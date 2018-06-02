Open Forum: June 2, 2018

Posted on 12:01 am, June 2, 2018 by Sinclair Davidson
  2. Bruce in WA
    #2726131, posted on June 2, 2018 at 12:03 am

    Yes!!! (Dances round) “I am the champion, my friends, and I’ll keep on fighting ’till the end … “:-D

  3. Bruce in WA
    #2726134, posted on June 2, 2018 at 12:06 am

    Actually, tempted to say I’m watching the most embarrassing Oz movie ever — “Australia”.

    I had absolutely NO idea that aboobooginies could point fingers and sing songs and make a coupla thousand head of stampeding cattle just stop dead in their tracks!
    Mucking refarkable!

  5. Bruce in WA
    #2726137, posted on June 2, 2018 at 12:08 am

    Right. No-one’s awake. And I have a bellyful of good wine and half reasonable scotch — so goodnight to yez all!!

  6. Mark A
    #2726139, posted on June 2, 2018 at 12:09 am

    Ye of little faith, know then that they can do anything they like.
    Apart from making a wheel, boiling water, building a permanent shelter…

  7. C.L.
    #2726141, posted on June 2, 2018 at 12:14 am

    ANU caves to left-wing Taliban, bans Western Civilisation:

    The Australian National University has controversially withdrawn from talks with the Ramsay Centre for Western Civilisation over a new degree amid pressure from unions, claiming that its “autonomy” was “not compatible with a sponsored program of the type sought”.

    Following a backlash from staff and students over the course, ANU Vice Chancellor Brian Schmidt confirmed the decision in a newsletter this afternoon.

    The university and the Ramsay Centre had been in talks for several months to co-develop a Bachelor of Western Civilisation that would offer up to 40 scholarships in the first two years worth $25,000 a year each.

    “We approached the opportunity offered by the Ramsay Centre in a positive and open spirit, but it is clear that the autonomy with which this university needs to approve and endorse a new program of study is not compatible with a sponsored program of the type sought,” Professor Schmidt wrote.

    “ANU has an outstanding reputation as one of the world’s leading centres for humanities teaching covering the earliest human civilisations up to contemporary society and culture.

    “The opportunity to augment our teaching and research in the humanities and social sciences, along with a generous scholarship program for our students, was an attractive proposition for ANU and I would like to thank the Ramsay Centre and its CEO Simon Haines for considering ANU as a partner.”

    Ramsay Centre chairman John Howard told The Australian that he was disappointed by the decision and that the suggestion that the course was “a sponsored program” was “offensive”.

    Australian National University withdraws from talks over Bachelor of Western Civilisation degree

  8. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2726142, posted on June 2, 2018 at 12:15 am

    Adjusts his top hat, checks the evening cloak around the shoulders, and crashes through the library doors, singing old and bawdy marching songs, some in Afrikaans. Night, all.

  9. C.L.
    #2726145, posted on June 2, 2018 at 12:19 am

    In a letter to the vice chancellor last month, NTEU ANU branch president Matthew King expressed “grave concerns” and warned of a potential backlash if the finalised agreement were perceived to compromise the university’s core principles.

    The face of ANU youth …

    Pictured: Matt King, President of the ANU branch of the National Tertiary Education Union.
    Seriously, how is this 108 year-old cadaver in charge of a university union?

  10. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2726146, posted on June 2, 2018 at 12:19 am

    Wot I said. Night, all.

  11. P
    #2726147, posted on June 2, 2018 at 12:20 am

    Adjusts his top hat, checks the evening cloak around the shoulders, and crashes through the library doors, singing old and bawdy marching songs, some in Afrikaans. Night, all.

    God bless you and keep you
    and give you His love.
    God prosper your labour with help from above.
    Be His strength in your arm
    Be His love in your soul.
    His smile your reward
    and His glory your goal.

  12. Infidel Tiger
    #2726148, posted on June 2, 2018 at 12:45 am

    Australia’s Universities are a joke.

    Less than a hundred Australians are actually qualified to attend what university should be each year.

    99% of tertiary studies is busy work for losers, grifters and mummy’s boys.

  14. Mr Rusty
    #2726153, posted on June 2, 2018 at 1:20 am

    “ANU has an outstanding reputation as one of the world’s leading centres for humanities teaching covering the earliest human civilisations up to contemporary society and culture.

    The West developed the only human civilisation worth living in and these ingrates piss all over it and elevate barbaric and prehistoric “cultures”.
    Rabz the fuckers.

  15. johanna
    #2726154, posted on June 2, 2018 at 1:42 am

    ANU used to have a good reputation, but is now just a degree factory like all the others.

    They have no problem teaching Marxism, feminism et al as part of the mainstream. But the prospect of celebrating Western civilisation gives them the vapours.

    Ironically, Simon Haines used to be the Dean of English there, back when they at least pretended to champion quality study of literature. He was the last bastion of rigorous scholarship in the faculty, which is now just the usual cesspool of left wing mediocrities.

  16. None
    #2726155, posted on June 2, 2018 at 1:45 am

    The learning objectives if an ANU Arts degree

    Learning Outcomes

    Upon successful completion of a Bachelor of Arts, graduates will be able to:

    1. critically apply theoretical frameworks and research techniques to understanding national and international issues and problems;
    2. identify, including through interrogation of databases, relevant sources of information from across a variety of media (print and digital, written and audio-visual) and judge the importance and reliability of those sources;
    3. evaluate ideas and develop creative solutions to problems, including through independent pursuit of knowledge and making connections between different disciplinary approaches and methods;
    4. communicate and debate both orally and in writing, and work with others, using a variety of media; and
    5. understand the ethical implications of ideas, communications, and actions.

    No knowledge acquisition required. No knowledge domain specified. You only need an ATAR of 80. Apart from Amcient History and vkassics (somewhat done down compared to what classics may have been 20-30 years ago) this is the Mish Mash that comprises history at ANU. With that mess it will be very difficult for a student to undertake a systematic course of study on anything remotely resembling European or Western history from antiquity to the present.
    https://programsandcourses.anu.edu.au/2018/major/HIST-MAJ

  17. None
    #2726156, posted on June 2, 2018 at 1:48 am

    No knowledge acquisition required. No knowledge domain specified. You only need an ATAR of 80. Apart from Ancient History and Classics (somewhat dumbed down compared to what classics may have been 20-30 years ago) this is the mish mash that comprises history at ANU:

    https://programsandcourses.anu.edu.au/2018/major/HIST-MAJ

    With that mess it will be very difficult for a student to undertake a systematic course of study on anything remotely resembling European or Western history from antiquity to the present.

