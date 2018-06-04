CBA announced today that it would be paying a $700m fine to settle its case with Austrac.

Ok. Some of that money will go to Austrac to cover its legal costs in the matter, perhaps the $2.5 million. The rest, the $700 million will flow straight into the Treasury’s coffers.

Here’s a question. What does the Commonwealth Government propose to do with the money?

The fine, or tax by other means, is the probably the largest such fine in Australia’s history and a $700 million single event “windfall” is also pretty big.

So Spartacus asks again. What does the Commonwealth Government propose to do with the money? Here are some options:

Invest in a building the regulation revolution. Increased bonus pool for ABC staff Comm-Helicopters to go with the Comm-Cars NBN Mark 2 (A Commonwealth Government mobile and 5G wireless agency) Debt reduction

Number 5 above is a joke. Least likely of the options offered.

Follow I Am Spartacus on Twitter at @Ey_am_Spartacus