Are they stupid, gullible or malicious?
Or maybe they are just nuts. Political derangement is a mental disease for which the left is highly susceptible. PDT is demonstrating that every principle they have lived by is wrong, but rather than being willing to learn, they have become even more worm-eaten than ever. It is not just sickening to watch, of course, but frightening. These people will have their way if they can get it. The following are just the latest round of posts at Lucianne.com.
|Clapper Disinformation Campaign
|James Clapper, President Obama’s director of national intelligence, gained a reputation among liberals as a liar for covering up the existence of secret data-collection programs. Since becoming a private citizen, he has claimed that President Trump is a Russian “asset” and that Vladimir Putin is his “case officer,” then when pressed said he was speaking “figuratively.” His latest assertion, in a book and interviews, that Mr. Putin elected Mr. Trump is based on non-reasoning that effectively puts defenders of U.S. democracy in a position of having to prove a negative. “It just exceeds logic and credulity that they didn’t affect the election,”
|Giuliani says Trump won’t sit for
Mueller interview unless all FBI informant
documents can be reviewed
|President Trump’s lawyer Rudolph W. Giuliani said Tuesday that Trump will not agree to an interview with the special counsel until prosecutors allow the president’s legal team to review documents related to the FBI’s use of an informant to interact with members of Trump’s 2016 campaign. “We need all the documents before we can decide whether we are going to do an interview,” Giuliani said in an interview with The Washington Post, using Trump’s term “spygate” to refer to the FBI actions, which former officials have said were well within bounds. Giuliani’s latest demand further ratcheted up the pressure that Trump and
|Lost Children? Detention Cages? Baby Prison
Bus? Trump´s Critics Will Believe Anything
|Trump Derangement Syndrome: Over the long weekend, President Trump´s critics were in a sputtering rage over his supposedly losing 1,500 illegal immigrant children, sticking them in cages, and putting others on specially equipped prison buses. Turns out, it was all 100% bogus. On Sunday, photos of children laying inside a chain-link fence cage starting flying around the internet. New York Times Magazine editor-in-chief Jake Silverstein forwarded it to his followers, saying that “all of these photos are disturbing, but the first two are especially awful.” CNN´s Hadas Gold described the pictures as “First Photos of separated migrant children at holding facility.” Outrage quickly
|U.S. Back At No. 1
Competitiveness Ranking —
Will Trump´s Critics Ever
Admit To Being Wrong?
|Economy: Have Donald Trump´s policies had a big impact on the U.S. economy and its competitiveness? The answer, we think, is an obvious yes. Now comes a new report, based mainly on “hard” data, that confirms that. The report comes from the IMD Competitiveness Center in Switzerland. Each year it ranks countries by 256 different variables to come up with its global competitiveness rankings. For 2018, there was a surprise: The U.S. leapt three places to take over the top spot in global competitiveness — just ahead of Hong Kong, Singapore, the Netherlands and Switzerland. That jump was based on its “strength
DT critics are all three. And don’t care to discuss the subject.