-
Wednesday Forum: May 30, 2018
Welcome to the Planet of the Japes.
Great to see Philippa the Magnificent here again.
Now … where’s dear Tal?
#FreeTommy
When will they fire Bill Maher?
5
I’m watching.
Your privacy is gone.
This was filmed out at Cloudbreak, Fiji, a few days ago. The last wave is the best of the decade for me.
Boo!
The Anglican Church of Tasmania has earmarked 108 properties for sale, to help fund $8.6 million in redress for survivors of child s3xual abuse.
$8.6mil. + 108 = $80,000 average per property.
Is there going to be a bidding process, or has the Anglican Church already found buyers.
$80 grand for property sounds like the deal of a lifetime.
#FreeTommy
The State is Now the Enemy.
Trump is the first black president.
First??
No, Definitely not
Teh Dumb will go Ape over Roseanne’s tweet
You are probably right.
My knowledge of science is largely limited to gin and tonic ratios and how much wine I can ingest before I get the staggers.
Yeah, sounds pretty good.
Churches typically have really, really first rate properties in their portfolios.
Hill-top, beach-front etc.
I bet you they keep the good stuff and get rid of the middling and commercial garbage.
Bill Maer is quite funny.
Roseanne Barr? Angry women aren’t funny for long.
Maybe it was a ratings success, but the people watching probably weren’t buying much.
Churches typically have really, really first rate properties in their portfolios.
Hill-top, beach-front etc.
Anglican property tends to be where the people are, surprisingly enough.
$80 grand for something in an Urban or Residential District, even in Tasmania, sounds like the deal of a lifetime, to me.
I’d like to see a bit more scrutiny.
Churches usually arrived early in Australian towns.
Like this one that they sold off?
Northern
I don’t see the problem. Thems the rules of membership. Don’t like it? Get hitched in an Anglican Church.
You can buy an old converted church in SA, complete with its own cemetery.
Tas regulator cutting $1.2Mil salmon stocks due to enviro damage in Macquarie Harbour. Reported in The Aust.
Surely they are joking.
Anovver new fred? How the weeks roll around.
The Catholics generally took the high ground☺
You can buy an old converted church in SA, complete with its own cemetery.
$599,000 to $629,000. Sounds about right.
Are the properties the Anglicans are flogging in Tassie for an average price of $80,000 outdoor dunnies on 5 square metres?
Roger: “The State is Now the Enemy.”
It always has been. It is just that sometimes it is dormant.
A man living in the USSR came home and found his wife in bed with a stranger.
Furious, the man shouted, “You, good-for nothing, look at what you’re spending your time doing!
“At the corner store they’re selling eggs, and they have only three boxes left!”
Don’t like it? Get hitched in an Anglican Church.
For the record, the Anglican Church of Ireland was strongly against a Yes vote.
Last year Ararat shire tried an ambush fifty percent rate rise on unserviced farmland and we’re pushed back.
This year the CEO of Stawell shire is going with twenty-five percent rate rise on unserviced farmland, with a further fifteen percent next year.
Boil the cocky frog slow, not scald all at once.
Refugee plantations are the only alternative to mass rate rises preach the Big Shire population Ponzi poodles.
Seconding Nemcat the SA deal looks ok but Tassie is too cheap unless they are in rural villages depopulated by the Green attack on logging. You get a decent 3 bed home in Burnie for 200 to 300K.
… from the OF
Mrs C has been down there and reliably reports that Baanaby gets this, OWG.
Why does the CEO of a bankrupt shire need to be paid more to run a council than John Howard was paid to run the entire country?.
Orangemen!
When is a pump action shotgun actually a “semi-automatic” shotgun?
You guessed it!
Stack is right, of course.
Churches bought property in the earliest days of our capitals and major towns.
Catholics like James Duhig in Brisbane gobbled up ‘outer’ suburban hilltop sites and large parcels – many of which are now, in fact, inner-city.
