Pardon me boy. Is that the cat that chewed your new shoes?

The US Studies Centre (USSC) is based at the University of Sydney and self describes as:

a university-based research centre, dedicated to the rigorous analysis of American foreign policy, economics, politics and culture.

The USSC has received millions of dollars from government for their research and rigorous analysis. Millions. And the research and analysis was so good that not 1 researcher predicted let alone countenanced the election of Donald Trump as President. Here is even a map produced by the USSC proving that Donald Trump would lose.

Now one of the the rigorous and research based “analyses” the USSC publishes a regular news letter, presumably in part funded by the millions of tax payer dollars it has received. And the opening sentence in their letter of today (6 June 2018) said this:

The president has the absolute power to pardon himself

Umm no. No the President can’t. And Spartacus does not say this as a tax payer funded University researcher and teacher.

Article 2, Section 2, Clause 1 of the US constitution says:

….. and he shall have Power to grant Reprieves and Pardons for Offences against the United States, except in Cases of Impeachment.

The President can’t pardon himself from State legislated crimes nor can he pardon himself against impeachment. 2 very important qualifiers you would think that a university-based research centre, dedicated to the rigorous analysis would highlight.

After the 2016 US Presidential election, Mark Latham proposed a rename of the US Studies Centre to the US Confusion Centre. This might be a bit too generous.

Follow I Am Spartacus on Twitter at @Ey_am_Spartacus