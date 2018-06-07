Don’t know if true, but a pretty good quote

Aaron Patrick wrote a rather interesting piece in today’s Australian Financial Review about a possible political comeback by Mark Latham – Seeking a comeback, Mark Latham could help rebuild One Nation.
Spartacus has met Latham once, a very long time ago when he was still in Parliament and found him almost brilliant. And as entertaining as he is in his current endeavours, ISHO, it is such a waste of talent that he is not in a Parliament somewhere. But according to Patrick, there may be a return:
Latham is eyeing a return to politics because he wants a public platform to express his views about politics and society, according to people who know him. Latham also wants the legal protection of parliamentary privilege to criticise people, one source says.
But there is a particular bit in Patrick’s piece that is both funny and insightful:
While a Latham candidacy would attract a lot of attention, there are dangers for the (One Nation) party. Hanson would have to contend with a strong personality who might not like taking orders from a less-experienced politician.
“He wouldn’t last five minutes with Pauline Hanson,” (David) Oldfield says. “Mark Latham would be intellectually offended with any conversation of note with Pauline Hanson because she is as dumb as a rock.”
The next election will be oh so interesting. And consequential.
Oldfield, has done what recently?
Ever since she left the Liberals, Ms Hanson has been directed by wannabe Svengalis like Oldfield, Ettridge, Pasquarelli – and now James Ashby. The net result has been 20 years of arseclown circus.
Mark Latham is a smart man and would surely be aware of the wreckage caused when populist rock meets florid opportunist.
Gotta feel sorry for rocks, being cast in the same category as that dipstick, Pauline.
The Pauline Hanson I met a few years ago struck me as many things — unsophisticated, naive, unworldly among them — but “dumb”? No.
Can’t see it working Latham is a commensurate political animal ,Hansen is a fish n chip seller ,chalk and cheese springs to mind . One thing if he took over One Nation it could well become a strong political force ,he would clear the decks of the nutjobs and opportunists in One Nation ,would cause alarm amongst the elite aparat ,put the wind right up them ,he woukd relish paying back the muppets he doesn’t like ,be a real popcorn event . The meeja would go bananas ,love it !
I thought he’d joined the LDP?
It kind of sounds like what the haters were saying about Trump. You never know, Hanson and Latham could possibly get along quite well. What is often apparent is that the political analysts and the MSM are the ones that are are dumb as a rock (or dumb as dog shit).
The Mark Latham that Hairy and I met and chatted with briefly when he was still on Outsiders was an honest man of the Sydney Labor left, which Hairy remembers, having once been in it politically himself. They got on well about their completely changed perspectives (Latham stressing to us that he still held Party membership, which I don’t think he does now) and I said little. Latham, we both agreed later, was something of a wild card, with a tendency to get agitated, but a straight talker with tremendous popular appeal to ordinary Aussies. He was just re-finding his political feet again at that time. No doubt lessons have been learned since then about controlling outbursts. I think Hanson would trust him; there’s a bootstraps feeling about him that I can easily relate to given my origins, and I think it would be the same for her. He’s nice to women too, btw, a gentleman. 🙂
Hansen is probably smarter than she appears, struggling for words, but she still isn’t too quick on the uptake. She might find it a relief to have a reliable married man around, to sound off against.
No hanky-panky required. It’s a partnership that could rescue One Nation.
No-one hates Liar machine-men more than Latham. That’s a good start.
If she dosen’t get rid of Ashby thats the end of One Nation!!!
Mark has the makings of another Trump.
If Pauline can get over the idea that One Nation is Pauline Hanson’s one Nation, this union is the straw to break the back of the Australian Deep State.
Lizzie: Mark Latham is not a member of the ALP.
About a year ago they expelled him and voted him to have a life ban from rejoining the party.
He was last heard of joining the Liberal Democrats.
Recent news reports (this calendar week) have him being ruled out as a candidate by Corey Bernardi.
If Latho wants to have another shot at politics, this is his window of opportunity – PHON, soon to be MLON.
He’s had quite some rotten stuff to say about her in the past, but I’m sure they can both get over that.
