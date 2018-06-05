We’re on the move

Posted on 7:00 pm, June 5, 2018 by Sinclair Davidson

The great Jacques Chester is moving on. For those of you who don’t know Jacques; he is a god. He has quietly hosted and run the Cat over many years. He saved my sanity during the last great server crash. But … all good things come to an end.

So finally, in conclusion, this is the end.

No. Not the end of the Cat.

Soon we will be moving to a new host. Actually back to our last ‘in technical exile’ location. How things will look and work out I’m not sure. So there will be some dislocation costs and short term annoyances.

Soon enough, however, we’ll be back to normal; conspiring to overthrow the government, waiting up all night for Tom’s cartoons, slagging off anyone and everyone who has it coming, debating, shouting, and more or less adding to the great conversation of humanity.

Thank you Jacques (thank you, thank you, thank you) – you have been awesome. Many, many people are in your debt. Good luck with all your endeavors … and don’t be away from New York the next time I come to visit. There are bourbon tasters to be sampled.

39 Responses to We’re on the move

  2. Percy Popinjay
    #2729102, posted on June 5, 2018 at 7:07 pm

    Sterling work, Mr Chester and much appreciated.

  3. Jacques Chester
    #2729104, posted on June 5, 2018 at 7:08 pm

    Much appreciated, Sinclair.

    I’d say that it’s been a pleasure, but we are talking about WordPress.

    It’s definitely been interesting to host such a diverse bunch of blogs over the years.

    As for Bourbon: Kings County Distillery has tours…

  4. H B Bear
    #2729108, posted on June 5, 2018 at 7:11 pm

    Thanks Jacques. I hope the hamsters enjoy their retirement. Don’t sell them to mUnty and tell him they are squirrels.

  5. Sinclair Davidson
    #2729110, posted on June 5, 2018 at 7:12 pm

    Awesome – the American whiskeys that you get in North America are really good. So we’ll do that when I’m next in NYC.

  6. Delta A
    #2729112, posted on June 5, 2018 at 7:13 pm

    conspiring to overthrow the government, waiting up all night for Tom’s cartoons, slagging off anyone and everyone who has it coming, debating, shouting, and more or less adding to the great conversation of humanity.

    That’s the Cat. And we love it.

    Thank you, Jacques, for your tremendous contribution.

  7. Megan
    #2729113, posted on June 5, 2018 at 7:14 pm

    Good luck, Mr Chester. The Cat is a beacon…well, not exactly of sanity given the regular attendance of Monty and his compadres…of learning, at least for me. The Cert III JC Mastery of Invective award holds a treasured place in my heart.

    Enjoy new horizons and new adventures. Hopefully , WP will not feature highly.

  8. I am Spartacus
    #2729116, posted on June 5, 2018 at 7:17 pm

    Ditto from Spartacus. As they say in America, thank you for your service. If only you could board planes first. Or can you?

  9. Entropy
    #2729117, posted on June 5, 2018 at 7:18 pm

    Thanks for this great service over the years, Mr Chester.
    And you too Sinclair Davidson.

  10. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2729119, posted on June 5, 2018 at 7:18 pm

    Thank you Jacques (thank you, thank you, thank you) – you have been awesome.

    Seconded, thirded and fourthed!

  11. calli
    #2729122, posted on June 5, 2018 at 7:20 pm

    Jacques, you are a treasure. Peddling so hard to keep this place going, sweat pouring from your noble brow as you toil for Freedom.

    I would offer you a tailormade mankini as a parting gift, but you will have to be content with a 💋.

    Bless you sir.

  12. Winston Smith
    #2729132, posted on June 5, 2018 at 7:28 pm

    I much appreciate your good works over the years, Jacques.
    I hope you will have a better pension plan than the routine Doomlord miserly stipend. Minions such as yourself deserve much more.

  13. Gibbo
    #2729134, posted on June 5, 2018 at 7:29 pm

    Thank you Jacques. If you guys need some help then please sing out. I’ve moved a few WordPress sites before. 🙂

  14. Ellen of Tasmania
    #2729137, posted on June 5, 2018 at 7:35 pm

    Thank you Jacques (thank you, thank you, thank you) – you have been awesome

    Ditto, Jacques. Blessings upon you. And Sinclair.

    It’s an unruly mob you have managed and we really are grateful.

  15. JC
    #2729143, posted on June 5, 2018 at 7:41 pm

    Best of luck Jacques and thanks for the work you did.

  16. Chris
    #2729152, posted on June 5, 2018 at 7:48 pm

    Jaques, your support gave us a lot. Thanks!

