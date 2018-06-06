Monopolists restrict supply

I’m shocked. Shocked.
NBN Co was considering introducing a policy of “fair use” for fixed wireless, Morrow said, so heavy users could be throttled back to the same usage as everyone else during busy periods.
“In the fixed wireless there’s a large proportion [of users] that are using terabytes of data … during the contended period,” he said.
“One of the things we’re evaluating [is] a form of fair use policy to say we will groom these extreme users.”
So internet is to be “demand managed” the same way South Australias power is?
Declare the patient cured then bury them.
Entirely predictable when government gets into the free market space
PMG again?
“Entirely predictable when government gets into the free market space”
Indeed.
Private: “there’s un-met demand – let’s service it and make $!!!”
Govt: “there’s un-met demand – let’s suppress it with high prices and regulation!!”
NBN could have been completely avoided with the structural separation of Telstra prior to privatisation. Another failure by The Father of Middle Class Welfare. More dollars for another fan of Big Government to shower pork on the demos come election time.
The price always comes in the future when they are long gone and enjoying their defined benefit superannuation and Gold Card.
What’s the big deal ?
All I/RSPs do it. Google Optus , Telstra , TPG shaping , and you will find them all performing throttling even on the NBN to a greater or lesser extent. It also depends on how much capacity (CVC) they have paid for to get to each of the 121 POIs (thanks for nothing you ACCC dickheads) in which case you get stuck in a queue. ie think of CVC as a private road n many lanes wide…. if it is a single lane, you may dispatch 1000 BDoubles at once, but they ain’t going anywhere, if 1000 then they will all literally fly.
Sell NBN to the Chinese ,assist with thei spying save settin up their own network . They will buy anything ,bet they would improve it no end unlike our muppets .
I look back at all the arguments from the tech ‘experts’ for FTTH, as an example, and every one of them was about providing high quality video downloads and gaming. It was all about entertainment, little of it centred around the so-called business and innovation aspects, remote business, medicine, teaching etc. Probably because all of this could be achieved with far less.
The issue with the fixed wireless in rural areas is that it becomes impossible for people to get basic internet if the airwaves are being hogged by very heavy users. I live in a rural area, though I’m lucky enough to have FTTN, but many that I talk to in the locality suffer from very poor internet (wireless or otherwise).
In all honesty, if private industry had been left to provide for rural areas, there’d be no internet available for most people, it would be too expensive to provide. A related example is mobile phone coverage. Why isn’t private industry out here making lots of money from demand?
An increase in our rations between two and five o’clock in the morning.
All heil the State.
Comrades.
Grooming was once something guys did to their hair, when they had hair. Now it is a euphemism for rape and control, a tool of the thought police.
In all honesty, if private industry had been left to provide for rural areas, there’d be no internet available for most people, it would be too expensive to provide
The Howard govt had signed contracts with private industry to give rural areas broadband with govt subsidy. One of the first things Rudd/Conroy did was cancel the contract. Opel then sued the govt for breaking the contract
https://www.arnnet.com.au/article/364175/turnbull_opel_better_regional_australia_than_nbn/
The Coalition’s 2007 OPEL broadband project would have been a better solution for rural broadband shortfalls than the National Broadband Network, according to Shadow Communications Minister, Malcolm Turnbull.
Some regional and remote areas have limited broadband access due to lack of competitive backhaul.
The $600 million OPEL project was to deliver wholesale wireless broadband services to those areas but it was scrapped in favour of the NBN by Labor when the party rose to power in the 2007 election.
The NBN promises to serve those areas with a mixture of satellite and fibre technologies.
“If the Coalition Government’s OPEL plan proposed in 2007 had gone ahead, services would already be much better in many of these areas,” Turnbull said.
any private own business would welcome more costumers, but government monopolies do not work like private businesses.
any private own business would welcome more costumers, but government monopolies do not work like private businesses.
Persactly.
A private business makes more money by getting people consuming more of their product. The service part of their business is spending and a risk, counterbalanced by the desire to make money. These are reconciled by deploying the smartest and most innovative people they can find to minimise risk so they can make more money.
There is no such imperative. They are happy to get more money, and can avoid the unpleasantness of providing a service.
Demand management.
I would love to demand manage their oxygen supplies with piano wire around their necks.
Indeed. In fact the big providers didn’t want a bar of the rural internet, they wanted to provide for the metropolitan areas first and foremost (and probably nothing else), as that’s where the money lay.
From memory, Brunswick was the first suburb to be provided with the NBN, even though it already had ADSL, cable, mobile and wireless internet available.
Rural areas were supposed to be the first to receive NBN, but that soon petered out as governments and leaders changed.
The major private use of NBN speed is kids downloading movies.
A sad waste of $40 billion.