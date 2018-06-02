Supply-side economics in real time

The American economy is bursting bounds almost previously unknown. From Instapundit where a discussion of the supply-side foundation for this transformation is found.
THOSE JOBS NUMBERS LOOK EVEN BETTER: The Washington Post grudgingly admits one amazing thing about today’s excellent jobs numbers – the black unemployment rate is now closer than it ever has been to the white unemployment rate. As the Post notes, in the past when the numbers got close it was because white unemployment was rising. That’s not the case today. Meanwhile, the New York Times says, “We Ran Out of Words to Describe How Good the Jobs Numbers Are.” It’s shocking what a supply-side cocktail of lower taxes, less regulation, and allowing businesses to get on with their jobs can do.
You are looking at the effects of classical economic policies, one more example of how not just useless but actually harmful modern macroeconomic policies are and how beneficial their removal is. All this is discussed on my Quora post: What is the difference between Keynesian and classical economics? which has just passed 1500 visits.
For a more complete story, let me again suggest you have a look at the third edition of my Free Market Economics. On the back cover you will see the following words written by the man who brought supply-side economics to the world:
‘This book presents the very embodiment of supply-side economics. At its very core is the entrepreneur trying to work out what to do in a world of deep uncertainty in which the future cannot be known. Crucially, the book is entirely un-Keynesian, restoring Say’s Law to the centre of economic theory, with its focus on value-adding production as the source of demand. If you would like to understand how an economy actually works, this is one of the few places I know of where you can find out.’
– Arthur B. Laffer, Laffer Associates, US
There seems to be a deep state in economics as well as in politics, where the economy is run for the benefit of crony capitalists, with governments parcelling out our savings either on their own pet projects or to their friends. This is serfdom and the road to poverty. Letting entrepreneurs make their own decisions on what to produce and how to do it actually seems to work. It’s not just balancing the budget; it is removing as much as possible the unproductive hand of government spending and over-regulation that is the only way to make an economy blossom.
A businessman running the show.
So, with a prominent example in front of them what do the featherheads of the Australian government do?
a) Broaden the GST coverage to online sales
b) Increase the minimum wage
c) Propose a carbon tax on vehicles.
d) restrict the movement of funds.
Angels and Ministers of Grace defend Us!
How novel. Let the free market operate and individuals will find a way to invest money in order to make a buck. Along the way they will need to buy the factors of production to make it work. Unemployment (of factors as well as individuals) will thus fall.
Bill Evans at Westpac has this week stated that the US unemployment rate is 3.9% compared to an estimated 4.50% full employment rate; in Oz unemployment is 5.60% compared to an estimated 5.00% full employment rate (aka the Keynesian notion of an arbitrary macro notion of full employment).
We need fewer cronies in the land of Oz!
Also ACTU versus AFL/CIO.
Before we get carried away some of PDT approach is good ole protectionism. So not quite a free market.
But I hope it is in fact lower taxes less regulation. One swallow Doesn’t make a pie and all that.
Allah we could do with a different approach here.
And can you point me to a country that does not practice, in some form, this “good ole protectionism”?
Nothing new. They have been practising this in (communist) Vietnam for last 20 years.
Just oroves ,less smartass government equals more Real productive jobs,simple equation. Surprised the great tertiary educated economists don’t understand that,why not ? Lack of knowledge ? Or sheer ideological malice ?
Could we crowdfund the chicoms to instruct their bought and paid for Australian political class to pursue free market policies?.
No quisling Australian creature of their Kleptocracy will obey any command except its masters, so why not just bribe the chicom whipcrackers instead of talking to their enslaved australian corruptocrats?.
Comrade Maaaaates.
It will be amazing to watch the denial of what actually works by our socialist bought and paid for traitorous pollies as a few more years of USA success Trumps all others.
Please do not call retaliatory tarriffs “anti free market”.
It’s about a fair market.
It’s not protectionism when you’re rebalancing from a severely disadvantaged position. Or do you suscribe to the notion that someone who fights off a mugger has in fact committed assault?
No I cannot point to one country that does not implement protectionist measures.
But one naively hopes this is not the way forward.
Oh and I have been informed by my other half the reason for the upswing in US employment is it’s cyclical
And would have likely happened under HRC. That’s social media economics for ya!
That’s how it works here, no?
Our lot will never recognise a free market. This joint is all about duopolies for the mates. We are a convict class after all.
I’m sure the “Liberal” party will get right on this.
No they won’t mate, they have their eyes on the big prize…our bloody super!
Just wait for it!
They won’t reduce their spend, so they will attack the $$$trillions that are sitting ripe for the picking!
A$$oles!
In the era of meddling Big Government distorting markets and flattening economies like Australia’s with recession-level GDP stagnation, the commonsense of low-taxing small government getting out the way to let people run their economy unhindered has become radical economic theory.
The ballooning in the size of the federal government – from $220 billion in outlays in 2006-07 to $470 billion a decade later – is effectively a $250 billion tax on the economy.