  17. herodotus
    #2729179, posted on June 5, 2018 at 8:04 pm

    Special legion d’honneur award for Jacques from all of us. A magnificent job in the face of unruly forces – and wordpress.

  18. MsDolittle
    #2729194, posted on June 5, 2018 at 8:12 pm

    What most bugs me is when people decide to play morality calculus poker.

    Me too. Thanks Jacques.

  19. Billie
    #2729203, posted on June 5, 2018 at 8:30 pm

    There are gods amongst us

  20. hzhousewife
    #2729205, posted on June 5, 2018 at 8:31 pm

    Thank you for your efforts on our behalf Jacques, please enjoy your pastures new and green.

  21. Peter Castieau
    #2729216, posted on June 5, 2018 at 8:45 pm

    Well done Mr Chester this is a great site.

    Jacques is name I’m familiar with, as lots of (mainly) work colleagues call me Jacques because of my surname.

    All the best to you.

  23. egg_
    #2729219, posted on June 5, 2018 at 8:46 pm

    Thanks for this great service over the years, Mr Chester.
    And you too Sinclair Davidson.

    +1

  24. Shy Ted
    #2729227, posted on June 5, 2018 at 8:51 pm

    Merci Jacques, magnifique. Pardonnez moi, zat ees all zee French I know.

  25. stackja
    #2729230, posted on June 5, 2018 at 8:53 pm

    Thank you, Jacques. Now we await the:
    Rollin’ rollin’ rollin’
    Keep rollin’, rollin’, rollin’
    Though the streams are swollen
    Keep them dogies rollin’, rawhide
    Through rain and wind and weather
    Hell bent for leather
    Wishin’ my gal was by my side
    All the things I’m missin’
    Good vittles, love and kissin’
    Are waiting at the end of my ride

  26. RobK
    #2729233, posted on June 5, 2018 at 8:55 pm

    Thanks for this great service over the years, Mr Chester.
    And you too Sinclair Davidson.
    And from me too.
    Cheers.

  27. Cassie of Sydney
    #2729235, posted on June 5, 2018 at 8:58 pm

    Toda Raba Jacques and also to you Sinc.

  28. JohnA
    #2729249, posted on June 5, 2018 at 9:08 pm

    Yes, thank you, Jacques, from a scant poster, more often a lurker.

    I hope it is a compliment to say I have hardly noticed your work. Whenever I have fired up my Chrome, the site has always been available. My internet connection itself – not so much…

  29. Steve Kates
    #2729255, posted on June 5, 2018 at 9:13 pm

    My thanks to Jacques as well. The running has been seamless and to a fantastic standard. It is hugely appreciated.

  30. Boambee John
    #2729256, posted on June 5, 2018 at 9:14 pm

    Many thanks for the blog, Doomlord and Jacques.

  31. Pedro the Ignorant
    #2729259, posted on June 5, 2018 at 9:15 pm

    Round of applause for Jacques and the overworked hamsters who kept the wheels spinning all these years.

    Fair winds and following seas, Sir.

  32. max
    #2729286, posted on June 5, 2018 at 9:36 pm

    Mr. Jacques Chester; thanks, all the best and good luck

  33. Winston Smith
    #2729315, posted on June 5, 2018 at 10:03 pm

    Oi!
    Jacques!
    Before you piss off into the land of the never ending Bourbon bottle, give us back our strike through button, you thieving bastard!

  34. Baldrick
    #2729320, posted on June 5, 2018 at 10:08 pm

    With any luck they’ll have you on the next Queens Birthday Honours List.

    Sir Jacques Chester- Knights Companion to the Grand Cricetinae
    For services to the Cat and hamster wheel innovation.

  35. Procrustes
    #2729321, posted on June 5, 2018 at 10:09 pm

    Yes, indeedy, thanks Jacques. We thank you for your service.

  36. Robin
    #2729344, posted on June 5, 2018 at 11:11 pm

    Sinc-wanted to get this admission up for your readers from the UN that education globally is to be used to train students to “think collectively, not individually. ” https://gemreportunesco.wordpress.com/2018/06/05/countries-need-to-prepare-teachers-better-to-teach-about-our-impact-on-the-environment/

    It’s in the cartoon graphic under Planet and fits with what I have been warning about for years now.

  37. Ubique
    #2729348, posted on June 5, 2018 at 11:25 pm

    Merci beaucoup, Jacques.

  38. None
    #2729352, posted on June 5, 2018 at 11:33 pm

    Many thanks, dear Jacques and best wishes for all your future endeavours.

  39. Leo G
    #2729359, posted on June 5, 2018 at 11:43 pm

    Soon we will be moving to a new host.

    We’ll surely miss Jacques. Josh and Lily not so much.

