Prescience

Spartacus stumbled across the next book on his reading list; Illiberal Reformers by Thomas C. Leonard.
According to Leondard, Progressivism is guided by the following core principles:
First, modern government should be guided by science and not politics; and second an industrialized economy should be supervised, regulated, and investigated by the visible hand of a modern administrative state.
Government as a branch of science and the need of a supervising all powerful administrative state.
Welcome to Australia.
Government should not be guided by policy, but should guide the economy?
So government should work like a blind bus driver driving a busload of truckers.
Didn’t they try this in Russia a century ago? Wasn’t Communism founded on ‘scientific’ principles, and therefore infallibly correct? Or did nasty capitalists sell us books with a false narrative?
Governments will never do anything usefull right , they are run by politicians and politicians are the unemployable incompetents from the law and teaching ,and other useless articles .
Yes, this is quite perceptive
modern government should be guided by science
That is certainly not happening in Australia.
Guided by pseudo-science, yes in part (cf “adjusted” temperatures etc. in “climate science”).
But real science goes under the bus when hysteria appears – cf da eeebil fracking.
If government was actually governed by science and economics we’d not be in the mess we are.
Our government and all socialist governments everywhere really operate by wishful thinking, mysticism, kooky religion and liberal amounts of fakery.
Exhibit #1 Climate catastropharianism
Exhibit #2 Pseudo-Keynesianism
(If it was actual Keynesianism they’d get themselves out of debt once each cycle.)
Bruce of Newcastle #2729879, posted on June 6, 2018, at 4:16 pm
I believe actual Keynesianism is an excuse for wanton profligacy and government control, so I decline to agree with you there BoN…
97% of scientists agree that progressives should be exterminated.
It is settled.
Indeed, Frydenberg more or less admitted as much in an interview with Alan Jones, that he was a glove puppet for the BoM, the CSIRO and the Climate Change Authority.
James Burnham wrote The Managerial Revolution in 1941 predicting what he thought was the future of Socialism and Capitalism:
‘Not only do I believe it meaningless to say that “socialism is inevitable” and false that socialism is “the only alternative to capitalism”; I consider that on the basis of the evidence now available to us a new form of exploitive society (which I call “managerial society”) is not only possible but is a more probable outcome of the present than socialism …’ (Wiki).
And the U.N..