Monday Forum: June 4, 2018

  1. Leigh Lowe
    #2728174, posted on June 4, 2018 at 9:24 pm

    MsDolittle
    #2728062, posted on June 4, 2018 at 8:15 pm

    Doc reckons he is about to start posting at the Cat in the next day or so….reckons he needs a little help and support from the fine minds here. 

    Great.
    I have some questions.
    There’s the rash which comes and goes, the dicky knee, the hair loss and a few other things I don’t want to discuss in mixed company.

  2. egg_
    #2728177, posted on June 4, 2018 at 9:26 pm

    The 28 “female friendly” bays in the City of Perth Pier Street carpark — out of a total of 700 bays — are located close to the entrance and exits.

    Do a Klinger for a good parking spot?
    Self-identify as female?

  3. Makka
    #2728181, posted on June 4, 2018 at 9:28 pm

    Hahaha, I love this article. By pulling out of NAFTA Trump not only rids the US of those parasites and carpetbaggers in Mexico and Canada. He’s also simultaneously shafting China – big time.

    https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/06/03/trade-talks-intentionally-obtuse-canadian-foreign-minister-chrystia-freeland-discusses-tariffs/#more-150068

    It’s happening in Australia as well. How much Kiwi produce is actually grown and processed in NZ??

  4. Snoopy
    #2728185, posted on June 4, 2018 at 9:31 pm

    Infidel Tiger
    #2728171, posted on June 4, 2018 at 9:24 pm
    Qantas will now refer to Taiwan as a Chinese territory, after a request labelled as ‘Orwellian nonsense’ by the White House.

    What a disgrace that company is.

    Any Qantas shareholder with an decency would sell their shares.

  6. nemkat
    #2728189, posted on June 4, 2018 at 9:33 pm

    Someone on another forum has suggested that Alexander Downer must be a big dog in the Five Eyes Intelligence racket, since he was able to bypass Australian Intelligence, and report directly to the U.S. State Department.
    If that’s so, and it’s the best explanation so far, maybe the Yanks will lean on the ALP to let Georgina Downer have an easy run in Mayo.
    The Greens have already played their part in the Boat Race, selecting a joke candidate.

  7. OneWorldGovernment
    #2728196, posted on June 4, 2018 at 9:35 pm

    Here’s a bloke that betrayed his country and probably shot to death Seth Rich.

  8. Some History
    #2728197, posted on June 4, 2018 at 9:37 pm

    Hi, Jen. I’m just parking the car out front. I’ll be up in an hour.

  10. Fisky
    #2728213, posted on June 4, 2018 at 9:45 pm

    We are watching Downer very closely. If it even looks like he was involved in the failed anti-Trump coup, he must be hounded from all future right-wing cocktail parties and functions. Never let this man rest until he comes clean!

  11. Armadillo
    #2728215, posted on June 4, 2018 at 9:45 pm

    Smells of a cover up, no wonder the Cops were uninterested.

    Hmmm……somethings not right here. I’d speculate that “the boss” knows a lot more about this. Perhaps he was a mate of the local plod and explained exactly what happened. Kids were pissed and one of their black fella mates got wiped out in an accident. Stupid kids panicked. Seems to explain the lack of an investigation. They already knew exactly what happened.

    I also note that Haines was from a large “Aboriginal Family”. Perhaps the plod were concerned what would happen if the truth came out. Payback might have been a real concern at that time. Not sure where this boxer from the Police Boys Club comes into it. I’ve never heard of him. Duck getting towelled up by someone in a local pub sounds more like one of the Hatch boys handiwork.

    They said that most of those involved have committed suicide or are dead. Reminds me that one of the Hatch’s of about that age got killed in prison a few years back.

    There were some pretty wild boys about town at that time.

  12. Some History
    #2728218, posted on June 4, 2018 at 9:46 pm

    That’s very skillful 60 point parking.

  13. Armadillo
    #2728225, posted on June 4, 2018 at 9:52 pm

    Happened right at Country Music Week when the bikies used to show up as well. There was an allusion to that in the first episode, but they seemed to drop any reference to that particular angle tonight, along with the theory of a stolen drug crop being involved.

  14. OneWorldGovernment
    #2728226, posted on June 4, 2018 at 9:52 pm

    Fisky
    #2728213, posted on June 4, 2018 at 9:45 pm

    We are watching Downer very closely. If it even looks like he was involved in the failed anti-Trump coup, he must be hounded from all future right-wing cocktail parties and functions. Never let this man rest until he comes clean!

    Don’t be silly.

    He will have high status with Lucy’s Turnbull Team as well as the ALP.

  15. Top Ender
    #2728241, posted on June 4, 2018 at 9:59 pm

    More from Infidel Tiger’s reference:

    Qantas Airways Ltd says it plans to change its website to refer to Taiwan as a Chinese territory, not an independent nation, but that it needs extra time to comply with the request from Beijing.

    China’s aviation regulator in April gave three dozen airlines a May 25 deadline to remove references on their websites or in other material that suggest Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau are part of countries independent from China.

    The White House has described the move as “Orwellian nonsense”.

    Self-ruled Taiwan is claimed by Beijing as a Chinese territory, and has become one of China’s most sensitive issues and a potential military flashpoint. Hong Kong and Macau are former European colonies that are now part of China but run largely autonomously.

    Qantas and some other airlines had requested at the time for an extension to decide how they would respond to the request.

    Link

