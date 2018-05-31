A hero’s heroes

Catallaxians will be familiar with Spartacus’ fondness for Thomas Jefferson. After all, does it get any better than this:

We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness. — That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed,

But at this link is a transcript of a letter Thomas Jefferson sent to Dr Benjamin Rush. Within the letter, Cats can read the a story describing a visit by Alexander Hamilton to Jefferson’s home (to be honest Spartacus did not read the letter, but was pointed to this bit):

The room being hung around with a collection of the portraits of remarkable men, among them were those of Bacon, Newton and Locke, Hamilton asked me who they were. I told him they were my trinity of the three greatest men the world had ever produced, naming them.

How’s that. Thomas Jefferson listed Francis Bacon, Isaac Newton and John Locke as the three greatest men the world had ever produced.

