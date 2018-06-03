Feather duster

Posted on 10:18 pm, June 3, 2018 by Steve Kates

Eight years on top but as gone as any politician has ever been. But I have to say, his supporters are more insane than is truly believable. This is the moronic Maureen Down writing in the NYT more than a year into the Trump presidency: Obama – Just Too Good for Us. I looked everywhere for a trace of irony but none I could find. Try yourself, read through the whole article, but this really is what she believes:

We just weren’t ready for his amazing awesomeness.

Let us hope we can also add his kind shall not pass this way again. And then this as a keepsake.

Ben Rhodes on election night hearing that DJT is about to become PDT. How detached these people are from reality is possibly the strangest revelation this election has brought to light. But savour this while you can. In about a year I suspect you will be unable to find this video no matter how hard you look. On the other hand, it may become the most common parody video of all time, beating even Hitler’s Downfall. For example:

Alas eight years goes by really quickly, and four years even more quickly. With such people everywhere, you never know just how badly things can turn out.

20 Responses to Feather duster

  1. Oh come on
    #2727280, posted on June 3, 2018 at 10:28 pm

    It isn’t really my thing to go into bat for the likes of Maureen Dowd, but I think you have misread her. It’s pretty clear she’s not being complimentary wrt Obama’s post election navel-gazing:

    As president, Obama always found us wanting. We were constantly disappointing him. He would tell us the right thing to do and then sigh and purse his lips when his instructions were not followed.

    Shortly after Donald Trump was elected, Rhodes writes in his new book, “The World as It Is,” Obama asked his aides, “What if we were wrong?”

    But in his next breath, the president made it clear that what he meant was: What if we were wrong in being so right? What if we were too good for these people?

    “Maybe we pushed too far,” the president continued. “Maybe people just want to fall back into their tribe.”

    So really, he’s not acknowledging any flaws but simply wondering if we were even more benighted than he thought. He’s saying that, sadly, we were not enlightened enough for the momentous changes wrought by the smartest people in the world — or even evolved enough for the first African-American president.

    “Sometimes I wonder whether I was 10 or 20 years too early,” Obama mused to aides.

    We just weren’t ready for his amazing awesomeness.

  3. Neon
    #2727302, posted on June 3, 2018 at 11:09 pm

    Steve,
    I think you will find from her blue bird feed. There may well be some satire involved.

  5. None
    #2727304, posted on June 3, 2018 at 11:11 pm

    Are Maureen the Sexual Revolution must win Dowd. I didn’t know she was still alive.

  6. pbw
    #2727313, posted on June 3, 2018 at 11:24 pm

    Oh come on,

    Yes and no. Maureen Dowd can’t get a way from the fact that something has gone wrong. It’s hard to ignore the impact Trump is having, in spite of the ceaselessly re-iterated story that the Russians stole the election from Clinton. She knows Obama stuffed it up, but she can’t quite work out how.

    It is stunning to me,…that he does not understand his own historic rise to power, how he defied impossible odds and gracefully leapt over obstacles…by sparking hope in many Americans … that he was going to give people a better future, something honest and cool and modern.

    Modern!

    But by the end … he had lost the narrative about lifting up people, about buoying them on economic issues and soothing their jitters about globalization. They needed to know, what’s in it for them?

    Even though he could make magic … Obama did not like persuading people to do what they didn’t want to do… He wanted them simply to do what he had ascertained to be right.

    What exactly is she telling herself here? He needed to tell the voters what was in it for them, but couldn’t persuade them to do want they didn’t want to do (presumably because there wasn’t anything in it for them.)

    He threw his weight behind the most status quo, elitist candidate.

    Possibly, Maureen, that was because he was the status quo, elitist president. Could be. Maybe that’s why his graceful leaping and his magic making just couldn’t do it. Maybe the voters saw him for what he was, and saw the status quo for what it was, the way they saw Clinton for what she was. Squeeze the eyes, clench the teeth, make one more effort, and maybe you will see that too, Maureen. Or maybe you already have.

