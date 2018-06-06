Liberty Quote
Society exists for the benefit of its members – not the members for the benefit of society.— Herbert Spencer
-
Recent Comments
- Boambee John on Wednesday Forum: June 6, 2018
- Fitter on Wednesday Forum: June 6, 2018
- Senile Old Guy on Wednesday Forum: June 6, 2018
- Habib on Wednesday Forum: June 6, 2018
- Boambee John on Wednesday Forum: June 6, 2018
- Egor on Monopolists restrict supply
- Boambee John on Wednesday Forum: June 6, 2018
- Speedbox on Wednesday Forum: June 6, 2018
- Tintarella di Luna on Wednesday Forum: June 6, 2018
- jupes on Wednesday Forum: June 6, 2018
- Tintarella di Luna on Wednesday Forum: June 6, 2018
- notafan on Wednesday Forum: June 6, 2018
- Makka on Wednesday Forum: June 6, 2018
- Senile Old Guy on Wednesday Forum: June 6, 2018
- egg_ on Wednesday Forum: June 6, 2018
- Mark from Melbourne on Wednesday Forum: June 6, 2018
- calli on Wednesday Forum: June 6, 2018
- egg_ on Wednesday Forum: June 6, 2018
- OneWorldGovernment on Wednesday Forum: June 6, 2018
- John Comnenus on Wednesday Forum: June 6, 2018
- Makka on Wednesday Forum: June 6, 2018
- Tintarella di Luna on Wednesday Forum: June 6, 2018
- OneWorldGovernment on Wednesday Forum: June 6, 2018
- notafan on Wednesday Forum: June 6, 2018
- calli on Wednesday Forum: June 6, 2018
- Leo G on Wednesday Forum: June 6, 2018
- jupes on Wednesday Forum: June 6, 2018
- calli on Wednesday Forum: June 6, 2018
- Habib on Wednesday Forum: June 6, 2018
- memoryvault on Wednesday Forum: June 6, 2018
-
Recent Posts
- Tax cuts are not a gender conspiracy
- Wednesday Forum: June 6, 2018
- Monopolists restrict supply
- The ANU has form
- We’re on the move
- So why is Australia the last to know?
- What’s yours is ours
- Tax cuts doing good in the USA
- Sally’s Choice
- The priorities of Woolworths and Coles
- Q&A Forum: June 4, 2018
- Peter O’Brien: Longman and Braddon
- Monday Forum: June 4, 2018
- Here’s a question
- Tony Abbott to give the 2018 Bob Carter Commemorative Lecture
- Feather duster
- Trump’s progress with deregulation
- David Leyonhjelm on libertarianism and optimism
- Supply-side economics in real time
- Open Forum: June 2, 2018
- Peter O’Brien: Offensive Symbology
- Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious
- David Leyonhjelm on the morality of taxation
- A hero’s heroes
- Australia geoblocked
- Harvey and Tommy
- Are they stupid, gullible or malicious?
- How Now Brown VOW
- Superannuation funds’ “ethical” investment behaviour
- Hold the front page: Tax collectors unpopular
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Continental Telegraph
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Cryptoeconomics
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Wednesday Forum: June 6, 2018
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
New fred!
woops! caught me undawares! 2nd!
Podium!
and turd
Bronze !
In the team! Wowie
ok Tom I’ll accept coming forth
I’m happy with five
* sob *
No representation without taxation!
Only net tax payers should have the vote.
What Roger said!
Hear, hear!
ESE esense global announces today it has a vaping product for using cannabis without the smoking health impacts.
https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20180606/pdf/43vl4lmbzmzxh2.pdf
Death to those that insult rationality!
They published this comment at the Oz today. Someone is OK with a pisstake.
Dozen?
Only net tax payers should have the vote.
How are you calculating ‘net tax’ ?
Youse are raaacists depriving the hordes of illegal u.n.citizens and non taxpayers of their rites.
Who has read (Movie does not count) Starship Troopers?
SUCH a Civics lesson for restricting the vote to those with serious service, because they can act to sacrifice for the overall good if needed.
Either paying more tax than you get in subsidies and government payments (including health insurance)
OR paying me $20K in a simple, transparent one-off payment.