Would love to see him using parliamentary privilege go after some of these lefties!!
She’d be well advised to shut up & take notice of him.
She’s finished otherwise.
It’d be a lifeline for her.
Pauline is brave, mostly honest, and has a certain naïve charm in articulating the unspeakable fear of the strugglers and battlers, and their understandable loathing of the control freak elites. She has a native intelligence and street wisdom, but she is unfortunately an economic troglodyte, and is out of her depth in the Byzantine backstabbing world of numbers politics.
Mark Latham has political experience and depth. He is often intellectually brilliant, and just as often unwise in his ability to deliberately alienate potential supporters. His brilliance comes at a cost, the diesel sometimes leaks into the transmission so the V8 burns oil but the gears are not engaging.
If they were united 40 years ago they may have learnt to live together and grow off each others differing strengths. Put them together now, and they will kill each other.
+1
It could work out to their mutual benefit.
Mark Latham believes in global warming I believe, if he does that’s a problem for me
Pauline Hanson is a dishonest person who has been successful at selling sex to fools.
Her next to latest dishonesty , before bailing on the Business Tax Cuts, was blaming Peter Georgiou for her reneging on her promise to support the Public Interest Test Law to examine the CFMEU/MUA merger that was happening the next day.
Mark Latham is an even bigger bag of shit than Barnaby Joyce, that’s why the ALP dispensed with him when he failed at the 2004 Poll.
The Wrongology is strong today.
What does David Oldfield do for money?
Mark Latham was a child of the left, mentored by Divine leftists like Whitlam and Heroic leftists like B. Carr.
He epitomised ‘the light on the hill’.
Now he is hated by left more than Kerr or Abbott ever were or will be, but not because he changed – but because we saw him outside of their proffered narrative.
The future is looking rather bleak for Shorten, post-politics.
Not at all. She’s got no policies because that enables her to do backflips without damaging her credibility with the mostly male ex-ALP voters who are her core support.
She’s a 6 year Senator, so she’s got another Term after this, and her brand is still good enough with those people to get a couple of new Senators up next time around.
It’s like she says, ”Who’s Brian Burston? No one in New South Wales has ever heard of him.”
They know how to locate the PHON header above the line, though.
PH is an opportunist. She has successfully tapped the circa 10% protest vote that is available at every election. Bernardi has nailed that she presents no unified set of policies and like most start-up parties doesn’t attract quality candidates. PHON picked up bugger all votes at the last WA state election and is largely a Pony Club phenomenon.
What does David Oldfield do for money?
He’s a Liberal Party ”operative”, sort of like how Roger Stone is a Republican Party ”operative”.
Pauline Hanson captured the hearts of many people. She is quite rare. It’s not about her intellect, it’s who she is and her views and courage to speak her mind. She is quite ladylike at the same time. No abusive stuff as we se from J. Lambie, S. Hanson-Young, T. Plibersek for example.
I think she and Mark Latham could work together. It would jazz up the place. Some of her views are more in line with “Old Labor” which would suit Mark Latham.
I think she is genuine and has her heart in the right place, but by not being a career unionist, political hack or lawyer, she doesn’t have the political street smarts that the real opportunists have.
Thoe 10% are the ones who are fed up with the two main parties, hoping that one day someone will arise that will bring honesty, balance and Australian values to our politics.
How do you tell the difference between Labor and Liberal nowadays?
This would be a win for everyone, except the Lib/Nat crony capitalists.
For all their virtue signalling and green appeasement, the LDP is unlikely to win any more seats in either house of government. They just don’t appeal to sane voters and the low info mob will stick to the majors. One Nation is the only alternative with a better than zero chance of winning lower house seats.
Mark Latham does have an audience with potential ON voters, and might help control or remove some of the self serving parasites that have taken a free ride on Pauline popularity.
Hopefully this is true
He’s supposedly running for the LDP. I’m always skeptical of road to Damascus conversions among leftists. Certainly compared to Hanson he’s an intellectual giant, but then again so are the Asian house geckos that shit all over my kitchen counter. I’m not sure who is stupider between that bloodnut harpy and the menopausal malingerer.
