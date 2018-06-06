China cuts solar subsidies to reduce the cost of power

Posted on 11:26 pm, June 6, 2018 by Rafe Champion

Jo Nova reports that solar stocks in China have fallen in the wake of reduced subsidies. The idea is to have cheaper power. Why didn’t we think of that? As Steve put it Why is Australia the last to know?

  1. classical_hero
    #2730163, posted on June 6, 2018 at 11:37 pm

    Even they aren’t as stupid as we are.

  2. RobK
    #2730166, posted on June 6, 2018 at 11:51 pm

    Eventually the penny will drop.

  3. Nerblnob
    #2730223, posted on June 7, 2018 at 4:01 am

    Next, Australia’s Renewable spruikers will be crowing that “the price of solar is dropping rapidly” as China dumps its surplus equipment on gullible takers.

    Or perhaps I should say, dumps even more.