Lieutenant Ken Hudspeth, RANVR
Top twenny
Chris
I’ve read it!
‘Tis the time for “inclusion”… for “diversity”, so we’re told over… and over… and over again. For the police and other public servants there’s “sensitivity” training in delicately dealing with QWERTY and with “other” (specifically Islam) cultures and religions. You have to watch every word uttered lest it be mangled by the thought police into grounds for prosecution.
So, how is it possible in all of the inclusion and diversity swill that antismokers (misocapnists/capnophobes) are given red-carpet access to the media to peddle their hateful crap? It’s a peculiarity to the English-speaking West, particularly America. What is the rationale behind the following being published?
By Drew Sheneman
The Star-Ledger
Smoking is a completely unredeemable activity. Not only does it slowly murder all your vital internal organs, it’s thoroughly gross. It’s dirty, it smells bad and in 2018 you look like a tool doing it. Those who think smoking is cool have never seen a photo of themselves huddled in a tiny cancer cluster with their fellow holdouts outside an office building in the middle of February. The only way you could look worse is if you were vaping.
Aesthetic concerns aside, smoking also produces trash that some still think is socially acceptable to toss on the ground or bury in the sand of a public beach. It’s not enough that you feel compelled to light up on a crowded, likely breezy, public beach so that we are all smoking along with you, but to then feel justified in stubbing out your disgusting, slobbery butt only to give it a dignified burial in the exact spot my kid is going to build a sand castle is a level of entitlement I can’t relate to. If you need to smoke, take that crap to the parking lot and then walk your trash to a garbage can like a human being when you’re done.
A bunch of beaches already have smoking restrictions in place and have felt no deleterious affects to their summer tourism business so I say it’s time to pull the trigger on a statewide ban on cigarettes on public beaches. It might surprise you to find that I don’t support a ban on cigars, however. If you light up a cigar on a public beach you should be launched into the ocean via catapult, instead.
http://www.nj.com/opinion/index.ssf/2018/06/smoking_ban_down_the_shore_sheneman_cartoon.html
Now we know that Dennis Rodman will be in Singapore for the summit of the century, I wonder if he will take part in high level talks? He could at least be an ice breaker. Or penis breaker.
Drew Sheneman, author of the above antismoking crap-fest, is a political (anti-Trump) cartoonist. He’s a rabid leftist… surprise, surprise! He’s all for Clintonesque “inclusion” and “diversity”, except smokers of course. This is the obnoxious, leftist weasel:
https://imgur.com/ljwv8rY
A google image search for “Drew Sheneman” brings up loads of anti-Trump cartoons. Here’s a sample of his pro-Democrat anti-Trump cartooning:
https://imgur.com/iK4Kw4s
Travelling through Australia and it’s airports is surely depressing.
Luckily beyond blue have posters up all through the men’s toilets discussing workplace stress.
Right next to the posters agsin by the way of taxpayer funds telling you to get your prostrate checked.
More men die of prostate cancer than women of breast cancer.
HOLY SHIT!
Welcome to a truly overgoverned shithole international tourists!
Caught a bit of ex PM Gillard on the ABC at the writers festival yesterday.
Up to her old tricks again repeating a call by a Trump supporter in relation to Clinton to ‘string her up’ in such a way as to make it sound like Trump himself had said it.
Shades of that bloody Ditch the Witch sign which was eternally raised over and over again getting a bigger workout during her term than Arnies pectoral muscles in his prime.
Bratz dolls apparently have no belly buttons.
Transgender woman who spent £50k on plastic surgery has her navel SEWN UP in ongoing quest to look ‘less human’ – and more like a Bratz doll
Ah so, there were Bratz dolls in the Garden of Eden?
And anyway…how can a 21 year old guy afford a hundred grand’s worth of plastic surgery?
(h/t where else but Blazing Cat Fur…)
Ah. So the Philly Eagles feinted to send 80 team members to the White House and then told officials they would send only three – including the mascot. An obvious attempt to troll Trump.
Not a good idea to troll Trump.
He turned the vacant time-slot into a meticulous celebration of the anthem.
Result: Trump wins again.
Former US House Speaker Newt Gingrich on the Deep State: “The system is much more deeply corrupt than any of us could imagine.” Gingrich was on Hannity just now because his new book, Trump’s America, is out today. Whenever he speaks, I listen: he writes and thinks very clearly.
