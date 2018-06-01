Peter O’Brien: Offensive Symbology

Recently I postulated that Gen Angus Campbell might, on retirement from imposing gender quotas on our Defence Force, have a role in cleansing football codes of unacceptable symbology along the lines of his similar push within the Defence Force. The more I thought about, the more I realized there is very fertile ground here for his particular penchant for political correctness and not just confined to death iconography.
Think about it. As a general observation, the appropriation of animals as team nicknames – a kind of reverse anthropomorphism – is clearly demeaning to animal culture. But I will leave it to PETA to pursue this theme . No distortion of logic or common sense seems to be beyond them. However, I think this might just be a step too far.
But let’s take a few real problem cases. As I already pointed out, the Canberra Raiders, with their Viking mascot redolent of rape and pillage, would be among the first for a makeover. Also, the Essendon Bombers. Whether their emblem conjures up British Lancasters raining death down on Dresden, American B29s obliterating Hiroshima and Nagasaki or American B52s laying waste to Haiphong Harbour, there is no doubt this is a grossly offensive symbology. Perhaps such a flagrant abuse of good taste could be rectified by them henceforth becoming, say, the Essendon Ambulances.
These are the most obvious examples but there are other offensive images, somewhat more subtle than these, but corrosive nonetheless.
Take the Sydney Roosters. Well, I ask you. A symbol of rampant, male sexuality exemplified in the Spanish word for a cock bird – macho. This will never do. But what to replace the rooster with? Gen Campbell might think the Sydney Hens would be a much more acceptable image.
Then we have the Newcastle Knights. No-one these days thinks of knights as gallant warriors engaging their enemy with a suitable degree of humility. No, they are most often associated, in the public mind, with the Crusades and therefore grossly offensive to Muslims. The Newcastle Coalminers, that first comes to mind as an obvious replacement with genuine local connection, is, on reflection, also likely to be problematic.
Which brings me to the Melbourne Storm, clearly glorifying the extreme weather havoc wrought by climate change. How insensitive can you get? Maybe they could become the Melbourne Zephyr?
Getting back to the topic of using animal names, I originally suggested that the Lions and Bulldogs might be acceptable because they are traditionally associated with courage. Others such as Tigers and Sharks, with their reputation as man eaters, are more problematical. However on reflection I think a case could be made to retain these two emblems as they are under threat of extinction and as victims they probably deserve some exposure. In that event though, the Tiger of course should not be portrayed springing on a defenceless prey, but slinking away into the jungle.
The more I look into it the more I realize what a minefield this is. Even apparently innocuous imagery can hide potential offence triggers. You would think that South Sydney with their rabbit iconography would be beyond reproach, other than for the aforementioned identity appropriation, and in essence they are. The only problem is that they are mostly referred to as the Rabbittos. The suffix ‘o’ in many languages denotes a male name or noun and so should be avoided. Just call them the Rabbits and that should be OK.
You think I’m joking? Just give it time.
They could just go by colours, like primary school sports carnavals…..and instead of playing rough games they could do colouring-in competitions.
Rabbits – introduced colonising pest species
Yep
As an aside to this the Australian Army Cadets are no longer allowed “laser tag weapons” on activities.
What is happening through the ADF will prove deadly in the future.
Killer rabbits!
Release the Holy Hand Grenade of Antioch – on the count of 1,2,4 (3 sir)
‘The Proteas’ is a team nickname I find hard to take seriously as in: ‘next week the Proteas take on the Petunias and in the following series they face the formidable Pansies’.
I liked Sarah Palin’s take on the “Washington Redskins” furore.
“It’s about time that they changed their name to get rid of that word which is so offensive and creates so much resentment whenever it’s uttered.
From now on they should just be the Redskins.”
For goodness sake. What conservative rubbish. Doncha know that all teams need to postively discriminate for race, religion, and gender balance, including transgender. I want all teams to be made up of homosexual transgender dark-skinned Muslim women to REDRESS THE BALANCE.
The Essendon Safe Injecting Rooms?
Let’s face it, the whole of the Western tradition and all elements of Western culture are completely offensive. All names and naming need urgent revision. The grounds for offense are everywhere in the West, and thus memes of the West should be completely destroyed.
Year Zero sounds good. Funny, but we’ve heard that before.
The rabittoh’s symbol is offensive because it uses a white rabbit.
PC [email protected] abound.
Politicians, media and SJW’s.
Are we livin’ the dream or what?
The storm in Melbourne Storm has nothing to do with weather and everything to do with nationalist socialist language.
I am always amused that one of the sponsors of the Roosters is Steggles, which does interesting things to chooks.
Are red stars hammers and sickles and star and crescents ok to use?
And the military must be disarmed , weapons encourage violence , mostly against ethnics.
I reckon that if we are very particular about recruiting future Generals to lead the Australian Gender Diverse, Politically Correct Armed Farces, we might be able to cut down the Defence Farce Budget even further by only appointing as General, blokes who are the same bust-size as Gynecomastic Bill, the Leader of the Gender-Diverse, Foreign Legion Q.W.E.R.T.Y.L.G.B.T.Q.I.S.S.M.A.L.P. Party.
When Bonking Billy takes over from the Left’s seat-warming Prime Quisling Turncoat, he can pass down his used “over-the-shoulder-boulder-holders” to whoever is running our Defence Farce at the time. At a pinch, they could also be used as a last resort in battle as a slingshot.
Maybe Slippery Pete could supply the high heels, lippy, rouge and the fishnet stockings?
Once upon a time, Army Ration Packs were “M.R.E.’s” (Meals Ready to Eat). In today’s politically correct, gender-diverse, Leftard, vegan Armed Farces, M.R.E. is “Mung-beans; Reconstituted Excrement”.
Hey, Peter, leave off the Knights, my husband designed the logo and all the kit back in the day when his ad agency came up with the brand.
The Knights were the knights of steel, Newcastle was then Steel City. Hence the name and the brand.
The Jets are named for the jet Squadron at Williamtown RAAF Base.
Apart from that, naming teams after animals and ridiculous ideas is beyond me.
Rabbitos are males, so the ‘o’ is genetically correct, until mixed teams are compulsory. However, the original rabbitos were people who would sell rabbits to you for you to (wait for it!) EAT them! Carnivores! That is where the red colour came from.
The LibLab politicians who support totalitarian language faeces didn’t tell us they supported neo marxist criminalisation of language before we elected them. That happened after we elected them.
Ordinary looking and sounding LibLabs actually want this crap or they wouldn’t allow white anting scum like Campbell to run his politics on our fighting (sic) forces.
Would the Campbell appointment ever be approved by referendum?
Not a f**king chance.
Great post. And typically hilarious comments from the Cats. But any amusement is cut dead by the realisation that this isn’t humour, it’s life in PC Australia.
Wallabies FOREVER.
Would you believe they are endangered?
I’m reliably told certain callsigns in Army aviation will be banned as being too offensive or aggressive.
OK let’s just wind up the Australian military and save a heap of money. They won’t be allowed to kill anyone anyway.
LOL
Oh no – you couldn’t use “Rabbitohs” !
That is a direct reference to the men of the depression era who sold slaughtered rabbits on the streets of Redfern.
Simply won’t do !
Once all the names have been politically cleansed I look forward to the clash between the Pansies vs the Snowflakes.
Also stood for Meals Rejected by Ethiopians.