But it will take a shock – like the collapse of the housing Ponzi, which is our substitute for a functioning market – to stop Australians from voting for more of the same. Australians are just too lazy; they like to compare themselves to the best, but America’s commercial culture runs rings around the anti-competitive crony capitalist farce in our little shithole.
You only have to be in the building industry here for a few months to realise that this is true. Once you’re “in” it’s a license to print money. And the way “in” can take some very curious turns.
I read in Spectator where the countries affected by Trump tarries a re putting big tarries on US made goods they never buy. He has cut off their welfare from obummer the Nobble price winner,bad man .
conservativetreehouse.com has Larry Kudlow (Director of the National Economic Council under President Trump) on CNBC talking about America’s rise and rise of its economy in just 18 months. He believed Europe and Asia should follow America’s lead (tax cuts, deregulation, etc. etc) to get their countries on the road to prosperity. “Our model is working, theirs is not.” But best of all the said that they should “consider the SUPPLY SIDE kind of policy”.
Do you have some examples?
To day Trump has engaged in economically illiterate anti-trade and anti-immigrant policies, that “classic” economists would have nothing to do with. He’s also passed an Obama-style “infrastructure” bill. Also not quite “classic economics”.
Seriously though, if this administration has done something comparable in actual classic economics I’d really like to know what that is.
TDS above.
Broaden the GST coverage to online sales
Drop the threshold on GST coverage from under $1K to under $0.
FTFY.
Even on second hand goods.
Wait until Ebay has to start wading through GST refunds on thousands of lost,broken, and “Not as described” $10 items.
Where does Paypal fit in. They already gouge on postage and always give a shit exchange rate.
Anybody who reckons on the damage being a mere 10% to our shopping cost is kidding.
Looking through the fine print, I see Ebay.au added GST to seller fees last year.
Since 1 July 2017, Goods and Services Tax (GST) has applied to services eBay provides to consumers in Australia (e.g. final value fees, Stores subscription fees). GST on the sales of low value goods through eBay is a completely new tax and applies to buyers of imported low value goods on eBay, not sellers.
Amazon has already quit.
Even the EU shames us.
Principle of taxation
1. Sales between individuals are not subject to VAT or to any formality
throughout the Union. The price is paid once and for all at the place
of purchase.
2. For professional dealers, VAT is to be levied on the vendor’s profit
margin.
Most second-hand goods have already borne VAT when they were originally
sold as new or were sold at a previous stage.
Thus, in order to end all forms of double taxation, the Seventh VAT
Directive provides that throughout the Community sales of second-hand
goods will be taxed, in the country of the vendor, on the basis of the
vendor’s profit margin (the difference between the price at which he
bought the good and the price at which he resells it), and not on the
basis of the full value.
Remember that $10 you got back in the budget?
Australia can be likened to a modern vaudeville show where the audience is shouting to the actor who is looking for his car keys under a lamplight, that they are beside his car where he dropped them in the dark.
The drunk key loser is determined that he will continue to look under the lamplight because statistically, he has a greater chance of finding them where the light is more revealing.
But no one is laughing at this comedy.
Tell me, how do the politics of tariffs feature in the works of Laffer and Stockman?
Iampeter, whatever it is – it’s working! When Jeff Bezos’ rag has to acknowledge the Trump administrations results, you know America is winning. Big League.
All the tards read the same dumbkopf authors?
Some people would not know a “classic” economist if they fell over one.
J.B. Say 1803
“It’s the study of scarcity, the study of how people use resources and respond to incentives, or the study of decision-making. It often involves topics like wealth and finance, but it’s not all about money.”
It is not a “How To” manual. It is a field of study, replete with theories, some of which are quantifiable, others are impossible to replicate. Those, such as communism and socialism, should be avoided.
Iampeter
On balance Trump has done the lord’s work instituting pro market policies. He’s been a small amount shitty on trade and the only thing touched on the immigration side has been reducing ref numbers. Don’t under this omelette.
Much huffing and puffing but without any legislative change actually required. The most futile of “changes.”
The Goods and Services Transaction Tax applies already to every transaction, with exemptions for various exempt local and all export supplies, plus input-taxed supplies in two categories.
No they won’t mate, they have their eyes on the big prize…our bloody super!
The ALP slogan to be unveiled 10 days out from the next Election.
He literally just implemented steel tariffs with the justification of “national security” against America’s hardened enemies like Canada. This is another example of those “classic economics”?
Seriously Kates, you should rename your column here to be: Kates-CNN – No Ideas, No Principles, Just Mindlessness.
Stuff like this column is why focussing on just economics is not going to help you with politics. Politics comes before economics in the conceptual hierarchy and so your economics will always bend to your politics.
Because Steve supports a big-government, leftists like Trump, he will bend on his economics and even kid himself that what is going on here is “classic economics”.
Textbook example of disintegrated thinking.
Peter,
Trump abandoned the TPP because it was not a free trade deal and would weaken US sovereignty as well as other nations’ sovereignty and increase centrist control. A bad deal that would stiffle competition by favouring the largest.
Other tariff measures have been bargaining chips to level the field.
Iampeter
So let’s do the logic.