Denis Rodman on how he broke his penis three times during sex… with a dining table.
How are you calculating ‘net tax’ ?
You pay more than you get back via middle class welfare.
BoN well well
A lesbian; with a penis.
How convenient.
Travelling through Australia and it’s airports is surely depressing.
Luckily beyond blue have posters up all through the men’s toilets discussing workplace stress.
Right next to the posters agsin by the way of taxpayer funds telling you to get your prostrate checked.
More men die of prostate cancer than women of breast cancer.
HOLY SHIT!
Welcome to a truly overgoverned shithole international tourists!
Did a trip to the US of A in the 1980s. As a tourist, one of the most striking difference between Oz and America was the airport toilets. At Australian airports the toilets had bare walls. In America the toilet walls were literally covered in medical advertisements – have you had this test yet? You should have this test. You’re a candidate for this medication, etc. Since the 1980s, Australia has been “Americanized”, everyday life has been medicalized. It’s everywhere, constantly in our faces.
Some history with a dining table?had a knothole in it did it? Be a rough old naughty that .
I never thought I’d say this but bring back Frank Elly. Australia deserves a swivel-eyed loon to replace the swivel-eyed loon who seems to be on a well-earned break. Hamish McDonald doesn’t cut it. He could be Queen of Bland. Doesn’t raise my blood pressure one iota on RN Breakfast. I want someone who brings us obscure social justice inequities, one after another, ones you’ve never heard of and don’t care about. If I have to pay good money for these things I want my monies worth of feigned socialism.
A transgender woman who has spent over $98,500 AUD (£56,580) on plastic surgery has had her belly button removed in her ongoing quest to look like a Bratz doll.
A good psych could have sorted him out for a fraction of that.
Over what period?
Current year?
Last election cycle?
Lifetime?
Taken literally someone like, for example, Keith Payne VC AO etc etc (retired on a pension) would be deprived the vote.
Upon his fourth attempt the Shetland pony ran away and hid.
A transgender woman who has spent over $98,500 AUD (£56,580) on plastic surgery
This is medical abuse by unscrupulous surgeons. That man has a serious psychological problem and I doubt that he will ever be really happy.
Over what period?
Pensioners could be assessed on the basis of their working life contributions.
War veterans would be exempt from assessment.
1972: Keith Richards takes note of a health-related airport poster.
The Palacechook signature renewable de-industrialization project continues to attract rentseekers:
Massive wind farm approved in central Queensland
At its minimum, the wind farm is expected to generate 0 megawatts of power.
Assuming 25% effective utilisation (and storage backup somewhere in the system), the wind farm is expected to generate an average 200 megawatts of power. At $5000/MW – or twice the cost of a dispatchable HELE coal-fired unit.
But, the aptly named, Minister Cameron Dick is in rapture:
The project sponsor, Lacour Energy, is unlisted, has no balance sheet, will be relying on bank debt, and will be hoping desperately that Mr Dick is quite wrong on that.
So ‘approved’, but not yet happening…
Now we know that Dennis Rodman will be in Singapore for the summit of the century, I wonder if he will take part in high level talks?
Ah’m lookin’ fo’ward t’Sigga’po. Ah’ hope t’talk wid Trump. Ah’ have a lot t’offa’ dese leadehs, especially on dinin’ tables.
Looking at the Cat header photo.
Does anyone know what the two groups at the far let of the photo near the water’s edge are doing?
The jaw-dropping answer will shock you!
(In true click-bait style).
Nothing like a trip through an Australian airport to remind you to get your prostate checked -while Macquarie have you bent over.
Aha!
The first exemption!
Only net tax payers should have the vote.
How much tax payment will get you a vote? Will more tax paid get you more votes? (Asking for a friend)
Nice fisking, Faustus.
I don’t mind really, but I do wish they’d wear fresh gloves and take the diamond studded signet ring off.
Aha! The first exemption!
Let’s put it this way, then: war service merits lifetime voting rights.
You wouldn’t have to dig deep to find a connection between Lacour Energy’s principals and the ALP.
Hang on.
You are using the traditional feasibility study criteria. That is, “Is it technically feasible and financially viable?”