Over the years they also acquired a lot of commercial/administrative sites and buildings on land of no great merit whatsoever but – chucked together – could be flogged for a decent amount.
In the top 50 I think!
A great demonstration of the practical utility of mathematics and statistics.
The left have two tactics with regards to institutions in society:
1) Infect, metastasise, consume, and then puppet-like operate its limbs to their own purpose. Examples are the universities, the bureaucracy, etc.
2) Diluting an organisation until it is tasteless, colourless, and thoroughly lacking any nourishment. Then just let it evaporate. Examples are the defence forces, the police
force servicehologram, and they are currently working on the Catholic Church. They have no desire for the institutions listed here surviving in any sense. They just need to get rid of the spirit binds each of them together as it is obstacle to their agenda. They are doing the same thing to the family unit and, indeed, history (as something informs and inspires).
Not sure which way they are going with the CWA.
Gobbledygook
Speaking of churches: https://www.thelocal.de/20180110/historic-church-demolished-to-make-way-for-brown-coal-mine. Don’t agree with demolishing churches for coal mines, but Coal Is Not Dead! A reminder of how important coal is to everyone except The Slime – https://www.theaustralian.com.au/national-affairs/state-politics/japan-coal-threat-could-cost-queensland-jobs-and-billions/news-story/beca92e425eeac4a053f7abdd1c6fad2.
Swallowed whole by MSM.
Maher is probably the last leftist alive who believes in free speech.He’s also a complete xunt, but… targeting him for payback for the crimes of the disgraceful loonball kook Roseanne is idiocy.
Top fiddy, not too shabby
Of course, many many properties were gifted to the Catholic Church. Just like my old high school, St Patrick’s in Sydney CBD.
45RPM!
Late but here at last!
Jessica Rudd and Albert Tse start an accidental work partnership
Jessica Rudd and Albert Tse first discussed the idea of working together almost by accident during chaotic evenings at the dining table of their Brisbane home.
Rudd was juggling motherhood with her booming online retail business and a role as Australian ambassador for Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba. Tse, a former Macquarie banker, was in the throes of setting up a private equity fund which was attracting attention from Beijing’s business elite.
“When we came to the end of each day and were sitting around the table with a high-chair covered in spaghetti, between those normal snippets of normal family life, we were talking about our day,” Rudd, 33, says.
“I’d say a great brand approached me today. A sample would arrive and Albert would say that’s cool, I want to talk to those people. I would introduce him. Then we realised we were working together.”
“Neither of us really knew there would be this much overlap. It’s been really nice … most of the time,” Rudd adds, laughing.
They are the power couple with connections in China most Australian businesses can only dream about. Rudd, 33,is of course the daughter of former prime minister Kevin Rudd but gets more headlines these days for her own career. The lawyer and writer turned entrepreneur has a profile in China thanks to her blogs and video posts, which receive millions of hits. The couple have a one-year-old son McLean (or “Mack”) and four-year-old daughter Josie, who sometimes feature in videos Rudd posts on Youku, China’s version of YouTube, to promote Australia’s clean, green and natural environment..
Tse, 37, runs a $200 million fund called Wattle Hill and has high-level connections in Beijing, where the couple lived for five years before moving back to Australia in 2014 to escape the pollution and raise the kids. Wattle Hill last week floated its second major investment, organic baby food company Bubs Australia. The company’s share price quadrupled in its first week of trading and it expects to close another deal within the next month.
The couple are talking to The Australian Financial Review from Port Douglas, where they are supposed to be on their first holiday in 20 months. It is the only interview they have done as a couple and it has not been widely known they were working so closely together until now.
They are not alarmed by growing concern around China’s opaque e-commerce rules and unexpected regulatory changes which have caused problems for companies such as vitamins maker Blackmores. ASX-listed Bellamy’s Organics has also run into supply issues in China, with investors expecting more bad news when the company comes out of a trading halt this week.
