Australia geoblocked

Thank you Scott Morrison!
As many Amazon customers have been notified and the SMH is now reporting:
Australians will be blocked from shopping on Amazon’s international websites and restricted to using its smaller local platform so the e-commerce giant complies with new GST rules on online purchases.
Amazon said on Thursday that Amazon.com, its American website, and other overseas sites would no longer ship to Australian addresses from July 1.
…
Australian shoppers will still be able to access 60 million products available on Amazon.com.au, including many from international third-party sellers.
…
However, the number of products available to Australians will be only a fraction of the estimated 500 million available on Amazon.com.
Amazon’s decision to not even ship products to Australia regardless of where they are purchased will scupper any plans tech-savvy shoppers might have to use geo-blocking software to get around the ban.
This must be something of a surprise to Morrison and his advisors because I’m quite certain nobody ever saw this coming … oh, wait.
Prof. Davidson: … A lot of these online marketplaces are simply not geared up to do this. For a lot of them it is going to be a lot easier to geoblock Australians than it is to actually comply.
To be fair, it’s not just Morrison looking like an idiot today, the Productivity Commission also ruled that the ‘Amazon tax’ was a good idea. Mind you, given that the government is presiding over an alarming decline in reading standards it probably won’t matter for too much longer that we are isolated from the world’s biggest bookstore.
But the Government wants it blocked don’t they? So that money will be spent on some taxable product. It is not as if they actually care about consumers, but they do care about taxes.
One more step on the road to Venezuela.