We’re on the move

The great Jacques Chester is moving on. For those of you who don’t know Jacques; he is a god. He has quietly hosted and run the Cat over many years. He saved my sanity during the last great server crash. But … all good things come to an end.

So finally, in conclusion, this is the end.

No. Not the end of the Cat.

Soon we will be moving to a new host. Actually back to our last ‘in technical exile’ location. How things will look and work out I’m not sure. So there will be some dislocation costs and short term annoyances.

Soon enough, however, we’ll be back to normal; conspiring to overthrow the government, waiting up all night for Tom’s cartoons, slagging off anyone and everyone who has it coming, debating, shouting, and more or less adding to the great conversation of humanity.

Thank you Jacques (thank you, thank you, thank you) – you have been awesome. Many, many people are in your debt. Good luck with all your endeavors … and don’t be away from New York the next time I come to visit. There are bourbon tasters to be sampled.