Through Jessica’s suitcase, they have sales data which gives them a read on new trends such as an unexpected swing towards pre-packaged baby food. They also believe they have the relationships to help Australian companies find the right investors in China. It was Tse who convinced Nancy Zhang, the billionaire wife of JD.com founder Richard Liu, to come onto the board of Bubs.
“In a nutshell we are not worried,” Rudd says of the regulatory changes expected to come into force this year.
“The reality is that so long as the Chinese people have demand for foreign products they will find a way to get them, just as we as foreign suppliers need to find a way of supplying that. There will always be a way because the Chinese government is not going to prevent or limit that access, because it is not in their interest to.”
Between them, they have China’s two biggest and competing e-commerce platforms, Alibaba and JD.com, covered. Tse is mates with prominent Chinese investor Zhang Lei, who has investments in FD.com and tech giant Tencent, which owns the country’s most important social media portal, WeChat. Their friendships are crucial when dealing with a country where relationships are everything.
“How I got to know these people and understood the market was because of his [Zhang’s] introduction and learning from him as well. Jessica had her own relationship with Alibaba and Jack Ma,” Tse says. “She’s considered a key opinion leader in China. Whatever Jessica sells are things we would be proud to give to our own children.”
Rudd adds: “It does make us a bit weird. I haven’t come across anyone else who has a foot in both camps. We are really focused on trying to use all of that to the advantage of Australian businesses, particularly businesses that really represent brand Australia.”
The couple left London during the global financial crisis and moved to Beijing, where they were overwhelmed with requests from friends for Australian products such as baby food and infant formula every time they returned from trips home. Rudd established Jessica’s Suitcase, which sells more than 150 mother and baby products in China. Tse, meanwhile, was sowing the seeds for Chinese investment in companies such as confectionary ginger manufacturer Buderim and Bubs.
Both admit China was daunting at first, which is why many Australian companies are reluctant to make in-roads. Hong Kong-born Tse only spoke Cantonese at first, which also made life difficult in Beijing, where Mandarin is the official language.
“The problem is when you look Chinese and you only speak Cantonese everyone is rather disappointed with your broken Mandarin, but I would say ‘Ni Hao’ and get a round of applause,” Rudd says.
“We learnt quickly it is about having respect for that place, the systems and rules and way of doing things and not applying a western-blend to the way business is done in China. It is about accepting this is how things are and learning to understand that and learning who’s who and who’s real and who’s not.”
While the couple are ambitious, Rudd plans to take a leaf out of her entrepreneur mother Therese Rein’s book and structure things so she can spend more time with the kids in their early years and “run my business in my pyjamas” while Tse travels between Brisbane, Sydney and China at least once a month. “I’m quite blessed to have seen how my mum has managed growth in her businesses at different stages of our lives as kids and that’s what I’m trying to emulate.”
Neither of her high-profile parents are involved in their business interests, except for one crucial support role. “Mum and Dad are providing excellent baby-sitting services at the moment,” Rudd says.
But what is it really like working together?
“Firstly, to answer your question, I am the boss,” Rudd says.
“What has been nice about working together – and neither of us thought this would happen – is that now when Albert takes the call and has to step away from the dinner table, instead of groaning and muttering under my breath, which I still often do, because we are working on a lot of projects together we both understand the importance of what we are working on.”
http://www.afr.com/business/jessica-rudd-and-albert-tse-start-an-accidental-work-partnership-20170107-gtnneh
nemcat exposes his lack of comprehension again. Note the to help fund ?
Try this:
Davis house?
Old joke from the Soviet era.
“Would Socialism be possible in the Sahara desert?”
“In theory, yes. In practice, after the First Five Year Plan, there would be a severe shortage of sand.”
A quarter of the proceeds from property sales will go towards the redress, while the Anglican Church will quarantine the rest to go back into parishes that lose churches.
Duncanm, it still sounds whiffy.
If only a quarter of the proceeds amount to $8.6 Mil., why do they need to sell anymore than what is required to fund the $8.6 Mil.?
