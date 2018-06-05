So why is Australia the last to know?

There’s an old story I heard when I first came to Australia about how the original inhabitants of Tasmania had lost the art of fishing, so lived on an island surrounded by water but never ate the fish that swam in the oceans around them. So one day others may tell of a people who inhabited an island made out of coal but chose to drive their electricity using windmills while running water up hill. In this vein, let me draw the following to your attention, from The Wall Street Journal: Climate change is over. There at the start we find this:
No, I’m not saying the climate will not change in the future, or that human influence on the climate is negligible. I mean simply that climate change is no longer a pre-eminent policy issue. All that remains is boilerplate rhetoric from the political class, frivolous nuisance lawsuits, and bureaucratic mandates on behalf of special-interest renewable-energy rent seekers.
Judged by deeds rather than words, most national governments are backing away from forced-marched decarbonization. You can date the arc of climate change as a policy priority from 1988, when highly publicized congressional hearings first elevated the issue, to 2018. President Trump’s ostentatious withdrawal from the Paris Agreement merely ratified a trend long becoming evident.
This is a trillion-dollar issue, that if you get it wrong, will lower living standards by substantial amounts for a generation at least and potentially more. From the same kinds of people who brought you Venezuela, the climate change spectre has made some people rich, has made obscure academics in obscure corners of the world of research famous and wealthy, has scared no end of our citizens about some possible rising of the oceans and an over-heated planet fifty years into the future, but has not produced a single verifiable fact about the climate.
If no one else is shooting themselves in the foot, then why are we? It’s time to stop, and return to burning coal and start building nuclear power stations just like everyone else.
Stupid Forken Liberals………er Stupid Forken Malcontent
No need to say any more!!!!!!
Yesterday watched that grub Turnbull addressing a group of about a dozen farmers somewhere in western NSW about what his government was going to do to aleviate their drought related problems. He spent a major part of the interview blaming climate change for the farmers problems and spruiking what his government was doing to reduce climate change. It was sad to watch the captive audience of farmers forced to grudgingly nod their heads in agreement to his ravings in order to ensure that the hoped for largess would be directed their way. Make no mistake, Turnbull staged this deliberately and these poor farmers were coerced into supporting his views with the promise of financial assistance.
Malcolm Turnbull is actually fucking mad.
Our electric and gas bills in Japan combined, not individual Combined work out in Oz dollars to around 60 to 100 $Au a month.
I have talked to colleagues who have gone back to Oz having a $1200 electricity bill in a quarter with them only having 2 children (10 and 13yo).
You have gone nuts
Steve. It is so good to read once again that the voices of reason and scientific observations are at long last heard and read.
I think about all the vilification that has been heaped on the heads of those with sufficient intelligence and training who steadfastly refused to buckle to the idiocy of Gore, Flannery etc.. I just hope that Jo Nova and the others heroes of this war have suffered no lasting damage, and in fact will be honoured soon with Australian of the Year, Nobel prizes and the rest that they richly deserve
Not only is Mad Mal off his tree but he has lead other companies into the fucking wilderness.
Funny that Kerry Packer sent him packing.
If it wasn’t for his mad bitch wife he would be living underneath Sydney Harbor Bridge.
Hey Mal.
Why did your father kill himself?
And those who contribute to, and read Catallaxy should start a movement to award the Anti AWG warriors their just rewards
It’s a fool who thinks this fight is done. The enemy is merely biding it’s time, they are hoping the run out the clock on the apostate Trump and then they will unleash the 2nd coming and be even more fervent than before as they will have to make up for lost time. I wish we could say that our witch trial level of insanity was over but I don’t think for a minute the believers have given in or been defeated.
In a century or so when historians are looking back at us and our end is nigh climate change era, how they’ll laugh like we do now at how stupid people were during the witch trials and other such fads. It’s the modern day medieval replay.
Garry
#2729044, posted on June 5, 2018 at 6:24 pm
Not so much mad , as not very bright, and easily lead. And I don’t know which is worse……
it’s a uniparty thing
Venezuela is laughing at you now
Pssst, Malcolm, wanna win the election?
Why do you ask?
Well, back coal, put nuclear on the agenda.
No, no, I mean why do you ask if I want to win the election. Of course I don’t.
Paul
#2729064, posted on June 5, 2018 at 6:43 pm
It’s a fool who thinks this fight is done.
That’s a very sad opinion, Paul. We don’t need naysayers now; what we need is movement to condemn the utter stupidity of those who can’t understand that water finds its common level, and that land masses sink and rise with monotonous regularity. And ,of course, that NO-ONE can quantify any rise in overall global temperature.
The next election will be won if Mal and his Ministers get out every day and push the immigration policies Labor will implement. Most people couldn’t give a fig about the climate change issue. For some reason they don’t connect the price of electricity with the ridiculous subsidies paid to the re enable energy sector. The problem is, should the Turnbull government win he will see it as vindication for every stupid policy he comes up with so things would get much worse.
the renewable energy sector
I just hope that Jo Nova and the others heroes of this war have suffered no lasting damage,…..