  8. OneWorldGovernment
    #2727327, posted on June 4, 2018 at 12:07 am

    “We don’t want to be part of that history”

  9. Oh come on
    #2727356, posted on June 4, 2018 at 1:05 am

    Pbw, no it’s yes. I didn’t say that Dowd isn’t a luvvie and didn’t trot out all the standard stuff you’d expect from a jaded Obama acolyte. I was responding to this:

    I looked everywhere for a trace of irony but none I could find. Try yourself, read through the whole article,

    I suspect Steve didn’t read the article that closely – that’s all I’m saying.

  10. iain russell
    #2727365, posted on June 4, 2018 at 1:52 am

    With you OCO. I read the article and its total ‘over the top’ nature gives the game away. MoDo is a luvvies’ luvvy but she does have a sharp eye for confolk – she has waged a war against the Clinton Avarice Cartel for years.

  11. Tom
    #2727401, posted on June 4, 2018 at 5:24 am

    Ben Rhodes’s election night distress is perfect expression of the bubble of hyper-idealised mental illness that all leftist activists live in permanently. It is frightening that we ever gave political power to such delinquent children.

    The communist fantasy world that Obama tried to impose on America is a textbook example of how to corrupt the political process with the connivance of mass media journalists who betrayed their pledge to serve the public interest. They know what they did was evil.

    As for leftism, this sums it up perfectly.

  12. Biota
    #2727412, posted on June 4, 2018 at 7:21 am

    Tom, from my experience the left believe that they are being logical.

  13. Cassie of Sydney
    #2727413, posted on June 4, 2018 at 7:21 am

    This is how to deal with adolescent leftist activist scum who think that anyone who disagrees with their world view is a raaaacist, a hoooomophobe, an islaaaamoophobe. Being the luddite that I am, I am not sure how to link to a video. Please watch Ezra Levant’s take down of Buzzfeed.
    “Ezra Levant MOCKS BuzzFeed reporter at The Rebel Live 2018!” — Ezra Levant of TheRebel.media “welcomes” reporters who showed up at TheRebelL…
    https://youtu.be/wHWCuZLwFiE

    You don’t use a feather duster to sweep, you use a broom. We need more of this.

  14. Zaan
    #2727420, posted on June 4, 2018 at 7:46 am

    Cassie, what a fabulous takedown.
    Well done Ezra

  15. calli
    #2727423, posted on June 4, 2018 at 7:56 am

    “Do not mistake cutting out a man’s tongue for changing his mind”

    – Liberty Quote

  16. Frank
    #2727424, posted on June 4, 2018 at 7:57 am

    Cassie;

    Agreed with Zaan, that was good. Pity there is no footage of the Buzzfeed reporter in the audience while it is happening.

  17. Cassie of Sydney
    #2727433, posted on June 4, 2018 at 8:17 am

    I think that the time to turn the other cheek is over….as Bhagwan Shree Rajneesh said “you can turn the other cheek but make sure when you do that you take two cheeks with you”.

  18. Tel
    #2727442, posted on June 4, 2018 at 8:43 am

    We just weren’t ready for his amazing awesomeness.

    Never let it be forgotten that the other choice was John “Bomb Iran” McCain, who would have been the most awful President ever. Often in life we much make the most of bad options, Obama at least pretended to be an anti-war candidate, and perhaps might have made some small steps in that direction.

  19. Tim Neilson
    #2727455, posted on June 4, 2018 at 9:06 am

    Tel
    #2727442, posted on June 4, 2018 at 8:43 am

    I’ve read people say that they looked at Obama/Biden and McCain/Palin, voted for McCain/Palin and prayed for McCain to win and have a fatal stroke the day after Inauguration Day.

  20. ACTOldFart
    #2727469, posted on June 4, 2018 at 9:20 am

    Dowd’s words are either irony laid on with a trowel, or the worst example of slave morality you could find anywhere. I hope, for the sake of her mental health, it’s the former.

