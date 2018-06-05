Tax cuts doing good in the USA

Posted on 3:25 pm, June 5, 2018 by Rafe Champion

Dan Mitchell sends news from the US and an optimistic mention of corporate tax cuts in Australia.

This entry was posted in American politics, Rafe. Bookmark the permalink.

6 Responses to Tax cuts doing good in the USA

  1. stackja
    #2728922, posted on June 5, 2018 at 3:29 pm

    People spending their own money. Not government wasting it.

  2. bemused
    #2728932, posted on June 5, 2018 at 3:38 pm

    I’m always amazed at how so many don’t realise that tax cuts means that businesses and individuals have more disposable income and more disposable income produces more taxes for government. It’s still gathering taxes, but it allows people and businesses to choose how they pay their taxes through personal and business choices.

  3. Nicholas (Unlicensed Joker) Gray
    #2728936, posted on June 5, 2018 at 3:41 pm

    Yes, Dan usually writes interesting articles. He has been praising our super-annuation schemes for years, and has been talking about maybe retiring to Australia, at some time in the future. I wonder how him and Matt Damon and Barbera Streisand will get on?

  4. H B Bear
    #2728960, posted on June 5, 2018 at 4:12 pm

    Not sure anyone praising Australia’s superannuation system fully understands it. It is superficially appealing looking in from the outside. I see Judith has another article bagging it in Teh Australian behind the paywall.

    I imagine much of the success of Trump’s tax cuts is coming from the hundreds of billions that were previously held outside the US coming back onshore to fund new investment.

  5. Dr Fred Lenin
    #2728962, posted on June 5, 2018 at 4:12 pm

    Hey Rafe,they are not tax cuts they are revenue losses ,ask the goose? Aspiring prezz of the union mafia federal gang .

  6. Garry
    #2728967, posted on June 5, 2018 at 4:20 pm

    Just watched that grub Turnbull, currently touring northern NSW to talk to farmers about the drought situation. He spent half the news grap sprouting climate change rubbish with the dozen or so farmers in the frame dutifully nodding in forced agreement lest the hoped for largess be denied. They were over a barrel with no-where to go! We elect human offal such as this to run our country .

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.