Hmm, that would be Opposition Leader Latham.
Before that, backbencher Latham was a rational policy type. So he would be a bad fit for One Nation. For example, there would be plenty of SMH coverage from Margaret Kingston disagreeing with Latham’s views on dairy deregulation, plus statements of support in Hansard (albeit expressed in Marxist terms), that would kill him off as a prospect for the Agrarian Socialists in the One Nation party.
Habib, are you saying the LDP isn’t left wing?
It would be a much better fit for Latham.
she presents no unified set of policies
Unlike Bernardi’s one trick immigration show, ON have good policies on climate change, welfare and family law. Practical and in line with the views of non Canberra voters.
Mark Latham joined the LDP. To change parties again would likely not elevate his status with anyone let alone PHON voters.
At least the Cretinous Crusher didn’t get Pleasurechook and her criminal coterie re-elected in Qld so she’s in front just on that. Comparing Hanson to an igneous blob is hugely insulting to igneous objects. And she’s the pick of the litter in ON.
I’ve never regarded the LDP as leftist, any organisation opposed to statism by definition cannot be leftist. Which is why I’m dubious about Latham’s position. What happened to the liberal party is a cautionary tale about accepting a “broad church”.
Latham is a snake oil salesman. He is, and always has been, the centre of his own attention span. He will not be the savior of any political party that is foolish enough to be taken in by him.
What’s the PHON Demographic?
I’d say pale, male, over 60, average IQ <90. You can't tell these sort of people much, so PHON will slowly die out with them.
IMHO.
At least the Cretinous Crusher didn’t get Pleasurechook and her criminal coterie re-elected in Qld so she’s in front just on that.
Her ”policy” of putting sitting Members last did ensure Palaszchuk got a Majority.
Mt. Gravatt was one Seat where the LNP bloke was defeated by PHON preferences, there were others.
That said, 2017 was a disaster for the LNP in Brisbane.
Not that the LNP are much better, however Qld Labor is awful even by their own parlous standards, in particular the pair of vile harridans in the leadership diarchy. To have wilfullu ensured their re-election should see that larcenous fish-fryer loaded into a trebuchet and launched into Clive Palmer’s cavernous maw.
I can see him having a place in LDP/ACP or as an independent highlighting free speech and migration issues. But if he joins PHON he will loose my support.
Unlike Bernardi’s one trick immigration show, ON have good policies on climate change, welfare and family law.
When the Trumble Election Winning Machine put a Bill into Parliament to write a blank cheque for about $18 billion and hand it over to the education bureaucrats who brought us “Safe [for fedopiles] Schools”:
Bernardi voted “no”
Hanson joined the other sub-sentients on the cross benches [other than Leyonhjelm] to insist that it be increased to $23 billion.
So if Bernardi is a “one trick show” let’s have more of it.
It would confirm however that PHON is a socialist party. Their policies have more in common with the Greens than even Labor, anyone who fantisises that those reactionary tax fans are conservatives should seek immediate treatment.
Comment at 2.31pm should say Mansfield, not Mt Gravatt.
I’d say ONP preferences also got Labor up in Redlands[LNP Seat] and Mansfield[LNP Seat], got the Katter Party [with 20.95%] up in Hinchinbrook[an LNP Seat] and they took Mirani off the LNP on Labor preferences.
https://results.ecq.qld.gov.au/elections/state/State2017/results/summary.html
Hanson may also be a Catholic. Did she run candidates in Seats held by non Catholic LNP Members?
Dunno, may be worth looking into.
Yes. Conservatism doesn’t have much of a historical or philosophical backing. One trick indeed.
She and her fans are basically the old DLP re-animated. The animosity from Tony Abbott was risible, as he’s cut from the same papist cloth.
As long as we remember that while Parliament is essentially theatre, the policies these people enact as legislation has a very real impact on us all (generally). While I think that Latham’s return to the actual political sphere would be entertaining, I fear that it will stay at that level, and those with leftist leanings (including the current government) will just treat him as a side-show.
The long-term ramifications could be interesting if true conservatism and liberalism (courtesy of Latham or not) gains real traction.