakening the ABC and confining it to market-failure activities. Each would benefit in their own way from a poorer, less capable, less nosey and less relevant ABC. The question is whether the people of Australia would be better served. The overwhelming majority of Australians, like me, would think not.

    The “overwhelming majority of Australians” would not pay, so it is taken by taxes.

    And who is “me”?

    Justin Milne is the ABC Chairman.

    Fancy that.

  111. stackja
    #2724149, posted on May 30, 2018 at 2:58 pm

    Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV)
    #2724143, posted on May 30, 2018 at 2:54 pm

    Originally I believe women were put in the police force to help children. Big brawny men were seen as intimidating to the little darlings.

  112. Zyconoclast
    #2724150, posted on May 30, 2018 at 2:58 pm

    Next year I expect Karl and Barnaby to become flatmates…

    The Odd Couple?

  113. Leigh Lowe
    #2724151, posted on May 30, 2018 at 2:58 pm

    Next year I expect Karl and Barnaby to become flatmates while their ex-girlfriends tell all to New Idea about their new found lesbian power couple status.

    They’ll need a 3-bedder.
    Where’s Davey Warner going to sleep?

  114. Death Giraffe
    #2724152, posted on May 30, 2018 at 2:59 pm

    In splattered Australia news:
    Trying to get rocker panels fabricated for the Ford.
    One lot of imbeciles quote me six hours of workshop time.
    It is just a bit of sheet metal folded at a right angle with a bit of a radius.
    I could hand beat it over a bit of tubing in about twenty minutes,
    Go fuck yourselves.

  115. Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2724153, posted on May 30, 2018 at 3:00 pm

    Soyboy Karl in his rant for the rights of cyclists to ride abreast on roads was forced to admit he didn’t have a bicycle.

    Not with a seat anyway.

  116. Top Ender
    #2724154, posted on May 30, 2018 at 3:01 pm

    More on Hobart’s new name:

    Apparently some chap told another chap a few hundred years ago a place which wasn’t yet a town was called something specific.

    Second chap didn’t write it down – probably – but other chaps unspecified remembered it.

    Something like that.

  117. Zyconoclast
    #2724157, posted on May 30, 2018 at 3:07 pm

    More on Hobart’s new name:

    Apparently some chap told another chap a few hundred years ago a place which wasn’t yet a town was called something specific.

    Second chap didn’t write it down – probably – but other chaps unspecified remembered it.

    Something like that

    Didn’t they get wiped out by the during the massacres and frontier wars?

    Why are there so many now?

  118. calli
    #2724159, posted on May 30, 2018 at 3:09 pm

    Here you all are! *puffs*

    Just escaped the Langoliers on the old thread.

  119. Chris
    #2724162, posted on May 30, 2018 at 3:13 pm

    The Odd Couple?

    Very…

  121. Dr Faustus
    #2724164, posted on May 30, 2018 at 3:14 pm

    I hadn’t noticed it, but apparently:

    BRISBANE could be renamed Miguntyun as a push for Aboriginal place names to be adopted across Queensland gathers steam.

    Interesting that the local SEQ tribes used capital letters.

  122. Mother Lode
    #2724165, posted on May 30, 2018 at 3:14 pm

    Justin Milne is the ABC Chairman.

    Fancy that.

    Turnbull’s mate.

    Is there anything that fathead can’t fuck up?

    Even his choice in friends lifts his skirts and shows he is pure pudenda through and through.

  123. Chris
    #2724167, posted on May 30, 2018 at 3:17 pm

    Shoot Leftoid Playwrights!

    Yes, the headline above is an intemperate suggestion and need not be taken seriously, but given David Finnigan’s attempt at humour, what’s good for the grant-gobbling goose should work just as well for those who wonder how so much taxpayer money underwrites such a slight talent

    kill climate deniersIn David Finnigan’s play Kill Climate Deniers, how funny is it for women to shoot each other in the face and stomach, or repeatedly in the chest, to a background of the author’s favourite rock music? Perhaps it’s as funny as alleged Texas school shooter Dimitrios Pagourtzis, shouting “Woo-Hoo!” as he slaughtered kids and teachers to his Japanese background music.

    Finnigan in 2014 brushed aside criticism of Kill Climate Deniers by claiming the play was comedy. The critics, including Andrew Bolt, lacked access to the script, so Finnigan’s defence wasn’t challenged. Now Finnigan wants widespread dissemination of his script, which you can download for $15.

    He writes in the script, “So, to the deniers, good luck. I hoped that you’d die. Not because I hate you, but just so the rest of us can get on with the work you’re delaying.”