It’s not the sceptics I’m worried about, it’s the blinkered and the shuttered that have suffered the delusions. They will be difficult to assimilate to rationale and reason.
Our geographic distance from the rest of the world is both our greatest strength and greatest weakness.
Also The Mighty Termite has been so dazzled by his own wonderful brilliance he has been permanently blinded and the reflected heat has destroyed every single neuron. That speech yesterday fully supports this theory.
Mal is totally in dreamland; will support anything that Abbott was against and is against any Abbott suggestion or strength. He is just as destructive as RGR in the short term, but perhaps even worse in the long term as he moves left and forces little bill even further left.
Poor mal, in his heart he knows he’s useless…just wants people to like him, but after 15 years of whiteanting his own side, he just does not know how to do it
What a dud
If not for dumping unused the water from the dams of the murray darling into the sea, if not for dynamiting our power stations, if not for deindustrialising the country by sending our industry overseas as war reparations, if not for mass importing millions of excess disposable military age males from peasantistan as consumption machines, if not for borrowing a trillion dollars:
The right sort of elite Australian quisling orc wouldn’t be able to say their house could sell for millions of dollars.
Comrades.
With the right leadership and policies, Australia can quickly become a powerhouse of prosperity, lifting not only its own economy but also those with which it trades. So much potential, so much wasted time and effort.
There’s an old story I heard when I first came to Australia about how the original inhabitants of Tasmania had lost the art of fishing, so lived on an island surrounded by water but never ate the fish that swam in the oceans around them.
Why eat fish when you’ve got oysters, shellfish and crabs all over the place.
The Tasmanian Blacks lived off the fat of the land, and probably couldn’t imagine it all coming to an end.
Not all that different to us, really.
RobK – you could say that about any point in Australia’s history. Unfortunately the reality is still best summed up by Donald Horne and some 50 years later, remains as true as ever,
Why eat fish when you’ve got oysters, ……
And humongous yabbies.
Australia is a lucky country run mainly by second rate people
Horne was right, but our present problem is that the second raters are first rate at destroying the country.
HB,
Point taken. Perhaps one day the light will shine through. There’s no reason that it can’t, even accepting our reliance on foreign investments.
Global temperature in the satellite data in 2018 so far is lower than the same period of 2002 despite a 10% increase in CO2.
It is a tell that the people who are pushing global warming are the same people who push socialism.
The climate change scam will crash and burn like Venezuela, for the same reasons.
It can’t be long now.
Jo Smyth
#2729083
The next election will be won if Mal and his Ministers get out every day and push the immigration policies Labor will implement.
Won’t work.
It’s a blatant standover tactic that implies the Coalition haven’t got any achievements to sell.
Plus, it will be laughed to scorn, because both Parties Immigration Policies are similar at the moment.
Shorten could just say ”Okay, we’ll reduce it by 100,000 per annum.”
He’d bolt in then.
Where’s our Trump.
We can now start totaling what the AGW lunacy has cost us.
I think a good case would be that it cost around $5 Trillion, but would not be surprised to see the opportunity cost in terms of lost or misallocated production and the destruction of the Wests industrial plant to be $10 Trillion – in other words, greater than the cost of the Second World War.
Of course I have no basis for these figures apart from extractus via rectum, but if someone could do just a simple couple of graphs, they are welcome.
nemkat, I was referring to the fact that within days, boats full of country shoppers would be on the way, TPVs would be done away with and all those who managed to get here would not have to stay on Manus or Nauru for any length of time. There would be more deaths at sea and the costs would be astronomical. The rest of the Immigration Policies are very similar.
Actually, just stopping and thinking about it, those numbers are way low.
The elites will end the climate change scam only after they install the next scam.
Jo Smyth
#2729144
nemkat, I was referring to the fact that within days, boats full of country shoppers would be on the way, TPVs would be done away with and all those who managed to get here would not have to stay on Manus or Nauru for any length of time.
Yeah,I get that. And that’s very likely.
My point is that it’s always about the Economy. Barring exceptional circumstances, going negative won’t work.
Examples:
1. Howard tried a Union Scare Campaign in 2007 and lost his Seat.
2. Shorten went negative with the Mediscare Campaign 10 days out from the last Election, and even though The Coalition made a hash of the response, he still couldn’t win.
Voters want to hear good news about the future, not be counselled byDaddy about the consequences of voting Labor.
I don’t think its over yet. There is lot more drivel left in the fanatics, not to mention the generations of youth who have had it hard coded into their belief systems.
Still it must be hard to keep it going when every prediction of the end of the world comes to naught, the temperature is not actually boiling us to death after all, maybe even cooling, and the Barrier reef is still there. Despite the fact that CO2 emissions continue to increase. They don’t need evidence, they still have the feelings.
Did you even understand my post? I’m saying that people are going to look back at us as morons because of this fraud ffs, not because I’m a AGWer
The news links on the CSIRO intra-net home page are, The Guardian, Sydney Morning Herald & CNN (from memory). The bubble shielding our overlords is impenetrable.
nemkat,
Howard also won an election thanks to Tampa i.e strong stance on illegals.
