Prescience

Spartacus stumbled across the next book on his reading list; Illiberal Reformers by Thomas C. Leonard.

According to Leondard, Progressivism is guided by the following core principles:

First, modern government should be guided by science and not politics; and second an industrialized economy should be supervised, regulated, and investigated by the visible hand of a modern administrative state.

Government as a branch of science and the need of a supervising all powerful administrative state.

Welcome to Australia.