    The plot of Kill Climate Deniers is that the federal government plans spending $75 billion injecting sulphur into the air to blot out the sun (and hence mask CO2-caused warming). Eco-terrorists take 1700 people hostage in Parliament House during a rock concert and demand an immediate halt to all emissions and coal exports. Terrorist leader Catch: “We want you to stop climate change. Now. Not fictionally in 20 years. Now. Tonight. Or everyone dies.”

    Finnigan sees the play, with its all-female nine roles, as a ‘delightful romp’. Here’s some romping to tickle your funny-bone:

    Environment Minister Gwen Malkin to Ebb (eco-terrorist and journalist): “Compromise with this.”Malkin shoots Ebb in the chest at point blank range over and over.
    __________________

    Georgina Bekken (Malkin’s press secretary): Jesus, Malkin, you’re a crazy ho [whore].
    Malkin: Grab her phone and gun, and is that a cigarette in that woman’s pocket? Give me a cigarette. (After argument about cigarettes). Don’t call me a Year 8 kid. I just shot a woman in the chest!

    __________________

    Catch (terrorist leader) to Beverly Ile (TV journalist): Take this [gun] and shoot someone in the audience now, or I’ll shoot you in the neck … You pick who, take your time. Australia is watching.Ile points the gun at an audience member…and pulls the trigger. There is an empty click. [1]
    Catch: Jesus, Beverly! Good thing we were never going to give you a real gun, hey. So that’s it, you didn’t live a hero, you didn’t die a hero.
    Catch shoots Ile in the stomach. Ile drops to the ground screaming.

    __________________

    Some redacted parts of the script remain visible. In their midst Finnigan writes in clear type: “Catch [terrorist leader] shoots ‘Remely Clark’ in the face.”
    Catch [In greyed type]: Oh my god, brains everywhere.”

    Remely Clark is CEO of a fictional mining company Goonyarra Station. In one apparent slip Finnigan refers to it as “Adani Goonyarra Station. Finnigan also asks people to donate to the Wangan and Jagalingu Traditional Owners’ Council for their “fight against Adani probs”.

  124. jupes
    #2724168, posted on May 30, 2018 at 3:17 pm

    Must respect da wamen … but someone remind me why we have women in the police force?

    Because we have become a weak and immoral so-called civilization.

  125. Makka
    #2724169, posted on May 30, 2018 at 3:17 pm

    BRISBANE could be renamed Miguntyun as a push for Aboriginal place names to be adopted across Queensland gathers steam.

    The place will soon be as bad as WA.

  126. Philippa Martyr
    #2724170, posted on May 30, 2018 at 3:17 pm

    Here you all are! *puffs*

    Just escaped the Langoliers on the old thread.

    I remember reading that years ago. Scary af.

  127. calli
    #2724171, posted on May 30, 2018 at 3:22 pm

    Hi Doc!

    Nothing compared to the Triffids in my garden.

  128. Winston Smith
    #2724172, posted on May 30, 2018 at 3:23 pm

    The only thing more sickening that people fawning over Aboriginals because they are black, is Aboriginals preening themselves about how good they are for being black.

    “To live continuously in primitive cave man existence for 60000 years and barbaric hardship and superstition shows a completely failed culture that knew no advancement until the arrival of Indonesian trepang fisherman and really, when the truth is told , should be a source of CONSTANT FUCKING EMBARRASSMENT. “

  129. areff
    #2724173, posted on May 30, 2018 at 3:23 pm

    SOG: Beneath that inimitably fiskable Justim Milne oped in the Silly Morning Herald, one of the most recent comments from an ABC devotee:

    Freda
    56 minutes ago
    I find the ABC Landline program is too right wing in its portrayal of land issues.
    They don’t have environmental activists on the show and rarely touch on vegan issues.
    However, I support our ABC and respect their presentation of many issues, such as achieving the inclusion of certain pharmaceuticals onto the PBS.

    The ABC’s f***wit demographic finds a keyboard.

  130. JC
    #2724174, posted on May 30, 2018 at 3:23 pm

    Stackjar’s earlier text got me thinking about how fucking cool it would be to own an entire African country like Leopold. Personally. Sure, what he did was unforgivable, but owning an entire country would be so neat.

  131. C.L.
    #2724175, posted on May 30, 2018 at 3:23 pm

    BRISBANE could be renamed Miguntyun …

    Reads like a Kiwi saying “My Gin’s Town.”

  132. notafan
    #2724176, posted on May 30, 2018 at 3:25 pm

    Targeted because they were women?

    no vests? a knife in each hand?

