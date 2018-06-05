What’s yours is ours

Well there you go. In NSW, a man’s home is not his castle. Apparently only half a man’s home is his castle.
Why you may ask? Well:
Sydneysiders will only be able to rent out their homes or apartments on Airbnb for 180 days per year under new reforms set to be announced by the NSW government.
Not just apartments. Homes also. The NSW army of Gladys Kravitz’s have gotten their way.
Can’t you just see it. The legislation will have a proscribed list of platforms where properties can be advertised and which must be updated to count booking days. There will be data matching with the ATO to make sure people aren’t booking for 181 days. And there will be a giant government compliance department knocking on doors and accepting tip offs.
Amazon tax. Take a back seat. This is quality policy in action.
This does make one wonder thought. Will the (roughly) 50% rental limit apply also to the seats at the new stadiums?
Do they mean, literally, that the law will prohibit you from doing so? Or are they just saying that if you do, it won’t be regarded as your principal residence for, e.g., land tax purposes?
If it’s the latter, then it will still be a red tape catastrophe but you could understand what they’re doing. (It’s still obnoxious mind you, but it’s at least got some semblance of reasoning behind it.)
On 10 news the hotels association says it doesn’t go far enough. Tell you all you need to know about the purpose. And it is restricted to Greater Sydney.
So the government owns all money ,now they own half your property ,when they sign the “treaty”with the semi indigenius we won’t own the land the house stands on ,these maggots are fomenting a serious revolution ,a bloody one , and they will deserve all they get .
Thinking about the amazon tax ,will the boss of Australia post get a few million bonus for the loss of mail this tax will cost , never think things through do they , brainless incompetents ,not one of them would get a job with Trump ,he doesn’t employ useless articles .
the uniparty strikes again on its way to marxist utopia of universal poverty
Next:
Heading: A brave new world.
Subheading: Universities lobby for all informational/educational websites to be blocked as they have found some websites contain inaccuracies.
First para: Spokeswomlgbtin for the tertiary education sector commented: ‘I thank the Aborigines for the ground I am standing on, past, present, and future. All educational needs can be provided by universities and other tertiary institutions. What do the people need the interweb for anyhow? Let’s take the knowledge economy to the next level. China is wonderful. Thank you Elders.’
In many respects, AirBNB has gone way too far and does need some controls and the only way to do this is with council or state legislation.
My sister-in-law lives next door to a neighbour that rents out their place to AirBNB and when the house is rented out, the latter move somewhere for the weekend.
Loud, obnoxious, parties ensue that affect all the neighbours. See if you support it, once you’ve lived it.
There is a reason why we have planning zones.
I wouldn’t want a hotel or motel built next to my home of 40 years. Converting next door neighbours home into a motel is no different.
Having said that, this Air BnB requirement seems to have nefarious origins and looks half arsed.
Does it really? What about Stayz or other platforms. Should they be ground down also?
Would your sister-in-law’s view be different if the neighbors were the ones having the parties?
And how will this impact, other than adding a pile of compliance costs given there are only 104 weekend days – well within the 180.
Can someone please list out the benefits of living in Australia and being an Australian Citizen, shouldn’t take much time or effort?
As I alluded, until you experience the situation yourself, you have no idea what it really involves.
With neighbours, you know who they are, but when it comes to a dozen or more drunken yobbos each weekend, the situation is somewhat different.
Noise restrictions are already in place, there’s a standard limit set across all of the big cities. You can call the cops if it’s over that limit (look up the details).
They fly aircraft anyhow and those noise restrictions don’t apply to aircraft. The aircraft are usually worse especially at 6AM.
Anyone can have a party there’s no law against that. Best way to get peace and quiet is move to a small town. That’s always been the rule.
Yes. And whether they are there on the weekend or have let someone else use the house, they are still your neighbours and you know who they are. Is there some sort of absolution of responsibility/indemnity for the use of your property if you are not present?
What about overseas and country students boarding in private houses. Is that to be limited to 180 days?
What about refugee accommodation? Is that to be limited to 180 days?
I can see many more opportunities for government intrusion into the affairs of its servants.
It thankfully never got this bad: https://www.theage.com.au/national/victoria/werribee-partygoers-pelt-police-with-rocks-20171220-h07m6q.html, but what do you do if it does? Would you like this to happen next to you?
Does it apply to whole house rental or rooms (as AirBNB was founded on)?
What if I rent 1 room via AirBNB and 1 room via Stayz? If both are on the same night is that 1 night 2 for the 180 count? What if 2 people are in 1 room or 1 person in 2 rooms? Is there special accounting for bathrooms? How about caravans or boats? What about short term holiday rentals outside the main cities?
Perhaps we need a new regulatory agency for this. Staff it with 200 executives and 1000 inspectors. The inspectors will need cars, boats and helicopters to investigate and special wire tapping powers. Special MOUs with signals directorate and Home Affairs mandatory. Drones also. Just in case someone not under surveillance is breaking the law. This might need a larger workforce. The perhaps drones to knock down non complying properties.
And then your Sister-in-Law will have the peace, quiet and privacy she covets.
who paid the higher price? The owner or the neighbours? Next time the owner will be more careful or not do it again. That is how the market mechanism works. Or is supposed to work.
Everyone paid the price in that example. Anyone can get bad neighbours, but with the likes of AirBNB, you can get really bad neighbours without warning, every weekend. Owners that use AirBNB can’t be more careful, or if they care at all, as everything is done is supposed good faith.
This policy is stupid. And I am not just saying that because I am the target of it.
I have recently converted my Sydney rental property from long term lease to an AirBNB manager. This was going to give me a higher, but more risky, return, but the main reason I did it was so I could use the property for myself on the occasions when I am in Sydney.
So the stupidity is, this policy will not persuade me to convert the property back to a rental. Instead, I will just comply with the 180 day maximum. This behaviour on the part of we Sydney landlords will simply mean less accomodation is available on the Sydney market.
My understanding of income tax law is that the full 365 days of expenses are claimable – my new business is AirBNB leasing, and I am doing that to the maximum legally allowable limit. It may be that now my personal stay time becomes tax deductible, too, which it wasn’t before – because my stays are no longer imposing on the available lease time. Can any Cats confirm this interpretation?
Bemused:
I’d like to see it happen to Shorten and Turnbull.
Is it acceptable to have a dozen or more drunken yobbos every second weekend then ?
What practical difference would the 180 day limit make?
In Singapore, the minimum length of stay for a single airbnb booking is 6 months (govt housing). Reasoning, high density housing plus short stay tenants = much disturbance & security risk for the neighbours. The bar has been set uniparties.
what is difference between socialist and statist.
no much both like government planing:
Baa Humbug
There is a reason why we have planning zones.
https://mises.org/library/how-zoning-rules-would-work-free-society