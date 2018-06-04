Peter O’Brien: Longman and Braddon

Having squandered one significant policy differentiator against Labor, in totally screwing up the energy cost and reliability debate, is it possible that the Coalition might have the intestinal fortitude to harness their one remaining and unarguable advantage in campaigning in Longman and Braddon? I’m talking, of course, about border protection.
Current polls have the Coalition in a position to achieve something that has not been done since 1911, viz as a sitting Government, steal a seat from the Opposition in a by-election – and not just one but two in this case.
And as reported in today’s Australian, another poll shows 60% support in both these electorates for the Government’s border protection.
And as if that weren’t enough, as Troy Bramston also reports in that same august journal:
Labor is facing a grassroots revolt over refugee policy, with city and country branches calling for sweeping changes to the largely bipartisan border protection and offshore processing regime ahead of the NSW Labor annual conference.
Could the stars have aligned any more propitiously for the Government? I think not.
So will we see the same understated, non-confrontational, dispassionate arguing of the case that has hitherto failed so spectacularly for Malcolm Turnbull? Or will we see them take a leaf out of the ALP Mediscare campaign book and go for the ALP throat, in a strident daily campaign on this one issue until 30th of July. If Abbott were in charge there is no doubt what the answer to that question would be.
If Turnbull gives Peter Dutton, the obvious candidate to prosecute this message, free rein, maybe they can pull it off but don’t hold your breath waiting for our dithering PM to unleash the best attack dog he has. Why would he give his most obvious rival the chance to make a hero of himself by pulling off a historic win and possibly saving the government?
And so far the signs are not good. According to a later story in The Australian Scott Morrison has used these polls to try to stir up leadership speculation in the Labor Party. Yes, Scott, that should do the trick – it’s a real game changer among the general populace.
The Waffleroach possesses all the political savvy of a tree stump, as do the morons that follow him aimlessly around.
Lord Waffleworth on the campaign trail, “I have nothing to declare but my Potential Greatness.”
Waffles is a complete political dilettante. He stole Wentworth with a cash flooded, branch stack to unseat a local member. The Father of Middle Class Welfare carried him through government to keep potential rivals Costello and Downer from gaining any possible leadership threat and then took the Lieborals straight over the cliff with him. Threatened to take his bat and ball and go home when it looked like the Lieborals were going into Opposition for a decade. Upon Abbott’s landslide win after the R-G-R debacle, immediately started white anting and seized the PM’s office that he could never win outright.
His only possible contribution might be to tear the dripping wet Lieborals apart when he is finally thrown out.
…don’t hold your breath waiting for our dithering PM to unleash the best attack dog he has.
True; Maladroit would never rehabilitate Abbott.
Dutton is a stumbling oaf by comparison.
Call them “racist” a few more times, they will knuckle under for sure.
I don’t care what anybody in the ‘Turdball Libs’ say….I have stopped listening to all their BS!
If the coalition wins one or both seats, Malturd’s threatened dummy spit if rolled as leader is nullified. Why would he do anything at all to win?
During the last election Turbull had plenty he could throw at Shorten regarding his Union background and selling out his Union members etc. He hardly mentioned it.
What I would like to see are attack ads with Shorten with asylum seeker boats or CFMEU thugs behind him. Any such ads should have a link to a web page documenting comments made about Labor asylum policy (ie. speeches by GED Kearny and the recent changing of the record of the Birney Spiers interview). Images and articles showing CFMEU thugs protesting on the streets, list offences where they have stood over or disrupted legitimate businessss etc. Can anyone think of a hospital build where there has not been a strike ? Hospitals mainly Government money so we all pay.
They live in their own bubble
What I would like to see are attack ads with Shorten with asylum seeker boats or CFMEU thugs behind him.
Didn’t work for Howard in 2007.
No one cares how corrupt the Unions are. They only represent 15% of the workforce.
What is of interest is no rise in real Wages for years, ridiculous Power Bills, ever increasing prices, and a massive shortage of meaningful work.
What Eyrie said. He’s on the money.
If the coalition wins one or both seats, Malturd’s threatened dummy spit if rolled as leader is nullified. Why would he do anything at all to win?
If they only won one of those Seats, they’d do something no Liberal Party Government has ever done.
I’d say they’ve a good story to tell in Braddon & Longman, no need to get in the gutter with Labor.
Occam’s razor .. they’ll stuff it up.
If a drover’s dog could win, they’d back over it in the driveway while arguing about what colour a constitution preamble should be, on their way to hose money at some social media flutter or the UN.
True; Maladroit would never rehabilitate Abbott.
Abbott’s been down in Braddon last week. Polling is good, so either he must’ve been well received, or voters have regrets about the 2016 result.
Let’s hope libs win both seats and Abbott challenges that fly blown sack of shit turdball.
To me it looks like Turnbull is in lockstep with the “grassroots” of the Labor Party in his desire to overturn the “bipartisan” policy on border protection.
but what about Snowy 2.0?
shirly I can have my cheap elektrik
I want the magic cheap electricity and I want it now.
Shorten wants to run the country like a union. Turnbull, like a ….well ask Lucy.
Abbott’s been down in Braddon last week. Polling is good, so either he must’ve been well received, or voters have regrets about the 2016 result.
Great work by Abbott. If they lose then he can (with absolute justification) blame Trumble. But if they win he can claim credit and put more pressure on the oleaginous blancmange to do something constructive.
Graham Richardson for all his faults and midemeanors (I hope there is a tell-all book) was right on Turnbull from day 1: he has a political tin ear. Dont expect Turnbull to pick up any obvious political advantage, he has squandered them all since he has been leader.