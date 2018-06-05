We’re on the move

The great Jacques Chester is moving on. For those of you who don’t know Jacques; he is a god. He has quietly hosted and run the Cat over many years. He saved my sanity during the last great server crash. But … all good things come to an end.
So finally, in conclusion, this is the end.
No. Not the end of the Cat.
Soon we will be moving to a new host. Actually back to our last ‘in technical exile’ location. How things will look and work out I’m not sure. So there will be some dislocation costs and short term annoyances.
Soon enough, however, we’ll be back to normal; conspiring to overthrow the government, waiting up all night for Tom’s cartoons, slagging off anyone and everyone who has it coming, debating, shouting, and more or less adding to the great conversation of humanity.
Thank you Jacques (thank you, thank you, thank you) – you have been awesome. Many, many people are in your debt. Good luck with all your endeavors … and don’t be away from New York the next time I come to visit. There are bourbon tasters to be sampled.
Thank you Jacques.
+1
Sterling work, Mr Chester and much appreciated.
Much appreciated, Sinclair.
I’d say that it’s been a pleasure, but we are talking about WordPress.
It’s definitely been interesting to host such a diverse bunch of blogs over the years.
As for Bourbon: Kings County Distillery has tours…
Thanks Jacques. I hope the hamsters enjoy their retirement. Don’t sell them to mUnty and tell him they are squirrels.
Awesome – the American whiskeys that you get in North America are really good. So we’ll do that when I’m next in NYC.
conspiring to overthrow the government, waiting up all night for Tom’s cartoons, slagging off anyone and everyone who has it coming, debating, shouting, and more or less adding to the great conversation of humanity.
That’s the Cat. And we love it.
Thank you, Jacques, for your tremendous contribution.
Good luck, Mr Chester. The Cat is a beacon…well, not exactly of sanity given the regular attendance of Monty and his compadres…of learning, at least for me. The Cert III JC Mastery of Invective award holds a treasured place in my heart.
Enjoy new horizons and new adventures. Hopefully , WP will not feature highly.
Ditto from Spartacus. As they say in America, thank you for your service. If only you could board planes first. Or can you?
Thanks for this great service over the years, Mr Chester.
And you too Sinclair Davidson.
Seconded, thirded and fourthed!
Jacques, you are a treasure. Peddling so hard to keep this place going, sweat pouring from your noble brow as you toil for Freedom.
I would offer you a tailormade mankini as a parting gift, but you will have to be content with a 💋.
Bless you sir.
I much appreciate your good works over the years, Jacques.
I hope you will have a better pension plan than the routine Doomlord miserly stipend. Minions such as yourself deserve much more.
Thank you Jacques. If you guys need some help then please sing out. I’ve moved a few WordPress sites before. 🙂
Ditto, Jacques. Blessings upon you. And Sinclair.
It’s an unruly mob you have managed and we really are grateful.
Best of luck Jacques and thanks for the work you did.
Jaques, your support gave us a lot. Thanks!
Special legion d’honneur award for Jacques from all of us. A magnificent job in the face of unruly forces – and wordpress.
What most bugs me is when people decide to play morality calculus poker.
Me too. Thanks Jacques.
There are gods amongst us
Thank you for your efforts on our behalf Jacques, please enjoy your pastures new and green.
Well done Mr Chester this is a great site.
Jacques is name I’m familiar with, as lots of (mainly) work colleagues call me Jacques because of my surname.
All the best to you.
A hearty THANKS!
+1
Merci Jacques, magnifique. Pardonnez moi, zat ees all zee French I know.
Thank you, Jacques. Now we await the:
Rollin’ rollin’ rollin’
Keep rollin’, rollin’, rollin’
Though the streams are swollen
Keep them dogies rollin’, rawhide
Through rain and wind and weather
Hell bent for leather
Wishin’ my gal was by my side
All the things I’m missin’
Good vittles, love and kissin’
Are waiting at the end of my ride
Thanks for this great service over the years, Mr Chester.
And you too Sinclair Davidson.
And from me too.
Cheers.
Toda Raba Jacques and also to you Sinc.
Yes, thank you, Jacques, from a scant poster, more often a lurker.
I hope it is a compliment to say I have hardly noticed your work. Whenever I have fired up my Chrome, the site has always been available. My internet connection itself – not so much…
My thanks to Jacques as well. The running has been seamless and to a fantastic standard. It is hugely appreciated.
Many thanks for the blog, Doomlord and Jacques.
Round of applause for Jacques and the overworked hamsters who kept the wheels spinning all these years.
Fair winds and following seas, Sir.
Mr. Jacques Chester; thanks, all the best and good luck
Oi!
Jacques!
Before you piss off into the land of the never ending Bourbon bottle, give us back our strike through button, you thieving bastard!
With any luck they’ll have you on the next Queens Birthday Honours List.
Sir Jacques Chester- Knights Companion to the Grand Cricetinae
For services to the Cat and hamster wheel innovation.
Yes, indeedy, thanks Jacques. We thank you for your service.
Sinc-wanted to get this admission up for your readers from the UN that education globally is to be used to train students to “think collectively, not individually. ” https://gemreportunesco.wordpress.com/2018/06/05/countries-need-to-prepare-teachers-better-to-teach-about-our-impact-on-the-environment/
It’s in the cartoon graphic under Planet and fits with what I have been warning about for years now.
Merci beaucoup, Jacques.
Many thanks, dear Jacques and best wishes for all your future endeavours.
We’ll surely miss Jacques. Josh and Lily not so much.