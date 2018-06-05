How to choose. How to choose.

Apparently, as we speak, the Australian Labor Party is conducting a vote for the Presidency of the party. The choice seems to be between a candidate who can’t count and a candidate who seems to count too well. So. Let’s Get Ready To Rumble.

In the Right Corner is the galaxy’s greatest Treasurer – Wayne “Surpluses as far as the eyes can see” Swan. The man who claimed a tax increase was a saving and a tax cut was an expenditure.

In the Left Corner is South Australia’s numbers man – Mark “The Buffoon” Butler. The man, who according to Rodney Cavalier: in today’s Australian:

was equally responsible with (Don) Farrell in the great Australia Day branch stack of 1999 when 2000 new members were signed up to the party in one fell swoop allowing these persons to vote at local branch elections for conference delegates which determined all preselections, and also in the local component of preselections in which branches had 25 per cent of the say.

One might suggest that the choice for the ALP members is a Sophie’s choice. But more likely, it is a Sally’s choice. Sally McManus’s choice that is.

