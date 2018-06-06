Sparta-question

It is well known that Catallaxy File readers are the most intelligent and well informed readers in Australia. Very well known.
As such, Spartacus would like to take advantage of this knowledge and intellect and crowd source the answer to a question. Spartacus does not know where else to look or ask.
For the telecommunication network experts out there …
Are Australia’s mobile networks (Telstra, Optus, Vodafone and soon to be TPG) independent of the NBN or do they interconnect via the NBN (and any legacy Telstra copper where NBN has not been rolled out)?
Spartacus’ question comes from the perspective of how easy would it be for the Government (or foreign Governments) to listen into and track citizen communications if it owns the primary and single national internet network. And yes, it was the “private” Telstra prior to the NBN, but the question still stands.
Many thanks and bows in advance.
Follow I Am Spartacus on Twitter at @Ey_am_Spartacus
The mobile networks are independent of the NBN, but that is irrelevant to your stated purpose in your question. All mobile networks, even though privately owned, must provide access to ASIO anyway. ASIO can and does monitor mobile communications in Australia.