Robbing Peter to pay Paul, or just good old lootin & pillagin’.
If you thought Chelsea Clinton was kinda disgusting, Jessica Rudd could play her off a break.
Tell me about it, Doc.
Read all about it here Stackja
http://stpatschurchhill.org/
Yes!
Ta-da!
Hobart should be called “nipaluna”.
With a small “n”.
No-one knows what it means or why the lower-case “n”.
So far.
Obviously we will have to pay more to find out.
Link
Oh ok.
Link
If not already posted;
And:
Let’s all hope that Trump pardons Matthew Charles today:
https://twitter.com/cjciaramella/status/1001531750437158912
The American legal system can be as bad if not worse than the British.
Roger;
Yez are all a bit slow on the uptake, eh?
😁
Many Education properties of the Churches lease their (extensive) sports fields/water fronts to public, “not-for-profit” sporting organisations and the like. Over some decades, Local Council (socialists in third tier govt) have diligently targeted Christian Church-held properties: increasing rates, regulations and water charges for their extensive green fields.
The march has been quiet but concerted.
IT;
The answers to G:T ratios, and the stagger equations are???
Well IT
Choose well which doctor and lawyer when you next stagger ………….
DSM-5 Alcohol Use Disorder Diagnosis Draws Controversy
Curious to hear of Pirate Pete is going to weigh in the show trial of Roseanne Barr.
Jarret does loke like an ape. Not because she is black, but it is simple physiognomy. Michelle Obama looked decidedly Gorilla-like.
She may also have been referencing what I take as what is referred to when someone is described as an ape – brutishness and lack of intelligence. Big boofy footballers, followers of the prophet, gym-junkies and the like.
This pretending that describing anyone as an ape can only ever be a racial slur is a new invention.
Here is a question: Can a white person be derided as an ape. If they can, then exactly the same characteristics in a black person would be able to elicit the same epithet. But the way the press and the twatterati carry on it can’t.
This is the black art behind political correctness – it cannot be navigated even by the most pious adherent. It is allowed to eschew logic.
The difference is that when the miscreant is a lefty, they are not called out, and if it is to obvious then they are permitted to wheedle their way out. After all, they are good people deep down. Fellow travellers!
But if it is someone who isn’t a lefty…
The Anglicans would have plenty of prime real estate in Hobart, they shouldn’t need to flog a heap of Churches to raise funds.
Darwin Award nominee?
A new offense is created every day.
Disclaimer:
Not to infer that IT is or maybe a coiffured middle aged woman seeking assistance from a male practitioner.
TE;
I bet I’m too late for the descriptor, but:
OMG! OMG! It’s an assault shotgun! OMG etc.
Here is a question: Can a white person be derided as an ape.
Yes. Blair often has the Red Bandana Man pictorially depicted as an ape.
I avoid doctors and lawyers like the plague.
Awful people.
It’s hard to remember.
More research required.
Any word yet on possible motivation?
Some Catholic priests show quite an entrepreneurial spirit. Back in the 1960’s the Waitara parish at the parish priest’s instigation bought up a whole lot of the stone paving from the Homebush saleyards very cheaply on an ‘as is, where is’ basis to build a new church and school. I believe that the stone had arrived as ballast on wool ships from Glasgow. I was told that the sale of excess stone covered the construction costs (a lot of volunteer labour was provided by parishioners).
The church later became the cathedral for Broken Bay Diocese. Beautiful stone work.
The man accused of deliberately driving a car into pedestrians on Flinders Street in Melbourne’s CBD, killing one man and injuring 17 others, will have a psychiatric assessment to determine if he is fit to stand trial, a court has been told.
Saeed Noori, 33, is facing one charge of murder and 17 counts of attempted murder for allegedly driving his car into pedestrians crossing at the busy intersection of Flinders and Elizabeth streets last December.
http://www.abc.net.au/news/2018-05-30/flinders-st-attack-accused-driver-saeed-noori-in-court/9814802
A man detained by police for eight days over an alleged terror plot to bring down an Etihad plane has cleared his name, after the “weapon” he was charged with possessing turned out to be a modified fly swat.
