Liberty Quote
The case for individual freedom rests largely upon the recognition of the inevitable and universal ignorance of all of us concerning a great many of the factors on which the achievements of our ends and welfare depend.— Friedrich von Hayek
-
Recent Comments
- Carpe Jugulum on Q&A Forum: June 4, 2018
- Snoopy on Q&A Forum: June 4, 2018
- Pecker on Q&A Forum: June 4, 2018
- Snoopy on Q&A Forum: June 4, 2018
- Peter Campion on Q&A Forum: June 4, 2018
- egg_ on Q&A Forum: June 4, 2018
- Mark A on Q&A Forum: June 4, 2018
- RobK on Q&A Forum: June 4, 2018
- Serena at the Pub on Q&A Forum: June 4, 2018
- Snoopy on Q&A Forum: June 4, 2018
- DaveR on Peter O’Brien: Longman and Braddon
- egg_ on Q&A Forum: June 4, 2018
- Tim Neilson on Q&A Forum: June 4, 2018
- RobK on Q&A Forum: June 4, 2018
- OneWorldGovernment on Monday Forum: June 4, 2018
- Armadillo on Monday Forum: June 4, 2018
- Carpe Jugulum on Q&A Forum: June 4, 2018
- Carpe Jugulum on Q&A Forum: June 4, 2018
- Snoopy on Q&A Forum: June 4, 2018
- Snoopy on Q&A Forum: June 4, 2018
- Peter Campion on Q&A Forum: June 4, 2018
- Carpe Jugulum on Q&A Forum: June 4, 2018
- Some History on Monday Forum: June 4, 2018
- egg_ on Q&A Forum: June 4, 2018
- BrettW on Q&A Forum: June 4, 2018
- Armadillo on Monday Forum: June 4, 2018
- Carpe Jugulum on Q&A Forum: June 4, 2018
- Fisky on Monday Forum: June 4, 2018
- egg_ on Q&A Forum: June 4, 2018
- Snoopy on Q&A Forum: June 4, 2018
-
Recent Posts
- Q&A Forum: June 4, 2018
- Peter O’Brien: Longman and Braddon
- Monday Forum: June 4, 2018
- Here’s a question
- Tony Abbott to give the 2018 Bob Carter Commemorative Lecture
- Feather duster
- Trump’s progress with deregulation
- David Leyonhjelm on libertarianism and optimism
- Supply-side economics in real time
- Open Forum: June 2, 2018
- Peter O’Brien: Offensive Symbology
- Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious
- David Leyonhjelm on the morality of taxation
- A hero’s heroes
- Australia geoblocked
- Harvey and Tommy
- Are they stupid, gullible or malicious?
- How Now Brown VOW
- Superannuation funds’ “ethical” investment behaviour
- Hold the front page: Tax collectors unpopular
- Eyz on the Pryz
- Wednesday Forum: May 30, 2018
- Super Duper
- If only 10% of what Robinson said was correct then the barbarians have already won
- What they said: Believe everything you’re told edition
- Peter O’Brien: Kill CAGW starting now
- Is North Korea defying China?
- John Comnenus: ‘the banality of evil’
- Climbing on the shoulders of the low paid
- Waiting for the nationalisation
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Continental Telegraph
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Cryptoeconomics
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Q&A Forum: June 4, 2018
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
45 please.
Evening All….Carpe…may I have 46 tonight please
Carpe, 30, if you please.
There ought to be some way Trump could sue
the A B C after this grade 6 effort.
May I have 23 please, Carpe?
Seriously it was embarrassing listening to Jacqui-Jacqui when she was an MP. It is even worse now she is just another unemployed Tasmanian.
I would have thought mental health issues would be a pre-requisite for a position as a public service comedian at the ALPBC staff co-op. Or at least lesbianism.
No way Snowcone is going to fill the Big Top with this dross. Where is the Iranian Dwarf throwing?
Kanbanwa
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Stackja 45
Pecker 46
ZK2A 30
Vic in Prossy 23
Konbanwa all
17 please
The panel
Dan Tehan – This Weeks Sacrifice
Mark Dreyfus – Serial liar
Jacqui Lambie – Relevance deprived retard who licks windows
Rosie Wasteland – HARPY HARPY
Grace Collier – Meh
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Stackja 45
Pecker 46
ZK2A 30
Vic in Prossy 23
Classical Hero 17
No love for Grace Collier at the Cat? Shame, shame, shame.
