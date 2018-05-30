What they said: Believe everything you’re told edition

This is not about free speech, not about the freedom of the press, nor about legitimate journalism, and not about political correctness.
Professor Ridd’s academic freedom is not and has never been at issue and is not related to the termination of his employment.
It’s weird. But it follows the same pattern as the AGW debate more generally. They don’t get it that the more they lie, the more unbelievable they become. For some reason they think the more they lie the more we will believe them. It is such a strange approach,, such a perverse psychology.
The court case will be worth following.
Sensationalised eh?
Fair nuff then, coz no “reef alarmist activist professor” has ever “sensationalised”.
I hope I’m still alive when the day comes that all tertiary education takes place on line. It will be a joy to be served fries by a former academic arsehole.
Quite so.
Common theme: pressing hard on technicalities (OK) and letter of the law (OK), but only doing this assiduously for one side (Weasel).
The big picture stinks.
Heather Norton QC, who made her name in a number of high-profile serious crime cases, will be the city’s second female judge – serving alongside resident Judge Adele Williams. In November 2008, she prosecuted George O’Dowd – better known as Culture Club’s flamboyant Boy George – when he was found guilty of false imprisonment at Snaresbrook Crown Court and jailed for 15 months. O’Dowd and a friend kept their victim Audun Carlsen tied up as a prisoner at his home in Shoreditch in April 2007.
During the trial she made a joke at the singer’s expense, asking: “Did he really have to hurt him?” – a reference to his 1980 hit: “Do You Really Want To Hurt Me?”.
Quite the comedian(enne).
The high-point of intellectual life is when the various leading lights call each other inept, stupid, ignorant, careless, charlatan, spiv, ridiculous, unoriginal and deceptive.
It is the sound of combat – the ringing sounds as ideas swung and parried.
The world of AGW, though, is more like an ant nest, with castes dedicated to specific purposes, but in the centre is the a queen, distended, immobile, releasing pheromones from her far end that the ants have rubbed on them by ants nearer the queen, and which they in their turn rub onto other ants further from the centre.
Did I also point out that the ants are more or less blind?
“We acknowledge Australian Aboriginal People and Torres Strait Islander People as the first inhabitants of the nation, and acknowledge Traditional Owners of the lands where our staff and students live, learn and work.”
I expect the university to deliver a peer-reviewed paper ‘proving’ that, if Ridd had not been rid of, that all Australian state capitals would be ghost towns by November, the earth cease rotating, and the dead to rise from their graves and stagger about eating the brains of everyone they stumble into.
Do we know they were first? All we know is that they were here when whitey turned up. No point asking them – their version of their own history involves things like a giant
LGBTQIrainbow snake and its abruptly sentient scat.
Also, can you say it was a ‘Nation’ when it was scattered nomads eking out a meagre living – and keeping it meagre by their lack of development.
Here we hit more technical ground – whether ownership as understood by Aborigines is the same as understood by Westerners: Who bestows ownership, what sort of privileges accrue (exclusive use for whatever purpose up to and including destroying it, restricted to a limited set of uses prescribed by the group, exclusive ownership etc.)
I don’t think their ownership is of the same nature, so suddenly bestowing western style ownership rights is not in keeping with their ‘traditions’.
Academic rebuttal of his scientific views on the reef has been separately published.
Well that’s it then. So he must be a sensationalist because we dont agree with him. The VC is drawing a long bow to say the issues are unrelated. Sad.
I am grateful that we still have independant thinkers such as Prof. Kidd around to call out the disgraceful lengths to which supporters of AGW will go.
However, I have always been of the belief that everything – including integrity – has a price in this often duplicitous world we live in. Kidd is paying that price. He has called them out & they have dismissed him under the rules in which they operate.
It remains to be seen whether the court will rule that he served the greater good and/or behaved in a way which upheld the dignity of science and James Cook Uni, rather than the other way around.
If not, he is a martyr to the greater cause of truth and academic integrity. And that is an honour in itself.
The judge is right, it’s all about the lovely taxpayer money for bogus research and subsidies to cronies.
I want to burn Professor Ridd on a bonfire of the dead trees ecological legislation that purports to tell us where we have gone wrong.
This is despite the actual fact that CO2 release from volcanic activity AND bush fires are not to be accounted.
If they are all so serious then shut down every coal fired power station NOW.
And I have argued for years that ALL UNaustralian capital cities should be bulldozed into the sea and let the little critters LIVE!
Professor Iain Gordon’s wooly thinking:
Ridd criticizes the quality assurance processes that apply, and not just those of James Cook University, so how can he comment ‘in line with’ such assurances in making an honest critique?
The University has indeed objected to comment on quality assurance that is ‘out of line’. See the contradiction above.