Khaled Merhi, 40, was charged with possessing or using a prohibited weapon without a permit after New South Wales Police found the fly swat during a counter-terror raid on his Surry Hills home in July 2017.
http://www.abc.net.au/news/2018-05-30/khaled-merhi-cleared-after-weapon-found-to-be-fly-swat/9815708
Keep up the research, I T. There’s probably a doctoral thesis in there somewhere.
Mystery surrounds the whole episode.
Mother Lode;
Something a bit odd about this.
What weapon did he have? I assume a knife from the rest of the story?
Then how did he execute the girls with their own weapons?
Did he pounce on one with the knife across the throat and say “Give me the weapons?” or did he disable one and get her weapon then shoot the other while she stood there screaming for help?
Further to the Tassie Anglicans selling a heap of Churches.
If I remember correctly, the perps in the Anglican Community were almost all teachers and administrative staff, rather than priests, so it’s hard to see why parishioners should have their Churches sold out from under their feet, rather than the guilty Schools have to sell some land to make up the $8.6 Mil..
It is another lone wolf attack by a man with a mental illness.
Trump hammers China, mercilessly. WSJ;
I went to school with Chimp.
A man living in the USSR came home and found his wife in bed with a stranger……..
That reminds me of the one about Sven on his wedding night, staggers into the bedroom only to find his bestman in bed with his new bride. Sven bursts out laughing and shouts to the party; “the bestman is so drunk, he thinks he’s me.”
Allah provides.
I see demented and broken manboy Karl Stefanovic has chosen to back cyclists against car users.
When will Channel 9 rissole this loser?
Curious to hear of Pirate Pete is going to weigh in the show trial of Roseanne Barr.
He of the “security guard’s a gorilla” comment? I’m sure he’ll be allowed to clarify his non-racist comment.
I saw that this morning, IT. He is a disgusting individual. Complete and utter urban bugman.
Belgium
Leopold II of Belgium
Leopold III of Belgium
Belgian Congo
Well that’s two young women coming home in caskets.
What will the feminists do?
Blame men for not helping?
I’ve got one of those electric fly-swatters shaped like a tennis racquet, packs a mean punch. Keeps the grandkids in line. No idea what it’s like on flies. I’ll bet FedPol will be knocking on my door before the day’s out now that I’ve confessed. And the child protection people
Yep.
Flog.
I also saw Channel Nein discussing (agreeing with each other) about the “white flight” issue.
The problem has been re-branded as “population growth” which is not the same as “immigration” apparently.
From stackja’s link.
He is “reaching out” to his alienated kids through the TV by trying to show what a cool dad he is.
He just comes across as a more pathetic version of Phil Dunphy from Modern Families (who invented the term “peerenting” to replace parenting).
Next year I expect Karl and Barnaby to become flatmates while their ex-girlfriends tell all to New Idea about their new found lesbian power couple status.
Well, he won’t do that again.
fixings
The sheer arrogance of the opinionator class! They really think people will fall for everything they say. They think they are just that brilliant and that subtle. All those people who felt they had to pack up and relocate to other neighbourhoods, somehow not knowing why they were doing it.
A talking head says ‘population growth’ and the recently relocated smack their own foreheads and says with sudden realisation “Of course! It was population growth.”
I will bet the talking heads have also divined (thanks to their ginormous pulsating brains) the reason why ordinary folk are to stupid to recognise the utter brilliance of the talking heads.
Must respect da wamen … but someone remind me why we have women in the police force?
Khaled Merhi cleared after ‘weapon’ found during Sydney plane bomb raids was modified fly swat
Good to see their ABC moving into the Financial Advisory and Wealth Management space.
Soyboy Karl in his rant for the rights of cyclists to ride abreast on roads was forced to admit he didn’t have a bicycle.
