Monopolists restrict supply

I’m shocked. Shocked.

NBN Co was considering introducing a policy of “fair use” for fixed wireless, Morrow said, so heavy users could be throttled back to the same usage as everyone else during busy periods.

“In the fixed wireless there’s a large proportion [of users] that are using terabytes of data … during the contended period,” he said.

“One of the things we’re evaluating [is] a form of fair use policy to say we will groom these extreme users.”