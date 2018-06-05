How to choose. How to choose.
Apparently, as we speak, the Australian Labor Party is conducting a vote for the Presidency of the party. The choice seems to be between a candidate who can’t count and a candidate who seems to count too well. So. Let’s Get Ready To Rumble.
In the Right Corner is the galaxy’s greatest Treasurer – Wayne “Surpluses as far as the eyes can see” Swan. The man who claimed a tax increase was a saving and a tax cut was an expenditure.
In the Left Corner is South Australia’s numbers man – Mark “The Buffoon” Butler. The man, who according to Rodney Cavalier: in today’s Australian:
was equally responsible with (Don) Farrell in the great Australia Day branch stack of 1999 when 2000 new members were signed up to the party in one fell swoop allowing these persons to vote at local branch elections for conference delegates which determined all preselections, and also in the local component of preselections in which branches had 25 per cent of the say.
One might suggest that the choice for the ALP members is a Sophie’s choice. But more likely, it is a Sally’s choice. Sally McManus’s choice that is.
ALP always funny.
Tommy Robinson need not apply for today’s labor party.
Don’t ever change Liars.
Entertainment a plenty if Butler becomes Environment Minister.
He’s actually right in the sense of one’s presumptions. I’ll explain.
In the socialist or collectivist view all money belongs to the state and if the individual spends it on whatever, it is consumed and thus not saved.
However if it is taken from the individual and stored in a treasury, then it has been saved and to be spend later on something more proper than mere consumerist prolificacy that the taxpayer would have spent.
You have to also have some flawed sense of comprehension and a reasoning disability to come up with the idea that taxation is a saving. It’s the manner in which Swann was educated – in his, and his cohort’s case, with a limited number of circular ideas and absolute falsities.
Scomo is no better than Swann, he thinks making us pay GST to Amazon is Amazon paying its fair share.
What are the odds that, if elected president, Swan leads the ALP to financial ruin? There are no savings from tax increases available to the ALP.
Last year, The Australia reported from an ABS report that union membership at a record low. At 38% of the workforce, we are expected to accept (by the ALP) that a union-led government is the best way for Australia – Marxist / Socialist policies framed by unionists, for unionists. I’m not saying all ALP policies are necessarily bad (though I am hard pressed to find a good one apart from keeping undocumented (aka illegal) immigrants away from Australia – Krudd’s attempt to fix that thing that he and the ALP broke in the first place).
It doesn’t matter who the ALP chooses as National President. Whoever it is will uphold the will of the unions (because of the hold the unions have over them), and not what is in the best interests of Australia.
(Correspondingly the LNP coalition are also far from leading a government that is in the best interests of Australia – but they are closer to it than the ALP. We do need an effective alternative party to rise up and challenge the current 2-party duopoly. The Greens can get stuffed!)
Mark Butler, Federal President of the A.L.P.
Has he paid back the $20 Million which his criminal predecessor, Mike Williamson embezzled from the H.S.U. yet?
If not, why not? The Party has had 8 years now in which to pay back the stolen loot.
Or is the blatant theft of Union cash a right reserved solely for Federal Presidents of the A.L.P. to exercise with impunity and without the need for restitution, like the old “Droit de Seigneur” from back in the feudal days?
A.L.P. – Always Looting the Peasantry!
I nominate mizz brown (Rhiannon) the former green communist ,she could use the pay to supplement the money she extracted fron the tax payers . She would be most acceptable to the u.n.communist commissars <as the party drags us into third world status like the other u.n.communusts provinces . They might make turnbull commissar /president of theOceania Province in payment for his contribution to One World Unelected Government.
Nil. Da bruvvers have never had fewer members or more cash thanks to Keating’s superannuation “reforms”. The Lieborals are the ones with their arse hanging out their pants.
Will there be purges? I demand purges! What self-respecting Stalinist would be without a good old-fashioned purge at a Party conference.
Bruce of Newcastle;
That will be enough of that, BoN.
I am the Purgilator here at the Cat and I denounce the presence of unqualified Purgilators who seek to purge without prior approval from the Office of the Purgillator.
So there.
…and none of this “If only Stalin knew” crap from you.
This has become a dogma in certain circles.
ABC “economics correspondents”, who presumably all have Economics degrees, routinely refer to company tax cuts as a “hand out” and no announcer that I’ve heard has ever had the gumption to correct them.
The philosophical assumption behind it is that government owns all wealth and has the responsibility to distribute it to the deserving, a.k.a. Communism.
The suit-wearing frightbats are the epitome of feminist politics in Australia, eh?
The Sally chap reminds me of the union men who used to meet in our family kitchen in the days of the big split in Labor. Makes about the same level of sense, and contributed to the political education of a future conservative.
fabian deadshits
Haha, great line.
We need to get serious here, this is really important stuff – Mark has those beguiling dimples, so he is obviously the better front man.