In the brave new world of Eco-loon Projects, the criteria is … “How much government money do we need to throw at this to give our maaaates a guaranteed 20% return?“.
Will more tax paid get you more votes?
No; the Treasurer will, however, be obliged to write to all net tax payers thanking them for their contributions and outlining his budget savings measures three months before each annual budget. Upon receiving majority support by way of return mail, he may proceed to his budget as outlined.
I see future Miss America contests are to be made inclusive and “fairer” , no swimming costumes to be seen and looks don’t matter any more , that’s a bit over the top to get hilarity the title . Still don’t think she will win, if she’s allowed to open her mouth . The Australian branch might follow suit and get giliard the Mistress Australia title ,stranger things happen in leftland .
90% of todays “war veterans” have never seen a shot fired in anger.
Teh Australian snoozer Rip van Kelly wakes up and realizes that Australian democracy is broken.
Keep up the good work Paul.
90% of todays “war veterans” have never seen a shot fired in anger.
I don’t think that figure is correct given our recent deployments have been mostly specialised combat units.
It would include Xena the Wonder Lezzo.
The project sponsor, Lacour Energy, is unlisted, has no balance sheet, will be relying on bank debt …
Meet the team!
Someone has written MAGA in the sand and they are taking a vote on whether they should get back in the landing barge, because triggered.
The Miss America pageant is very likely to have had it’s last airing on prime time TV then as there are almost no interested viewers and even less sponsors for the new format. Entertainment value nil.
There’s three of them.
And the projects they’ve completed …
They’ve done nothing.
It smells like a nice little ‘click the ticket’ earner for someone in with Pony-Girl’s crowd.
And Mona the Wonder Muzzo.
Naked beauty pageants?
It’s about time.
“And with the loss of sixty thousand men, killed or wounded on July 1at, 1916, it is obvious that the British and their Empire cannot fight on, and the only way forward is a negotiated peace, with Kaiser Wilhelm’s Germany.”
Not bloody “Americanized” enough, mate!
Boiled frog starts to squirm?
Anyone relying on electricity from excess coal generation from the Pony Club – that is all of Eastern Australia, better start looking at diesel generators straight away.
Male bonding group pee.
Why is thew New South Wales Civil and Administrative Tribunal zealously prosecuting this case. There is no such thing as a Muslim race. There is a Muslim religion. For the sake of justice, does this mean that the Tribunal also intends to zealously defend Christian religions against persecution? If not, what makes the Muslim religion dominant over Christian religion in the eyes of the law?
https://www.news.com.au/entertainment/tv/morning-shows/sonia-kruger-has-failed-to-have-racial-vilification-complaint-against-her-dismissed/news-story/eeeddf0544c7edfefeec01071f35c800
This also looks like the New South Wales Civil and Administrative Tribunal is out of control and in contempt of the High Court of Australia.
Can the law be so perverted that it is an accomplice to gratuitously ruining the lives of people it doesn’t like? Does anybody care? I thought that the Liberal Party are in government in NSW. Are they proud that they have created an Orwellian society. I empathise with the old bloke in this video which is now very contemporary under governments throughout Australia.
Only net tax payers should have the vote.
Friend wants to know: if I am only just not a net tax payer is it ok to fudge my self assessment and pay a little extra in order to vote? Is there a limit? Is gst included in the count? If a couple of dollars gets me over the line, is that ok?
Sorry. I should have also included this link in my post above:
http://bernardgaynor.com.au/new-south-wales-anti-discrimination-board-ignores-high-court/
Not yet much press covfefe for the oconus lures approvals.
Can anyone think of another nation on the planet with a higher fuckwit/ ㎡ ratio than Australia?
Buggered if I can.
Habib, try Canada.
I ask, can anyone TRULY know anything?
How many roads must a persyn walk down?
If so, my friend George S is asking if he can fund votes for people by paying tax on their behalf.
Exchange between Queensland sign painters , “hey Alf ya got it wrong ,it’s Lacour energy mate not Labour energy ,that’s not how ya spell labor anyway “.
I think we need to allow for the enormous empty spaces in both countries, and spread the fuckwits evenly over them.
Very evenly.
They didn’t like the “spy” word.