The US economy is booming under Trump.
Trump isn’t doing entirely what the doctrinaire libertarians want him to do.
Conclusion? No-one should feel obliged to follow slavishly the dogmas of doctrinaire libertarians.
Peter,
As I understand it the TPP would’ve also set up protocols for various measures to allow trade rules to enforce emmissions policies of member countries, decided by a panel. It would be the teeth of the Paris Agreement in effect. Bad idea.
The security issue is not one of fear of attack by Canadians which would, in any event be preceded by an apology.
The security issue is a matter of having the capacity to supply one’s self with the commodity needed and to not be reliant on another party.
In the Canadian case, Canada does not produce much steel at all and even less aluminium. What they were doing was to middleman Chinese and Indian product.
The US steel industry had been destroyed by the environmental movement (acid rain & all that rubbish). NAFTA gave the Chinese & Indians a way to sell through Canada and Mexico to fill the void.
The word “security” is being willfully misused by people like Justin Trudeau.
Then to what, pray, are Amazon et al reacting?
The link you cite relates to GST paid by sellers. The issue here is GST to be paid by Australian purchasers on imported goods purchased online with a valuation < $1000, these purchases having previously been GST free.
The fracking revolution started to move the needle during Obama’s tenure (no thanks to him) and Trump has done more good than bad however pure you want to be on trade. His tax and deregulation moves signal to business that the government is on their side for a change. I suggested long ago that the gains from his good policies would compound and it seems they have.
It’s a hackneyed phrase but confidence is back. And growing.
Confidence, lower taxes and more certainty in the future are a time proven road to prosperity. That, iampeterhead, is what Trump has provided.
The real question; are people historically of the left willing to vote with their commonsense. There is a great opportunity for America’s blacks to shed their lemming mentality for the disgusting parasitical policies of the left and build real futures for themselves and Trump. Let’s hope they are smart enough to do themselves a favour.
Iampoyda you do make me laugh.
Ho fergin ho
Tariffs cripple the country that implements them. You should always get rid of tariffs. This is classic economics.
That makes no sense because tariffs can only weaken your negotiating position.
It’s like burning down your own business because you want a “level playing field” when you go to sell it.
Nothing with 0% interest rates after a decade is “booming”. And nothing ever booms because of leftist economic policies. Conclusion: look up the difference between correlation and causation.
Basically you guys are cheering the same policies that if Obama was implementing you would be posting “grrrr socialists”, “grrrrr cultural marxist”, “rabble, rabble, rabble”.
It’s almost like none of you know anything about politics and are just barracking for a football team.
“The word “security” is being willfully misused by people like Justin Trudeau”.
No, no… Justin really believes that Trump fears that Princess Patricia’s Light Infantry will cross the 49th parallel.
Justin likes his role as a middleman for Chinese steel exports. In the end Canada will do as it’s told.
There is a great opportunity for America’s blacks to shed their lemming mentality for the disgusting parasitical policies of the left and build real futures for themselves and Trump. Let’s hope they are smart enough to do themselves a favour.
The first boatload of Africans landed at the Hudson River Plantation in 1619.
In the 400 years since, you’d be battling to find any contribution they’ve made.
They vote overwhelmingly for Welfare, and nothing Trump can do will ever change that.
Then I hope someone tells Canada to get rid of that poncing nancy boy Trudeau!
Confused Old Misfit
In the Canadian case, Canada does not produce much steel at all and even less aluminium. What they were doing was to middleman Chinese and Indian product.
———————————————————————————————
That is is the Crux of the matter and well pointed out by COM….. That “Middle Man” part is the bit the media leave out, politicians skip over and the public never get to hear about….. It wasn’t Canadian steel and Aluminium…. It was Chinese and Indian… and anyone else’s and goes for all sorts of products.
Trump built skyscrapers…. he understands the Scams that abound around construction and importing.
Is there a list of Trump’s deregulations anywhere?
When I try to discuss regulation with family and friends who aren’t in business, they seem convinced that deregulation is a scam to fleece the workers, poison the atmosphere, and allow far right extremist neoliberal alt-right capitalists to roast gay muslim babies on pitchforks..
Even some of the ones who claim to be in business, but they’re inevitably on the inside of some regulatory rort.
Could just imagine I ampeter as one of those chicks that come on to worksites with a clipboard and say I know nothing about your job but my book tells me you’re doing it all wrong.
They vote overwhelmingly for Welfare, and nothing Trump can do will ever change that.
I’m not so pessimistic. Of course there will be a certain cohort who will always vot welfare but the dramatically improving black UE numbers will encourage much more thought about their possibilities comparing welfare to jobs and careers. It’s the younger generations that have to have the opportunities that will change voting habits and that looks like improving. It really is a matter of how much the swing away from the Dems will be.
No, struth lol. You’re describing yourself.
It’s that rapier wit and giddy intellect in responses like that we all dread.
FMD.
Agreed. At least you’re an individual who defies the collective and fully supports your own ignorance. That’s true character. You’ll figure out the rest with the benefit of hindsight.
Godspeed junior. Adolescence is temporary.