Micro-plastics is the next honey-pot.
nemkat, I would also add that in 2007 when Howard was defeated, the economy was great, no debt and no problem with illegal boat arrivals. Everything nosedived when Labor took over. Today, the thought of the illegal boat trade starting up again and all that it entails, is still fresh in voters minds and needs to be highlighted. That is if the Liberals can be bothered campaigning.
Meanwhile the pillocks running the E.U. Have just announced that 146 BILLION Euros will be spent on “fighting climate change” in accordance with that Paris agreement a few years back.
The nutters are truly in charge of the nut house.
It’s over when the fat lady sings, and she’s aways off coming
In other words its no longer an issue because it has been won, just not by who is being suggested here, but by the environmentalists.
Oh sure the green bureaucracies may wane from time to time as we see with Trump leaving the Paris agreement but overall, like with gov run education, healthcare and infrastructure, the green bureaucracy is here to stay.
Anyone who thinks the left is losing here or something is not really seeing the big picture.
“If no one else is shooting themselves in the foot, then why are we?”
How many hands are on the gun?
And whose?
And why?
As that murderous old bastard Lenin rhetorically asked: “Who, whom?”
Who is doing what to whom and who’s paying for it?
The dumb bunny voters in Oz are starting to feel the bite ofpaying out of their wallets. However, in the words of Al Jolson: “You ain’t seen nuthin’ yet!”
Supplementary questions:
Who is coughing up the loot to run the disinformation campaigns and worse? The only reason to expose oneself to the major “news” outlets is to keep track of what the peasants are supposed to both believe and regurgitate on cue.
What do they expect in return?
To whom will the “benefits” of all this “creativity” accrue? The eco-nazis? Hardly. They will be first up against the (metaphorical?) wall because most of them wouldn’t work in an iron lung.
Cynical? Moi?
Yeah, I get all that.
The thing was, Howard didn’t campaign on that, he campaigned on Union Power, and how bad Labor would be.
While he was right about Labor, they hadn’t haed a go since 1996, and people’s memories don’t go back more than a couple of years.
Boat arrivals are a fair few years ago now, and it’s just not a vote winner. One of the problems around this is that the Coalition aren’t on the same page as most Australians.
The Coalition’s line is lame, to wit: We don’t want unauthorised arrivals because it’s too dangerous, and some of them have drowned.
Your average Australian thinks: Fucking beauty, send the Navy out, and use them for target practice.
So, unless the Coalition is prepared to go the full Trump x 100, they’re better off selling their achievements in Office and their plans for the future.
Peter,
I agree it will be a while to try to turn the ship around. It may not succeed immediately but i believe a new renaissance is possible. People can learn.
What ! NO GLITTER !
Don’t you jut love the Progressives (oxymoron) in their fixation on Wind Power. Just take the last 14 days of April when NEM figures show that Eastern Australia Wind Farms operated at less than 10% of their capacity for 25% of the time. This needs 100% backup. And the Progressives say Nuclear plants take too long to build!
Stupid really, but that is the age we live in, and the frightning thing is that they will never admit they were wrong.
Robk, you’ve got the right attitude for sure but I am such a pessimist by nature.
Forgetting how to fish takes some doing.
The whole climate ponzi scheme would collapse the moment all taxpayer funding was stopped ,the left never use their own money for their causes , Defund and it will die quickly ,Defund now!
Imagin, day one of a National/coalition win! First things said at victory speech was, subsidys for all renewables are frozen, amd plans to build three Nuclear power plants are been drawn up now! Several possible locations are awaiting planning from local councils!
We need some nut crackers in goverment! 🙁
OneWorldGovernment
#2729051, posted on June 5, 2018 at 6:32 pm
Garry
#2729044, posted on June 5, 2018 at 6:24 pm
Yesterday watched that grub Turnbull addressing a group of about a dozen farmers somewhere in western NSW about what his government was going to do to aleviate their drought related problems. He spent a major part of the interview blaming climate change for the farmers problems and spruiking what his government was doing to reduce climate change. It was sad to watch the captive audience of farmers forced to grudgingly nod their heads in agreement to his ravings in order to ensure that the hoped for largess would be directed their way. Make no mistake, Turnbull staged this deliberately and these poor farmers were coerced into supporting his views with the promise of financial assistance.
My opinion of Turnbull wouldn’t be printable – even here.
These bastards spruiking the “climate change” bullshit know full well it’s bullshit. There is no way in creation they don’t. To stand there and lecture farmers, those producing the food we eat and which earns export dollar revenue to shovel at the ungrateful cretins who would prefer to see the country collapse, is disgusting. Apparently his son is heavily invested in “renewables”, so of course he’s going to push the “climate change” bullshit for all he’s worth. Never mind the rest of us, as long as he and his son are OK, Jack!
That is if the Liberals can be bothered campaigning.
That is if Turnbull can be bothered….. FIFY