In other words, Ridd has promulgated his critiques. There is a fine tradition throughout history of doing just that; women would still be dying of septicaemia in childbirth if Dr. Semmelweiss had not done that.
Just as Ridd has published his views. He is under no obligation to accept the ‘academic rebuttal’.
Simply risible. He is attempting currently to continue to comment on quality assurance while the University is now insisting he must concentrate on his legal matters, raised by them to obstruct his commenting.
In other words, by his repeated critiques in various fora.
The University has bound itself to demonstrate what, in their view, entails ‘disrespect’ by Ridd.
The Code of Conduct is being interpreted to include any level of critique, and certainly is not applied evenly to those who critique Dr. Ridd and promulgate widely and in many fora their own views about the Barrier Reef and its supposed lack of health. Goose and gander comes to mind here, does it not, DVC? Surely Dr. Ridd has every right to expect considerate and measured response from his colleagues also.
Dr. Ridd is particularly focused on his legal proceedings and so are the many international and Australian observers who have rallied financially to support them. That he continues to critique aspects of the process of quality assurance, a broader issue than his concerns with assurance of quality in the research on the reef, is surely his academic right? Additionally, recently Dr. Ridd has made some useful suggestions about the application of Government research funds to the reef by institution of an independent review process that would ensure better quality than he observes at present. He is behaving in a completely appropriate manner for the public intellectual that he has shown himself to be.
The University must show the ‘untruths’ are not mere differences of opinion, it must demonstrate exactly what his ‘conflict of interest obligations’ actually were other than some need to agree with the University (which another DVC in her initial statement has strangely identified as an entity having a particular ‘view’ on climatic matters, a ‘view’ that differs to that held by Professor Ridd but aligns with that of the colleagues whose work he critiques), and provide a clear indication of why the University’s directions were neither specious nor an attempt to unjustly silence him. For clearly, in the confusions above, they have been both.
Try again, Deputy Vice Chancellor, and try to make more logical sense next time.
Grow the fuck up.
He disagreed with the cool kids so you fired him.
If a lefty got in legal trouble, there are untold numbers of lefty lawyers who would come to the rescue pro bono (or the CEO of ‘What If I Was a Suckhole’ would fund a legal defence). That’s how the left operates.
By our very nature, us righties don’t get that luxury.
Do read the Dr. Semmelweiss link, as it contains good examples of the various twisting and turning ‘scientific’ critiques made by his recalcitrant nineteenth century colleagues of his empirical observations. They made every effort possible to maintain their scientific dignity in the face of overwhelming empirical evidence. Sadly, they drove Semmelweiss to an early grave, even though he is seen now as giant upon whose shoulders many later medical researchers stand and to whom countless women owed their lives at the time, and still do.
JCU, just re-hire the man, and admit you were wrong. That is your best way forward.
“sensationalised ” as a crime against the Uni is much under reported. The global warming hysterics associated with JCU continuously run agitprop to the effect that the reef has a year to live or is already an ex parrot.
Confirmation that the left have to first know your politics then they’ll be able to tell you if you’re guilty.
I note that they have no link to their code of conduct. Again, more smoke and mirrors. All this is, is a summary of how they interpret their code of conduct, not if there has been any substantive breach by Ridd.
Rohan, the ‘code of conduct’ is hidden within the Enterprise Bargaining documentation. I am married to a man who knows something of these things (although the above analysis of the DVC’s statement is mine, as I had had some experience myself as an academic in academic management), and he says you could drive truck through the holes in the Code of Conduct provisions with regard to Dr. Ridd’s ‘obligations’.
JCU, call Ridd, extend an olive branch, and give this witch hunt away now, before the international reputation of JCU is completely trashed. QUT came out badly from the witch hunt of its students; live and learn. As Zatara suggests, also grow up.
As Lizzie notes, Gordon’s statement is an awkward ramble. But, in the end, JCU sacked Ridd because he allegedly breached the JCU Code of Conduct by “publishing comments that were untrue, failing to manage his conflict of interest obligations and failing to comply with directions.”
Peter Ridd has published most of the original correspondence with JCU on his website. From this it appears that the reasons for Ridd’s dismissal all relate to his conduct in the disciplinary process:
* publishing comments that were untrue – relates to Ridd claiming JCU told him that he couldn’t discuss the disciplinary process with his wife;
* failing to manage his conflict of interest obligations – relates to his appeal to the IPA for assistance;
* failing to comply with directions – relates to JCU directing him that the disciplinary process was confidential, and that instruction being considered sufficient to make it legally confidential.
JCU publishes its Code of Conduct on it website and an Explanatory Memorandum from which it is fairly clear that:
Looks like it is going to be an embarrassing ‘reasonable conduct’ shitfight for JCU.