They are going to like the “lures” word even less.
Firstly it is plural, so it blows the lid on the single operative theory.
Secondly, the word “lure” clearly shows that this wasn’t passive observation and reporting … it was premeditated and contrived entrapment.
All those who assert that Australia is a socialist shithole, full of f*ckwits could go elsewhere. The ones who won’t?; gutless virtue signallers the lot of them!
Just keep voting for the “conservative” Liberals, and all will be well, eh, Samaritan?
(I see not much has changed during my absence).
True enough.
But I think any valid metric should also take into account clustering.
Two fuckwits apart are bad enough, but when they are brought into closer proximity the fuckwittery interacts and results in an effect greater than the sum of what they might have done separately.
We have higher levels of government than other nations, and when they are in their home electorates there is just a general malaise of fuckwittedness. Then they go to Canberra or Macquarie Street and it is amazing the mutually amplified fuckwittery doesn’t rend the fabric of time and space open – which the fuckwits would be happy to do through legislation.
Now, THAT’s a flip. McCabe has the goods on Killary, Comey, Lynch, Yates, Brennan and many others. Mueller won’t be happy that McCabe is singing to the other side. Not looking good for the Dems.
mUnty: It’s just a flesh wound!
Can anyone think of another nation on the planet with a higher fuckwit/ ㎡ ratio than Australia?
And right on queue, Samaritan helps prove the hypothesis.
Rumours of your demise have been greatly exaggerated, Memoryvault. Great to have you back.
Hail and well met, Zulu.
It’s good to be back.
Friend wants to know: if I am only just not a net tax payer is it ok to fudge my self assessment and pay a little extra in order to vote? No fudge, especially hard-packed. Get a real job, sponger.
Speaking of fuckwits, I recently lucked out and met on separate flights two MLCs from different parties.
One from the Liars – and unlike most, he had a real job (apprentice, then ships cook) before being a Union type and then getting elected.
And the other from Pauline’s mob. He had been a contractor to Government and the mining industry for a full career, and only THEN stood for the Legislative Council.
Leigh Lowe
#2729667, posted on June 6, 2018 at 12:46 pm
Looking at the Cat header photo.
Does anyone know what the two groups at the far let of the photo near the water’s edge are doing?
The jaw-dropping answer will shock you!
(In true click-bait style).
Thanking God they were not in the first wave?
C’mon…..
What?
All those who assert that Australia is a socialist shithole, full of f*ckwits could go elsewhere.
Like where? Singapore (too bloody hot) or a few eastern bloc places (too cold, too many facial warts and bad cars) are about the only options. Maybe some western states in the US. Chile post Pinochet could be OK but with near as much hostile wildlife as this homicidal hellhole.
Anyway, why go elsewhere when socialists/fuckwits (I know, a tautology) can be cured by altitude? For once a public health initiative that’s work, and save money.
Actually cured by gravity’s probably more accurate. And a scientific fact they couldn’t argue against.
Greetings Tom and thanks.
To which of my several recent demises do you refer?
If you narrow it down to a specific hospital I could maybe more helpful.
For the record, in my opinion if you’re going to have a demise in SE QLD, Prince Charles is the place.
Massive wind farm approved in central Queensland
A billion-dollar wind farm planned for central Queensland is set to be the biggest in the state and one of the largest in Australia.
The 195-turbine Lacour Energy project at Clarke Creek, north-west of Rockhampton, has been granted State Government approval, with construction expected to begin next year.
Company director Mark Rayner said the turbines would be positioned across eight cattle grazing properties, stretching 50 kilometres along the Broadsound Range and covering 76,000 hectares.
“We have the full support of the landowners on which the project will be built on,” he said…
Lacour Energy also plans to establish an annual $200,000 community benefit fund as a sweetener for the local community…
State Development Minister Cameron Dick said the project would support the Queensland Government’s plan of a 50 per cent renewable energy target by 2030…
At its peak, the wind farm is expected to generate 800 megawatts of power, making up 3 per cent of Queensland’s current electricity needs…
“The turbines will have blade tips up to 220 metres above the base of the wind turbine tower,” he said.
The Government said the project was part of the $20 billion worth of energy projects planned in Queensland, with about $4.5 billion worth already underway or financially committed.
