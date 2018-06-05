What’s yours is ours

Well there you go. In NSW, a man’s home is not his castle. Apparently only half a man’s home is his castle.

Why you may ask? Well:

Not just apartments. Homes also. The NSW army of Gladys Kravitz’s have gotten their way.

Can’t you just see it. The legislation will have a proscribed list of platforms where properties can be advertised and which must be updated to count booking days. There will be data matching with the ATO to make sure people aren’t booking for 181 days. And there will be a giant government compliance department knocking on doors and accepting tip offs.

Amazon tax. Take a back seat. This is quality policy in action.

This does make one wonder thought. Will the (roughly) 50% rental limit apply also to the seats at the new stadiums?