    Two middle aged women on patrol in Belgium

    Girl power strikes again

    both stabbed from behind

  133. calli
    #2724177, posted on May 30, 2018 at 3:26 pm

    Theory:

    Weeds can sense when you go on holidays. They have a quick pow wow as soon as they know you’ve left and start to party. The inevitable happens and babies spring up and are reaching perilous adolescence just as you return through the gate.

    I’m sure our sciencey Cats can back this up experimentally.

  134. JC
    #2724178, posted on May 30, 2018 at 3:27 pm

    Imagine an annual balance sheet.

    Capital $x dollars
    Liabilities 0

    Assets

    Fucking Congo boyo. $x dollars

  135. Death Giraffe
    #2724179, posted on May 30, 2018 at 3:28 pm

    Crossing guard just pointed out to me the council officer in the 4WD booking patents who park too close to the crosding.
    What a shithole.

  136. notafan
    #2724180, posted on May 30, 2018 at 3:28 pm

    I recall some years back, Aboriginal activists in Victoria suggesting they charge whitey rent for the use of Aboriginal place names.

    In any case the whole thing is preposterous because there is no Aboriginal concept for a village, let alone a town or a city.

  137. Death Giraffe
    #2724181, posted on May 30, 2018 at 3:28 pm

    Hand the joint over to the Chicoms already.

  138. Chris
    #2724182, posted on May 30, 2018 at 3:29 pm

    In splattered Australia news:
    Trying to get rocker panels fabricated for the Ford.
    One lot of imbeciles quote me six hours of workshop time.
    It is just a bit of sheet metal folded at a right angle with a bit of a radius.
    I could hand beat it over a bit of tubing in about twenty minutes,
    Go fuck yourselves.

    And thus most home workshop operators conclude.

  139. Death Giraffe
    #2724184, posted on May 30, 2018 at 3:30 pm

    parents crossing.
    Stupid phone designed for tiny fongers

  140. Death Giraffe
    #2724185, posted on May 30, 2018 at 3:30 pm

    fingers, fongers.
    Same thing.

  141. Winston Smith
    #2724187, posted on May 30, 2018 at 3:32 pm

    Areff;
    How can you pick out a vegan/queer/environmental activist/Hoplophobe/pro abortion/tofuboy/third hand smoke sensitive/ABC watcher from an audience?
    You don’t – they’ll tell you.
    Answer #2 I don’t know, but if you can define those qualities into this targeting system, I’ll buy 500.

  142. calli
    #2724188, posted on May 30, 2018 at 3:32 pm

    Aren’t you a kiwi.

    Fungers, please.

  143. calli
    #2724189, posted on May 30, 2018 at 3:33 pm

    and rarely touch on vegan issues.

    Vegans are so needy.

    They need steak.

  144. Death Giraffe
    #2724190, posted on May 30, 2018 at 3:34 pm

    I’m giving you the funger right now

  145. DrBeauGan
    #2724191, posted on May 30, 2018 at 3:34 pm

    Small problem in cognitive psychology from beaugie for Pippa.

    A man walks into a class of ten year olds with two hats, a red one and a black one. From the red hat he picks a strip of paper and reads from it. abab. Then he screws it up and throws it away and takes another one from the red hat. ababababab. He throws the strip away.
    Then a third still from the red hat. ababababababab. Which he also throws away.

    Then he takes a strip from the black hat and reads it: aaabbbbb. Throw away. Another from the black hat: aaaaabbbb. Throw away. The last one from the black hat: aaaabbbb. Throw away.

    Then he takes a strip from his pocket and explains that he took it from one of the hats before he came into the classroom. He reads it: ababab. Then he asks, which hat do you think I took that last strip from?

    All the kids agree it came from the red hat, except a smartarse at the back who says it is impossible to tell, and a little shit called m0nty in the front row who says he will have the man arrested for littering.

    Question: how could the kids tell?

    An acceptable answer would be an algorithm, preferably embedded in a program, which could do as well as a ten year old kid.

  146. The Barking Toad
    #2724192, posted on May 30, 2018 at 3:37 pm

    Turnbull’s mate.

    Is there anything that fathead can’t fuck up?

    Even his choice in friends lifts his skirts and shows he is pure pudenda through and through.

    Well played Mother @ 3:14!

  147. Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2724193, posted on May 30, 2018 at 3:38 pm

    BRISBANE could be renamed Miguntyun

    Just rolls of the tongue.

    May I suggest Australia is renamed Kunnofaplace while we are at it?

  148. Baldrick
    #2724194, posted on May 30, 2018 at 3:38 pm

    I find the ABC Landline program is too right wing in its portrayal of land issues.
    They don’t have environmental activists on the show and rarely touch on vegan issues.