Cuck
I think I saw that already on Netflix.
The ABC posts a strident defence…of the ABC:
The “diversity” will be limited to a “diversity” of left wing views. And it will denigrate and attack any part of the Australian culture that is not left wing.
The “overwhelming majority of Australians” would not pay, so it is taken by taxes.
And who is “me”?
Fancy that.
Originally I believe women were put in the police force to help children. Big brawny men were seen as intimidating to the little darlings.
Next year I expect Karl and Barnaby to become flatmates…
The Odd Couple?
They’ll need a 3-bedder.
Where’s Davey Warner going to sleep?
In splattered Australia news:
Trying to get rocker panels fabricated for the Ford.
One lot of imbeciles quote me six hours of workshop time.
It is just a bit of sheet metal folded at a right angle with a bit of a radius.
I could hand beat it over a bit of tubing in about twenty minutes,
Go fuck yourselves.
Not with a seat anyway.
More on Hobart’s new name:
Apparently some chap told another chap a few hundred years ago a place which wasn’t yet a town was called something specific.
Second chap didn’t write it down – probably – but other chaps unspecified remembered it.
Something like that.
More on Hobart’s new name:
Apparently some chap told another chap a few hundred years ago a place which wasn’t yet a town was called something specific.
Second chap didn’t write it down – probably – but other chaps unspecified remembered it.
Something like that
Didn’t they get wiped out by the during the massacres and frontier wars?
Why are there so many now?
I hadn’t noticed it, but apparently:
Interesting that the local SEQ tribes used capital letters.
Turnbull’s mate.
Is there anything that fathead can’t fuck up?
Even his choice in friends lifts his skirts and shows he is pure pudenda through and through.
Shoot Leftoid Playwrights!
Because we have become a weak and immoral so-called civilization.
BRISBANE could be renamed Miguntyun as a push for Aboriginal place names to be adopted across Queensland gathers steam.
The place will soon be as bad as WA.
I remember reading that years ago. Scary af.
Hi Doc!
Nothing compared to the Triffids in my garden.
The only thing more sickening that people fawning over Aboriginals because they are black, is Aboriginals preening themselves about how good they are for being black.
SOG: Beneath that inimitably fiskable Justim Milne oped in the Silly Morning Herald, one of the most recent comments from an ABC devotee:
Freda
56 minutes ago
I find the ABC Landline program is too right wing in its portrayal of land issues.
They don’t have environmental activists on the show and rarely touch on vegan issues.
However, I support our ABC and respect their presentation of many issues, such as achieving the inclusion of certain pharmaceuticals onto the PBS.
The ABC’s f***wit demographic finds a keyboard.
Stackjar’s earlier text got me thinking about how fucking cool it would be to own an entire African country like Leopold. Personally. Sure, what he did was unforgivable, but owning an entire country would be so neat.
Reads like a Kiwi saying “My Gin’s Town.”
Targeted because they were women?
no vests? a knife in each hand?
Two middle aged women on patrol in Belgium
Girl power strikes again
both stabbed from behind
Theory:
Weeds can sense when you go on holidays. They have a quick pow wow as soon as they know you’ve left and start to party. The inevitable happens and babies spring up and are reaching perilous adolescence just as you return through the gate.
I’m sure our sciencey Cats can back this up experimentally.
Imagine an annual balance sheet.
Capital $x dollars
Liabilities 0
Assets
Fucking Congo boyo. $x dollars
Crossing guard just pointed out to me the council officer in the 4WD booking patents who park too close to the crosding.
What a shithole.
I recall some years back, Aboriginal activists in Victoria suggesting they charge whitey rent for the use of Aboriginal place names.
In any case the whole thing is preposterous because there is no Aboriginal concept for a village, let alone a town or a city.
Hand the joint over to the Chicoms already.
And thus most home workshop operators conclude.
parents crossing.
