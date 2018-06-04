Tony Abbott to give the 2018 Bob Carter Commemorative Lecture

Many in the catallaxy family would have been familiar with Professor Bob Carter, Australia’s gentleman scientist and leading critic of the global warming hype, who passed away in January 2016. Our friends at the Australian Environment Foundation (AEF), where Bob was a Director, have the Bob Carter Commemorative Lecture.
The Lecture will be held at CQ Functions in the Melbourne CBD from 5:30 pm Tuesday, 3 July 2018.
Tony Abbott, who has had much to say about the global warming issue and its implications for energy policy, is to give the main address. This is to be followed by remarks from Peter Ridd, who like Bob Carter was hounded out of James Cook University for proffering Politically Incorrect views on global warming – and in Peter’s case suggesting that some of the university’s research findings should be checked. Peter is, famously, taking legal action against the University.
The AEF website has more on the Lecture and what the AEF is doing to commemorate the late Professor Bob Carter.
An ‘Early Bird’ price of $35 per ticket is available to all comers until 11 June 2018. All tickets to the event must be booked and purchased in advance through Eventbrite [click on the name for the link to their site]—the online booking platform.
It would be good if they recorded the evening and released it for download, even for a small fee. If that fails, maybe just a podcast.
I found some of Tony’s ideas to be good, but he never seemed to do what he talked about- i.e., he never shirt-fronted Putin, or repealed 18C, etc. And claiming there would be no tax rises just before the election may have seemed good politicking, but it came back to bite him. So Tony’s record is mixed (Captain’s pick, anyone?), but Mals record is no better.
Going, will be a great night. It is time the Federal Government cut James Cook University by 10% for each Professor they cull on dubious grounds. Universities are meant to have academic freedom. Both these wonderful Professors stood up for academic freedom and got smashed. More and more scientific papers are arriving disputing the IPCC predictions and when Prof Ridd says research papers are not rigorous enough he gets the boot. Don’t get me started on the disgraceful conduct towards Bjorn Lomborg. He believes in Climate Change but notes there are many many better things to do with limited resources – and I agree.
Hopefully another ‘salami slice’ to wear away at the CAGW ‘carbon (gravy) train’.
Even if it mostly makes conservatives feel warm inside.
If the BBC acknowledges that CAGW is now Toxic, it’s warriors must obviously be shifting the goalposts to squirrels like sea levels, coral bleaching, extreme weather events, etc., as per the ABC.
Bob Carter was a great guy. He came to Newcastle and gave a brilliant talk; the bastards at the abc defamed him and there was a discussion about litigation. I wish he had just to stir the bastards up. Good on Ridd, cut from the same cloth as Bob. We’re lucky to have them.
I’m not so sure about Abbott who no doubt is a great guy but not tough enough.