Hi Carpe
Thanks again for the first prize last week!
Lucky 13 for me please. .
32 interruptions, please, Carpe.
Might we have a side-bet on mentions of Baanaby?
If yes, 15 Baanabies, please, Carpe.
Broad she is, caster not so much!
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Stackja 45
Pecker 46
ZK2A 30
Vic in Prossy 23
Classical Hero 17
Westie Woman 13
Peter Campion 32
25 please Carpe.
Peter , i’ll try with the Barnaby’s.
No promises though, unless it takes over the discussion.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Stackja 45
Pecker 46
ZK2A 30
Vic in Prossy 23
Classical Hero 17
Westie Woman 13
Peter Campion 32
RobK 25
Cheers, Carpe
Carpe, 33 for me if you would be so kind.
Only partially unemployed, her mouth is doing well, brains not so much!
40 please Carpe.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Stackja 45
Pecker 46
ZK2A 30
Vic in Prossy 23
Classical Hero 17
Westie Woman 13
Peter Campion 32
RobK 25
Harlequin Decline 33
Cpt Seahawks 40
33 please Carpe San.
34 please Carpe San.
A bonus?
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Stackja 45
Pecker 46
ZK2A 30
Vic in Prossy 23
Classical Hero 17
Westie Woman 13
Peter Campion 32
RobK 25
Harlequin Decline 33
Cpt Seahawks 40
Egg 34
Jackie Lambie was always proof as to why the Military Police are referred to as “the maximum task for minimum minds.”
29 please Carpe.
Ok Troops it’s that time again;
Lock up your captives, tell them to put on the lotion or they get the hose again, and;
llllleeeettttssss get rrreeeaaadddyyyy to rrrrrruuuuummmmbbblllleeee
For those who need it this is the livestream link
https://www.periscopen.com/QandA/1gqxvpjgzERGB
The audience clowns will make up for the panel?
When’s that blackfella Katter returning?
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Stackja 45
Pecker 46
ZK2A 30
Vic in Prossy 23
Classical Hero 17
Westie Woman 13
Peter Campion 32
RobK 25
Harlequin Decline 33
Cpt Seahawks 40
Egg 34
Snoopy 29
Queer and Arse rulz.
These are the important issues? Bollocks. Homophobia?
Jacqui doesn’t look too well.
Jesus Keerist – what is that bloated great yak on the panel.
FMD, she would be on the Jenny Craig 10 most wanted list
Can I just say I ain’t afraid of no pooves.
Coming off a meth binge after crawling out of a dumpster will do that.
Why did they go straight to the homo hoedown?
Its a lots easier to talk about pooves than about the economy going down the toilet.
It’s okay Mark, if you don’t push back you’re not a poof.
The panel’s missing an out of touch wacko academic.
Question on the minors bailing out
Only 15 minutes of the “Gayflight” question.
Poor Jacqui, hard up and stuck with a poof fest.
Jakie Jakie goes full retard early
never go full retard early
Jacqui doesn’t get concept of the “States’ House”.
Snowcone “corporate tax cuts” Hawk! Spit!
You were NEVER a little kid.
Bloated Yak says something
I was necking a beer and missed it.
But you have to ask – are there places she can’t reach with a washcloth.
Or as the old joke goes – i’m no poof but my boyfriend is.
It would need fo be a big washcloth.
But you have to ask – are there places she can’t reach with a washcloth.
No you don’t. You really, really don’t have to ask.
Don’t they get an Induction, c/- Annabel Crabb’s show?
I’ll bet Dreyfus doesn’t mention the disgraceful monstering of Mal Colston.
Dreyfus declares a rival political party to be a disgrace.
Gee, what a surprise.
Dreyfus implies the big parties aren’t a circus.
working, missed out on lotto Q&A finished yet? if not 32
She may have smuggled a dwarf in?
Rosie Waterland’s mum?
There are some words Rosie shouldn’t use. Huge is one of them.
Rosie is the complete garden (front and Back)
Go Grace!
Grace is skewering the pollies over their ‘rockstar lifestyle’
this is Gold.