Stupid phone designed for tiny fongers
fingers, fongers.
Same thing.
Areff;
How can you pick out a vegan/queer/environmental activist/Hoplophobe/pro abortion/tofuboy/third hand smoke sensitive/ABC watcher from an audience?
You don’t – they’ll tell you.
Answer #2 I don’t know, but if you can define those qualities into this targeting system, I’ll buy 500.
Aren’t you a kiwi.
Fungers, please.
Vegans are so needy.
They need steak.
I’m giving you the funger right now
Small problem in cognitive psychology from beaugie for Pippa.
A man walks into a class of ten year olds with two hats, a red one and a black one. From the red hat he picks a strip of paper and reads from it. abab. Then he screws it up and throws it away and takes another one from the red hat. ababababab. He throws the strip away.
Then a third still from the red hat. ababababababab. Which he also throws away.
Then he takes a strip from the black hat and reads it: aaabbbbb. Throw away. Another from the black hat: aaaaabbbb. Throw away. The last one from the black hat: aaaabbbb. Throw away.
Then he takes a strip from his pocket and explains that he took it from one of the hats before he came into the classroom. He reads it: ababab. Then he asks, which hat do you think I took that last strip from?
All the kids agree it came from the red hat, except a smartarse at the back who says it is impossible to tell, and a little shit called m0nty in the front row who says he will have the man arrested for littering.
Question: how could the kids tell?
An acceptable answer would be an algorithm, preferably embedded in a program, which could do as well as a ten year old kid.
Turnbull’s mate.
Is there anything that fathead can’t fuck up?
Even his choice in friends lifts his skirts and shows he is pure pudenda through and through.
Well played Mother @ 3:14!
Just rolls of the tongue.
May I suggest Australia is renamed Kunnofaplace while we are at it?
Put down the crack pipe and step away from your computer.
You have got to admire the ‘bravery’ of this Mohammedan stabbing the two policewomen from behind.
Copied from The Conversation and posted by the ABC:
The “potential benefits” are always that: potential. Christopher Snowdon has reviewed the evidenced (something this propaganda piece ignores) and finds:
Sugar taxes have never worked anywhere
That’s right folks, the food nazis will allow you to drink sugar or milk. But milk also contains sugar, 5 g per 100 ml. That’s less than in regular coke but you can buy diet coke and coke zero, both of which have no sugar: that’s infinity times the amount in milk.
There is no public outcry. The only “outcry” is from food nazis.
Well, no sugar is not vague: it is crystal clear. Those drinks contain no sugar. But suddenly the issue is teeth?
The “review” is not linked to or mentioned by title so we just have to take the author at their word; something I do not intend to do (especially knowing who it is).
Stanton is a crank, who likes to dictate what people should not be allowed to eat. A piece by her, on the SBS, is headed:
Animals require three types of nutrients. In decreasing order of amount they are sugars for energy, proteins for building and repairing cells, and vitamins and minerals.
So-called “junk food” is not nutritionally worthless — if it was, people could not get fat by eating too much of it — it is on Stanton’s “I do not approve” list.
Bear with me on this one.
Youngish bloke takes on middleaged bloke and thinks he’s King of the world.
All owning countries ever did was to bleed the ‘owners’ of all capital.
Want the gold? got to build the port first, then build the road to be able to build the railway, then build the dams so there is water for the miners and build the towns for the mining logistics.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hudson%27s_Bay_Company
The Hudsons Bay Company owned 15% of North America, but the shareholders didn’t do much good from it.
Yes. Landline is the only program I listen (or watch) on the ABC. Its reports are usually factual, no nonsense and lacking in overt political bias or promotion: that’s those that I have heard. (I do not listen to the radio much.)
How rude!
That’s true. When was the last time you watched a Landline feature on the Dr Bob Brown Collective Organic Farm?
That was funny, Winston. Swift justice is always satisfying.
You should have watched Landline in its heyday. A veritable morass of Nazi peasant agricultural ideology.