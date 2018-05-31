Are they stupid, gullible or malicious?

President Trump’s lawyer Rudolph W. Giuliani said Tuesday that Trump will not agree to an interview with the special counsel until prosecutors allow the president’s legal team to review documents related to the FBI’s use of an informant to interact with members of Trump’s 2016 campaign. “We need all the documents before we can decide whether we are going to do an interview,” Giuliani said in an interview with The Washington Post, using Trump’s term “spygate” to refer to the FBI actions, which former officials have said were well within bounds. Giuliani’s latest demand further ratcheted up the pressure that Trump and