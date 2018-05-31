Australia geoblocked

Thank you Scott Morrison!

As many Amazon customers have been notified and the SMH is now reporting:

Australians will be blocked from shopping on Amazon’s international websites and restricted to using its smaller local platform so the e-commerce giant complies with new GST rules on online purchases.

Amazon said on Thursday that Amazon.com, its American website, and other overseas sites would no longer ship to Australian addresses from July 1.

…

Australian shoppers will still be able to access 60 million products available on Amazon.com.au, including many from international third-party sellers.

…