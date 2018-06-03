Feather duster

Eight years on top but as gone as any politician has ever been. But I have to say, his supporters are more insane than is truly believable. This is the moronic Maureen Down writing in the NYT more than a year into the Trump presidency: Obama – Just Too Good for Us. I looked everywhere for a trace of irony but none I could find. Try yourself, read through the whole article, but this really is what she believes:
We just weren’t ready for his amazing awesomeness.
Let us hope we can also add his kind shall not pass this way again. And then this as a keepsake.
Ben Rhodes on election night hearing that DJT is about to become PDT. How detached these people are from reality is possibly the strangest revelation this election has brought to light. But savour this while you can. In about a year I suspect you will be unable to find this video no matter how hard you look. On the other hand, it may become the most common parody video of all time, beating even Hitler’s Downfall. For example:
Alas eight years goes by really quickly, and four years even more quickly. With such people everywhere, you never know just how badly things can turn out.
It isn’t really my thing to go into bat for the likes of Maureen Dowd, but I think you have misread her. It’s pretty clear she’s not being complimentary wrt Obama’s post election navel-gazing:
obamacare:
Steve,
I think you will find from her blue bird feed. There may well be some satire involved.
Are Maureen the Sexual Revolution must win Dowd. I didn’t know she was still alive.
Oh come on,
Yes and no. Maureen Dowd can’t get a way from the fact that something has gone wrong. It’s hard to ignore the impact Trump is having, in spite of the ceaselessly re-iterated story that the Russians stole the election from Clinton. She knows Obama stuffed it up, but she can’t quite work out how.
Modern!
What exactly is she telling herself here? He needed to tell the voters what was in it for them, but couldn’t persuade them to do want they didn’t want to do (presumably because there wasn’t anything in it for them.)
Possibly, Maureen, that was because he was the status quo, elitist president. Could be. Maybe that’s why his graceful leaping and his magic making just couldn’t do it. Maybe the voters saw him for what he was, and saw the status quo for what it was, the way they saw Clinton for what she was. Squeeze the eyes, clench the teeth, make one more effort, and maybe you will see that too, Maureen. Or maybe you already have.
“We don’t want to be part of that history”
Pbw, no it’s yes. I didn’t say that Dowd isn’t a luvvie and didn’t trot out all the standard stuff you’d expect from a jaded Obama acolyte. I was responding to this:
I suspect Steve didn’t read the article that closely – that’s all I’m saying.
With you OCO. I read the article and its total ‘over the top’ nature gives the game away. MoDo is a luvvies’ luvvy but she does have a sharp eye for confolk – she has waged a war against the Clinton Avarice Cartel for years.
Ben Rhodes’s election night distress is perfect expression of the bubble of hyper-idealised mental illness that all leftist activists live in permanently. It is frightening that we ever gave political power to such delinquent children.
The communist fantasy world that Obama tried to impose on America is a textbook example of how to corrupt the political process with the connivance of mass media journalists who betrayed their pledge to serve the public interest. They know what they did was evil.
As for leftism, this sums it up perfectly.
Tom, from my experience the left believe that they are being logical.
This is how to deal with adolescent leftist activist scum who think that anyone who disagrees with their world view is a raaaacist, a hoooomophobe, an islaaaamoophobe. Being the luddite that I am, I am not sure how to link to a video. Please watch Ezra Levant’s take down of Buzzfeed.
“Ezra Levant MOCKS BuzzFeed reporter at The Rebel Live 2018!” — Ezra Levant of TheRebel.media “welcomes” reporters who showed up at TheRebelL…
https://youtu.be/wHWCuZLwFiE
You don’t use a feather duster to sweep, you use a broom. We need more of this.
Cassie, what a fabulous takedown.
Well done Ezra
– Liberty Quote
Cassie;
Agreed with Zaan, that was good. Pity there is no footage of the Buzzfeed reporter in the audience while it is happening.
I think that the time to turn the other cheek is over….as Bhagwan Shree Rajneesh said “you can turn the other cheek but make sure when you do that you take two cheeks with you”.
Never let it be forgotten that the other choice was John “Bomb Iran” McCain, who would have been the most awful President ever. Often in life we much make the most of bad options, Obama at least pretended to be an anti-war candidate, and perhaps might have made some small steps in that direction.
Tel
#2727442, posted on June 4, 2018 at 8:43 am
I’ve read people say that they looked at Obama/Biden and McCain/Palin, voted for McCain/Palin and prayed for McCain to win and have a fatal stroke the day after Inauguration Day.
Dowd’s words are either irony laid on with a trowel, or the worst example of slave morality you could find anywhere. I hope, for the sake of her mental health, it’s the former.