“We’re confident as this new technology rolls out we’ll continue to reduce the cost of renewable energy,” Mr Dick said.
http://www.abc.net.au/news/2018-06-06/billion-dollar-wind-farm-approved-in-central-queensland/9838026
https://www.theleader.com.au/story/5443416/government-red-tape-may-force-jihan-to-postpone-her-marriage/
Don’t like picking upon individual cases, but it is the Fairfax lecture that ‘net benefit calculations must stop’ that people are more than mere numbers and that maximum diversity means importing as many disabled people from as many cultures as we can.
Wins the wymynsys vote.
Buy him his car , rones. You know you want to.
I wonder how much C4 it will take to drop a 220m-high subsidy vacuum?
What’s the source for that?
Won oh, won!
*H/t to the banner
Leigh
That’s Drudge . I saw that earlier. It may mean he’s giving up Comey.
Plus ça change, plus c’est la même chose
I can shenanigans on the link to the windfarm developer’s website, not one would’ve graduated daycare let alone some 3rd-rate degree farm for the terminally bewildered. Then there’s the alleged CVs, unless they’ve discovered that close proximity to a noisy, ugly, electron-leaking budgie slicer reverses the signs of aging more effectively that Oil of Olay and the Ponds Institute combined , or they obtained their work experience in another dimension where 1 earth year= 1 nanosecond it’s all bollocks.
That or they’re actually the kiddies of Dick.
Do you really need C4, Chris?
Ongoing experience suggests they fall down (or burn down) without any outside help.
I wonder how much C4 it will take to drop a 220m-high subsidy vacuum? Anything more than a couple of grams would be wasteful, they topple over and immolate without any need for ordnance. Blade-shedding would be hazardous if they ever actually made enough revs to launch one any distance.
From the old, retired thread. Thanks for the tips on Split.
I’ve been to Dubrovnik, and would return in a heartbeat. Was amongst the dreaded cruise ship day trippers, but it was only a small vessel (Q Lizzie) and the town seemed quite empty. I hate to think what it’s like when a couple of monsters pull in. That’s what happened in Venice and it was unbearable. I’ll never go there again.
Go to court. Have the court rule in your favour. Your opponents don’t abide by the ruling. So what happens next?
Go back to court again, what else. Your quintessential lawyers picnic right there.
I expect that means McCabe hasn’t quite figured out when he’s going to file those lawsuits he announced in April- to sue the Trump administration for defamation and wrongful termination and for other civil claims- and needs a little more working time to make the suits “solid.”
MV! Good to see you.
Jihan should obviously marry her cousin and live in Lebanon.
That’s what true love does.
John,
Unfortunately the Liberal Party of Australia have punted the old English meaning of the word “liberal” and have full on adopted the American meaning.
The former Liberal Party of Australia are basic Democrat Lite!
Indeed Italy had Colpo Grosso back in 1987
Leigh,
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/06/05/fired-fbi-director-andrew-mccabe-requests-criminal-immunity-in-exchange-for-congressional-testimony/comment-page-1/#comments
Leigh Grassley released a letter from McCabes lawyer requesting immunity for Testimony. Meantime the Strzok Page texts look more like the operation against trump was seeking approval to use foreign spies Against Trump in Dec 2015. If true, that destroys all the previous narratives about emails, Downer etc. looks like they plannned to entrap Trump to ruin him in the primaries and failed.
memoryvault
Good to see your “back”.
All the best.
+1
Terrible about Kate Spade. What leads a person to involve their child in their suicide, regardless of the relationship with the father?
Beautiful designs, tremendous talent and a successful business recently sold for a couple of billion. It’s hard to fathom, but emptiness always is.
Let me add my welcome as well, MV.
Ah, the infrasound…
The UK continues its march towards totalitarian government:
They “celebrate” diversity by eliminating it.
More “diversity” by banning stuff!
Includes the usual video rant by d*ckhead Piers Morgan.
Leigh Grassley released a letter from McCabes lawyer requesting immunity for Testimony. Meantime the Strzok Page texts look more like the operation against trump was seeking approval to use foreign spies Against Trump in Dec 2015. If true, that destroys all the previous narratives about emails, Downer etc. looks like they plannned to entrap Trump to ruin him in the primaries and failed.
