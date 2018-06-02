Trump’s progress with deregulation

Posted on 9:54 pm, June 2, 2018 by Rafe Champion

Tracking site in case you missed it. Better than a poke in the eye with a stick. h/t Confused old misfit.

There is also the vibe of it. Business knows that the man in the White House is not out to get them.

4 Responses to Trump’s progress with deregulation

  1. 2dogs
    #2726662, posted on June 2, 2018 at 10:11 pm

    I love the “Scientific Transparency Rule”.

    Spare us from the “trust me, I know” types. No, we don’t trust you. If you wan to keep your data secret, keep your results secret, too. They, like Paul Bongiorno’s officially confidential but actually non-existent sources, are all smoke and mirrors, and are wisely ignored.

  2. Nerblnob
    #2726666, posted on June 2, 2018 at 10:32 pm

    Thanks Rafe.

    I was asking for this on the other thread.

  3. Nerblnob
    #2726675, posted on June 2, 2018 at 10:42 pm

    And thanks to old misfit who linked it first.

  4. Winston Smith
    #2726698, posted on June 3, 2018 at 2:23 am

    The table presented at the link is only able to be interpreted by someone who has background knowledge and experience in US law and regulation.
    Honestly, it is only of use to someone who can understand the intricacies of Swaheli.
    Can it not be presented in another way so that illiterates such as myself can use the data to shut up the sufferers of TDS?

