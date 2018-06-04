Tony Abbott to give the 2018 Bob Carter Commemorative Lecture

Many in the catallaxy family would have been familiar with Professor Bob Carter, Australia’s gentleman scientist and leading critic of the global warming hype, who passed away in January 2016. Our friends at the Australian Environment Foundation (AEF), where Bob was a Director, have the Bob Carter Commemorative Lecture.

The Lecture will be held at CQ Functions in the Melbourne CBD from 5:30 pm Tuesday, 3 July 2018.

Tony Abbott, who has had much to say about the global warming issue and its implications for energy policy, is to give the main address. This is to be followed by remarks from Peter Ridd, who like Bob Carter was hounded out of James Cook University for proffering Politically Incorrect views on global warming – and in Peter’s case suggesting that some of the university’s research findings should be checked. Peter is, famously, taking legal action against the University.

The AEF website has more on the Lecture and what the AEF is doing to commemorate the late Professor Bob Carter.

An ‘Early Bird’ price of $35 per ticket is available to all comers until 11 June 2018. All tickets to the event must be booked and purchased in advance through Eventbrite [click on the name for the link to their site]—the online booking platform.

If you haven’t yet got your ticket, now is the time to book!