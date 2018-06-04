Liberty Quote
Spare flab means spare dollars. If someone wants welfare on my taxes, I want them to be lean and hungry.— Sleetmute
-
Recent Comments
- Top Ender on Monday Forum: June 4, 2018
- Carpe Jugulum on Q&A Forum: June 4, 2018
- Snoopy on Q&A Forum: June 4, 2018
- Pecker on Q&A Forum: June 4, 2018
- Snoopy on Q&A Forum: June 4, 2018
- Peter Campion on Q&A Forum: June 4, 2018
- egg_ on Q&A Forum: June 4, 2018
- Mark A on Q&A Forum: June 4, 2018
- RobK on Q&A Forum: June 4, 2018
- Serena at the Pub on Q&A Forum: June 4, 2018
- Snoopy on Q&A Forum: June 4, 2018
- DaveR on Peter O’Brien: Longman and Braddon
- egg_ on Q&A Forum: June 4, 2018
- Tim Neilson on Q&A Forum: June 4, 2018
- RobK on Q&A Forum: June 4, 2018
- OneWorldGovernment on Monday Forum: June 4, 2018
- Armadillo on Monday Forum: June 4, 2018
- Carpe Jugulum on Q&A Forum: June 4, 2018
- Carpe Jugulum on Q&A Forum: June 4, 2018
- Snoopy on Q&A Forum: June 4, 2018
- Snoopy on Q&A Forum: June 4, 2018
- Peter Campion on Q&A Forum: June 4, 2018
- Carpe Jugulum on Q&A Forum: June 4, 2018
- Some History on Monday Forum: June 4, 2018
- egg_ on Q&A Forum: June 4, 2018
- BrettW on Q&A Forum: June 4, 2018
- Armadillo on Monday Forum: June 4, 2018
- Carpe Jugulum on Q&A Forum: June 4, 2018
- Fisky on Monday Forum: June 4, 2018
- egg_ on Q&A Forum: June 4, 2018
-
Recent Posts
- Q&A Forum: June 4, 2018
- Peter O’Brien: Longman and Braddon
- Monday Forum: June 4, 2018
- Here’s a question
- Tony Abbott to give the 2018 Bob Carter Commemorative Lecture
- Feather duster
- Trump’s progress with deregulation
- David Leyonhjelm on libertarianism and optimism
- Supply-side economics in real time
- Open Forum: June 2, 2018
- Peter O’Brien: Offensive Symbology
- Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious
- David Leyonhjelm on the morality of taxation
- A hero’s heroes
- Australia geoblocked
- Harvey and Tommy
- Are they stupid, gullible or malicious?
- How Now Brown VOW
- Superannuation funds’ “ethical” investment behaviour
- Hold the front page: Tax collectors unpopular
- Eyz on the Pryz
- Wednesday Forum: May 30, 2018
- Super Duper
- If only 10% of what Robinson said was correct then the barbarians have already won
- What they said: Believe everything you’re told edition
- Peter O’Brien: Kill CAGW starting now
- Is North Korea defying China?
- John Comnenus: ‘the banality of evil’
- Climbing on the shoulders of the low paid
- Waiting for the nationalisation
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Continental Telegraph
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Cryptoeconomics
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Monday Forum: June 4, 2018
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
265 Responses to Monday Forum: June 4, 2018
« Previous 1 2
« Previous 1 2
Great.
I have some questions.
There’s the rash which comes and goes, the dicky knee, the hair loss and a few other things I don’t want to discuss in mixed company.
Do a Klinger for a good parking spot?
Self-identify as female?
Hahaha, I love this article. By pulling out of NAFTA Trump not only rids the US of those parasites and carpetbaggers in Mexico and Canada. He’s also simultaneously shafting China – big time.
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/06/03/trade-talks-intentionally-obtuse-canadian-foreign-minister-chrystia-freeland-discusses-tariffs/#more-150068
It’s happening in Australia as well. How much Kiwi produce is actually grown and processed in NZ??
Any Qantas shareholder with an decency would sell their shares.
Any Qantas shareholder with an ounce of decency would sell their shares.
Someone on another forum has suggested that Alexander Downer must be a big dog in the Five Eyes Intelligence racket, since he was able to bypass Australian Intelligence, and report directly to the U.S. State Department.
If that’s so, and it’s the best explanation so far, maybe the Yanks will lean on the ALP to let Georgina Downer have an easy run in Mayo.
The Greens have already played their part in the Boat Race, selecting a joke candidate.
Here’s a bloke that betrayed his country and probably shot to death Seth Rich.
Hi, Jen. I’m just parking the car out front. I’ll be up in an hour.
We are watching Downer very closely. If it even looks like he was involved in the failed anti-Trump coup, he must be hounded from all future right-wing cocktail parties and functions. Never let this man rest until he comes clean!
Hmmm……somethings not right here. I’d speculate that “the boss” knows a lot more about this. Perhaps he was a mate of the local plod and explained exactly what happened. Kids were pissed and one of their black fella mates got wiped out in an accident. Stupid kids panicked. Seems to explain the lack of an investigation. They already knew exactly what happened.
I also note that Haines was from a large “Aboriginal Family”. Perhaps the plod were concerned what would happen if the truth came out. Payback might have been a real concern at that time. Not sure where this boxer from the Police Boys Club comes into it. I’ve never heard of him. Duck getting towelled up by someone in a local pub sounds more like one of the Hatch boys handiwork.
They said that most of those involved have committed suicide or are dead. Reminds me that one of the Hatch’s of about that age got killed in prison a few years back.
There were some pretty wild boys about town at that time.
That’s very skillful 60 point parking.
Happened right at Country Music Week when the bikies used to show up as well. There was an allusion to that in the first episode, but they seemed to drop any reference to that particular angle tonight, along with the theory of a stolen drug crop being involved.
Don’t be silly.
He will have high status with Lucy’s Turnbull Team as well as the ALP.
More from Infidel Tiger’s reference:
Qantas Airways Ltd says it plans to change its website to refer to Taiwan as a Chinese territory, not an independent nation, but that it needs extra time to comply with the request from Beijing.
China’s aviation regulator in April gave three dozen airlines a May 25 deadline to remove references on their websites or in other material that suggest Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau are part of countries independent from China.
The White House has described the move as “Orwellian nonsense”.
Self-ruled Taiwan is claimed by Beijing as a Chinese territory, and has become one of China’s most sensitive issues and a potential military flashpoint. Hong Kong and Macau are former European colonies that are now part of China but run largely autonomously.
Qantas and some other airlines had requested at the time for an extension to decide how they would respond to the request.
Link