Yep,
The texts show the FBI under Comey was setting up a SPYtrap on Trump and his run for the nomination long before the dates that Clapper and Comey have given under testimony.
Here are the text summaries.
https://theconservativetreehouse.files.wordpress.com/2018/06/oconus-lures.jpg?w=640&h=229
“OCONUS” means Outside Contiguous U.S. “LURES” in this context is ‘spies’; or as Chris Farrell discusses, likely double agents. The messages were December 28th, 2015.
A dumb judge.
Apart from the ‘the knife went in’ thinking, I have an inkling that those that wish to stab other humans will unblunt their knives besides which I doubt ‘blunting’ will do anymore that make the stabbing a little slower.
Not to mention, Islamic staters sawing off heads didn’t seem too bothered about the state of their knives.
judge calls for kitchen knives to be blunted
Gee I wonder what their names are?
Let’s hope they don’t give it to the prick. Far better to charge him for refusing to testify.
‘
thanks goodness smashed avocadoes and smashed potatoes are in
Like where? Singapore (too bloody hot) or a few eastern bloc places (too cold, too many facial warts and bad cars) are about the only options.
There are a few practical issues. For example, if english is your only language, this can be very limiting especially if you want/need to work (even casually). Secondly, how far from Australia do you want to be? Singapore, Indonesia or Vanuatu (as examples) are only a few hours away if your Australian beloved need you. More of a problem if you are in eastern Europe.
What is your risk tolerance? Do you want the country to have/not have dual tax agreements with Australia? Local health conditions? Extradition treaty with Australia, or not? Banking system security? Local tax regime and minimisation opportunities? Can you buy property? Can you get a resident/permanent Visa at a reasonable cost? Cost of living? You may be happy living in a humpy near a remote beach but what about your spouse? Political stability – are you moving from one shithole to another?
For some white, anglo-saxon english (only) speaking Australians, there may not be any countries that will tick all of your requirements. For virtually everyone, a compromise to some extent is very likely. But, it can be done and you can build a very pleasant piece of the world away from the crap of Australia where you will be left alone and the tax regime is tolerable. Plus, the Cat is still available – assuming you have the internet.
memory vault at 1409
For the record, in my opinion if you’re going to have a demise in SE QLD, Prince Charles is the place.
Originally the Chermside Chest Hospital.
Good cardiac specialists, were you treated by them?
Zyxo at 1410
The 195-turbine Lacour Energy project at Clarke Creek, north-west of Rockhampton, has been granted State Government approval, with construction expected to begin next year.
Someone posted data on the principals of Lacour Energy up thread.
It isn’t a wind farm, it’s a subsidy farm.
A Jaapie mate was talking about buying an island in Vanuatu, with enough of a sling to the local corruptocracy it’d be a virtual autonomous state. Bit warm but tolerable with a nice big genset to run a/c, and the locals wouldn’t take much notice of the container-loads of weaponry that’d turn up to ensure sovereignty.
Oh, honestly!
How often? The answer is fairly often. But if the knives are blunted, the thugs will just use something else.
The UK will have a register of knives “properly and lawfully bought for culinary purposes”!
Every time I think we’ve hit peak stupid…
From news.co.au
The Victorian Government just set up the Deadly Questions website, a portal for non-indigenous Australians to ask questions of indigenous “champions”.
The aim is to start a conversation that leads Victoria to the establishment of a treaty or treaties that could recognise past wrongs and acknowledge the unique position of Aboriginal Australians, among other things.
What’s the meaning of the Aboriginal flag?
Wurundjeri social justice campaigner Aunty Joy Murphy said: “It varies, but the heart of it goes to the yellow circle. For me, that’s the sun, the giver of life. That’s what I feel and hold on to when I see the flag. It’s a symbol that we can do what our ancestors did, we can survive and we will survive and we will be stronger. The black of course represents who we are, the people, and the red is the blood that was spilt on this land.”
Hmm, perhaps we were misinformed previously . . .
Jupes at 1422
Go to court. Have the court rule in your favour. Your opponents don’t abide by the ruling. So what happens next?
On the Tommy Robinson precedent, your opponents go to jail for contempt of court, or does that only apply to the non-politically correct?