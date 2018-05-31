Harvey and Tommy

How’s he gonna get a fair trial? The banner headline at Drudge.
Compare and contrast: British Media: Lockstep Lies:
- Did the Daily Mail’s lawyers have to check with the British government, which had placed a gag order on reporting about the arrest, to make sure that it was permissible to report on the protest, if not directly on the arrest itself?
- It seems fair to say that the incident has shocked, outraged, and scared people around the world who, until now, had thought of the United Kingdom as a free country.
- “Britain used to be a bastion of free speech. Today its leaders are behaving like North Korea and Saudi Arabia.” – Geert Wilders, MP; The Netherlands
- Meanwhile, Robinson remains in jail for daring to exercise his free speech, and what the mainstream media have won back is the right to resume repeating their lockstep lies about who he is and what he stands for.
While the UK response to and actions against TR have chilled me more than any of NK’s chest-beating, what has left me in despair has been the response of numerous younger people on newspaper websites, to the effect of, “Good! He’s just a racist thug. He should be locked up forever”.
Do they really want to live in that sort of world? Where authorities can, at whim, incarcerate people at their leisure?
I know I’m getting old, but that sort of world — and attitude from future world leaders — scares me.
Two words to describe those people, Bruce – Stockholm Syndrome.
The Tommy Robinson affair has confirmed to me the necessity of culling from my friends those who are completely captured by such head noises.
In a 1943 made WW2 film called the Yellow Canary, there was a sandwich board outside a meeting which said paraphrased “People are dying so that you can have free speech”.
The truth is that Weinstein will not get a fair trial. He has already been judged guilty and will be sentenced accordingly. The trial will be a facade. And as sleazy and as predatory as he was, I would say that most of the women who have since complained about Weinstein (with a few notable exceptions such as Mira Sorvino who basically had her career terminated by Weinstein because she had the decency and temerity to reject his sexual advances) profited from Weinstein and his grubby behaviour. The whole Weinstein story is sordid and reflects the absolute putrid hypocrisy and immorality of Hollywood in general and specifically cretinous actors such as Streep, Blanchett and others who ALL knew.
Cassie – Bingo.
Totalitarianism is a communicable disease.
For some reason the ABC held itself to be bound by the UK restriction on reporting Robinson’s arrest. The Australian national broadcaster did not report on last Friday’s proceedings until Wednesday at 7:18am, after the gag was lifted.
Presumably they also respect media gags by Turkey, Iran, Russia, North Korea…
The ABC, why yes, they probably do. Fearless independent seekers of the truth that they are.
They certainly respected the media gag on the Mohammed cartoons.
2GB’s Steve Price, also.
Tommy Robinson jailed for contempt of court after Facebook live reporting outside criminal trial
See that last sentence? Time to stop dancing. Robinson is a serial offending, self-promoting agent provocateur. Plead guilty and has been rightly gaoled. He will be back to give you more of the same in 13 months time, maybe sooner with time off for good behaviour.
Harvey’ lawyers should take the accusers to the cleaners one by one. In the end there’s no evidence other than the accusations. No force was used, just promises of stardom. It’s called seduction no matter how tawdry. The would be starlets will have history as so many in Hollyweird do. Let’s hope it’s exposed.
Shy Ted: If you are right, and you probably are, this could be popcorn time, just like the Mueller investigation.
Cassie
The truth is that Weinstein will not get a fair trial……. The whole Weinstein story is sordid and reflects the absolute putrid hypocrisy and immorality of Hollywood in general and specifically cretinous actors such as Streep, Blanchett and others who ALL knew.
The script has been written and the actors stick to it. But as for Streep give her fair due, she is a great actor. Her portrayal of Margaret Thatcher was fantastic. But she showed her at her worst in her decline, as if that was a representation of her life, not as the greatest PM in British history*. That was unforgivable.
* OK maybe Churchill, but its arguable.
Rae that technical legalism. “highly prejudicial to the defendants in the trial”. The system is breaking its back to give some privileged group a fair trial, while denying fairness to others.