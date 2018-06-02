Trump’s progress with deregulation

Tracking site in case you missed it. Better than a poke in the eye with a stick. h/t Confused old misfit.
There is also the vibe of it. Business knows that the man in the White House is not out to get them.
Tracking site in case you missed it. Better than a poke in the eye with a stick. h/t Confused old misfit.
There is also the vibe of it. Business knows that the man in the White House is not out to get them.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Dishonesty and pretence abound as political correctness suffocates true discussion.
I love the “Scientific Transparency Rule”.
Spare us from the “trust me, I know” types. No, we don’t trust you. If you wan to keep your data secret, keep your results secret, too. They, like Paul Bongiorno’s officially confidential but actually non-existent sources, are all smoke and mirrors, and are wisely ignored.
Thanks Rafe.
I was asking for this on the other thread.
And thanks to old misfit who linked it first.
The table presented at the link is only able to be interpreted by someone who has background knowledge and experience in US law and regulation.
Honestly, it is only of use to someone who can understand the intricacies of Swaheli.
Can it not be presented in another way so that illiterates such as myself can use the data to shut up the sufferers of TDS?