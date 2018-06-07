Don’t know if true, but a pretty good quote

Aaron Patrick wrote a rather interesting piece in today’s Australian Financial Review about a possible political comeback by Mark Latham – Seeking a comeback, Mark Latham could help rebuild One Nation.

Spartacus has met Latham once, a very long time ago when he was still in Parliament and found him almost brilliant. And as entertaining as he is in his current endeavours, ISHO, it is such a waste of talent that he is not in a Parliament somewhere. But according to Patrick, there may be a return:

Latham is eyeing a return to politics because he wants a public platform to express his views about politics and society, according to people who know him. Latham also wants the legal protection of parliamentary privilege to criticise people, one source says.

But there is a particular bit in Patrick’s piece that is both funny and insightful:

While a Latham candidacy would attract a lot of attention, there are dangers for the (One Nation) party. Hanson would have to contend with a strong personality who might not like taking orders from a less-experienced politician. “He wouldn’t last five minutes with Pauline Hanson,” (David) Oldfield says. “Mark Latham would be intellectually offended with any conversation of note with Pauline Hanson because she is as dumb as a rock.”

The next election will be oh so interesting. And consequential.