    Put down the crack pipe and step away from your computer.

  149. dover_beach
    #2724195, posted on May 30, 2018 at 3:39 pm

    You have got to admire the ‘bravery’ of this Mohammedan stabbing the two policewomen from behind.

  150. Senile Old Guy
    #2724196, posted on May 30, 2018 at 3:41 pm

    Copied from The Conversation and posted by the ABC:

    At last count, 28 countries and seven large cities in the USA had moved to introduce a tax on sugary drinks. Potential benefits are clear and include reducing costs from obesity and health-care spending, as well as the potential to increase a healthy life. Health groups in Australia have long called for the same to be done here.

    The “potential benefits” are always that: potential. Christopher Snowdon has reviewed the evidenced (something this propaganda piece ignores) and finds:

    Sugar taxes have never worked anywhere

    Nor does the dental disaster associated with soft drinks disappear with low or no sugar varieties. This is because much of the damage to dental enamel comes from their inherent acidity. The solution is to confine drinks to water or milk.

    That’s right folks, the food nazis will allow you to drink sugar or milk. But milk also contains sugar, 5 g per 100 ml. That’s less than in regular coke but you can buy diet coke and coke zero, both of which have no sugar: that’s infinity times the amount in milk.

    Those marketing sugary products cannot ignore the public outcry against sugar. But nor can their business stand too strong an anti-sugar movement. The “less sugar” move may be an attempt to tone down the criticism.

    There is no public outcry. The only “outcry” is from food nazis.

    “Less” sugar in sugary drinks is also too vague. Even for those who are not overweight, these drinks remain a hazard for our teeth. The only solution is to stop drinking them.

    Well, no sugar is not vague: it is crystal clear. Those drinks contain no sugar. But suddenly the issue is teeth?

    A review for the 2013 guidelines showed even stronger evidence that all added sugars should be limited, especially sugar sweetened soft drinks and cordials, fruit drinks, vitamin waters, energy and sports drinks.

    The “review” is not linked to or mentioned by title so we just have to take the author at their word; something I do not intend to do (especially knowing who it is).

    Rosemary Stanton is a nutritionist and visiting fellow at UNSW. This article originally appeared on The Conversation.

    Stanton is a crank, who likes to dictate what people should not be allowed to eat. A piece by her, on the SBS, is headed:

    Many people eat badly because far too much of their energy is provided by nutritionally worthless junk foods and drinks.

    Animals require three types of nutrients. In decreasing order of amount they are sugars for energy, proteins for building and repairing cells, and vitamins and minerals.

    So-called “junk food” is not nutritionally worthless — if it was, people could not get fat by eating too much of it — it is on Stanton’s “I do not approve” list.

  151. Winston Smith
    #2724198, posted on May 30, 2018 at 3:43 pm

    Bear with me on this one.
    Youngish bloke takes on middleaged bloke and thinks he’s King of the world.

  152. John Constantine
    #2724199, posted on May 30, 2018 at 3:43 pm

    All owning countries ever did was to bleed the ‘owners’ of all capital.

    Want the gold? got to build the port first, then build the road to be able to build the railway, then build the dams so there is water for the miners and build the towns for the mining logistics.

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hudson%27s_Bay_Company

    The Hudsons Bay Company owned 15% of North America, but the shareholders didn’t do much good from it.

  153. Senile Old Guy
    #2724200, posted on May 30, 2018 at 3:47 pm

    I find the ABC Landline program is too right wing in its portrayal of land issues.

    The ABC’s f***wit demographic finds a keyboard.

    Yes. Landline is the only program I listen (or watch) on the ABC. Its reports are usually factual, no nonsense and lacking in overt political bias or promotion: that’s those that I have heard. (I do not listen to the radio much.)

  155. Snoopy
    #2724203, posted on May 30, 2018 at 3:50 pm

    Freda
    56 minutes ago
    I find the ABC Landline program is too right wing in its portrayal of land issues.

    That’s true. When was the last time you watched a Landline feature on the Dr Bob Brown Collective Organic Farm?

  156. DrBeauGan
    #2724205, posted on May 30, 2018 at 3:51 pm

    That was funny, Winston. Swift justice is always satisfying.

  157. Baldrick
    #2724206, posted on May 30, 2018 at 3:51 pm

    Yes. Landline is the only program I listen (or watch) on the ABC. Its reports are usually factual, no nonsense and lacking in overt political bias or promotion:

    You should have watched Landline in its heyday. A veritable morass of Nazi peasant agricultural ideology.

